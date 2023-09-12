North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia

Joined by his top military officials handling his nuclear-capable weapons and munitions factories, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday, where he is expected to hold a rare meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
North Korea’s official news agency said Kim boarded his personal train from the capital, Pyongyang, on Sunday afternoon, and that he was accompanied by unspecified members of the country’s ruling party, government and military.
Jeon Ha Gyu, spokesperson of South Korea’s Defense Ministry, said in a briefing that the South’s military assesses that Kim’s train crossed into Russia sometime early Tuesday. He didn’t elaborate how the military obtained the information.
North Korean state media showed photographs of Kim walking past honor guards and crowds of civilians holding the national flag and flowers, and also of him waving from his green-and-yellow armored train before it left the station. Kim’s delegation likely includes his foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, and his top military officials, including Korean People’s Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon.
A group of senior officials were at the station to give the leader a “hearty send-off,” according to the Korean Central News Agency, which did not specify whether the train had crossed the border. Citing unidentified Russian regional officials, Japanese broadcaster TBS reported that Kim’s train crossed the border and arrived in the border town of Khasan.
A brief statement on the Kremlin’s website on Monday said the visit is at Putin’s invitation and would take place “in the coming days.” KCNA said the leaders would meet — without specifying when and where.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Kim will lead their delegations in talks and could also meet “one-on-one if necessary.” He added that Putin will host an official dinner for Kim.
The talks will focus on bilateral ties, Peskov said. “As with any of our neighbors, we feel obliged to develop good, mutually beneficial relations,” he added.
A possible venue is the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, where Putin arrived Monday to attend an international forum that runs through Wednesday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency. The city, located about 425 miles (680 kilometers) north of Pyongyang, was also the site of Putin’s first meeting with Kim in 2019.
The visit would be Kim’s first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic, which had forced North Korea to enforce tight border controls for more than three years to shield its poor health care system. While Kim has shown to be more comfortable using planes than his famously flight-adverse father, he has also used his personal train for previous meetings with Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and former U.S. President Donald Trump, reviving a symbol of his family’s dynastic rule.
Associated Press journalists near the North Korea-Russia frontier saw a green train with yellow trim — similar to one used by the reclusive Kim during previous foreign trips — at a station on the North Korean side of a border river.
The train was seen moving back and forth between the station and the approach to the bridge that connects the countries, but ithad not crossed the bridge as of 7 p.m. local time (1000 GMT).
Citing unidentified South Korean government sources, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that a Kim-Putin meeting is possible as early as Tuesday.
The Yonhap news agency and some other media published similar reports. South Korea’s Presidential Office, Defense Ministry and National Intelligence Service didn’t immediately confirm those details.
U.S. officials released intelligence last week that North Korea and Russia were arranging a meeting between their leaders as they expand their cooperation in the face of deepening confrontations with the United States.
According to U.S. officials, Putin could focus on securing more supplies of North Korean artillery and other ammunition to refill declining reserves as he seeks to defuse a Ukrainian counteroffensive and show that he’s capable of grinding out a long war of attrition. That could potentially put more pressure on the U.S. and its partners to pursue negotiations as concerns over a protracted conflict grow despite their huge shipments of advanced weaponry to Ukraine in the past 17 months.
“Arms discussions between Russia and the DPRK are expected to continue during Kim Jong Un’s trip to Russia,” said White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson, using the abbreviation for North Korea’s official name of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “We urge the DPRK to abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia.”
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington will monitor the meeting closely, reminding both countries that “any transfer of arms from North Korea to Russia would be a violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions,” and that the U.S. “will not hesitate to impose new sanctions.”
North Korea has possibly tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could potentially give a huge boost to the Russian army, analysts say.
In exchange, Kim could seek badly needed energy and food aid and advanced weapons technologies, including those related to intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines and military reconnaissance satellites, analysts say.
There are concerns that potential Russian technology transfers would increase the threat posed by Kim’s growing arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles that are designed to target the U.S., South Korea, and Japan. Based on North Korean state media photos, Kim’s delegation possibly includes Pak Thae Song, chairman of North Korea’s space science and technology committee, and Navy Admiral Kim Myong Sik, who are linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable submarines.
Kim Jong Un also seems to be bringing Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who had accompanied the leader on his recent tours to factories producing artilleries and missiles.
After decades of a complicated, hot-and-cold relationship, Russia and North Korea have been drawing closer since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The bond has been driven by Putin’s need for war help and Kim’s efforts to boost the visibility of his partnerships with traditional allies Moscow and Beijing as he tries to break out of diplomatic isolation and have North Korea be part of a united front against Washington.
While using the distraction caused by the Ukraine conflict to ramp up its weapons development, North Korea has repeatedly blamed Washington for the crisis in Ukraine, claiming the West’s “hegemonic policy” justified a Russian offensive in Ukraine to protect itself.
North Korea is the only nation besides Russia and Syria to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine — Donetsk and Luhansk -– and it has also hinted at an interest in sending construction workers to those areas to help with rebuilding efforts.
Russia -– along with China -– have blocked U.S.-led efforts at the U.N. Security Council to strengthen sanctions on North Korea over its intensifying missile tests while accusing Washington of worsening tensions with Pyongyang by expanding military exercises with South Korea and Japan.
The United States has been accusing North Korea since last year of providing Russia with arms, including artillery shells sold to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials denied such claims. But speculation about the countries’ military cooperation grew after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a rare visit to North Korea in July, when Kim invited him to an arms exhibition and a massive military parade in the capital where he showcased ICBMs designed to target the U.S. mainland.
Following that visit, Kim toured North Korea’s weapons factories, including a facility producing artillery systems where he urged workers to speed up the development and large-scale production of new kinds of ammunition. Experts say Kim’s visits to the factories likely had a dual goal of encouraging the modernization of North Korean weaponry and examining artillery and other supplies that could possibly be exported to Russia.
Some analysts say a potential meeting between Kim and Putin would be more about symbolic gains than substantial military cooperation.
Russia, which has always closely guarded its most important weapons technologies, even from key allies such as China, could be unwilling to make major technology transfers with North Korea for what is likely to be limited war supplies transported over a small rail link between the countries, they say.
Associated Press journalists Jim Heintz in Tallinn, Estonia, Aamer Madhani and Matthew Lee in Washington and Dake Kang and Ng Han Guan in Fangchuan, China, contributed.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
35 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
Putin probably figures he can get many more "workers" for ammunition plants if they are in North Korea.
PTownsend
'Symbolic gains" no doubt the anti-democracy warmongers will be pleased to see the two dictators shown to be even closer. It looks like Putin is making arrangements for even more military action ahead, will Kim let Putin use NK's soldiers as replacements for the Wagner Group. Or will China have first dibs on NK soldiers?
GBR48
You wouldn't want to rely on arms 'made in North Korea', but the option of having a country-sized slave labour camp serving his needs would suit Putin. In return, cheap energy, food and other stuff (NK lacking in energy, food and other stuff). And a chance to replace China as Best Ally, as the Chinese economy wobbles.
Not all of the arms donated to Ukraine have been state of the art. The West cleared out all the old stuff as an excuse to order more new stuff. Hey, military shiny is expensive.
There are (and always have been) two options when an abusive regime takes control of its own or another nation. The easy, quick, cheap and ethical option is to target the backers, bankers, fixers, members and leader of the regime - abduct and erase, one by one, on the sly. Game over in short order.
The alternative is to support the opposition as the place gets trashed, people get killed and the conflict drags on for years with lots of collateral damage and huge cost - human and financial. These proxy wars can last decades, especially if they are seasonal, like the football.
The West have chosen the latter option, but are getting nervous. Sanctions didn't work. BRICS is making friends with African and Island regimes. They can support demands for trillions in reparation from colonial powers for them at the UN. The global south and the Middle East, with all their resources, are no longer slam dunks for Uncle Sam. The US won Cold War 1 and became Top Nation. Cold War 2 is looking less and less certain. As the West fusses over the identity crises of its delicate youth, fights and divides over culture wars, and commits economic suicide with trade restrictions, BRICS has gone old skool with a focus on money, power and resources. And the wild card remains Trump, who might flip the US position. We live in interesting times.
OTSUKARESAMADESU
U.S intelligence was unclear
Very sophisticated indeed
stormcrow
A meeting between 2 brutal dictators as they discuss and plan how to most effectively commit mass murder and genocide.
And these are China's close friends????!!!!
How does that expression go . . . With friends like this, who needs enemies?
OTSUKARESAMADESU
Aren't Russia and North Korea democracies ?
Strangerland
No. Russia is an autocratic oligarchy, and North Korea is a dictatorship.
Both of them pretend to be democratic. But a turd by any other name...
OTSUKARESAMADESU
The Whaaat ?
Iet me guests - your an American right ?
PTownsend
While living in the UAE I watched North Korean construction workers outwork the other slave forces of construction workers from around the globe. The luckiest of the North Koreans might earn the right to be bussed once a week or so, to a shopping center where they were allowed to window shop, most likely the wages the workers earned were sent back to North Korea for Kim to use on luxury goods for himself and kin, and/or to buy weapons technology.
Yrral
Name calling is not gonna stop inevitable end to this war in Ukraine,since fatigue has set in by the American public, especially since it not their war
finally rich
Communists only have communist friends.
The whole world is a threat to their imperialist supremacist ideology.
PTownsend
Putin was 'elected to rule his personal Federation until 2036, but neither Kim, nor his predecessors have never allowed elections, though 'democratic people's republic' is part of the name they call themselves. Both nations mack of authoritarian dictatorships to me.
Mark
Breaking News, a Wagner drone just struck the building where little putin and Little kim where meeting , stay tuned.
geronimo2006
The deal will be something like this. NK ammunition and artillery shells for Russian food and weapons technology. Probably not much the West can do about it since both these countries are already under heavy sanctions. But why is Kim going into Russia? PR stunt for his people? He likes to ride the train? I'm guessing he'll come back with a bit money in his pocket and a few kilos heavier.
Mark
""The talks will focus on bilateral ties, Peskov said. “As with any of our neighbors, we feel obliged to develop good, mutually beneficial relations,” he added.""
How dare this puppet to make a statement like this.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Assassination programs have never been used effectively against an entire country.
1) Russia is extremely far from taking over Kyiv and 2) it would be stupid to assume arming an insurrection would be more effective than arming an active participant in a conventional war.
Because demands for reparations have always worked so well in the past?
The cartel tax for oil is not that high: it can't be any higher than what would cause a significant drop in demand and oil from the ME isn't the source of all energy in the world.
TaiwanIsNotChina
A real joker I see.
Yes... I can correctly identify a concentration camp state as a result.
ok1517
One as short as the other. (except for the weight)
One dictator meeting another.
One who doesn't care about his own population meeting another.
Pot meets kettle!
So many similarities!
Aly Rustom
Some analysts say a potential meeting between Kim and Putin would be more about symbolic gains
could also be that Putin wants some of those people in NK camps to be drafted into his war.
just speculation though.
EFD
Next up, the DORK’s provide Russia with their high speed rail technology, lol.
lincolnman
One wonders how much humiliation Putin can stand....
His "one week" war is now over a year and a half long...
His proud flagship Moskva is rusting at the bottom of the Red Sea and his prized Kerch bridge is full of holes...
His best bud, hot dog guru, and private warlord turned on him and sent his army marching on Moscow....
Now Putin has to take his tin cup and go beg one of the poorest countries in the world for some bombs and bullets...
Some "genius" as a former realty TV host called him...
fallaffel
It's nice that Kim can finally take a vacation outside of his personal kingdom. His citizens will appreciate it. Maybe someday Putin can also take a holiday outside Russia. North Korea might be the only safe option for him too.
shinhiyata
Seems like an opportune moment to swap that VX recipe for Novichok.
Tell_me_bout_it
Abomination. Putin is killing his own kin, neighbors Ukraine and kissing the arses of a country they share a 17 km border with. He is getting to the same level as Stalin
Yrral
Stalin was US ally
Yrral
Kim daddy was born in Russia,
Laguna
China is the real wildcard in this. On one hand, Beijing desires the existence of the North as a counterweight to the US presence in the South. On the other hand, Beijing neither likes nor trusts Kim and particularly hates it when Kim plays Beijing and Moscow off against each other.
MilesTeg
Go to Pyongyang and Moscow, criticize Kim and Putin, and see how democratically you'll get treated.
MilesTeg
Trash usually ends up together in the same place.
3Pb45
It was a heck of a lot safer with Trump keeping North Korea in check.
Now look who Joe is instigating.
Strangerland
Trump kicked the problem down to Biden, now his acolytes are defending Trump's inaction, leaving this problem for future presidents.
Good thing Biden is tough on North Korea, or we already would have had nuclear war.
OTSUKARESAMADESU
Now now lets not get ahead of yourself
Words have a way of rebounding
Strangerland
Neither China nor North Korea are communist.
Seapig
yrraL
It’s not clear but I would like to assume your agreeing with James Cleverly.
Google Putin can’t win war in Ukraine no matter how much I want him too
MilesTeg
Based on your response, clearly not in this case. When you go to Pyongyang, make sure to bring some food for the starving citizens.