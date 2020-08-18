New Zealand PM hits back at Trump's comments on coronavirus 'big surge'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a "big surge" in COVID-19, calling the remarks "patently wrong".
Trump sparked uproar in New Zealand when he told a crowd in Minnesota that the South Pacific country of 5 million people was in the grip of a "terrible" upsurge in COVID-19 cases, having earlier succeeded in eliminating the disease.
Thirteen new infections were confirmed in New Zealand on Tuesday, taking the country's total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,293, with 22 deaths. This compares with the U.S. tally of more than 5.2 million cases and 170,000 deaths.
"You see what's going on in New Zealand?" Trump said.
"They beat it, they beat it, it was like front page they beat it ... because they wanted to show me something.
"The problem is ... big surge in New Zealand, you know it's terrible. We don't want that."
Ardern said there was no comparison between New Zealand's handful of new cases a day and the "tens of thousands" reported in the United States.
"I think anyone who's following COVID and its transmission globally will quite easily see that New Zealand's nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States' tens of thousands, and in fact does not compare to most countries in the world," she told reporters.
"Obviously it's patently wrong," she said of Trump's comments.
"We are still one of the best-performing countries in the world when it comes to COVID ... our workers are focused on keeping it that way."
New Zealand's death rate per 100,000 people, at about 0.44, is one of the lowest in the world thanks to strict lockdowns enforced early in the pandemic. The United States has a death rate of 5.21 per 100,000, one of the highest in the world.
MYSTERY OUTBREAK
New Zealand has fared far better than most countries during the pandemic, but an abrupt resurgence of COVID-19 last week in Auckland prompted the government to extend a lockdown for the city's 1.7 million residents until Aug. 26, while social distancing rules are in place in other towns and cities.
The origin of the latest outbreak is still unknown, but authorities earlier on Tuesday ruled out the possibility that it came from frozen food items or freight.
"Seems clear now that the possibility is being ruled out from that investigation," Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters.
New Zealanders celebrated when the country passed 100 days without any community transmission earlier this month.
With an election due in mid-October, Ardern is keen to remind voters of her government's track record on fighting the virus.
"Every other single country in the world has experienced resurgence. We went longer than many, our outbreak is certainly not as significant as what we are seeing in Vietnam, in Hong Kong, in South Korea or in Australia," she told state broadcaster TVNZ.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Kaerimashita
WAs always a red herring. what this shows is that lockdowns and travel bans are not a panacea. We are going to have to learn to live with occasional outbreaks of Covid for the forseeable future.
theResident
Completely correct. We will have to learn with it and just get on with life like this for a while yet. Not quite sure why 2 people have thumbed you down.
InspectorGadget
Agreed. Sounds like the leaky border still needs a bit of fine tuning.
This is all a major learning experience for everyone involved.
kyronstavic
Funny how when Jacinda Ardern pushes the election back a month, she's kind and caring about everyone's health.
But if Trump dares to suggest the same, he's the devil incarnate in the eyes of his opponents.
Double standards? Of course not!
Luddite
No country can eliminate Covid, that window of opportunity was closed early this year. Obviously it was never eliminated in NZ in the first place. Mitigation is the only option for countries now, through widespread testing and local lockdowns when necessary.
theResident
@kyronstavic: I'm not Kiwi, I don't even know what side of the political fence Jacinda Ardern is on, but before you make comments like above do your research. The opposition actually lobbied for the delay - as they wished to be able to campaign fairly and felt they couldn't under lockdown.
Akula
I'm pretty sure that they know where this current cluster originated. Ardern is hiding the information to avoid a backlash from voters.
wtfjapan
Funny how when Jacinda Ardern pushes the election back a month, she's kind and caring about everyone's health. But if Trump dares to suggest the same, he's the devil incarnate in the eyes of his opponents. Double standards? Of course not!
she consulted the other political parties and they all agreed a postponement was nessassy, it was unanimous, amazing how democracy works.
Also of note Trump can postpone the vote if he really trys, but one problem is on Jan 20 his administration will end , there is no extension, clearly stated in the constitution, the only way an administration can extend their 1st term is by winning a second term with an election, if an election is not held by Jan 20 the speaker of the house Pelosi will become acting president. Or the senate can change the constitution, but that takes a 2/3 supermajority highly unlikely. many Republicans know that a postponement will give them very little political advantage which is why they are against it.
Starbucks
@the resident
Don't worry he knows how the politics of NZ work same as Australia.Serrano tried the same thing yesterday but a friendly moderator came to his rescue deleting his post.One thing is not like the other.Both main parties are in agreement on this issue . Try doing that in America
InspectorGadget
In sort, no squabbling, it was logical and everyone supported it or could see the reasons for doing so.
Bjorn Tomention
Everyone knows the outbreak started at the border entry with the arrivals and spread to the quarantine hotels then spread to the general public because those people at the border and managing the quarantine were not being tested .
Completely a joke of a mishandled situation once again by the muppet, and completely lied and continues to lie about it,
They have not been testing the border staff nor those handling the quarantine so that's where the leak started, then those staff moved around the city while infected spreading it.
Adern wont admit she and her govt mishndled it, instead ran around celebrating the 102 days without actually taking necessary precautions to make sure it didnt reignite. Its a muppet.
Bjorn Tomention
Believe her and her hype follow the horse like the sheep , the truth is out there.
Blacklabel
so they locked down their largest city and delayed their election but it wasnt caused by a surge? that seems nonsensical.
carpslidy
Nz set an unsuitable goal of elimination and now have to have the common sense to change strategy.
Everyday, japans strategy of living with corona while taking some precautions seems more realistic.
Starbucks
