Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Speaking at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia on behalf of Biden, his former vice president, and Democratic running mate Kamala Harris, Obama offered his fiercest critique yet of his successor. He took aim at Trump's divisive rhetoric, his track record in the Oval Office and his habit of re-tweeting conspiracy theories.
"With Joe and Kamala at the helm, you’re not going to have to think about the crazy things they said every day," Obama said. "And that’s worth a lot. You’re not going to have to argue about them every day. It just won’t be so exhausting.”
Obama, who governed for two terms and remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party, blasted Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the president himself had fallen victim to the virus.
"Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us," he said. "He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."
"This is not a reality show. This is reality," Obama said in a nod to Trump's past as a reality TV host. "And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously.”
Obama's appearance filled a gap left by Biden, who has stayed at home in Delaware since Monday for meetings and preparation ahead of his Thursday debate with Trump in Nashville, Tennessee.
The drive-in rally was held in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park, the baseball stadium in Philadelphia, the city's skyline visible in the distance. With nearly 280 vehicles spread throughout the lot, it was the largest event of its kind that the Biden campaign has staged during the pandemic.
With a Reuters/Ipsos poll showing Biden with just a 4-percentage-point edge in Pennsylvania, Obama warned Democrats against complacency.
"We've got to turn out like never before," he said. "We cannot leave any doubt in this election."
Americans are voting early at a record pace this year, with more than 42 million ballots cast both via mail and in person ahead of Nov. 3 Election Day on concerns about the coronavirus and to make sure their votes are counted.
The early vote so far represents about 30% of the total ballots cast in 2016, according to the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project.
Four years ago, Obama participated in a rally in Philadelphia with then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton the day before the election, only to see Trump narrowly take the state. The Biden campaign considers winning there a top priority.
In remarks at an evening rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, Trump briefly mentioned Obama, noting that he had supported Clinton in her losing effort. "It was nobody who campaigned harder for Crooked Hillary than Obama, right?"
North Carolina is another battleground state where opinion polls show a tight race. Harris was also in the state on Wednesday to mobilize voters in Asheville and Charlotte.
Obama won North Carolina in 2008, but lost it in his 2012 campaign. Trump won it in 2016.
Trump argued that coronavirus-related restrictions were harming the state's economy and complained that Democrats and the news media were overly pre-occupied with the pandemic.
"All you hear is covid, covid," the president said. "That's all they put on because they want to scare the hell out of everyone."
Even though Wednesday marked Obama's 2020 campaign debut, his support has been essential for Biden. He has appeared at joint fundraisers with Biden and Harris, and his network of well-connected former aides has been instrumental in helping the campaign outpace Trump in bringing in donations.
Biden's team said Obama would campaign in Miami on Saturday for the Democratic ticket.
The last days of campaigning are taking place during a surge in cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in battleground states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania but also Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan.
Pennsylvania has averaged 1,500 new cases a day over the past week, a level it has not seen since April, according to a Reuters analysis. North Carolina is averaging 2,000 new cases a day over the past week, its highest level yet. The virus has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States.
Polling shows a majority of voters are disappointed in the way Trump has handled the pandemic, which he has repeatedly said would disappear on its own.
Biden and Trump are scheduled to meet in their second and final debate on Thursday night, giving the Republican an opportunity to change the trajectory of a race that Biden is leading in national opinion polls.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
72 Comments
Mr. Noidall
That’s cool. I just wish Biden would do a little more campaigning himself and start answering questions. Who knows, I might would vote for him if he stopped dodging questions and reporters and explained his “plan” in more detail. It seems everyone else except Joe Biden is doing the legwork.
PTownsend
At the top of the list of Trump's failures is his inept handling of Covid19.
More than 220,000 dead, more than 8,000,000 sickened and an economy in shambles devastating the lives of dozens of millions of Americans while Trump and his handful of fellow 'elite' profit.
Strangerland
The election of Ardern in NZ, the strong support for Merkel in Germany, and the continuing popularity of Trudeau in Canada show that the people want leaders who have shown strong leadership during covid, rather than leaders who try to place the blame on anyone/anything else.
Biden is leading by example. Trump is setting an example of how not to lead.
Strangerland
Unlike Trump, Biden has laid out his plans in full detail: https://joebiden.com/joes-vision/
Trump's plan for medicare:
* Bigger
* Better
* Cheaper
* More People
The details on how he will achieve that? None. Just that he's going to do it, after not doing it for four years.
Mr. Noidall
It seems the whole dementia myth has some reality to it. Even if it isn’t restricted to Biden.
Strangerland
Whoa, quality post filled with logic, facts, and data dude. Blows everything out of the water.
arrestpaul
Finally. I thought Joe and Barack were best buddies? It's almost as if Barack has been afraid of getting his reputation soiled/exposed by campaigning for his BFF, and VP, Joe "I need a nap by 10am" Biden. Obama took time out of his busy year to talk to 15 people. It must be exhausting.
Mr. Noidall
I’m sure Biden’s 47 year record is a much more reliable expositor of Joe’s grand and vision for America. When I think of voting for Biden I can’t help but remember the psychologist’s rule of thumb: past behavior is the best indicator of future behavior.
Strangerland
Yes, the records of the candidates should be strongly considered when voting.
Trump - failed economy, a diseased populace, full of civil unrest. The whole Trump candidacy is 'vote for me, cause under Biden, America will look like it does under me'.
Exactly. Remember the guy who refused to call out Russia for putting bounties on the heads of American soldiers.
Mr. Noidall
But we all know this isn’t Trump’s fault. Also, this election is not about the coronavirus. That’s a convenient distraction. Politics were already raging before the virus.
Strangerland
Trump - where the buck stops there.
Of course, your team wants to try to pretend it's not. But it is for the majority of people.
And when the virus came about, the virus became part of politics. Particularly since Trump called it a "Democrat Hoax".
NCIS Reruns
Obama's not the only one. George W. Bush and his extended family have made clear they are supporting Biden over Trump.
kokoro7
"past behavior is the best indicator of future behavior."
So . . . we're headed, if Joe wins, for 4 years of his not having an original thought, being at the beck and call of liberal socialists, and smelling young girls' hair. Further, Xi and Putin will make mincemeat of him.
PTownsend
Trump knows his base is made up mainly of white nationalists and pro-authoritarian, national socialists. The mere mention of Obama drives them to their safe rooms where they get weapons preparing to attack 'others', including alien reptiles.
arrestpaul
That would be a good indicator that Biden will begin resending American jobs to China, and Mexico. Again. AND Joe has already, repeatedly, promised to raise everyone's taxes.
quercetum
It is said that these states Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania will decide the election.
ulysses
Excellent speech from a real leader.
Watch out for trump meltdown on Twitter today and possibly during tomorrow’s debate.
arrestpaul
Remember how often the democrats used to claim that the Bush family was stoopid?
nishikat
No worries. Trump will refuse to leave and his people will violently guard the WH to ensure Trump continues his presidency. Also I like the new TrumpCare policy of no mandate but covers 100% pre existing conditions. Biden will also be sending jobs to Japan as well
ulysses
The trump team’s campaign os slandering Biden and his son are backfiring.
It was trump’s China bank accounts yesterday and Giuliani today. This ship is sinking faster than anyone expected .
u_s__reamer
No fan of the Nobel laureate as Potus, but after four years of Trump's dog whistles and bull-horns, it's apparent that the black-white American still signifies as a litmus-test for racist animus and makes plenty of folks reach for their sheets. Let's hope that the end of Trumpism will mark the beginning of a new social contract for people "of color".
nishikat
Bush left the WH and respects the system but Trump doesn't and will remain and never leave. Yes stupid but they respect the system
Yrral
It not the government jobs to create jobs unless you work for the government, Trump has created a lots of jobs for lawyers
bass4funk
And you know this factually because you interviewed every single whgle white voter? Wow!
I don't know the correlation with the reptile thing, but Obama did this before for Hillary so it's expected..ok and?
nishikat
Trump is burning through his campaign cash and is going down like Trump University
Bob Fosse
trump isnt changing anyone’s mind, just losing his.
Tokyo-Engr
Sadly, the U.S. is a lost cause. Out of around 350,000,000 people we have these 2 jokers to choose from. Trump is a buffoon and we have the former President and 1st lady (who calls us racist for moving out of black neighborhoods from Martha’s Vinyard weighing in).
The political class and so called elites have masterfully divided the nation to the point it is nearly beyond salvage.
I support neither candidate nor either of the 2 “mainstream” parties. Gonna sit this one out
Bob Fosse
Come on man. How often have you made sweeping generalizations about groups of people?
ulysses
trump's tv ratings are much below Biden's.
His campaign is fast running out of cash.
The daily revelations on him and his criminal sidekicks is turning even some of the racists away from him.
That's one bad hole he has dug himself in!!!!!
Reckless
@ulysses, and yet he may still win...
Wolfpack
Does that mean we can expect Biden to digitally penetrate America?
Mr. Noidall
unfortunately, Posters’ generalizations don’t usually cost them an election like it did the dems and liberals who put Trump supporters into categories called deplorables and rednecks and uneducated racist morons. The dems need to accept that that’s not the case. Half the country does not fall into those categories. Rather than look at Trump supporters as people with legitimate issues and concerns, dems mock and alienate them. Instead rehashing the same stuff, Obama should use this time to try and reach out to Trump supporters in a respectful manner.
bass4funk
Neither is Biden and how can the man confuse his sister for his wife or Trump with Chris Wallace.....oh...
Not nearly as much as liberals that refuse to hear opposing viewpoints.
PTownsend
After I start reading Trump supporters denounce white nationalism, denounce those pushing pro-authoritarian, anti-democracy messages, denounce Russian 'meddling' in US and other 'western' nations I might consider not making generalizations about pro-Trump around the globe. Until then...
ulysses
Optimism never hurt anyone, but even his racists supporters are jumping ship fast!!!
NOMINATION
I tend to post a new comment everyday, not copy and paste. This time I didn't hear anything about the "rot at the top" though.
Bob Fosse
I’d list trumps numerous incidents of confusion, but really, what’s the point?
serendipitous1
Even Lindsey Graham will probably vote for Biden. Deep down he loves the guy! Face it, there is a dodgy, snake oil salesman in the White House and finally more people are realizing this. He couldn't give a hoot about 1,000 people dying every day for months and months. And more and more are still dying. Just can't wait to hear Trump concede and wake up to the fact that he couldn't defeat Biden and that he couldn't win a second term like his predecessor Obama. Let's hope Trump does indeed move out of the US after losing. He would be doing the US and the world (except for the place he moves to!) a favor.
Jimizo
Stop treating him like a baby.
Strangerland
Half the country?? Trump couldn't even get half the votes. There are roughly 360 million people in America, 60 million of whom voted for Trump. Only 1/6 of the American people voted for him.
Strangerland
Obama is really sticking it to how silly the Trumpets are:
Obama Blasts Trump Over 'Secret Chinese Bank Account': 'They'd Call Me Beijing Barry'
Link: https://www.newsweek.com/obama-blasts-trump-over-secret-chinese-bank-account-theyd-call-me-beijing-barry-1541165
He's so right.
William Bjornson
Only after he gets out of jail. His troubles, like those he has caused the U.S.. will not go away until long after he slinks out of the WH by the back door and jeers and tears turn to cheers and beers in America. TRUMP2020 - Make America Guns and Goons
NOMINATION
Coming from the man that generalizes Trump supporters?
Toasted Heretic
Well said, President Obama.
The far right lost its mind when you got elected, so in a way, a conman like Trump was inevitable. But the "clever" ones are jumping ship, they know which way the wind is blowing. The rest of them are in denial.
That said; President Biden isn't the answer to all the ills of the last 4 years. It will take a lot more than one centre right PotUS to heal the US. Now, a President Sanders... well, that would have been something else.
kyushubill
A Democrat stumping for a Democrat? Who knew.
Bob Fosse
Nope, don’t do that.
TrevorPeace
@Strangerland, I wouldn't throw Trudeau in that group of strong leaders. He's an opportunist. I'm Canuck. I know.
Matej
Joe is history...
lincolnman
President Obama eviscerated Trump - made him look like the liar and fool that he is...
Of course, no one makes Trump look like a liar and a fool better than himself...of that Donald, you certainly are "the best"...
Keep up that "we've turned the corner" and "the virus is disappearing" nonsense - your hole just keeps getting deeper...
Wolfpack
Biden keeps saying he is running for the Senate again and Harris is the head of the ticket. For the last three weeks he has been minimizing his time in the public eye for some odd reason. If he wins he will be the oldest president in history - even older the the old bad orange man.
Sneezy
This is also true of Donald Trump.
Graham DeShazo
This was an absolute slash and burn take down of the biggest failure in US history expertly getting under Trump’s tissue-thin skin and damaging his fragile ego while simply pointing out that his “administration” (his entire life) is a testament to failure.
Trump is frightened of Obama because he knows that Obama is everything he aspires to be (popular, competent, respected) but fails at.
JJ Jetplane
Loved how Obama referenced the secret Chinese Bank account for Trump. There has been speculation for years that Trump was helping China make money with that phoney "trade" war that has only cost the US while enriching China.
Now we discover, a year after those allegations, that Trump has a secret account there that is only seeing an influx of cash. He has sold America to the highest foreign bidder.
klausdorth
"He hasn't shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself."
Best description ever given by one of the greatest presidents the US has had!
sunfunbun
How true! Trump is the polar opposite to the intelligent and wonderful human being Obama is.
Trump is the worst president ever and is so juvenile, he's the biggest crybaby as well, shown at the 60 minute pout and tweets at Leslie Stahl.
bass4funk
Yes and Pelosi will vote for Trump. Lol
So besides promising more lockdowns what and how would Biden fix things? Not one single person said anything on this? Raising taxes? Implementing regulations?
Or with the Red wave Biden concedes and will he leave peacefully?
Obama didn’t have the Republican Party or the FBI weaponized against him to try and take him out, that makes a huge difference.
To the haters, not to his supporters.
Wolfpack
So like in 2016 Trump will be vastly outspent by the Dem nominee. There is no excuse for Biden failing to buy the presidency this time. Trump is getting more small donations. The corporations are pouring cash buy the pallet full to Biden’s campaign. It’s going so well Biden has decided that he doesn’t even need to campaign anymore- just letting the money do the talking.
SuperLib
It's not just about the person. Do you support abortion? Are you against it? The President's ability to pick the next justice will impact you on that position. Do you want us back in the Iran Nuclear deal? Then vote for Biden. If not, then vote for Trump. My point is there are quite few policies that get decided based more on party than the person.
SuperLib
I've know you a long time. You never used to be into conspiracy theories until you fell under Trump's thumb.
Blacklabel
did Obama even talk about Biden?
Or just talk about himself and whine about Trump?
Sneezy
Why not watch a video of the event? This way, you can find out for yourself.
Blacklabel
nah, thats fine. I just saw Obama with a bullhorn talking to 3 people on a sidewalk.
Not really interested in what Obama has to say anymore, unless he is commenting on Hunter Bidens laptop being part of a money laundering investigation. Did he bring that up?
Wolfpack
Well apparently Hunter complained that he had to give his Dad a 10% cut of his laundered takings.
Blacklabel
Half of the mainstream media fell for the Giuliani fabricated texts that a college kid tried to pass off as real.
on top of the fake "Borat" video.
If none of these allegations were true, why try so hard to discredit/shame Rudy right now?
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
If you didn't know the polls are fake, and that pollsters literally work for Democrats, you certainly do now. Now THAT is what is called a smoking gun:
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1319023876874055685
SuperLib
Wasn't Eric Trump recently questioned by the New York AG about potential fraud in the Trump family business?
Eh, but that's not important.
Sneezy
Oh. then why did you ask what Obama said at the event? That sounds like you're interested in what he has to say.
There's a really easy way to find out, but you've already said you won't do it.
lincolnman
Masterful - a professional takedown of a known con-man and liar....
"We learn that Trump paid only $750 in tax - I worked at a Baskin Robins when I was 15 and probably paid more tax"....
"Donald Trump visited Erie last night, complained about it, and then left early.... I'm always happy to visit Pennsylvania"....
The Master and The Apprentice - the Apprentice soon to be fired...
nishikat
Trump says Mr. Clean cures COVID-19. Biden talks funny but at least Biden will listen to scientists
jaybeeb
Sen. Lindsey Graham: Donald Trump is “a race baiting, xenophobic religious bigot,” while Joe Biden is “as good a man as God ever created.”
Have any quotes like this by Pelosi I'm not aware of?
FFS man, not contradicting and belittling the NIAID Director for one thing?
Neither did your dear leader.
SuperLib
Furnished by a Trump supporter. I believe by the Law of Blacklabel that's where the story ends since he's obviously a Trump supporter so he can't be trusted.
Sound familiar?
Blacklabel
ok so I watched a full clip.
Why is Barack Obama screaming through a bullhorn from 6 feet away from FIVE Biden supporters?
Blacklabel
Nope.
Subpoenaed by the FBI as part of a money laundering investigation.
Nice try though.
lincolnman
"When the Russians put bounties on the heads of our troops....our Commander in Chief goes missing in action"...
"Joe would never call our troops suckers and losers...these are our sons and daughters, our brothers and sisters, our fathers and mothers"...
"Our economy was doing well when I left office, but just like everything else he inherited, he messed it up."
Masterful....Trump will get even more unhinged when he sees this...
SuperLib
Ah, based on "Blacks Law of the FBI" you cannot trust them either, right? Were the officers involved Trump supporters in any way? I mean with Mueller we had a team of Democratic supporters. Show me we don't have a team of Republican supporters now.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Obama would not be in PA if Joe was way ahead there. Just shows how fake the "bought and paid for" Democrat polls are.
Jill Biden dropped everything to hit Michigan. You only campaign in places that are in play. They are clearly worried that Trump will win in those states if the Dems don't do something. That's why 0bama was sent there, but I can't imagine Obama will do much good in certain parts of PA, I doubt they have forgotten his comment about guns and religion.