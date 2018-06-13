N Korea calls summit a success as Trump halts war games

North Korean state media on Wednesday lauded the summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump as a resounding success, highlighting concessions by the U.S. president and the prospect of a new era of peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula.
According to a report by the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), Trump expressed his intention to halt U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises, offer security guarantees to the North and lift sanctions against it as relations improve.
The U.S. president had said in a news conference on Tuesday he would like to lift sanctions against North Korea but it would not happen immediately.
Kim and Trump invited each other to their respective countries and both leaders "gladly accepted", KCNA reported.
The summit, the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, was in stark contrast to a flurry of North Korean nuclear and missile tests and angry exchanges of insults between Trump and Kim last year that fuelled worries about war.
"Kim Jong Un and Trump had the shared recognition to the effect that it is important to abide by the principle of step-by-step and simultaneous action in achieving peace, stability and denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," KCNA said.
Trump confirmed the United States will not hold war games with South Korea while North Korea negotiates in good faith on denuclearisation.
"We're not going to be doing the war games as long as we're negotiating in good faith," Trump told Fox News Channel in an interview in Singapore after the summit.
"So that's good for a number of reasons, in addition to which we save a tremendous amount of money," Trump said. "You know, those things, they cost. I hate to appear a businessman, but I kept saying, what's it costing?"
U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump's cost reasoning for halting the exercises was "ridiculous".
"It's not a burden onto the American taxpayer to have a forward deployed force in South Korea," Graham told CNN. "It brings stability. It's a warning to China that you can't just take over the whole region. So I reject that analysis that it costs too much, but I do accept the proposition, let's stand down (on military exercises) and see if we can find a better way here."
There was some confusion over precisely what military cooperation with South Korea Trump had promised to halt.
The U.S.-South Korean exercise calendar hits a high point every year with the Foal Eagle and Max Thunder drills, which both wrapped up last month.
The United States maintains around 28,500 soldiers in South Korea, which remains in a technical state of war with the North after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty.
Trump's announcement was a surprise even to President Moon Jae-in's government in Seoul, which worked in recent months to help bring about the Trump-Kim summit.
"For North Korea, they got exactly what they wanted," said Moon Seong-mook, a former South Korean military official and current head of the Unification Strategy Center in Seoul. "They had a summit as a nuclear state with Kim on equal turf with Trump, got the United States to halt joint military exercises with South Korea. It's a win for Kim Jong Un."
Officials from South Korea and Japan were expected to discuss the issue when U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Seoul later on Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in early on Thursday and then hold a trilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.
Trump's administration had previously ruled out any concessions or lifting of sanctions without North Korea's commitment to complete, verifiable and irreversible steps to scrap a nuclear arsenal that is advanced enough to threaten the United States.
Critics in the United States said Trump had given away too much at a meeting that gave Kim international standing. The North Korean leader had been isolated, his country accused by rights groups of widespread human rights abuses and under U.N. sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
The Singapore summit did not get top billing in the main state news outlets in China, North Korea's main ally.
The ruling Communist Party's main newspaper, the People's Daily, reported the news in a brief page 3 article about the Chinese Foreign Ministry's reaction to the talks.
The English-language China Daily said in an editorial that, while it remained to be seen if the talks would be a defining moment in history, the fact that the talks went smoothly was a"positive result".
"While no one should expect the summit to have ironed out all the differences and erased the deep-seated mistrust between the two long-time foes, it has ignited hopes that they will be finally able to put an end to their hostility and that the long-standing peninsula issues can finally be resolved. These hopes should not be extinguished," it said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
PTownsend
Glad to see Trump ramping down US military presence anywhere in the world.
I'm curious how the dozens of thousands of active military members and military related contract employees plus others who have jobs to support them here in Japan and Korea view this.
If there's less need for them in this area, I have to think some will be made redundant. Any reduction in US military spending is a positive.
It does look like Trump's conceding the region to China and Russia. After all, Korea and Japan are in their respective spheres of influence.
The new 'global' order is being set. Trump is setting the stages for Xi and Putin.
cracaphat
A photo op success with a lot of goodwill being gushed around,especially by trump.But why does my cynical nature feel they'll be back calling each other names real soon,with trigger happy stubby fingers talkin' ready to push buttons?
klausdorth
This so-called agreement isn't worth the paper it has been written on.
How often did "deTrumpster" back out of international agreements?
The last one from the G7, shortly after he took off, the agreement with Iran, the trade agreement, the "environment agreement", and so on.
This guy wants everything his way. He is a bully like Biff Tannen, if you know what I mean.
I said it before: time will show, but as for now, it's nothing but a publicity stunt, created to support the elections in the US later this year.
otherworldly
Funny, progressives have a strong reflex to the negative. Makes me sick to read some of the comments on Japan Today. How about just sitting back during the first inning and be amazed at how 6 months ago WWW 3 was a distinct possibility, and now there is a framework for peace and denuclearization.
oldman_13
How nice of Trump to have consulted his 'allies' Japan and South Korea, as well as his own military generals and strategists, before making the decision to halt all war games scenarios in that region.
Oh, wait...
cracaphat
Matt Hartwell
If that did happen, it would be interesting to see how Japan and South Korea react. Australia and N.Z would also be very nervous about that prospect. The whole of Asia would be nervous about that prospect tbh. It suits them to have both powers present.
I think its fair to say the days of blind trust in the U.S among allies is over, regardless of what the U.S does going forward, positive or negative. I am, broadly speaking, pro U.S, but Trump has exposed the truth that there is just not enough stability in U.S leadership. Its too easy for a President to change course at any time with no real oversight from a proper parliament. Congress is ineffectual. He probably has too much power, but that's one of the upsides and downsides of a President versus a Prime Minister.
There is nothing to stop South Korea, Australia or N.Z as far as I am aware from going nuclear, legality wise. I think South Korea and Australia would be the first to pursue it.
Under CANZUK of course all the countries involved would follow the same foreign policy and defense contacts would get tighter than ever. The U.K has trident. That would be the logical path for Australia to follow in order to acquire a nuclear deterrent at a time when the U.K really needs the money. Trident missiles have a range of 12,000 kms which is enough. Could the U.K offer trident to South Korea/Japan?
I guess we have to wait and see how all this plays out.
One thing does seem reasonably certain in that in terms of South Korea, there will be some level of troop withdrawal at some point as Trump has stated he promised during campaigning.
To what extent that occurs and what capabilities are lost, time would tell, but if I was South Korea I would be making preparations and investigating that. In fairness, we could be talking years for all this to play out.
The longer the better I reckon.