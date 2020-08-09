New Zealand marks 100 days without domestic transmission of coronavirus

New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease.
Life has returned to normal for many people in the South Pacific nation of 5 million, as they attend rugby games at packed stadiums and sit down in bars and restaurants without the fear of getting infected. But some worry the country may be getting complacent and not preparing well enough for any future outbreaks.
New Zealand got rid of the virus by imposing a strict lockdown in late March when only about 100 people had tested positive for the disease. That stopped its spread. For the past three months, the only new cases have been a handful of returning travelers who have been quarantined at the border.
“It was good science and great political leadership that made the difference,” said Professor Michael Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago. “If you look around the globe at countries that have done well, it's usually that combination.”
From early on, New Zealand pursued a bold strategy of eliminating the virus rather than just suppressing its spread. Baker said other countries are increasingly looking to New Zealand for answers.
“The whole Western world has terribly mismanaged this threat, and they're realizing this now,” Baker said.
He said many leaders saw a false dichotomy between saving lives or saving their economies, when in fact businesses thrive best when they have certainty about things like diseases.
Indeed, New Zealand's economy has fared better than many predicted. The country has managed to keep its unemployment rate at just 4%, although many economists say the number doesn't account for recent job losses and will likely get significantly worse after a government-funded wage subsidy expires next month.
Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern's leadership has been widely praised. She reassured people during the lockdown with daily briefings and a message that resonated: “Go hard and go early.”
Total infections were limited to just over 1,500 and the country has had just 22 deaths. Opinion polls indicate support for Ardern's liberal Labour Party has surged ahead of a general election next month.
Still, New Zealand's international tourism industry has collapsed and the country remains more isolated from the outside world than before. Ardern's government has been reluctant to reopen the border to any other countries, even as other nations cautiously do so.
And the experience of some other countries, including Vietnam and Australia, shows how easily the virus can flare up again even when it looks like it's been brought under control.
Baker said New Zealand remains in a reactionary mode and is not doing enough planning to keep the virus out. He said the country needs to create a national public health agency and better fund scientists studying the spread of the disease.
But Sunday, at least, marked a milestone that many in New Zealand noted with a sense of thankfulness and relief.
yoshisan88
Well. Maybe he should also mentioned that New Zealand is an island nation down under with only 5 million people living in cities of relatively low population density and got lucky when lapse of judgements in quarantine did not result in an outbreak.
ArtistAtLarge
Now that how it's done.
Spitfire
World Class Job Kiwis.......absolutely awesome.
InspectorGadget
It would be relatively easy to completely eliminate the disease in NZ, but this would involve stopping all inbound passengers and effectively slamming the door shut on any NZers who wish to come home.
The two main things are ZERO known cases in the community after substantial ongoing testing and ZERO signs of community transmission.
I'm not too concerned about people who are confirmed positive while in managed isolation facilities. They are quarantined for this exact reason, and get any medical assistance they require.
nonu6976
They still need to solve to international tourism riddle, but I cant see that happening anytime soon - its a given that tourists will bring the virus no matter how careful you are. Perhaps antigen tests will become part of the solution - a confirmed negative test 2-3 days before leaving, and then 1 more test when they arrive. They are not as accurate as a PCR test, but they are still 80%+ accurate (and improving), cheap, and results are known withing 15mins.
Zaphod
New Zealand is an island nation with controlled borders. I doubt they have reached herd immunity, so as soon as the travel restrictions are eased, the bug will appear again.
I expect that once this infection has run its course, the differences between the fatality rates in various countries will not be that big and mainly reflect the average age and health of the population.
These daily news reports tossing round selective numbers from different places without context are meaningless.
Simian Lane
So what? This is a global issue.
Some countries are more isolated and have less population density. There are many factors at play here. What is the 100 day significance? Shall we throw a party?
nonu6976
No one is claiming they have reached herd immunity - they have achieved elimination, but that's only until they inevitably reopen the borders.
Toasted Heretic
That's why it's in the World section of JT.
It's of interest to the many peoples from all around the globe who have made their home here.
And maybe we can learn a bit from other countries on how to handle this virus.
Simian Lane
Kiwis got lucky! Glad to hear it though. I lived there for a while as a youngster, a truly beautiful country.
FireyRei
Unfortunately, many absolutely do not. Countries of a seemingly higher democracy, or freedom of speech like the USA and UK are more about selfishness, "It's nothing. Why should I wear a mask? They probably would have died anyway. 2020, the year our liberties were taken." Etc. Poorer nations have a higher death count typically from a lack of education or huge population. Wealthier countries do not have these excuses, only "What about my rights?!" It's embarrassing.
runner3
People that say New Zealand has only a population of 5 million. That's still a lot of people. And to stop the virus in the country, that's amazing. Good job.