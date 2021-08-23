New Zealand extends national lockdown

New Zealand extended a national COVID-19 lockdown Monday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying a Delta variant outbreak has yet to peak.
Ardern said the rapid spread of the highly transmissible variant meant it was too early to lift restrictions imposed last week after a virus cluster emerged in Auckland, ending a six-month run of no local cases.
"Delta had a head start on us and we've needed to catch up as quickly as we could... we don't think we have reached the peak of this outbreak," she said.
Ardern said 35 new cases had been detected, taking the total to 107, with more than 13,000 close contacts undergoing testing.
New Zealand's lockdown was due to expire late Tuesday but Ardern said it would continue through to Friday nationwide and until the evening of Aug 31 in Auckland.
"The safest option for all of us right now is to hold the course for longer," she said. "This will allow us to have additional data and see if the virus has spread."
New Zealand's "COVID zero" elimination strategy -- which has resulted in just 26 deaths in a population of five million -- has relied on strict border controls backed by hard lockdowns when any cases do slip through.
Ardern's own COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday questioned whether Delta rendered the strategy unviable, but the leader said she believed in it "absolutely".
"Our plan has worked before and together we can make it work again," she said.
Ardern has previously announced plans to relax restrictions next year when vaccination rates are higher.
Only about 20 percent of New Zealand's population is fully inoculated, one of the lowest rates in the developed world.© 2021 AFP
Haaa Nemui
Smart to do, despite what anyone says. Get vaccines done and then open up.
Simian Lane
Why does NZ get so much press recently? I get that their leader is a nice lady but they are a small nation which doesn’t warrant the amount of press they get, surely. Their zero covid policy has backfired and it is an interesting story, I get that I suppose,
itsonlyrocknroll
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern manages one of the most open and transparent Governments, trustworthy and honest to a fault.
The drawback is balance. The political necessity to find a flexible approach to a variant that wont conform to the norms of humanities need for togetherness within the community.
How long can one isolate within there home before cabin fever sets in?
The human social and cognitive need to exchange gossip to influence one another, to engage one on one.
It is taken for granted, until it is gone
Kaerimashita
Zero Covid will never work. But in the meantime authorities will have fun trying the same failing policies over and over again to try and achieve it. she would be better off focusing on getting her people vaccinated.
Strangerland
Because of how their Covid policies have been so extremely exceptional, and also because as a liberal nation they are setting a model of how things are done correctly in free and safe first world nations. Not just with Covid, but with all their policies.
Blacklabel
nah, its just to fill the afternoon time slot here in Japan with non USA politics articles.
Been that way for months.
itsonlyrocknroll
I believe a comprehensive vaccination policy is the best course of action. easer said than done if a government cannot secure enough doses of the vaccine.
I think in NZ, this could be the case.
Nator
@strangeman
What is the current policy of NZ regarding refugess from Afganistan?
Free school meal?
International aid?
NZ is a tiny insular country and as such very independant of the problems of others. Easy to set a standard when you have such little backage to deal with.
fxgai
What is “liberal” about a lockdown approach?
If you are a New Zealander and you are vaccinated already, I gather that you are “locked down”.
There’s not much liberty in that that I can see.
Wasn’t there a book about redefining words to mean the opposite of their dictionary meaning?
xamurai
It seems like NZ is the center of the world in this website. Look... NZ is NZ! They are NOT in the same level as Japan when it comes to economic activities, role in global society and so many other factors! NZ is a country that is so isolated, they can survive on their own bubble. Japan, on the other hand, has been running with economic measures and international trade that cannot be simply "locked down". China is just a few hours away. Flights from North America and Pacific trades would pass by Japan on a daily basis. Can we say the same thing to a southern Pacific archipelago like NZ?