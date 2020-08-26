Melania Trump urges voters to re-elect her husband; makes plea for racial understanding

First lady Melania Trump urged voters to re-elect her husband during an impassioned speech to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday that offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding.
On the second day of the convention with 70 days to go until the Nov 3 election, the speech's warm tone was out of step with a Republican gathering that featured harsh rhetoric about Democratic challenger Joe Biden and sometimes apocalyptic warnings about the dangers of Democratic governance.
"I don't want to use this precious time attacking the other side because, as we saw last week, that kind of talk only serves to divide the country further," Melania Trump told a crowd seated in the White House's Rose Garden, including her husband, President Donald Trump, in the front row.
In a speech aimed at disaffected suburban women voters who have abandoned Donald Trump, the first lady acknowledged the pain of the coronavirus pandemic in a way few other speakers at the Republican convention have.
"Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic," she said."My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one."
She also reflected on the racial unrest that has swept the country in the months since the death in May of George Floyd under the knee of a white policeman in Minnesota.
"I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice, and never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin," she said.
The speech by the first lady, whose 2016 convention speech was marred by plagiarism of lines from Michelle Obama's 2008 convention speech, capped a day when Republicans sought to reshape the narrative around the economy by largely ignoring millions of jobs lost to the coronavirus pandemic, which has cost more than 177,000 Americans their lives.
It was a case of emphasizing a strength for Trump, who still scores well in opinion polls on his handling of the economy even as approval of his handling of the pandemic and other issues has plunged.
A former reality television star, Trump, 74, used videos of a naturalization ceremony and signing a pardon to suggest that he is not anti-immigrant or a hardliner on crime - even as the convention has emphasized his law-and-order approach.
An array of officials and everyday Americans cited Trump's efforts to loosen economic regulations, put "America First" in trade deals and support religious freedom as reasons to back him against Biden, 77, and Barack Obama's former vice president.
"Our economic choice is very clear. Do you want economic health, prosperity, opportunity and optimism, or do you want to turn back to the dark days of stagnation, recession and pessimism?" White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.
DIRE PORTRAIT
Before Melania Trump's speech, the tone at times echoed Monday's opening day, when Republicans reached out to their conservative core supporters by painting a dire portrait of a future America under Biden's leadership.
Cissie Graham Lynch, granddaughter of the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, said a Biden presidency would leave "no room for people of faith." Biden is Catholic, and his faith was highlighted at last week's Democratic convention where he was formally nominated.
Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic former Indiana mayor who ran for president before endorsing Biden, challenged that characterization on Twitter, recalling a walk Trump took to a nearby church during protests outside the White House to hold up a Bible for photographers.
"They would speak of faith? The choice here is so simple. One man waves a borrowed Bible around, the other actually reads it," Buttigieg tweeted.
In an appeal to Black voters, many of whom have been alienated by his sometimes divisive rhetoric, Trump in a video issued a pardon to a convicted Nevada bank robber, Jon Ponder, a Black man who has become an advocate for other inmates.
Trump, assailed by rights activists for immigration policies that have included separating families at the southern border with Mexico, also appeared in a video leading a naturalization ceremony for five immigrants becoming U.S. citizens.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking from a Jerusalem rooftop with the city lights visible in the background, praised a recent deal to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Pompeo, believed to be weighing a 2024 run for the White House, also highlighted the 2018 move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, which was popular with American evangelicals - a critical part of Trump's core support.
'BOLD INITIATIVES'
Another person who had been expected to speak to the convention was Mary Ann Mendoza, whose police officer son died in a head-on collision with a drunk driver who was in the country illegally. The Trump campaign said she was pulled from the program after tweeting a link to an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. She later apologized.
U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky reminded voters that Biden had voted to authorize the invasion of Iraq when he served in the U.S. Senate.
"I fear Biden will choose war again. He supported war in Serbia, Syria and Libya. Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure. President Trump will bring our heroes home," Paul said.
Trump's son Eric said Biden was a career politician who knew nothing about running a company or the government and told voters: "My father will continue to fight for you."
Melania Trump's remarks and the speech by Pompeo, from a diplomatic trip to Israel, were criticized by Democrats who questioned the propriety of using the presidential residence for political purposes and of Pompeo making a political speech while on a government trip. Trump himself will deliver a speech from the White House lawn on Thursday.
A total of 17 million people watched the Republican convention's first night on Monday, according to Nielsen, fewer than the 19.7 million TV viewers who watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention last week.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
27 Comments
Login to comment
rainyday
Yeah, I guess if you ignore the facts it becomes easier to make arguments in your favor which fly in the face of them.
A vote for Trump is a vote for 4 more years of stupid chaos and incompetence.
Blacklabel
"nobody talked about the corona or racism!!!"
(Melania speaks at length about the corona and racism)
"Nobody wearing masks!!"
The liberal media has nothing whatsoever to complain about and no legitimate fact checks to hide behind, their allies the DNC are in huge trouble.
Main fact check was the Rand Paul was false in his claim that Biden supported the Iraq War. Fact check said that is false by saying its true. But its kinda misleading they said cause a few years later he said it was a mistake? Nope, he voted for the Iraq War, truth.
It's true that Biden voted for the war in 2002, though he did acknowledge a few years later that his vote was a mistake.
wonderful uplifting event.
kohakuebisu
So the former Vice President for eight years and a "career politician" knows nothing about "running the government". What a brainless thing for anyone to say, never mind someone with Donald Trump Jr. or Ivanka's own lack of credentials.
Sling enough doo-doo and hope some of it sticks. C'mon America, you are better than this.
jack o helen
Trump speaking on faith is like Elmo giving advice on how to shoot a gun. I can't see it happening. That image of Trump using the military to clear out people for a photo op with a Bible is just the tip of the iceberg. Make no mistake, if he is elected for four more years, expect Trump to use the military to do more nasty things like that.
Trump's pardon of a convict is pure theater. He did it purely for political reasons and couldn't care less about who he pardoned. He probably only cared that he was Black, to make it appear that he isn't racist. After all, if he wanted to, he could've pardoned this man months ago; why now?
And Mike 'pompous' Pompeo, why did you have to use your job for political gain, when you clearly warned other politicians not to do the same? Are you trying to follow the Trump doctrine of "Do as I say; not as I do"?
Of course, we all have to be afraid because in America, there are enough blind sheep that will follow Trump and yell "Heil Trump!" without any thought whatsoever, with his good buddies Putin and Kim Jong Un cheering him on.
Mocheake
They can tout whatever they like but it doesn't make it true. Trump touted China at the beginning of the pandemic, touted his administration's preparedness and then touted hydroxychloroquine as a remedy. Everything they tout turns out to be lousy.
Yeah, filing for bankruptcy and never holding an elected political office until 2016 surely means you know how to run a company or government. Maybe they meant run a country or government into the ground.
PTownsend
The Republican National Convention has been great for the Trump brand name. How many Trump family members have spoken so far. I wonder if Kim, perhaps Saudi Arabia's MbS or the UAE's MbZ have given Trump tips on keeping it in the family.
Trump's swamp includes members of his family.
Drain Trump's growing swamp.
rainyday
Hey speaking of fact checking, where did you get that quote from?
The article quotes Melania talking about the Coronavirus in the third and fourth paragraphs.
PTownsend
Many Trump supporters have something they call 'liberals' living inside their heads. Maybe the voices come from Ramtha?
zurcronium
Trump has lead the USA to a near depression and the deaths of 175,000 people. Or as Trump would call it, winning. Trump is looking past the loss in November and how he can continue to rip off the MAGA rubes like he did with his buddies for the fake build the wall funding. Of course like all of his business efforts they will end up in bankruptcy or in being bailed out by the Russian billionaires again as instructed by Putin.
ulysses
Melania said trump is 'honest'.
The same guy who cheated on her with pornstars, when she was pregnant, is honest!!!!
We can ignore the rest of her speech.
u_s__reamer
This Republican gaslightfest vindicates the vision of human folly and hypocrisy that Hans Christian Andersen wanted us to behold when he held up the mirror of his immortal story, "The Emperor's New Clothes". The alternate reality and parallel universe the Republicans want to herd us into with their "who you're gonna believe us, or your lying democratic eyes" gaslighting is the most eloquent testimony to the genius of the great Dane that I have witnessed in my lifetime. To those of us who have followed his CV of grifting and fraud Trump has long been exposed as an empty suit and is beyond redemption, a reality that the November election will reveal to those gullible folk who still refuse to admit the error of their belief in the transparent con man from Queens.
Attilathehungry
The economy was booming under Trump before the China Virus. It will boom again when the virus is under control. Hard to do much in an international crisis you know.
Some moving and intelligent speakers tonight like Daniel Cameron. Mike Pence was smooth and confident- I pity Sen. Harris having to debate him. All in all a hopeful event with concrete examples of Trump policies helping Americans. Far better than the Democrat's "blame America first" production.
Blacklabel
CNN of course. for nearly 2 hours thats all they talked about that no one had talked about the rona (or racism).
After a two-hour program that made almost no mention of the coronavirus pandemic still crippling the country, first lady Melania Trump offered the first words of sympathy of the entire convention for Americans who had lost loved ones to the disease.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/25/politics/rnc-highlights-day-2/index.html
Blacklabel
Ok so now someone HAS spoken of the corona and racism. at length. so can we move on to other things? or does it need to be 50% of the conversation every night?
Jimizo
Has anyone talked about the wall yet?
bass4funk
Thanks for the Democrats and the unwillingness to reopen the country, I didn’t hear any of the Democrats criticize Cuomo or Deblasio for the nursing home deaths
Judging by the polls Minnesota is in play and it would seem that the pools have tightened too much and it’s actually starting to look even better for Trump right now, so if Biden loses what will the Democrats do?
The wall is not fake, will you look on YouTube there are dozens and dozens of videos of them all being built, can’t fake building
Hunter what?
Blacklabel
coronavrus is still listed as a "miss" from the CNN coverage. Guess Republicans are just supposed to give 2 hours of speeches every night about the rona.
Lots of whining about things they claim are "inappropriate" but legal and some Hatch Act stuff that seems to bother liberals, but that isnt illegal either. They seem mad some legal immigrants got citizenship and a man who has done wonderful things for ex-convicts got a pardon. Hes still a "bank robber" to liberals.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/25/politics/republicans-analysis-best-worst-rnc/index.html
rainyday
Ah, soo it wasn't a quote, just something you made up then? In order to criticize a lack of fact checking. Very ironic.
Seriously? To prove your argument that all CNN is talking about is how nobody mentioned Coronavirus at the RNC you provide to a link to an article on CNN which extensively details how a person (Melania) talked about Coronavirus at the RNC?
Madverts
The Republican party is insane
Blacklabel
this is all they talked about up UNTIL Melania's speech, this was their entire focus until her speech took that away, Now they still whining it wasnt enough, as only she (and Larry Kudlow) even mentioned the rona.
Yet, no comments at all when DNC totally ignored China and violence in the streets because it wasnt a good narrative for them. But they expect the RNC to talk all night about darkness, not light. Cause Joe Biden is already supposedly the Bringer of Light, you know?
Jimizo
Has anyone talked about the ballooning debt yet?
SimondB
Well my friend, I give you full points for optimism.
bass4funk
That’ll come up during the debates.
Blacklabel
anyway, it was a beautiful, uplifting, positive event looking forward to a bright future.
Liberal media has next to nothing to use as an attack line, which always sends them into a frenzy.
Maybe someone else is writing a book, some new updates on muh Russia, or someone wrote an op-ed in the NY Times or Washington Post about racial issues to push?
P. Smith
What law school did you graduate from? It’s always amazing how Trump supporters are experts on every single topic about which they post, along with being widely successful business owners who have time to post all day.
Jimizo
I heard some people thought Tiffany Trump made a good speech.
Surely there’s a key job opening in government based on that.
wtfjapan
wonderful uplifting event.
lol the GOP fact checkers were in overdrive this year, plenty of mistated truths and just outright lies.
then we have Melania, an illegal working immigrant herself originally and whose parents are apart of the chain migration Trumps so against.
I had far more interesting things to do like , cut my lawn , watching it grow back, cutting my toenails and picking my nose, they were far more productive also
P. Smith
Would you please decide whether you trust polls. You do so many 180s about polls that you look like a figure skater.
The wall Mexico will pay for and children can easily climb?
Is absolutely irrelevant to this conversation.
wtfjapan
Liberal media has next to nothing to use as an attack line, which always sends them into a frenzy.
like the GOP after the democratic convention
P. Smith
A constant stream of lies from the Trump klan and contradictory statements like Haley’s are beautiful, uplifting, and positive?