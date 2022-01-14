N Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles in 3rd launch this month

North Korea on Friday fired two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles came from an inland area in western North Pyongan province.
Japan's Prime Minister's Office and the Defense Ministry also detected the launch, while its coast guard urged vessels to pay attention to falling objects.
Hours earlier, North Korea issued a statement berating the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions over its missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its "confrontational stance."
The sanctions targeted five North Koreans over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North's missile programs in its response to the North's missile test this week. Washington also said it would seek new U.N. sanctions.
The previous test-launch of a hypersonic missile on Tuesday - the second a week - was overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, who said it would greatly increase his country's nuclear "war deterrent."
North Korea has been ramping up tests of new, potentially nuclear-capable missiles designed to overwhelm missile defenses in the region. Some experts say Kim is going back to a tried-and-true technique of pressuring the world with missile launches and outrageous threats before offering negotiations meant to extract concessions.
Following an unusually provocative run in nuclear and long-range missile tests in 2017 that demonstrated the North's pursuit of an arsenal that could target the American homeland, Kim initiated diplomacy with former President Donald Trump in 2018 in an attempt to leverage his nukes for economic benefits.
But the negotiations derailed after Kim's second summit with Trump in 2019, when the Americans rejected his demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of the North's nuclear capabilities.
Kim has since pledged to further expand a nuclear arsenal he clearly sees as his strongest guarantee of survival, despite the country's economy suffering major setbacks after it shut its borders during the pandemic as well as persistent U.S.-led sanctions.
His government has so far rejected the Biden administration's open-ended offer to resume talks, saying Washington must abandon its "hostile policy" first - a term Pyongyang mainly uses to describe the sanctions and joint U.S.-South Korea military drills.
Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said North Korea appears to be signaling it will not be ignored and will respond to pressure with pressure.
"North Korea is trying to lay a trap for the Biden administration," Easley said. "It has queued up missiles that it wants to test anyway and is responding to U.S. pressure with additional provocations in an effort to extort concessions."
In a statement carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, an unidentified Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday defended the launches as a righteous exercise of self-defense.
The spokesperson said the new sanctions underscore hostile U.S. intent aimed at "isolating and stifling" the North. The spokesperson accused Washington of maintaining a "gangster-like" stance, saying that the North's development of the new missile is part of its efforts to modernize its military and does not target any specific country or threaten the security of its neighbors.
Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, could pose a crucial challenge to missile defenses because of their speed and maneuverability.
Such weapons were on a wish-list of sophisticated military assets Kim unveiled early last year along with multi-warhead missiles, spy satellites, solid-fuel long-range missiles and submarine-launched nuclear missiles.
Still, experts say North Korea would need years and more successful and longer-range tests before acquiring a credible hypersonic system.
In an interview with MSNBC, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the North's latest tests "profoundly destabilizing" and said the United States was deeply engaged at the U.N. and with key partners, including allies South Korea and Japan, on a response.
"I think some of this is North Korea trying to get attention. It's done that in the past. It'll probably continue to do that," Blinken said. "But we are very focused with allies and partners in making sure that they and we are properly defended and that there are repercussions, consequences for these actions by North Korea."
Samit Basu
The result of missile arms race in East Asia
The ROK is working on a 8-ton warhead ballistic missile. North Korea disputes this and claims it's actually a 9-ton warhead. The most powerful conventional ballistic missile in history, basically a US MOAB dropping from sky at Mach 10.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/42560/north-korea-claims-to-have-tested-a-hypersonic-missile
The ROK is also working on an anti-ship ballistic missile. Chinese were bragging about how its ASBM could sink US carriers at will. Turns out Chinese carriers are being threatened by ROK's ASBM.
https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2022/01/south-korea-reveals-plans-to-deter-china-via-a2-ad/
WilliB
Is that a body double? This guy looks slimmer and fitter than the Kim we used to know.
oyatoi
5000 years of (generally) non-Han dominance on the Korean Peninsula tells you all you need to know about who Koreans on both sides of the border consider to be enemy number one.
Eppee
oyatoiToday 01:35 pm JST
I am not sure to understand your point, would you mind expanding it ?
starpunk
SOS Blinken sez NK is just trying to get attention, once again.
Sounds like it to me.
Nyah-nyah nyah-nyah nyah-nyaaaaahhh!!!
Marshmallow Head popping off his chops again. Why don't he just shove it?
Fighto!
The person in the photo is definitely NOT Little Rocket Man. It is well known evil Kim has several doppelganger body doubles.
The real Kim could be seriously ill. Now is the time, we hope, that the military rises up and ousts/kills him
Lindsay
The Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea is an oxymoron in itself. The people are starving and this goon spends tens of millions of dollars on paranoia fueled missile testing.
zichi
NK just fired a missile travelling eastward.
lincolnman
I guess the Chinese or Russians gave him another box of rubber bands to launch them...
Or could be his love letter-exchanger...
Paul
What? Only China, Egypt, Indus and Mesopotamia have 5000 years or civilization. It just seems like you are referring to Japan which would be ridiculous. It's like the popular story in Japan that Genghis Khan was actually Japanese.
quercetum
The people are starving because of the sanctions. You skipped a step.
Simian Lane
When will they hit the bullseye?
hattorikun
“N Korea fires another missile in 3rd launch this month“
Booster shot.
John-San
It is about time Japan lease some nuclear missiles from the USA. Or Japan will be sitting ducks.
Hiro
Who cares at this point. If they want to waste their money by shooting missiles into the sea, then be my guest.
William77
Rocket man needs attention again so he’s shooting his missiles.
For sure all these east asian countries minus Taiwan are full of nationalists or dictators.
M. Jamil
Much as I dislike the regime of N Korea but it's the US who divided the country, initiated a civil war a created havoc & misery for over 70 years. The US planned the same for Vietnam, but it was too late. USSR & China were then there & capable of lending a helping hand.
Reckless
Is it a fair question to ask whether the real target of the missiles is the large aggressor to the north?
M. Jamil
quercetum
Very well said & pointed out.
Mark
Kim is becoming quite the dishy babe! Keto?
Christopher J. Thomas
These missile tests over the decades is like watching 1980's re-runs over and over and over again.
Lets take the Biden administrations language out of it. The United States response is as it always is (Sanctions) Seek new (sanctions) UN, NATO, seeking new sanctions from the U.N.? Well you would have better luck seeking for the The Storm on the Sea of Galilee the famous missing Rembrandt painting. You can seek and ask. But there is only so much the U.N. and NATO can do.The XXXX admin......Americas response on Wednesday is to impose or attempt sanctions on five North Koreans over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North's missile programs in its response to the North's missile test this week. It also said it would seek new U.N. sanctions.*
Want to stop missiles from flying and send a message enough is enough? Then Japan needs to take a a much wider role in preserving its defense and a stronger stance. When they get Un family is so bold and let them fly towards Cali. (not to distant future un-checked) Well then what next? Time and time again we watch these missiles being let of the leash. A little faster. A little longer. Hyper sonics do not test short range. Welcome to new age. Same as the old age. Just a little more deadlier.
People- the definition of insanity is. Doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result.