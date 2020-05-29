National Guard called in to respond to Minneapolis violence

Minnesota Gov Tim Walz called in the National Guard on Thursday as looting broke out in St Paul and a wounded Minneapolis braced for more violence after rioting over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody, reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles.
The Minneapolis unrest ravaged several blocks in the Longfellow neighborhood, with scattered rioting reaching for miles across the city. It was the second consecutive night of violent protests following Floyd's death Monday. In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be seen pleading that he can't breath as an officer kneels on his neck. As minutes pass, he slowly stops talking and moving.
Dozens of stores in Minneapolis and the suburbs closed early, some boarding up their windows, fearing more strife. The city shut down its light-rail system and all bus service out of safety concerns.
Around midday Thursday, the violence spread a few miles away to St. Paul's Midway neighborhood, where police said 50 to 60 people rushed a Target attempting to loot it. Police and state patrol squad cars later blocked the entrance, but the looting shifted to shops along nearby University Avenue, one of St. Paul’s main commercial corridors, and other spots in the city. By early evening, the windows of more than a dozen stores were smashed, and firefighters were putting out a handful of small blazes.
St. Paul spokesman Steve Linders said authorities were dealing with unrest in roughly 20 different areas.
“Please stay home. Please do not come here to protest. Please keep the focus on George Floyd, on advancing our movement and on preventing this from ever happening again,” tweeted St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who is black.
Erika Atson, 20, was among several hundred people who gathered outside government offices in downtown Minneapolis, where organizers called for peaceful protest.
Atson, who is black, described seeing her 14- and 11-year-old brothers tackled by Minneapolis police years ago because officers mistakenly presumed the boys had guns. She said she had been at “every single protest” since Floyd’s death and worried about raising children who could be vulnerable in police encounters.
“We don’t want to be here fighting against anyone. We don’t want anyone to be hurt. We don’t want to cause any damages,” she said. “We just want the police officer to be held accountable.”
The governor’s order did not say how many Guard members were mobilized or whether they would be in service Thursday night. After calling in the Guard, Walz urged widespread changes in the wake of Floyd's death.
"It is time to rebuild. Rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they’re charged to protect,” Walz said.
Thursday morning in Minneapolis, smoke rose from smoldering buildings in the Longfellow neighborhood. In a strip mall across the street from the police's 3rd Precinct station, the focus of the protests on both nights, the windows in nearly every business had been smashed, from the large Target department store at one end to the Planet Fitness gym at the other. Only the 24-hour laundromat appeared to have escaped unscathed.
“WHY US?” demanded a large expanse of red graffiti scrawled on the wall of the Target. A Wendy’s restaurant across the street was charred almost beyond recognition.
Among the casualties of the overnight fires: a six-story building under construction that was to provide nearly 200 apartments of affordable housing.
“We’re burning our own neighborhood,” said a distraught Deona Brown, a 24-year-old woman standing with a friend outside the precinct station, where a small group of protesters were shouting at a dozen or so stone-faced police officers in riot gear. “This is where we live, where we shop, and they destroyed it.” No officers could be seen beyond the station.
“What that cop did was wrong, but I’m scared now,” Brown said.
Others in the crowd saw something different in the wreckage.
Protesters destroyed property "because the system is broken,” said a young man who identified himself only by his nickname, Cash, and who said he had been in the streets during the violence. He dismissed the idea that the destruction would hurt residents of the largely black neighborhood.
“They’re making money off of us,” he said angrily of the owners of the destroyed stores. He laughed when asked if he had joined in the looting or violence. “I didn’t break anything.”
The protests that began Wednesday night and extended into Thursday were more violent than Tuesday's, which included skirmishes between offices and protesters but no widespread property damage.
Mayor Jacob Frey appealed for calm but the city’s response to the protests was quickly questioned as things started spiraling into violence. “If the strategy was to keep residents safe — it failed,” City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, who is black, tweeted. “Prevent property damage — it failed." On Thursday, he urged police to leave the scene of the overnight violence, saying their presence brings people into the streets.
But Eric Kowalczyk, a police captain in Baltimore during the Freddie Gray riots in 2015, generally supported the Minneapolis police strategy to avoid confrontations with protesters when possible, saying heavy-handed police responses are only met with more violence.
“Nobody wants to see their city on fire, but at the same time, you don’t want to see citizens injured by the very police department they are protesting,” he said.
Protests also spread to other U.S. cities. In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd’s death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers. Memphis police blocked a main thoroughfare after a racially mixed group of protesters gathered outside a police station.
Amid the violence in Minneapolis, a man was found fatally shot Wednesday night near a pawn shop, possibly by the owner, authorities said.
Fire crews responded to about 30 intentionally set blazes, and multiple fire trucks were damaged by rocks and other projectiles, the fire department said. No one was hurt by the blazes.
The city on Thursday released a transcript of the 911 call that brought police to the grocery store where they arrested the 46-year-old Floyd. The caller described someone paying with a counterfeit bill, with workers rushing outside to find the man sitting on a van. The caller described the man as “awfully drunk and he’s not in control of himself.” Asked by the 911 operator whether the man was “under the influence of something,” the caller said: “Something like that, yes. He is not acting right.” The caller described a tall, bald man matching Floyd’s description, and the operator said officers were on the way.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said Thursday they were conducting “a robust criminal investigation” into the death. President Donald Trump has said he had asked an investigation to be expedited.
The FBI is also investigating whether Floyd’s civil rights were violated.
The officer who kneeled on Floyd and three others were fired Tuesday. The next day, the mayor called for the kneeling officer to be criminally charged. He also appealed for activation of the National Guard.
Burning Bush
People are fighting for basic dignity and freedom all over the world... Minneapolis, Hong Kong, Paris.
Governments need to learn how to treat their citizens with respect.
We won't tolerate police that act like thugs on the streets.
bass4funk
The police need to to re-evaluate their testing policies to better weed out People that have the propensity of becoming physically or emotionally unstable that could result in harming or even killing someone, the testing and interview phase takes 6 months and that should give the department enough time to thoroughly dig deep into the applicants past. Apparently, this office had received a lot of complaints before, that’s a red flag, there should be a zero tolerance policy.
Officers should have a 3 month psychic evaluation and review and if there are red flags or many complaints, that officer should be pulled from duty, retrained, re-assigned or terminated.
We should be seeing the entire incident as to what happened once the department releases the body am of the officer and that should really give us all an insight as to what really occurred.
I watched the interview with Floyd’s brother last night absolutely heartbreaking, that guy and his family will never be the same again. He wants the death penalty for the officers that killed his brother and I don’t blame him and the bad thing is, the guy didn’t even resist arrest as the new video shows so this is beyond unacceptable.
zichi
The anger is understandable but the looting is wrong.
Armed white citizens in Minneapolis stood guard against looters who ravaged the city Wednesday night over the death of George Floyd.
zichi
George Floyd, handcuffed and on the ground, cop's knee on his neck, last living words "I can't breathe!"
The Avenger
In the last month we have been exposed to news about:
1) a father-son combo who hunted down a man for jogging because he looked guilty
2) a woman who called for the police trying to "swat" a man in Central Park
3) extreme police brutality.
These all have something in common...I just can't put my finger on it.
A broad-daylight suffocation of a helpless man, saying he couldn't breathe, while the police watched. There's much more to say, but I can't control the range of emotions from anger to compassion for that poor man and his family.
zichi
Armed white extremists invade a capitol building.
Maria
People of Colour are being murdered by those meant to protect them as citizens of the US equal to all others, and as humans, and nothing is being done about it. And yet we have someone repeatedly talking about "looting". Wypipo priorities.
I read these stories and I want to break windows too, out of an anger that many people are trying to make out is disproportionate to the racist crimes being committed.
RichardPearce
Seeing as the tactic the Blue Gang has picked to deal with the outrage over their murdering someone in the street is to create a riot (wait until you have a large mostly crowd, then aggressively force them back for a good distance, then retreat. The not so peaceful element will fill in the space you've left, and without the peaceful element in the way, they'll start pushing things, and one they realize that the police aren't going to stop them, looting and rioting tends to happen) I'd be worried too.
Because these police enabled riots are a good way of threatening the politicians and discourage continued protests. And that takes more than one night of riots.
zichi
The looter are the fireworks but the police and Police Chief are the ones who lit the fuses.
oldman_13
Not only in Minneapolis but other parts of the U.S. people are rioting.
The year 2020 and incidents like these show the underlying racism and rot that pervades America from coast to coast.
zichi
We are all "people of color" the only true colorless are Albino's.
u_s__reamer
@bass
Well said, Sir! You can frame that one!
mjeiks
"We don't want peace, we want Equal Rights And Justice"
America was founded on double standards. We are told: "All men are born equal"........well, except for those who don't look European.
Artemis Rogers
The best way to stop the rioting is throw the five murdering cops to the rioters. The next best way would be for the system to give them the justice they so richly deserve which would be murder charges followed by convictions and long prison sentences. The best way to prevent future riots would be to pass laws that crack down on rampant police abuse and near universal impunity for even the most heinous of abuses. Getting fired from your job is not a suitable punishment for murder, rape and/or beating someone to a cripple. And not all White people defend police or obfuscate this matter but you will find its almost only White people who do. This is why BLM does not want in their groups and rightly so. Even I, an American White man, cannot deal with American White people knowing every second one is going try and talk around and downplay what happened and is happening with our blue gang; they often even sport Punisher tattoos now!
u_s__reamer
It's time to get tough on Amerika's boys in blue, but there is no leader on the horizon who has the cojones to clean out the Augean stables that have besmirched and stunk out the country's democratic credentials for the last 60 years. Trump's trademark feeble "sad" displaying his indifference and insincerity doesn't cut the mustard while Biden's emergence from his bunker shows a shockingly frail and befuddled senior of whom little can be expected.
Sneezy
Woah, seems like the police are pretty bad at their jobs if this is their idea of keeping the peace. If they can't murder something they don't like, they're totally useless.
I repeat my demand to abolish the police and replace them with a taxpayer funded organisation that protects citizens, keeps the peace and solves and/or prevents crime. I don't know what we'd call it.
DaDude
During the Ferguson protests, most of the people burning and looting shops and restaurants weren't even from Ferguson. Many of them came from as far as NYC. Do you honestly think Minneapolis residents woke up and came up with the bright idea to burn down their neighborhood?
Sneezy
We cannot expect either of a pair of old white men, who for decades have not only supported but benefited from the racist system that is embodied in police brutality, to adequately address, let alone stop the epidemic of violence and campaign of terror perpetrated by police against people of colour and the impoverished. Only strong, co-ordinated grassroots movements can achieve that.
Strangerland
Unfortunately, Biden may not be an ideal candidate. Clearly neither is Trump. Anything that can be said about Biden can be said about Trump worse. So the choice here must be to choose the one that will choose a better cabinet.
And eight years of an immaculate Obama administration (about which the orangeadmin has an inferiority complex), we all know that Biden will choose a better cabinet.
Joe Blow
That'll teach Target and Auto Zone to stop killing people! Oh wait.
Why aren't the rioters smashing up police stations?
Low-class people use this situations as excuses to loot. Imagine if your business was smashed up and looted because of something some cop did? Are you legally allowed to pepper looters with buckshot in Minn.?
Sneezy
They would get murdered and their killers would be given raises.
Sneezy
Depends. Are you white?
Toasted Heretic
Completely understand the riot and looting.
By hitting property, it makes headlines and scares the capitalist system that profits on division. Bombarded with images and adverts of material goods, some that are hardly affordable... well, it's an obvious target.
Class war. The rich loot people's lives every day.
I think after generations of racism, the rioters are being remarkably reserved.
Sneezy
Toasted Heretic is right.
bass4funk
No, that would never work, the problem can be solved by better training and that starts with the screening process.
I don’t, no reason to do it, absolutely none, they’re adults, not kids.
What? Dear lord....
Class war. The rich loot people's lives every day.
Anyway, the bottom line is, you have to be smart and you have to use common sense, MLK achieved this by being logical, calm, rational and on point and these rioters and looters seem to have forgotten that critical message.
Sneezy
It would; it wouldn't.
MLK said "a riot is the language of the unheard". Come on, step up your game, Carlos.
bass4funk
So what you’re saying is, that’s ok? In your liberal warped sense, if something bad happens, let’s have total anarchy and riot and loot, very nice, very thuggish.