N Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea; says it never sit down with S Korea for talks again

North Korea launched at least two projectiles into the sea on Friday, South Korea's military said, shortly after Pyongyang described South Korea's president as"impudent" and vowed that inter-Korean talks are over.
The North has protested against joint military drills conducted by South Korea and the United States, which kicked off last week, calling them a rehearsal for war. It has fired several short-range missiles in recent weeks.
North Korea fired two more unidentified projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Friday morning, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. South Korea's National Security Council was meeting to discuss the latest launches.
Japan's defense ministry said it did not see any imminent security threat from the latest projectile launch.
The launches have complicated attempts to restart talks between U.S. and North Korean negotiators over the future of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
Those denuclearization talks have been stalled despite a commitment to revive them made at a June 30 meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Earlier on Friday, Pyongyang rejected a vow by South Korean President Moon Jae-in a day earlier to pursue talks with the North and to bring unification of the Koreas by 2045.
The loss of dialogue momentum between the North and South and the stalemate in implementing pledges made at an historic summit between their two leaders last year was entirely the responsibility of the South, a North Korean spokesman said.
The unidentified spokesman repeated criticism that the joint U.S.-South Korea drills were a sign of Seoul's hostility against the North.
"We have nothing to talk any more with the South Korean authorities nor have any idea to sit with them again," the North's spokesman for the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country said in a statement carried by the North's official KCNA news agency.
The committee is the North's government agency tasked with managing relationships with the South. The rival Koreas are technically still at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with a truce rather than a peace treaty.
Moon and Kim have met three times since April last year, pledging peace and cooperation, but little progress has been made to improve dialogue and strengthen exchanges and cooperation.
The South's Moon said in a Liberation Day address on Thursday it was only through his policy of Korean national peace that dialogue with the North was still possible.
"In spite of a series of worrying actions taken by North Korea recently, the momentum for dialogue remains unshaken," Moon said in remarks marking Korea's independence from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
The North's spokesman described Moon as an "impudent guy" who is "overcome with fright".
He said Moon had no standing to talk about engagement with the North because of the ongoing military manoeuvres by South Korea.
"His open talk about 'dialogue' between the North and the South under such a situation raises a question as to whether he has proper thinking faculty," the spokesman said.
It was "senseless" to think that inter-Korean dialogue would resume once the military drills with the United States were over, he said.
The spokesman left open the possibility of talks with the United States.
Trump and Kim have met twice since their first summit in Singapore last year and said their countries would continue talks. However, little progress has been made on the North's stated commitment to denuclearize.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
10 Comments
PTownsend
Will Kim tell Trump he's sorry again (assuming he actually did apologize), or does being in love mean he doesn't have to say that.
Trump's primary effect has been to increase Trump brand awareness in NEAsia and around the globe. That's what he's probably wanted out of his presidency all along. That and lowering taxes for himself and his fellow nabobs. And also ensuring Ivanka, Inc. gets better established in China and around the globe. Does anyone know if the trademarks she and her daddy arranged with the CCP have been affected by Trump's bumbling in China?
Yubaru
In political terms "never" for NK probably means only until the next "aid" package is approved and sent across the border!
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
The US will NEVER allow unification as it would mean removing its missile base and military from SK. These military exercises are arranged by the US to provoke NK and to continue souring relationships between NK and SK. South Korea were instructed, told by the US, we will have military exercises, full stop.
kwatt
It looks like Kim dislikes Moon as enemy. It is understandable that both Koreas are still at war.
OssanAmerica
Good going for the Moon. He put all his eggs in uniting the two Koreas and destroyed SK's relationship with Japan, threatened to destroy the US-JPN-SK alliance, and Kim wants nothing to do with him. How long will it take for this incompetent's approval ratings to hit the floor?
macv
never say never
showchinmono
Kniknaknokkaer
Moon looks like a right tit doesn't he.
Silvafan
Somebody needs a role-model or hug because they fill lonely and ignored!
What does it feel like to live in country run by pubescent teenage girl with low self-esteem and daddy issues? Any Americans want to comment first?
oldman_13
Can't be a coincidence Senior Moon recently 'softened' his stance towards Japan.
He has learned a valuable lesson, which will conveniently be forgotten soon, that one can never trust a rogue state like North Korea.