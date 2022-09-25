North Korea fires ballistic missile into Sea of Japan

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast into the Sea of Japan on Sunday, ahead of planned military drills by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier and a visit to the region by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
South Korea's military said it was a single, short-range ballistic missile fired from near the Taechon area of North Pyongyan Province just before 7 a.m. local time and flew about 600 km at an altitude of 60 km and a speed of Mach 5.
"North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile is an act of grave provocation that threatens the peace and security of the Korean peninsula and international community," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
After the launch, the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and the U.S. Forces Korea Commander Paul LaCamera discussed the situation and reaffirmed their readiness to respond to any threat or provocation from North Korea, it added.
South Korea's National Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss response measures and condemned the launch as an apparent violation of the U.N. Security Council Resolutions and an unjustifiable act of provocation.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who arrived in Seoul late on Saturday from a trip to Britain, the United States and Canada, was briefed on the launch, the presidential office said.
Japan's Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Japan estimated the missile reached maximum altitude at 50 km and may have flown on an irregular trajectory. Hamada said it fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and there were no reports of problems with shipping or air traffic.
Many of the short-range missiles tested by North Korea in recent years have been designed to evade missile defenses by maneuvering during flight and flying on a lower, "depressed" trajectory, experts have said.
"If you include launches of cruise missiles this is the nineteenth launch, which is an unprecedented pace," Hamada said.
"North Korea's action represents a threat to the peace and security of our country, the region and the international community and to do this as the Ukraine invasion unfolds is unforgivable," he said, adding that Japan had delivered a protest through North Korea's embassy in Beijing.
The U.S. Indo-pacific Command said it was aware of the launch and consulting closely with allies, in a statement released after the launch, while reaffirming U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan.
"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful Weapons of Mass Destruction and ballistic missile programs."
The launch comes after the arrival of the nuclear-powered American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in South Korea to participate in joint drills with South Korean forces for four days from Sept 26 to 29, and ahead of a planned visit to Seoul this week by Harris.
It was the first time the North carried out such a launch after firing eight short-range ballistic missiles in one day in early June, which led the United States to call for more sanctions for violating U.N. Security Council resolutions.
North Korea rejects U.N. resolutions as an infringement of its sovereign right to self defense and space exploration, and has criticized previous joint drills by the United States and South Korea as proof of their hostile policies.
The drills have also been criticized by Russia and China, which have called on all sides not to take steps that raise tensions in the region, and have called for an easing of sanctions.
After North Korea conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including its intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017, the United States and South Korea said they would boost joint drills and military displays of power to deter Pyongyang.
"Defense exercises are not going to prevent North Korean missile tests," said Leif-Eric Easley, an international affairs professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
But U.S.-South Korea security cooperation helps to deter a North Korean attack and counter Pyongyang's coercion, and the allies should not let provocations stop them from conducting military training and exchanges needed to maintain the alliance, he added.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday that North Korea may also be preparing to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), citing the South's military.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
towingtheline
What is more shocking, the story headline or his hairstyle?
Fighto!
Little Rocket Man trying to stay relevant.
No one outside of his rat-hole country is scared of the tiny man.
buffalo
@towingtheline
hairstyle
Meiyouwenti
“No one outside of his rat-hole country is scared of the tiny man.”
But Japan is well within the range of his missiles.
shogun36
I don’t think they have enough mics in front of him.
He also thinks he’s the Asian Guile from Street Fighter.
noriahojanen
Isn't the North way of paying tribute to Abe? :)
Seesaw7
Wrong day Mr Kim. It's on Tuesday!
rcch
“ But Japan is well within the range of his missiles. “
They’d disappear from the face of the Earth in twenty minutes.
Aly Rustom
If they actually ignore him and his missiles, he would probably stop. He's just looking for attention
HAAHAHAHAHA!!!! Brilliant!!!
Mark
Let's get it over with while assets are in the area, it's been long Overdue guys.
Lamilly
Again? And the reaction to this aggressive move? Nothing, again
Mark
Little kim must be desperate.
blue
Fishing for attention with a nuclear missile as a rod. Pretty original, at least in the days. Now that schtick has grown pretty old. (yawn)
Michael Machida
So basically these DICTATORS want to rule the world but because America and it's allies are in their backyards, cannot. And then they blame America for doing what they do. Childish and absolutely men of no character, intelligence, and all have bad hair styles.
Yubaru
I mean really now, what sanctions are left that would mean anything? China isnt goin to agree, as they dont want any refugees flooding their country from NK.
Kenshin
Let’s be real with the situation in the Ukraine. North Korea is as ready to launch nuclear weapons as is Russia.
The Avenger
Kim is that kid who acts tough to seek attention but isn't capable of a fight face to face.
And to think there’s enough nuclear munitions on that one aircraft carrier to end North Korea’s existence forever… Not to mention the carrier group and the subs underneath her each could take out a country as large as China.
rcch
“ But Japan is well within the range of his missiles. “
They’d disappear from the face of the Earth in twenty minutes.
Just to make it clear: We’d be left with some scratches and NK would be completely exterminated ( 15 to 20 minutes ). And they know it.
Now, they could be suicidal psychopaths but that’s not the case, so,
the question is: are they crazy enough to even think about the possibility of trying something? ( their regime’s survival is their number one priority so the answer is no )
So… what else is new?
7solace9
They are just trying to not be trampled by the interests of others.
Interestingly, they seem to exist in a problematic feedback loop at this point in time: A) North Korea saber-rattles against Japan for intrusion during the Greater East Asian War, B) Other nations see North Korea as militant and dangerous so that they make efforts to disarm them and C) North Korea builds its military might to defend against foreign interests. Starts with A and now cycles between B and C. It is like a computer program bug now. North Korea needs to debug their program even though that would be difficult under existing pressures.
garypen
I'm surprised they haven't killed that Sea of Japan yet. They've certainly bombed the crap out of it enough.
starpunk
Awwww, he's got friends. He just wants to get attention from the Yanks. He's not impressing anyone here.
He wants us to think he's Michael Jackson - 'I'm BAD, I'm BAD! You know it! And the whole world has to answer right now, everybody's gonna say -'Who's BAD?'.
You're not, Kimbo.
Do you remember Slodoban Milosevic of Serbia and Montenegro? He destroyed Yugoslavia with his genocides, wars and abuses. Terrible hair style too. Not to mention Traitortrump's disgusting toupee.
starpunk
**(*****CORRECTION****)**
Awwww, he's got NO friends. He just wants to get attention from the Yanks. He's not impressing anyone here.
He wants us to think he's Michael Jackson - 'I'm BAD, I'm BAD! You know it! And the whole world has to answer right now, everybody's gonna say -'Who's BAD?'.
You're not, Kimbo.
Do you remember Slodoban Milosevic of Serbia and Montenegro? He destroyed Yugoslavia with his genocides, wars and abuses. Terrible hair style too. Not to mention Traitortrump's atrocious toupee.
starpunk
And I don't think Kimmy's screaming stunt is going to impress VP Kamala either.
Mr Kipling
So NK is bad for launching a test missile as a response but the US and its vassal partner, South Korea can hold military drills as a practice for attacking the north? Love the hypocrisy.
oldman_13
And then many complain that Japan is the aggressor in that part of the world, smh
indigo
what a joke!, G7 made thousand of missile tests everywhere on the planet to master their technology, why not NK??
diagonalslip
diego
I love this guy hair style! This guy is the new North Korean Elvis!