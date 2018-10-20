Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Next summit for Trump, N Korea's Kim likely to happen early next year

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The next summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to happen early next year, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders' second meeting after the first, unprecedented, one in Singapore in June.

“A meeting is likely sometime after the first of the year," the U.S. official told a small group of reporters.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he hopes to meet his North Korean counterpart soon to lay the groundwork for a "big step forward" on denuclearization during the next summit.

Pompeo, in an interview with Voice of America on a trip to Mexico City, said Kim told him two weeks ago he was committed to the promises he had made to Trump during their first summit.

"I’m very hopeful we’ll have senior leader meetings here in the next week and a half or so between myself and my counterpart to continue this discussion so that when the two of them get together there is real opportunity to make another big step forward on denuclearization," he told VOA.

Pompeo met North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

A State Department spokeswoman declined to clarify if Pompeo meant he would meet his counterpart in Washington, saying she had no meetings to announce.

The United States and South Korea on Friday said they had suspended upcoming joint air defense drills in a bid to ensure diplomatic efforts with North Korea continue.

The two Koreas have held three summits this year.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Explore

10 Ways to Get Spooky for Halloween 2018 In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Started with Street Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots In And Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

14 Exquisite Halloween-Inspired Desserts To Taste In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Travel / Hotels

best hello world linksite service

Insight Japan Today