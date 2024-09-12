 Japan Today
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Image: AP/Ahn Young-joon
world

N Korea resumes ballistic missiles tests, after Kim vows to bolster nuclear war readiness

1 Comment
By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG
SEOUL

North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to put his nuclear force fully ready for battle with its rivals.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the missiles launched from North Korea's capital flying toward the North's eastern waters. It said South Korea's military has boosted its surveillance posture while closely exchanging information on the North Korean launches with U.S. and Japanese authorities.

Japan’s prime minister's' office said it instructed officials to gather related launch information and ensure the safety of aircraft and vessels. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The launches were North Korea's first public weapons firing activities in more than two months. On July 1, North Korea claimed to have tested a new tactical weapon capable of delivering a “super-large” 4.5 ton-class warhead.

In a Monday speech marking his government's 76th foundation anniversary, Kim said he would redouble efforts to make his nuclear force fully ready for combat with the United States and its allies. Kim made such a pledge saying North Korea faces “a grave threat” because of what he called “the reckless expansion” of a U.S.-led regional military bloc that is now developing into a nuclear-based one.

Kim has made similar vows numerous times, but his latest threat came as outside experts believe North Korea could carry out a nuclear test explosion or long-range missile test-launches ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November to boost its leverage in future dealings with the U.S.

On Sunday, North Korea's state media published a photo of Kim inspecting a huge, 12-axel vehicle in what would be the the country's biggest missile launch platform. That sparked speculation that the North could be developing a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland.

Recent commercial satellite images indicate that North Korea’s northeastern nuclear test site incurred minor damage from heavy summer rains in recent weeks and that no notable recent work was detected at its tunnels, 38 North, a North Korea-focused website, said an analytical piece published Wednesday.

Thursday's launches also came after North Korea flew hundreds of huge balloons carrying rubbish toward South Korea for five straight days through Sunday.

Since 2022, North Korea has sharply ramped up its weapons testing activities in part of its efforts to perfect its capabilities to launch strikes on the U.S. and South Korea. The U.S. and South Korea have responded by expanding military drills that North Korea calls invasion rehearsals.

Last month, Kim had still held off from missile tests or other provocative military demonstrations as the United States and South Korea conducted large-scale summertime military exercises. North Korea has previously reacted with other major U.S.-South Korean military training with its own weapons tests.

But prior to the U.S.-South Korean exercises, Kim staged a big ceremony in Pyongyang to mark the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline military units and called for a ceaseless expansion of his country's nuclear program. The Aug. 4 event added to concerns about Kim’s pushes to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons along the tense border with South Korea.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
"N Korea resumes ballistic missiles tests, after Kim vows to bolster nuclear war readiness."

There goes Kim San playing with his favorite toys.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

