Virus Outbreak New Zealand
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a COVID-19 response update press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, on Thursday. Photo: Robert Kitchin/Pool via AP
world

New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 31 cases

WELLINGTON

New Zealand’s first virus outbreak in six months has spread from the largest city of Auckland to the capital, Wellington. Health authorities said Friday that three people in Wellington who recently visited Auckland had tested positive.

They said the outbreak had grown to 31 cases, and that some patients were being diverted from an Auckland hospital after one patient may have unknowingly been infectious while being treated.

The government on Tuesday hurriedly put the entire nation into a strict lockdown after the first community case was found in Auckland. Genome testing has linked the outbreak to an infected traveler who returned from Sydney earlier this month and was quarantined, although health authorities don’t yet know how the virus escaped quarantine.

New Zealand is continuing to pursue an elimination strategy aimed at wiping out the virus entirely.

