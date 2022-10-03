Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Nobel Prize Medicine
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa via AP
world

Nobel prize in medicine awarded to Swedish scientist for research on evolution

STOCKHOLM

This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Paabo has spearheaded research comparing the genome of modern humans and our closest extinct relatives, the Neanderthals and Denisovans, showing that there was mixing between the species.

The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

Last year's medicine recipients were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

I know someone who doesn’t believe in evolution. Imagine that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Thank all the gods that may be for science and men and women like him here, who dedicate their lives to research for the betterment of all.

But I bet the folks who believe in creationism are ticked off that he got it, and all those that believe that Dr. Google is the "best" researcher and scientist ever invented!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

