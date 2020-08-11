New cases end New Zealand's 'COVID-free' status; Auckland back in lockdown

New Zealand announced on Tuesday it was shutting down its largest city, Auckland, after four new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the city, the first evidence of domestic transmission after being coronavirus-free for 102 days.
New Zealand's successful fight against COVID-19 was hailed globally and the Pacific island nation of 5 million was seen as one of the safest places, as the pandemic raged globally.
Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the four cases were within one family in South Auckland. One person is in their 50s. They had no history of international travel. Family members have been tested and contact tracing is under way.
News of the cases sent panic across the country with media reporting people rushing to supermarkets to stock up, and businesses preparing to shut.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland would move to level 3 restriction from noon on Wednesday as a "precautionary approach", which would mean people should stay away from work and school, and gatherings or more than 10 people would again be restricted.
The restriction would be applied for three days until Friday, which she said would be enough time to assess the situation, gather information and make sure there was widespread contact tracing.
"This is something we have prepared for," Ardern said in a surprise news conference, adding that the increased caution was as the source of the virus was unknown.
"We have had a 102 days and it was easy to feel New Zealand was out of the woods. No country has gone as far as we did without having a resurgence. And because we were the only ones, we had to plan. And we have planned," she said.
New Zealand is set to vote in a national election on Sept. 19, in which Ardern is seen to winning comfortably, according to opinion polls, on the back of her handling of the pandemic.
But the return of the virus could backfire on the government.
Ardern said she has not given any consideration to the impact of the new restrictions on the polls at this stage.
"This will come as a shock to all New Zealanders who believed what we had been told – that we had got on top of this virus," the main opposition National Party leader Judith Collins said in a statement.
Parliament is scheduled to be dissolved on Wednesday to make way for the election.
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said: “I am urging Aucklanders to come together like we did last time to stamp out community transmission. Please remain calm, please do not panic buy and please follow the lockdown rules."
Ardern said travel into Auckland, on the North Island, would be restricted unless you lived there.
She said the rest of New Zealand would enter alert level 2 from midday on Wednesday for three days. This would mean social distancing measures would be applied again and mass gatherings would be limited to 100 people.
New Zealand was placed under a tight lockdown for weeks after reported its first known case on Feb. 26 and the last case of community transmission was detected on May 1.
It marked 100 days without a domestic transmission of the coronavirus on Sunday, but warned against complacency as countries like Vietnam and Australia which once had the virus under control now battle a resurgence.
Bloomfield said the unknown nature of the new cases meant it was likely there would be more positive case in the coming days.
He said people should use masks in places where it was hard to physically distance.
"The case is a wake up call for any complacency that may have set in," Bloomfield said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
16 Comments
Hervé L'Eisa
And then suddenly there appears to have occurred a cluster. Out of the blue.
nonu6976
Local reports suggest it's probably just seasonal flu, nonetheless everyone is being tested for covid.
Bjorn Tomention
Strange isnt it , just suddenly out of nowhere funnily enough after the adern govt was telling everyone to get masks and mentioning another country wide lock down in august in the lead up to the election.
In other words putting the fear back into everyone so she can be seen as the peoples savour and also control the media and the social conversation.
A vote for the muppet is a fools vote.
Bjorn Tomention
In other news today from NZ , piles of documents surfaced in regarding the govts handling of the pandemic and all her ministers are under a gag order, either there is some sort of cover up or her cover has been uncovered .
Akula
There has been a massive cover up, and Ardern has engineered a lot of it for her own political gain.
This current thing is probably the seasonal flu, but watch the backlash against Jacinda Ardern if the virus has escaped into the community.
nonu6976
PM having an emergency news conference now so perhaps some community transmission has occurred. Will find out in a few minutes I guess.
nonu6976
yep, 4 new covid cases, all from a single family and none of them have travelled overseas recently. They currently don't know the route of the infection, which is unsurprising since it was only discovered today.
kyushubill
So with all the retirement homes (and all homes for that matter) locked down in NZ, how? Mask mandates or arrest in NZ, so how? Seems these two strategies don't work. Follow the Sweden and Denmark models.
nonu6976
I suspect that it will eventually be traced back to somebody working at a managed facility, or border control.
Akula
This is good timing for the opposition National Party a few weeks out from the election. They have a viable coalition partner in Act, and it won't take many of the 'team of 5 million' to turn on Ardern for them to win the election
shoganai
this report is about christchurch, which is in the south island. and now auckland in the north island going into lockdown ?
nonu6976
why would people turn on Ardern for?...how exactly is it the PM's fault?
Fighto!
Sounds like unsubstantiated rubbish.
nonu6976
And the moderators strike again, someone rightly calls out the absolute garbage that certain people regularly post here, and they get their post removed. It's OK to post lies here, but you can't call out the people who do it.
Luddite
Oh look, closing borders and keeping out foreigners doesn’t not stop the virus. Japan take note. The world is well past that stage now, local lockdowns when clusters are identified by extensive testing is the way to go now.
Bjorn Tomention
Its been mishandled from the beginning by the muppet and her puppet, should have stopped in bound travel form the infected area in january and as for the self isolation BS that proved to be a total joke.
This goose has no clue and is not capable of running a bath let alone a country especially in a crisis which she created and wanted, she is all about the crisis, this crisis , that crisis, any crisis that is what adern is about , if you have seen any of her propaganda from pre her PM days you will understand Comrades.
She rules by crisis and spoke many times about it , its part of her play book.