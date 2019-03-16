Mosque shooter charged with murder; NZ PM Ardern promises to reform gun laws

The main suspect in mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques was charged with one count of murder a day after an attack that killed 49 people and wounded dozens, prompting the prime minister to vow reform of the country's gun laws.
Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian citizen, appeared in a Christchurch District Court on Saturday and was remanded without a plea until his next scheduled appearance in the South Island city's High Court on April 5.
Handcuffed and wearing a white prison suit, Tarrant did not speak. His court-appointed lawyer made no application for bail or name suppression.
He was likely to face further charges, police said.
The attack, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern labelled as terrorism, was the worst ever peacetime mass killing in New Zealand and the country raised its security threat level to the highest.
Tarrant has been identified as a suspected white supremacist, based on his social media activity.
Footage of the attack on one of the mosques was broadcast live on Facebook, and a "manifesto" denouncing immigrants as "invaders" was also posted online via links to related social media accounts.
The video footage showed a man driving to the mosque, entering it and shooting randomly at people inside. Worshippers, possibly dead or wounded, lay on the floor, the video showed. Reuters was unable to confirm the footage's authenticity and police urged people not to view or share it.
Police said the alleged shooter was arrested in a car, which was carrying improvised explosive devices, 36 minutes after they were first called. It was still unclear whether any other shooters were involved in the attacks.
Two other people were in custody and police said they were working to understand their involvement.
Armed police were deployed at several locations in all cities, unusual in a country that has had low levels of gun violence.
Ardern said the main suspect was a licensed gun owner who used five weapons during his rampage, including two semi-automatic weapons and two shotguns.
Authorities were working to find out how he had obtained the weapons and a license, and how he was able to enter the country to carry out the attack, she said.
"I can tell you one thing right now, our gun laws will change," Ardern told reporters, saying a ban on semi-automatic weapons would be considered.
None of those arrested had a criminal history or was on any watchlist in New Zealand or Australia.
There was a heavy police presence at the hospital where families of the more than 40 wounded had gathered. Eleven people remained in intensive care, hospital authorities said.
Funerals were planned on Saturday for some of the victims, several of whom were born overseas.
Dozens of people laid flowers at cordons near both mosques in Christchurch, which is still rebuilding after a devastating earthquake in 2011 that killed almost 200 people.
Leaders around the world expressed sorrow and disgust at the attacks, with some deploring the demonisation of Muslims.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who condemned the attack as a "horrible massacre", was praised by the accused gunman in a manifesto posted online as "a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose".
Asked by a reporter in Washington if he thought white nationalism is a rising threat around the world, Trump said: "I don’t really. I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems. I guess if you look at what happened in New Zealand perhaps that’s a case, I don’t know enough about it yet."
Ardern, who flew to Christchurch on Saturday, said she had spoken to Trump, who had asked how he could help.
"My message was sympathy and love for all Muslim communities," she said she told him.
Ardern said she had asked authorities to look into whether there was any activity on social media or elsewhere that could have alerted them ahead of the attack.
Forty-one people were killed at the Al Noor mosque, seven at a mosque in the Linwood neighborhood and one died in hospital, police said. Hospital officials said some of the wounded were in a critical condition.
The visiting Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for prayers at one of the mosques when the shooting started but all members were safe, a team coach told Reuters.© Thomson Reuters 2019
jiji Xx
and will the loonies be taking any notice of revised laws?
Chip Star
Doesn't matter if the supply is severely restricted. The Australian dude was clearly a loony, but nobody took notice of that.
changamangaliay
My image of New Zealand was a safe country, but it is changed now after this terrorist attack on innocent Muslim worshipper.
Hope New Zealand govt. will take steps to curb such act of terrorism.
Sh1mon M4sada
Australia reduced guns in circulation, increased scrutiny on gun licensing, AND banned powerful guns.
Sh1mon M4sada
@Schopenhauer, don't blame faiths, blame the politicians and nutcases on the fringes who are too inadequate to command respect, and so have to resort to divisions to feel adequate.
Access to powerful weapons should NOT be readily available to these inadequate nutcases.
Leona
This guy was not mentally unstable. He knew what he was doing and was driven by hate. Let’s call him what he is and that’s a terrorist; no more excuses for white terrorists please!
smithinjapan
On guns, the NZ response is what you SHOULD see when gun massacres are committed -- stricter laws on guns -- unlike in the US where we know many gun-nutters are probably holding their many guns right now and I have no doubt some are watching the live Stream of the massacre to check out the effects of similar derangement. And Trump has to be pretty butt hurt; the mass-murderer here cites Trump as an inspiration for his hate -- clearly inspiring his white nationalist bent -- but as not being smart or good enough to be a leader. Ouch. This massacre is horrible on so many levels, and yet still many Americans, their so-called leader included, refuse to recognize not only the growing threat of white nationalism, but their role in helping it become that. Trump is definitely in part to blame for this.
BigYen
It took our own episode of mass murder in Australia, the Port Arthur shootings by Martin Bryant, for Australia to act on gun control. I'd always kind of assumed NZ's laws were just like ours, but it seems not. It would obviously (to most of us) seem like a good idea for NZ to now enact laws like Australia's, but I expect New Zealand will have the usual shrill chorus of shooters trying to claim any tightening of the laws are an infringement of their personal liberties and parroting the same old same old anti gun control arguments such as "it's not guns that kill people, it's people that kill people".
NZ PM Jacinta Ardern should stand firm against any opposition, and bring in legislation to make it impossible for anyone to buy guns such as this killer bought. She'll have the vast majority of the NZ people behind her, that's for sure.
Do the hustle
Now you all know why this happened in New Zealand. He could not buy these kinds of weapons in Australia. I read through snippets of his manifesto and this was a revenge attack for the Muslim terrorist attacks in Australia, Europe and Britain. Of course he had delusions of being a white supremest as well. Hopefully, this will result in much stricter gun controls similar to those in Australia. However, this does not mean Australian society is totally gun-free. When the gun buy-back was initiated in the mid-90’s the slogan for pro-gun lobby was, “If guns are outlawed, only the outlaws will have guns”, which is quite true. However, anybody caught with illegal firearms faces severe penalties and jail time.
Silvafan
Extreme White Christian Terrorists! Until they acknowledge that this exists, this problem will continue. The dude wasn't even from New Zeland. That right their makes him a terrorist!
bass4funk
While this is very true, most are loners, most aren’t in larger group cells, but I do think worldwide these extremists are growing and the authorities need to take a look deeper into these groups, it should never be overlooked, but I do have a feeling as long as many countries don’t get a strong hold on their immigration policies, this might be just the beginning, I hope not, but Europe can’t ignore it’s huge immigration problem.
CrazyJoe
New Zealand has always been a peaceful paradise in the Pacific. A place of tolerance and acceptance. This has been shattered today by hatred and the ugliness of xenophobia and islamophobia.
The deranged manifesto that was released and the videoing of the attack further highlights the delusion of right wing extremism that appears to be rising to the surface across the globe. That this is aided and abetted by right wing shock jocks and the demands for extreme freedom of speech is appalling and defies common decency.
That it happened in a peaceful country such as NZ seems to make it all so much worse...
Will Goode
Traditionally farmers have shotguns for hunting and stray dogs and cats, and other pest species, but at what point did sixteen year olds and above need semi automatic, bump-stock machine type guns ?
serendipitous1
Apparently there is no limit to the number of guns you can buy in NZ as long as you have a license but it would have been almost impossible to have acquired such weapons in Australia with their strict gun laws. Anyway sounds like these nutters wanted to be caught so they can have their day in court and spew forth their warped ideas while in prison for the rest of their lives.
Jimizo
Do as much as possible to get these filthy devices off the streets.
plasticmonkey
In other words, you're blaming immigration policy for the hateful actions of white nationalists. As if different ethnicities cannot coexist peacefully.
seadog538
It's interesting to note that the word "racist" only seems to apply to "White" people who attack and kill people of different ethnic origin. Attacks by moslems in Australia,some resulting in non-moslems being killed,never attract the same language.
smithinjapan
bass4funk: "it should never be overlooked, but I do have a feeling as long as many countries don’t get a strong hold on their immigration policies, this might be just the beginning, I hope not, but Europe can’t ignore it’s huge immigration problem."
Why? The immigrants did ZERO wrong here. It was a white person who entered from another country,
Disillusioned
Wow! You've obviously never been to New Zealand and know very little about the history. It is true that New Zealand does not have a history of terrorism. However, it is far from the peaceful paradise you describe it as. Check the Maori treaty for starters and then watch the movie 'Once were warriors' to get a real idea of the culture of New Zealand.
Silvafan
Can you call someone racist because they attack people who are not Muslim? It seems like you think only non-Muslims are White or only Muslims are people of color.
This statement says more about the way you think or what you don't know than anything else!
Silvafan
Like Whites coming from another majority White country, that person then decides to commit a heinous mass killing! Irony is wasted on the stupid!
zichi
Blame the victims, legal immigrants.
Illegal immigration into Europe has fallen with many there also returning home.
YESTERDAYTODAYTOMORROW
Yoshi
A treaty signed nearly 200 years ago and a movie gives you a "real idea" of NZ's culture? lmao
Like any country, NZ has its share of problems, but up until this incident, "peaceful" was a very appropriate word to use to describe it.
Source: Am from NZ
Sh1mon M4sada
I agree, NZ is peaceful, in the context of no conflict like say in Yemen, Afghanistan, etc.
I also agree with those who thinks NZ is not peaceful, because in terms of civil law and order, it isn't. Massively under resourced is just the beginning. Here, from the horse's mouth.
http://www.stuff.co.nz/stuff-nation/assignments/whats-it-like-being-a-cop-in-new-zealand/15855403/The-highs-and-lows-of-policing-in-New-Zealand
Tohka
I'm beyond sickened by the blame-gaming going around on all types of media about this topic.
To try to associate immigration, such as in a way Senator Fraser Anning did, deserves nothing but the utmost of condemnation. By all means have the discussion but not inside the contexts of this shameful act that has happened, and in no means try to link it to the events of yesterday afternoon. Have some decency. Stop and think about this. These people are immigrants who migrated LEGALLY.
To try to deflect blame and say "the leftists made him do it", is beyond reprehensible.
I am personally not an advocate of large scale immigration nor the Islamic faith, but I repeatedly stress that at any time absolutely no individual, regardless of gender, racial background, religious identity, nor political belief "deserves" the kind of fate that befell people in Christchurch yesterday afternoon.
No person deserves such a fate, anywhere in existence, regardless of his or her views differing to mine, or to anyone elses'.
To try to portray a group of unarmed women, elderly and infirm, and the very young, given that there have been gunshot wound victims as young as one year old as a threat when all they were doing was legally congregating in a common building practicing a common belief that is different than your own puts any argument you make into serious question.
It's high time to draw the line in the sand - if you want to be heard, then you have to be prepared to listen to another's wish to be heard.
jiji Xx
well, not saying it's a bad thing to limit the availability of weapons, but.....
I reckon that if someone is of a mind to do this sort of thing, then they'll find a way, since they are in a pretty extreme state of mind....
smithinjapan
Sh1mon: "For those that can read, this is the reason for this tragedy (published June 2017):"
Well, in that case, Trump definitely won't get it. And then the Trumpers won't, either, and the causes of this will continue.
WilliB
And what the heck is "racist" about the attack? But the lying mass media are predictably trying their best to make this fit their story. Now just wait until they blame it on Trump. Our media have truly become deranged.
Meanwhile, whenever a jihadist attack occurs (which is almost daily), it always in isolated event, related to nothing (unless they can find a way to blame it on evil white nationalists too....)
Goodlucktoyou
white person = "racist". muslim person = "terrorist'. WAS THINKING TO RETIRE TO NZ OR AUSTRALIA, BUT THIS MENTALITY SUCKS.