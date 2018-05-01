May appoints Javid as Britain's home secretary

By Elizabeth Piper and William James

British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed a former banker of South Asian origin as interior minister on Monday, trying to draw a line under an immigration scandal threatening her authority as she negotiates Brexit.

Sajid Javid, the son of immigrants from Pakistan, replaces Amber Rudd, who quit as Home Secretary after acknowledging she had "inadvertently misled" parliament by denying the government had targets for the deportation of illegal migrants.

For two weeks, British ministers have been struggling to explain why some descendants of the so-called "Windrush generation", invited to Britain to plug labour shortfalls between 1948 and 1971, had been denied basic rights.

Javid, the first lawmaker from Britain's Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community to become interior minister, tried before his appointment to defuse public anger over the scandal by saying his own family could have been caught up in it.

His appointment could change the balance of May's top team in negotiating Britain's departure from the European Union in March 2019.

Rudd was one of the most outspokenly pro-European members of May's cabinet. Javid was a lukewarm campaigner to stay in the bloc and has said the referendum result in 2016 meant that "in some ways, we're all Brexiteers now".

"We are going to have a strategy in place ... about making sure that we have an immigration policy that is fair, it treats people with respect and with decency, and that will be one of my most urgent tasks," Javid told Sky News.

A spokesman for May said Javid, who had been minister for housing, communities and local government, "is one of the most experienced ministers around the cabinet table".

"At housing he has proved his drive, his ambition and determination to get to grips with difficult subjects, and these are abilities which will all be required at the Home Office."

Javid seemed to set out his stall for the job in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper when he described his response to the scandal.

On learning about the treatment of the post-war migrants, he said: "I thought that could be my mum ... my dad ... my uncle... it could be me."

But he also called on voters gearing up for local elections on Thursday, when the Conservatives could lose councils in London, to look at the government's attempts to "put things right" and its efforts to "deal with the injustices in society".

One senior Conservative source had a warning for Javid:"Careful what you wish for."

Britain's interior ministry, or Home Office, is known in government as one of the toughest departments to lead, charged with immigration, the police and security at a volatile time of public spending cuts, Islamist attacks and Brexit talks.

May was the longest-serving home secretary in decades, holding the job for six years before becoming prime minister, and some opposition figures have accused her of drawing up overly harsh immigration policies as she promised a "hostile environment" for illegal immigrants.

Rudd lasted only 22 months, becoming the fourth minister May has lost to scandals in the last six months.

A close ally to May, Rudd quit after admitting in a letter that she had "inadvertently misled" a parliamentary committee last Wednesday by denying the government had targets for the deportation of illegal migrants.

After days of apologies, Rudd wrote in her resignation letter that she "should have been aware" of the targets, but added that Britons "want people who have a right to live here to be treated fairly and humanely, which has sometimes not been the case" - a criticism of her own ministry, and possibly of May.

May will look to Javid, known for his passion for detail when business minister, to put a stop to what has been an almost continual drip-feed of criticism of the interior ministry and move ahead with safeguards for long-term immigrants.

But his appointment may also shift the balance over Brexit in May's cabinet.

With differences over Britain's future customs arrangement being aired openly, Javid may stand together with more pro-Brexit voices rather than taking the pro-EU stance Rudd adopted.

And Rudd could now join forces with other pro-EU Conservative lawmakers outside the government, further weakening May's position in parliament, where she lost her party's majority at an ill-judged election last year.

Late on Sunday, prominent pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry tweeted: "Amber will be missed in many ways. We’ll give her a huge welcome on to our back benches."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.