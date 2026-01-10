New video emerges of Minnesota shooting, further inflaming tensions

The White House on Friday reposted on social media a video taken from the cell phone of the U.S. Immigration officer who fatally shot a Minnesota woman in her car this week, adding to the documentation of an incident that has sparked days of nationwide protests.
In the new video Renee Good, 37, appearing calm, is heard telling the officer, "That's fine, dude, I'm not mad at you" - some of the last words she ever speaks - moments before he opens fire as Good drives the car forward into the street.
The 47-second clip was likely to further inflame tensions between state and local government leaders and members of President Donald Trump's administration, who have offered starkly different accounts of Wednesday's shooting in a Minneapolis residential neighborhood.
Minnesota authorities on Friday said they were opening their own criminal investigation, after some state law enforcement officials said the FBI was refusing to cooperate with state investigators.
The video, obtained by the website Alpha News and verified by Reuters, begins as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, Jonathan Ross, exits his car and walks toward Good's Honda SUV, which is partially blocking traffic, the front of the car pointing into the street. A black dog is briefly visible in the backseat of her car through an open rear window.
As Ross approaches and begins to circle around the SUV, Good reverses for a few feet before speaking to Ross nonchalantly through her open window. Ross then continues around behind the vehicle, where he films the SUV's license plate and encounters Good's wife, Becca Good, in the street.
She tells him, "We don't change our plates every morning, just so you know. It'll be the same plate when you come talk to us later. That's fine. U.S. citizen."
Becca Good, who was filming the ICE agent with her own phone, then adds: "You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy."
At that point, another ICE agent approaches the Honda from the driver's side, to the left of Renee Good, and orders her to get out of the car. She can be seen reversing briefly, then putting the car into forward gear and turning the steering wheel to her right, apparently trying to drive away.
As the car moves forward, Ross, who at that point has returned to the front left of her car, shouts "Whoa!" Shots can be heard, and the car briefly disappears from the frame of the video as the officer's hand holding the phone is jostled.
The video then shows the car careening down the street, while someone can be heard muttering, "Fucking bitch."
DIVERGENT ACCOUNTS
Vice President JD Vance, who has accused Good of deliberately using her car as a weapon, reposted the video, saying it showed the officer's life was endangered.
Other videos show Good steering the car's front wheels away from Ross as she drives forward, while he fires three shots while jumping backward from the front of the car. The final two shots appear to be aimed through the driver's side window, after the car's front bumper has already passed by the officer's legs.
It is unclear whether Ross made any contact with the car, but videos show he stayed on his feet and walked calmly toward the car after the shooting.
Officials from the Republican Trump administration have defended the shooting as self-defense and accused Good of an act of "domestic terrorism" - a narrative described by Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as "garbage" based on the video footage.
Good was a mother of three, including a 6-year-old son. Becca Good issued a statement to Minnesota Public Radio on Friday, saying the two had "stopped to support our neighbors."
"We had whistles," she wrote. "They had guns."
"Renee lived by an overarching belief: there is kindness in the world and we need to do everything we can to find it where it resides and nurture it where it needs to grow," she said. "Renee was a Christian who knew that all religions teach the same essential truth: we are here to love each other, care for each other, and keep each other safe and whole."
A GoFundMe page created to benefit Renee Good's wife and family had received more than $1.5 million in donations by mid-afternoon on Friday. A message on the page said that it was no longer accepting contributions and that the money would be placed in a trust for the family.
SEPARATE INVESTIGATIONS
Mary Moriarty, the top prosecutor for Minneapolis' Hennepin County, and the state's Democratic attorney general, Keith Ellison, said on Friday they were opening their own investigation of the shooting.
The state's lead investigative agency, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said it would assist that inquiry. On Thursday, the BCA said the FBI was blocking access to evidence and witness interviews after first agreeing to cooperate in a joint probe with Minnesota authorities.
Earlier on Friday, Frey accused the Trump administration of trying to predetermine findings by excluding state investigators.
U.S. officials, including Vance, have dismissed the notion that a federal officer could face state criminal charges. But Moriarty said the decision was hers to make.
"To be sure, there are complex legal issues involved when a federal law enforcement officer is involved. But the law is clear: we do have jurisdiction to make this decision," she said.
The announcement underscored how the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Democratic-run cities has frayed the trust between local and federal officials.
In Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a man and woman in their car after an attempted vehicle stop. As in Minnesota, the Department of Homeland Security said the driver "weaponized" the car in an effort to run over the agent, who fired in self-defense.
DHS on Friday identified the wounded driver and passenger as Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, describing both as suspected gang associates from Venezuela who were in the U.S. illegally. The agency said the woman had been involved in a prior shootout in Portland. No evidence of the allegations against the pair was provided.
Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, echoing Frey, said he could not be sure the government's account was grounded in fact without an independent investigation.
The two shootings have drawn thousands of protesters in Minneapolis, Portland and other U.S. cities, with more demonstrations expected over the weekend.
In both cases, Democratic mayors and governors have called for withdrawing federal agents, arguing that their presence was sowing chaos and needlessly creating tensions on the streets.
Editor: Story has been updated to report release of new video.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
42 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
This should be treated as a state criminal matter. Sue the heck out of the felon administration if they are withholding evidence.
Underworld
Definitive proof that the agent wasn't in any danger.
This is murder.
J101
Criminals must be punished. Donald's no law and order party stands again on the side of crime and criminals.
Delta Force should be deployed against presidents, that actively harm good and hardworking US citizens.
MaxRexFox
For some reason all the 'news' channels are showing a video that shows an agent standing beside the car as it drives off as if this proves the agent was not in front of the vehicle, but there are other videos that show another agent, who is obscured by the one to the side, that was standing in front of the car, and who did get hit by the car as it moves off... He fired in self-defense as the driver was attempting to drive over him as she resisted arrest and fled the scene...
buchailldana
Just like 1984 we are being told to unbelieve our eyes.
The young pup vance was a prime example of the snarling underling ordering the press and public to tow the line.
Sometimes it's hard to fathom how low America has sunk this week.
And worse is probably worse to come.
Underworld
MaxRexFox
Nope. Nobody got hit by the car and if so how could he shoot at her...?
Underworld
MaxRexFox
He fired from the side window. That is not in self defence.
Tamarama
You couldn't pay me enough money to live in that country.
Bob Fosse
He walked 50 yards to the crash site. Walked back another 50 yards talking to bystanders and then drove away in his own car.
The whitehouse would have you believe he was seriously injured, almost died and was hospitalized.
Don’t be fooled.
John-San
The plug was pull of USA democracy thé day of 11/9 now we are hearing Thé gurgling going down the drain. Now we have neo fascism filling the basin.
plasticmonkey
Watch the smartphone footage of Jonathan Ross, the fascist thug who killed Renee Good. He clearly was NOT in danger. Shot her. And then he called her a two word expletive.
mikeylikesit
The last two shots were fired at the side window. The first three were through the front as the officer jumped aside.
If I have to jump aside from an oncoming vehicle, I’d definitely feel like I was defending myself.
Whether the slain woman was merely trying to flee arrest or intentionally trying to harm the officers is beyond what we can know. But the officers were plainly in a dangerous situation and threatened. Does the level of threat justify using a gun? That’s for a jury to decide.
The contentious legal question is whether it will be a federal jury or Minnesota jury.
Bob Fosse
5 shots?
You’re wrong.
Mr Kipling
Hindsight is wonderful isn't it. But in the split second it happened it would be impossible to know if the car was going to hit you, turn right, turn left. We are not seeing the deranged drivers facial expressions to judge her intent. A two tonne vehicle is a serious weapon. What would you expect to happen if you aim it at armed law enforcement officers after refusing to obey their legal commands? Even if you disagree with them and their actions? It doesn't look like any officers were hit by the car but that isnt the point. They genuinely felt that they were in serious danger and took action. Of course this could have been avoided. She could have exited the vehicle as instructed like a normal person.
Underworld
mikeylikesit
Not self defense:
threatens to cause death or serious physical injury to the officer or others, and no other objectively reasonable means of defense appear to exist, which includes moving out of the path of the vehicle.
https://www.justice.gov/jm/1-16000-department-justice-policy-use-force
The fact that he moved out of the way of the vehicle means this wasn't self defense.
A dangerous situation that they created.
No.
falseflagsteve
I agree with Mr Kipling.
itsonlyrocknroll
Minnesota democrat authorities, certainly appear determined to turn the shooting of Renee Nicole Good, reported to be a racial political activist into a shameful media circus, stiring up public conflict discord.
ICE have a job to do, a radical political activist allegedly deliberately violently driving an SUV stood in the way of ICE, creating the risk of loss of life.
In this tragic case, the fatal shooting of 37-year-old mother of three in Minneapolis U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good.
Renee Nicole Good death shooting was a waste of life, Good put her twisted extreme Ideological political beliefs before her family, that has now lost a mother.
Let the authorities, if deemed fit/necessary both the FBI, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, investigate and report before predetermining the evidence facts, shrilly screaming murder.
rainyday
I feel a lot of sympathy for the people of Minnesota.
The world needs more people like Renee Good and fewer like Donald Trump.
FizzBit
He didn't need to shoot her, however, Biden didn't need to relax the borders either. What did everyone think was gonna happen?
As soon as I saw these numbers coming in it took me all of 5 seconds to imagine the day when strict law enforcement would be needed to get them out.
So as sad as this shooting is, the lack of common sense by many refused to see this day happen. Why?
This is what I voted for.
rainyday
So a world more corrupt, narcissist serial rapists with no redeeming personal features whatsoever is better than one with more polite Minnesota suburban moms in it.
Your position is noted.
Underworld
Mr Kipling
Easy to tell. His cellphone footage shows that he wasn't in the line of the vehicle and that he could see her turning the wheel.
Yes, we can see the driver's facial expressions. And why do you call her deranged, she was just complying with orders.
Not, in this case.
She didn't refuse. There were conflicting commands being shouted.
Nope. Nobody thought they were in danger of anything more than dropping a cellphone.
But she was being told to drive away.
rainyday
You are saying Renee Good let 11 million illegals in now then?
And that makes her worse than the corrupt, lying, senile serial rapist whose incompetence, greed and malice (the only attributes he runs on) is tearing your country apart piece by piece while the rest of the world watches?
rainyday
You disputed my comment that the world needs more Renee Goods by asking who let 11 million illegals in.
Easily 90% of your comments on here are you doing that.
Video evidence says no.
Americans shouldn't be on residential streets in their own neighborhood? Got it.
Pretty sure Americans are allowed to protest or simply observe what Federal agents are doing in public.
That said, its not clear from the video that she was interfering (ICE vehicles were not being blocked by her car or anything else that would impede them) and even if one was its not a reason to shoot a mom in the face.
Not sure what she did politically or legally wrong. The former would be a difference of opinion which she is legally entitled to have and not a justification for shooting her in the face. The latter would be a reason to arrest her, if one could point to a law she was actually breaking, which would be what exactly? Also not a reason to shoot her in the face regardless.
Underworld
bass4funk
Her actions weren't hostile towards anybody.
I don' think anybody expects to be murdered.
iraira
Tucker Carlson said the following (yeah, that Tucker Carlson)
“America’s leaders must stop normalizing bloodshed,”
“That means pulling the plug on ethnic cleansing, viewing war as the last option rather than the first, and please, for the love of God, no more Lindsey Graham frothing over the titillating excitement of KILLING PEOPLE.”
John-San
End of Story; That straight out Hilter's how to be a good fascist. Yes let there be no investigation let just take the brown boots words for it. Lucky she was,t black because you would use that as a excuse why she should been shot dead.
bass4funk
You know what I meant, come on now
No, I'm just asking questions and pointing out liberal hypocrisies, nothing more.
On the contrary...
https://x.com/ericldaugh/status/2009682363077509453?s=46
Again, don't impede Federal Government agents, it will always, always end badly for you.
Your right to protest is different from impeding with Federal Government agents, we are talking about two different things.
https://x.com/scottlobaido/status/2009303535423213893?s=46
Perfectly summed up.
That is the entire problem with the left, they don't understand anything because they don't care about the law, no arguments here.
If you are trying to hit me with a car and I had the previous experience of being dragged under a car, yeah, I'm making sure you will never get the chance of doing it again to me and I will use any and every measure to stop you. My life is not up for negotiation.
Bob Fosse
Your stance on Federal Government using lethal force against protesters is very inconsistent.
lincolnman
Former Gov and Navy Seal Jesse Ventura said it best...
“We’re a third-world country now. You want to know why? I’m an expert. I’ve been to them. I spent 17 months in Southeast Asia while the draft dodger was playing golf. Right? You know how I know we’re a third-world country? Because in third-world countries, they have the military doing their police work in the cities when you walk around,” Ventura said.
“I was in the Philippines the day [former Philippines President] Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law and went under dictatorship. We went from nobody to a guy with a machine gun on every corner. That’s what happens in a dictatorship,” he added.
Underworld
bass4funk
Also not a reason to shoot her in the face regardless.
She wasn't trying to hit him with her car, that much is clearly obvious.
Yes, but when you are shooting her from the side window, it isn't self-defense, it is murder.
But it sounds like you think hers is...
Mr Kipling
She had a dog in the car at the time but the dog was not injured.
Mr Kipling
Wrong, when she started moving the shooter was standing inline with the left hand side light. Her intent would not have been known, but the car is moving in his direction.
The only person screaming drive away was her wife.
Underworld
Mr Kipling
Easy to tell. His cellphone footage shows that he wasn't in the line of the vehicle and that he could see her turning the wheel.
Nope. She reversed and was turning the wheel hard right.
But she was being told to drive away.
Nope. One of the ICE agents told her to drive away.
Bob Fosse
She was trying to and was shot as she was driving away.
Bob Fosse
It’s her street. Public place. Quite different from being shot committing criminal trespassing which you defended as patriotic.
bass4funk
I'm not biased, I'm just very clear on the law and Constitution
I don't of course law enforcement can make mistakes, but I don't see it here in this case. Don't spit, kick, stand in front of any law enforcement officer, don't block, don't challenge, don't threaten because in the end you will always lose, it's just that simple. ICE is not going anywhere, that's it.
wallace
Why was she shot three times?
"Witnesses described Good as a "legal observer" or "community member" who was attempting to maneuver her vehicle away from a cluster of cars when agents confronted her. According to Fox 9 News, the agent fired three shots in rapid succession as she attempted to drive away; one of these shots reportedly struck her in the head. "
Ah_so
What is clear before our eyes is the moral depravity of ICE, Trump, his administration, and all those who slavishly parrot what he says on social media.
All disgusting, weak individuals, gloating at murder behind behind the shield of fascism, brutality and the gun.
Ah_so
Utter nonsense. Even we can see her turning her wheels, and once she started moving the car was turning away from the brown shirt. He would have seen it even more clearly and would have been in a good place to judge her trajectory.
I'm not sure if there's a very clear case of a basic misunderstanding of the laws of motion or just wilful blindness going on here.
rainyday
Your understanding of the law and Constitution is literally nothing more than:
Everything bad the government does to people I don't like = allowed
Everything bad the government does to people I like = not allowed
bass4funk
Yes, you shoot until the treat is neutralized, you aim and train to hit center mass, second option would be the head. From the video camera, it seems the officer was at threat and most importantly, "if the officer felt that his life was in danger he had every right to eliminate that threat" so we can argue back and forth on this, it won't change anyone's opinions, it all boils down to how the officer assessed the situation, I'm not in his shoes, so neither I or anyone else can put ourselves in this man's shoes.
wallace
The ICE agent panicked and lost control of his emotions, causing him to shoot at the driver trying to leave the scene. From the place of a bullet hole in the front screen, the car was not in direct line with the agent.