N Korea casts doubt on Trump summit if U.S. insists on unilateral denuclearisation

North Korea threw next month's unprecedented summit between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump into doubt on Wednesday, threatening weeks of diplomatic progress by saying it may reconsider if Washington insists on unilateral denuclearisation.
The North's official KCNA news agency said earlier on Wednesday Pyongyang had called off high-level talks with Seoul in the first sign of trouble in what had been warming ties.
Citing first vice minister of foreign affairs Kim Kye Gwan, KCNA also said the fate of the U.S.-North Korea summit, as well as bilateral relations, "would be clear" if Washington spoke of a "Libya-style" denuclearisation for the North.
"If the U.S. is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the DPRK-U.S. summit," Kim Kye Gwan said, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We have already stated our intention for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and made clear on several occasions that precondition for denuclearisation is to put an end to anti-DPRK hostile policy and nuclear threats and blackmail of the United States," he said.
The statements, combined with joint military drills by South Korean and U.S. warplanes, mark a dramatic reversal in tone from recent months when both sides embraced efforts to negotiate.
North Korea had announced it would publicly shut its nuclear test site next week. Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet in Singapore on June 12.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the United States would agree to lift sanctions on North Korea if it agreed to completely dismantle its nuclear weapons programme.
However, Kim Kye Gwan's statement appeared to reject such an arrangement, saying North Korea would never give up its nuclear programme in exchange for economic trade with the United States.
Kim Kye Gwan's statement came only hours after North Korea denounced U.S.-South Korean military exercises as a provocation and pulled out of high-level talks with the South scheduled for Wednesday.
An earlier KCNA report angrily attacked the "Max Thunder" air combat drills, which it said involved U.S. stealth fighters and B-52 bombers.
Any cancellation of the June 12 summit in Singapore, the first meeting between a serving U.S. president and a North Korean leader, would deal a major blow to what would be the biggest diplomatic achievement of Trump's presidency.
Trump has raised expectations for a successful meeting even as many analysts have been sceptical about the chances of bridging the gap due to questions about North Korea's willingness to give up a nuclear arsenal that it says can hit the United States.
Kim Kye Gwan singled out comments by Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, who has suggested a so-called Libya model under which North Korea would quickly hand over its nuclear arsenal to the United States or other countries.
"The world knows too well that our country is neither Libya nor Iraq which have met miserable fate," Kim Kye Gwan said. "It is absolutely absurd to dare compare the DPRK, a nuclear weapon state, to Libya which had been at the initial stage of nuclear development."
Kim Jong Un's latest move could be aimed at testing Trump's willingness to make concessions ahead of the summit, which is to be preceded by a visit to Washington next week by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
A U.S. government expert on North Korea said Kim may also be trying to gauge whether Trump is willing to walk away from the meeting.
Joshua Pollack, of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California, said Pyongyang appeared irritated by the U.S. administration's vow to maintain sanctions in spite of North Korean concessions.
"The North Koreans want a change in tone from the U.S., and at least so far, they're not hearing one," he said.
The doubt thrown over the Kim-Trump summit comes a week after Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, under which Tehran curbed its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of most international sanctions.
The "Max Thunder" drills would go on as planned and were not aimed at attacking a third party, the South's defence ministry said. KCNA called the air drills a "provocation" that went against the trend of warming ties.
"Kim Jong Un had said previously that he understands the need and the utility of the United States and the Republic of Korea continuing in its joint exercises," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing.
South Korea's National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong said after meeting Kim in early March that the North Korean leader understood that "routine" joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States would continue.
KCNA said North Korea was suspending Wednesday's ministerial-level meeting, which was to focus on plans to implement the inter-Korea summit declaration, including promises to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War and pursue "complete denuclearisation".
South Korea described the North's decision as "regrettable".© Thomson Reuters 2018.
extanker
Well there you go.
Until it's officially canceled with the White House, I'm going to remain optimistic, but I have that 'I told you so' in my back pocket on reserve.
Haruka
I happen to agree for the first time with Chubs.
extanker
Except it's the same drills we hold every year and they're playing the 'how dare you' game now. It doesn't work like that, we don't just shut down because people are talking nicely.
SuperLib
Well, we can probably guess what one of North Korea’s demands will be during negotiations,
Yubaru
Life doesn't stop, and Kim should remember that he and his predecessors have a long history of being unreliable. Just because you make a few goodwill gestures does not erase the history you created.
oldman_13
Wow, how 'shocking.'
Many of us knew that this NK regime was one never to be trusted at face value or what it says. There's a reason why negotiations with NK have failed over and over and over the past decade. Did Trump really think this time was any different?
bones
no more mister nice chubby guy!
OssanAmerica
For decades North Korea has demanded a one-to-one meeting with the United States and we have continued to refuse over several administrations. So how is giving in to North Korea's demand an "achievement"?
Without attaining the goal of denuclearization any meeting is pointless. And it's becoming rather obvious that North Korea has no intention to give up it's weapons. Sure they'll shut down a site that's already in need of shutting down for publicity sake.
Yubaru
How much does anyone want to bet that if the summit gets called off that there will be a missile test or two that will follow shortly after!
TumbleDry
Come on...
KJU wants to paint the US as the unreasonable party. His father did he same.
Also goes straight in NK’s rhetoric that SK is a vassal state.
They should have cancelled or at least postponed the training as a sign of good will.
”Nobel prize! Novel prize! Nobel prize!”
katsu78
In any other presidency, you would be right. But with Trump pulling the US out of every international agreement his predecessor ever touched and claiming every agreement that doesn't advantage him specifically is "unfair", Kim has credible grounds for accusing the US of being an unreliable negotiating partner.
So how's that, Trump supporters? It may be that your messiah's greatest achievement will turn out to be making North Korea's laughingstock dictator look slightly more respectable and reliable by comparison. Congratulations!
extanker
If Kim had used Trump backing out of the Iran deal as his reason, then I would not argue with you. However, these military exercises are held every year and have absolutely nothing to do with Trump's 'reliability'. NK seems to be under the illusion that setting up a meeting suddenly means we are friends now.
As far as comparing Trump to Kim, you've got to be nuts to think Kim compares favorably, even to Trump.
Udondashi
I think north korea have succeeded your ICBM missile.
SuperLib
I don’t think KJU will cancel. He is looking to get paid.
gokai_wo_maneku
Maybe Kim has learned from Trump's strategy of saying or doing outrageous things to get leverage, then using the leverage to get a better deal.
BigYen
extanker,
It may be that these exercises are held routinely every year, but given that the talks represent a major opportunity to reduce diplomatic tensions with the DPRK it might have been a good idea to suspend them, just this once.
Tokyo-Engr
As I said before I believe there is certainly more going on here than meets the eye. Wish I was smart enough to know what it is but there is much one could speculate about.
From a global perspective, it would look pretty bad for Kim to back out of the meeting at this point. Whether he cares or not; who knows? I wonder what was discussed during Kim's last trip to China. Would certainly be interesting to be privy to that information.
marcelito
I happen to agree for the first time with Chubs.
Agree as well...NK has shown a lot of goodwill over the last few weeks so the least US could do is to cancel any military exercises over Korean peninsula at the moment. This is common sense.
Except it's the same drills we hold every year and they're playing the 'how dare you' game now. It doesn't work like that, we don't just shut down because people are talking nicely.
That might be the case but since a historic summit opportunity is around a corner it would be a no brainer to cancel it this time to show some goodwill as well. Unless MIC vested interests dont want any ' warming of ties '.
extanker
The burden is on North Korea for assuming they would have been canceled instead of bringing up the subject after the fact. If they said nothing, knowing they were happening (and they did know, the annual exercise is not a secret), the US would assume it is business as usual. It seems a little like they were looking for an excuse to be 'outraged'.
Bintaro
I don't think it's alarming for the moment. Kim is certainly just showing that he's ready to walk away, and reminding every one all his concessions are not for free.
As stated at the end of the article, Xi Jinping's influence is certainly there to.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Playing the devils advocate, would any nation not do the same if such drills were being conducted on their door step. The states has a history/tactic of pushing other nations to appear to be the aggressor golf of tonkin, pearl harbour etc etc
Wallace Fred
Spot on Kobe. One can't expect NK to bend over and touch the toes every single time. Whether some would like to accept it or not, the bulls already out of the pen. NK is a big boy now. Time for it to be treated as such. Otherwise might as well call it in and wait for the eventual escalation by the war machine in america
CrazyJoe
And thus it begins. Let’s all watch the fat man dance to the tune of the tiny dictator.
onewrldoneppl
Trump appears to be under the same delusion. Perhaps you saw his ringing, glowing praises of Kim Jong-Un's treatment of the recently released hostages.
bass4funk
Hogwash. The US has been undertaking these military exercises for years and you just can’t halt them on the spot, the Pentagon which you are really referring to would have their heads explode if that were to happen. Kim can’t call any shots and Kim is not in the position to demand anything, if he doesn’t want to continue the talks, then he doesn’t, but to capitulate to him would send the wrong message that they have some leverage on the US. That can’t happen.
Not exactly, but I know Dems would just give Kim what he wants and just take up the pipe as usual, appeasement is their narrative.
Ricky Kaminski
and the murderous psychopathic despot wants to be treated like a legitimate leader, and for the world to pretend ( like his enslaved people do ) that he deserves respect? Think again.
Alexandre T. Ishii
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert --"Kim Jong Un had said previously that he understands the need and the utility of the United States and the Republic of Korea continuing in its joint exercises," she told a briefing.
Is that right? I find it lack of delicacy in this moment when June 12 in Singapore scheduled to be the opening-summit of Peace Treaty!
Strangerland
I've been skeptical from the start that the meeting would happen, or that NK has any actual intentions to come to an agreement, or is just playing a game. That said, I hope that all parties can get past this, and that the intent to come to an agreement to denuclearize is sincere and not just a game.
Continuing the drill at a tender time like this was not a good idea though. When you're teetering on the edge of a peace negotiation, you should tread as carefully as possible so as to not tip it over. For Asians, 'face' or outer appearance has a lot of importance, which is why you've seen Kim stepping over the line into SK, and the two leaders shoveling dirt. On this note, the US has missed the point on outer appearance by holding the drills in spite of everything that has gone on. This is an affront to North Korea's 'face', and anyone with a finger on the pulse in the region would have known that holding the drills under these circumstances is a bad idea, and that NK would react poorly. It was a tactical error by the US, though it could also have been someone who did it well and knowingly, in an attempt to sabotage the peace process.
Blacklabel
Liberals happy now?
If Trump has cancelled the drills to save the meeting, you would all be whining about that too. He’s just trying to get the Nobel Prize! Canceling the drills puts our relations with S Korea at risk! He is just doing what China demands! Blah blah
drills will continue until a successful meeting is held with the desired result obtained. Can think about to cancel next year when that happens but not until.
dcog9065
NK has no grounds for complaint here, they are the provocateurs by developing nukes and sending missiles over Japan.
It is completely on them to negotiate their denuclearization, because if talks fail their nation will be eliminated from the planet and not a single person will shed a tear
Goodlucktoyou
@tokyo. This suddenly happened after trump tore up the iran deal. Maybe there is a clue there.
BigYen
"Liberals happy now?
If Trump has cancelled the drills to save the meeting, you would all be whining about that too."
No we wouldn't.
Blacklabel
Yeah this is called negotiating from a position of strength. You want the drills to stop next year, we have told you what you will be ageeing to on June 12.
Strangerland
Not at all. This is disastrous.
No we wouldn't.
This comment makes it sound more like you're the one who would be whining if the drills were canceled.
I will. I can think of few outcomes that would be worse for mankind as a whole. It would set us back 100 years as a race. All the innocent deaths, people ripped apart at the cellular level by bombs, because some people couldn't effectively talk. Children bleeding on the streets, parents holding dead children, rape, murder, pillaging, all the horrors of war. Contrary to your comment, countless tears will be shed.
minello7
In this part of the World it's called respect. Something of which Trump knows nothing about, that is this part of Asia and respect. China was behind the change in Kim and North Korea not Trump and the US.
Ricky Kaminski
minello7 if this part of the world demands that we respect and legitimise murderous animals, then thanks but no thanks.
Strangerland
Maybe, maybe not, but that is impossible to know right now.
Negotiation can only be determined successful once an agreement has been reached. If no agreement is reached, there has been no successful negotiation.
This cannot be declared as 'negotiating from a position of strength' until an agreement has been reached, because if this action kills the negotiations and blows up the deal, then the action won't be 'negotiating from a position of strength', it will be 'blowing the deal'. Until there is an outcome, we won't know if this was a negotiation from a position of strength, or a blowing of the deal.
haloerika
America as always, ruins the peace.
nishikat
Yes, like the ZTE deal
President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!
(Trump Tweet)
Now Trump is not only working for Russia, but also China. Trump wants to save jobs in China. But according to Hannity it's still President Hillary's fault.
Strangerland
First, a presidential meeting between the US and NK legitimizes North Korea. Trump has already agreed to meet with NK, the legitimization boat has already well sailed.
But moving past that, how would holding off drills until after the June 12th meeting 'respect and legitimize' North Korea?
Ricky Kaminski
If the past efforts with north korea has taught us anything, you give an inch and they take a mile Stranger. Admittedly it looks like two kids in a sandpit but Id be very wary thinking you can actually have a level playing field dialog with a nation that still has Gulags and where people inform on their own parents.
viking68
Looks like Trump is not in the driver's seat and Kim holds all the power. Trump can only fail.
I must have said that before only to hear confused bluster about a Trump deserving a nobel peace prize.
Happy to be proven correct, but not happy with the result because I do want peace on the Korean peninsula.
We have seen NK's true colors, again.
Now we will get to see Trump show his butt.
Strangerland
I agree, but regardless, if you want a good outcome, you need to come in good faith. I'm still skeptical about whether or not NK is serious on these talks. But now if they don't happen, NK has ammo for their propaganda machine. "The US never intended to negotiate faithfully, if they were serious they wouldn't hold war games off our coast right after we agreed to talks." And as has been proven by team red and team blue in the US over the past couple of years, there is no way to counter an 'if they...' claim, as no one can know what would have happened otherwise.
A few weeks back, some people said they thought Kim, Moon and Abe were setting up the US to take the blame if the talks went bad. And now NK will be able to blame the failed talks on the US.
Strangerland
The question is whether his team would still figure he deserves the prize were the talks to fail.
clamenza
Oh look at the happiness!
The usual suspects already declaring victory!
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
I have said on several occasions on this site that the US will NEVER allow reunification of the two Koreas and here is the proof. Just before a meeting before the two Koreas the US starts provocative war games with South Korea. The US uses the disagreements between South and North Korea as an excuse to maintain military bases in both South Korea and Japan. The US foreign policy is to disarm all nations so there is no resistance to US bullying and domination.
Chop Chop
The nuclear bomb test site was useless and N. Korean has no other choice except to destroy.
N. The Korean regime always changing the tune and not be trusted until denuclerization was completed.
I hope President Trump will leave the meeting without deal rather than a bad deal with N. Korean regime if the two leaders meeting was ever happened in the next month.
clamenza
Also; Elvis is alive and living in Hawaii.
If NK misbehaves, the President WILL walk away.
Hes not a patsy eager to please our enemies like his predecessor.
viking68
Only happy about being right that the likes of you were wrong with your premature victory dance and breaking your arm to slap yourselves on the back. All of which requires your customary disregard of facts and disengagement from reality.
No, in the most rosiest of wishes, I want NK to go the way of East Germany. I don't care if that comes about because of Trump or not. But putting Trump on a pedestal while talks are barely starting are an absurdity that only his supporters could imagine.
There is bound to be someone who says Trump agreeing to a meeting (and not sticking his foot in his mouth over Twitter) was enough. Hey, Trump is the next Martin Luther King and needs a national holiday for all he has done for himself.
viking68
Suspension of disbelief is about the only way to explain Trump supporters.
Strangerland
That's why none of them will address this:
Akie
Crisis always brings about opportunities. Abe should immediately go to NK and ask for a meeting with Kim to irreversibly pressure him to move forward, not backward, with maximal effort. The problem is that if Abe has the wisdom and courage to do just that.
Wolfpack
Like the Iranians, it’s plain stupid to deal with the North Koreans. They aren’t charter members of the Axis of Evil for nothing. At least Trump tricked Little Kim into releasing the three American hostages. I get the impression that Kim tried to play the bait and switch game to get aid to take the pressure off the NK economy but he misplayed his hand.
viking68
Akle, it isn't a bad suggestion. A little grovelling by someone.
Trump sure wouldn't grovel. He litigates. He doesn't capitulate.
Hell, he wouldn't even apologize to a war hero for disparaging remarks made by his staff.
GW
Folks I smell another RAT in the kitchen & that rat is CHINA!!
China has NEVER wanted a peaceful or re-united Korean peninsula!! EVER!!
As much as I hate trump & the idiots he surrounds himself with they need to STAY the course for now.
We are a really long way from any peace Nobles, way too many permutations & combinations to this situation.
Watch China, THEY are the ones that REALLY want this to breakdown!! And Russia too for that matter
CaptDingleheimer
I've read several accounts of UN humanitarian workers and whatnot who've said that North Korean government officials have been downright giddy over the past few weeks at the prospect of their country opening up, liberalizing, and plain normalizing a bit.
The cat is already out of the bag for Kim. If he completely jumps ship on the talks now, I'd suspect that some sort of coup d'etat might be more likely than ever before.
zichi
The process to meet denuclearization and peace on the Korean peninsular is a fragile one. North cancelling a meeting with the South, does not send the right message of intent. Yesterday, the report was of the North already destroying its nuclear test site. According to sources was is already in a state of collapse. Last month American intelligence sources stated satellite images showed the site was intact. It the meeting with Trump was also cancelled, it would rock his boat with his reaction unclear.
marcelito
Hogwash. The US has been undertaking these military exercises for years and you just can’t halt them on the spot, the Pentagon which you are really referring to would have their heads explode if that were to happen.
Nonsense - The govt. can cancel any military exercises if it really wants to. However , nobody should be under any illusion that there aren,t powerful interests in the background that would prefer the summit either not happen or fail.
This is an affront to North Korea's 'face', and anyone with a finger on the pulse in the region would have known that holding the drills under these circumstances is a bad idea, and that NK would react poorly. It was a tactical error by the US, though it could also have been someone who did it well and knowingly, in an attempt to sabotage the peace process.
Precisely.
nishikat
Really? Like his trade enemy China and the ZTE deal (Trump forgiving China's ZTE for selling to even more enemies like NK and Iran)? Or his immigration enemy Mexico and giving that country a free wall at American taxpayer's expense- to the tune of over 100B dollars. Looks like Trump is doing all the pleasing.
nandakandamanda
Rhetoric rules, as everyone knows, and the rare and once-in-a-lifetime plant called Peace goes out the back window.
Maybe these drills are the 'routine' yearly ones, or maybe they are considerably larger, but calling them 'Max Thunder' placed the ball right in DPRK's court. Now that is the kind of language they understand and are themselves fond of using. Bombastic rhetoric? Bring it on!
Now if the US had called these drills 'Fly whisk' or 'Wet tea Leaf', perhaps they could have slipped under the radar, but no, once again the lovely cordite smell of gunboat diplomacy is in the air.
zichi
According to the BBC World News, North Korea has threatened to cancel the Trump summit if Washington insists it gives up nuclear weapons. Looking like Kim Jong-Un forgot to take his meds this morning.
North Korean media quoted Vice-Foreign Minister Kim Kyle-gwan as saying that if the US "corners us and unilaterally demands we give up nuclear weapons we will no longer have an interest and will have to reconsider whether we accept the upcoming DPRK-US summit".
Denuclearization for Kim Jong-Un and North Korea means much more that it just giving up its nukes. The US have no nuclear weapons in South Korea but probably do have at least one nuke armed sub out in the ocean.
Just when we all hoped North Korea was playing with a new playbook but suddenly we are back to the playing the old one of threatening cancelling meetings in order to try for more concessions.
North Korea wants these talks to drag on for years even decades while Trump wants and needs a full resolution during his first term of office.
Bintaro
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/05/15/asia/north-korea-trump-talks-intl/index.html?adkey=bn
Breaking News : NK threaten to cancel the summit over demand to unilaterally abandon nukes.
oldman_13
It's official, no summit no deal if NK has to give up its nuke weapons.
And people bought NK's 'sincerity' hook line and sinker.
No Nobel prize for Trump, sorry!
expat
Simply amazing that no one in the Trump cabinet saw this coming...
mukashiyokatta
Awww! No summit, no peace prize. Back to Mueller, indictments, guilty pleas, taking the 5th, etc. Enjoy!
bass4funk
You can forget that.
Yeah, the haters would howl that. But on a serious note, the comparison to What was formerly East/West Germany the dynamics are completely different, for one thing, East Germany wasn’t AS oppressed as NK, there were No labor camps that held millions like the North does, the length of time Germany was separated was from 1949-1990, the former East Germans weren’t closed off from everything outside of the country, completely cut off from the world, they could still travel within the Soviet controlled satellite States. It just isn’t the same scenario and NK and the South are so far apart culturally, socially, it would take 50 years or even longer for the North to catch up, if they can ever do that, even the former East Germany still is having and going through a lot of cultural, social and economical hurdles that still need to be ironed out.
bass4funk
Probably more than that.
Which won’t happen.
Of course he wants it done, we all due, NK have been dragging their feet for the last 25 years, so a few years longer wouldn’t bother them, but all Trump has to do is ratchet up deeper and harder hitting sanctions on the North, other than that, this President is not going to concede unless it’s unequivocal nuclear denuclearization.
wtfjapan
Not at all. This is disastrous. exactly seems the supreme deal maker isnt offering a very good deal, so NK will just keep its nukes . Trump will never be able to stomach the concessions NK will demand so the meeting if it does take place will just be for political points for Trump. Like icing over a shite cake.
wtfjapan
Simply amazing that no one in the Trump cabinet saw this coming... they were too scared cowering from Trumps search for the infamous McCain insult leaker, has Trump even disavowed the insult yet or is he also waiting for McCain to die!?
smithinjapan
Took a bit less time than I thought, but knew they would backtrack eventually. Okay, granted, nothing's official. But NK is right that if they have to give everything up -- something they won't do completely -- you can't well have the US and SK conducting drills against them as normal. It's a two-way street. But they WILL back out of talks; the question is just how much they will get, and how much progress will be made before they do. Hopefully more than to date, because at least then when the cycle restarts they'll have a little more to work with.
zichi
Sound like more intervention is need from President Xi
GW
Zichi
I think one of the problems IS Xi!! China DOES NOT want peace or reuniting on the Korean peninsula as that bring the US to China's doorstep!
Matt Hartwell
What do they think denuclearization means? It means what it says on the tin. All nuclear weapons gone.
North Korea knows this full well.
Every relevant country in the region knows what it means and every country in the region has stated that is the desired outcome, including Russia and China.
This has been known for years, if not decades.
I understand North Korea wants security assurances and economic assistance and obviously that will be part of phased process to keep everyone comfortable, but in the end, North Korea must be nuclear free.
No if's, no but's, no maybe's
If North Korea is not interested in that then call it all often now.
Sanctions can remain in place forever and any thought of unification goes out the window.