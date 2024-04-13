 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
People are led out from the Westfield Shopping Centre where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, on Saturday. Image: AP/Rick Rycroft
Multiple people stabbed and 1 person shot at Sydney shopping center

4 Comments
SYDNEY

Multiple people were stabbed Saturday, and police shot someone, at a busy Sydney shopping center, media reports said.

ABC TV in Australia reported Saturday that police evacuated shoppers at Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city's eastern suburbs. A New South Wales ambulance spokesperson said that one of two alleged offenders had been shot by police and they were searching for the other, ABC reported. The spokesperson said people were still inside the shopping center.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in a stabbing. Police couldn’t be immediately reached to confirm the report. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn’t clear if the person had died.

Video showed many ambulances and police cars around the shopping center, and people streaming out. ABC reported that armed police were searching a rooftop parking lot.

Paramedics were treating patients at the scene.

Witness Roi Huberman, an ABC sound engineer, told the network that he sheltered in a store during the incident.

“And suddenly we heard a shot or maybe two shots and we didn’t know what to do,” he said. “Then the very capable person in the store took us to the back where it can be locked. She then locked the store and then she then let us through the back and now we are out.”

4 Comments
Rest in Peace to the (minimum) six dead. Likely more victims.

Police investigating terror links. I'm afraid a certain "religion of peace" may have struck again.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Terrible.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Horrible situation. It seems one of the injured was nine months old.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

I bet we can all guess who the perpetrator is. Religion of peace?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

