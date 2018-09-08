Obama rebukes Trump and Republicans for abuses of power; urges Democrats to vote

Former U.S. President Barack Obama assailed President Donald Trump and Republicans on Friday, urging Democrats to deliver a check on the administration's"abuses of power" and restore a sense of sanity to politics by voting in November's elections.
In an unusually blistering attack on his successor, Obama said Americans were living in dangerous times and accused Republicans of threatening democracy, dividing the country, undermining global alliances and cozying up to Russia.
"In two months we have the chance, not the certainty, but the chance to restore some semblance of sanity to our politics," he said in a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. "There is actually only one check on bad policy and abuses of power, and that's you and your vote."
Both parties are urging their core supporters to get to the polls for the Nov. 6 midterm elections, when Democrats need to pick up 23 seats in the House of Representatives and two seats in the Senate to gain majorities in Congress and slam the brakes on Trump's agenda.
Obama, who had frustrated some Democrats by keeping a relatively low profile since leaving office in January 2017, accused Republicans of being unwilling to safeguard democracy or offer a check on Trump's policies or worst instincts.
He said voters would have to do it instead.
"In the end, the threat to our democracy doesn't just come from Donald Trump or the current batch of Republicans in Congress," he said. "The biggest threat to our democracy is indifference. The biggest threat to our democracy is cynicism."
Trump was dismissive of Obama's speech.
"I'm sorry, I watched it but I fell asleep," he said during a fundraiser in North Dakota. "I found that he's very, very good for sleeping."
The November elections have been seen as a referendum on Trump, who has fulfilled campaign promises to cut taxes and regulations but who faces a widening special counsel probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and growing questions about his fitness for office, even by some within his administration.
Obama ridiculed Trump for taking credit for economic gains that began under Obama's administration, and said Trump was exploiting cultural fears and economic anger that have grown in recent years amid societal upheavals.
"It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," Obama said. "He's just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years."
Until now, Obama had been reluctant to criticize his successor publicly, although last week he appeared to chide Trump, without naming him, in a eulogy for the late Republican Senator John McCain.
But he dropped that political reticence in Illinois, the state where he launched his own political career, saying a vote against Republicans could restore "honesty and decency and lawfulness" to government.
"If you thought that elections don't matter, I hope these last two years have corrected that impression," he said. "The politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican Party."
Republicans shrugged off Obama's criticism.
"In 2016, voters rejected President Obama's policies and his dismissiveness towards half the country. Doubling down on that strategy won't work in 2018 either," said Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens.
If Democrats win control of one or both chambers in Congress in November, they would be able not just to stymie Trump's agenda but to launch investigations of the Trump administration.
Trump told supporters in Montana on Thursday that Republicans needed to maintain control of Congress to stave off possible impeachment proceedings against him, although Democrats have played down any discussion of that approach.
"If it (impeachment) does happen, it's your fault, because you didn't go out to vote. OK? You didn't go out to vote. You didn't go out to vote. That's the only way it could happen," Trump told the rally.
Obama will hit the campaign trail on Saturday, appearing at a campaign event in southern California before heading to Ohio next week and to Illinois and Pennsylvania later in the month.
In August, Obama endorsed 81 Democratic contenders in 14 states, emphasizing young, diverse candidates running for state-level offices in an attempt to help new party leaders establish themselves.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
15 Comments
Login to comment
Strangerland
I'm glad to see Obama speaking up thought. It's definitely going to enrage the right.
Dango bong
what platform with the Dems campaign on? More illegal aliens and less jobs? How did Obama's endorsement of Hillary turn out?
CrazyJoe
THIS is an example of a REAL President!
Articulate, intelligent, eloquent, dignified, mature, honest, sincere, civil, etc., etc., etc...
I miss Obama every single day.
Vote (D) in November!!!
katsu78
I mean, she did win the most votes...
bass4funk
Well, well the anointed one emerges and goes on the campaign trail again? Good, bring it on. Lol
Honest??? Lol! And still presided over one of the worst recoveries, did nothing for the plight of African Americans, even Clinton did more.
Some do, some of us don’t....really!!
Yes and we will vote (R)....as if I would ever vote for higher taxes. ROFL
PTownsend
But that's what Gotrumpers have said all along they wanted. They're getting lots of media support from Breitbart, Alex Jones, plus Murdoch and Putin's global media empires, and dozens of other alt right outlets.
I'd add Trump-led Republicans have also been attacking among others the 1st Amendment, a free-press, and institutions tasked with investigating criminal activity. The latter to protect the Trump, members of his family and the Trump syndicate at large.
Burning Bush
Like Trump said, the speech put me to sleep.
Dango bong
I can not wait to see the social justice warriors cry when Trump gets reelected. I realize the "news" did not report it, but the jobs report released yesterday was even more positive news for black and hispanic employment. Why in the world would people vote Democrat now? They do not like working? Don't like low taxes? Don't like return on their stock investments?
Strangerland
Well now we know why you definitely would never vote for the Dems - you believed the bubble when they told you the Dem platform was more illegal aliens and less jobs.
The lack of critical thinking is sad.
PTownsend
I can see how that could happen. Obama uses complete sentences and a higher level vocabulary. That can be challenging for some listeners, especially those accustomed to Trump’s vocabulary geared to a 12 year old audience.
Plus Trump animates his speeches using lots of gestures, making him a much better entertainer, which is what is expected from a reality TV star. Think about the time he mocked the disabled reporter. How about the time he made a finger gun and said ‘boom boom’. And more…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzWXdVsHMCM
SuperLib
Obama is all class.
bass4funk
Did she win the EC? Did she win the Presidency?
How about the largest liberal owned and operated monopolized sites like Facebook, Twitter and Google?
Funny, the left will attack any conservatives that shows his or her face on any college campus, believe in shouting down people they don't agree with, following people to their cars, homes, restaurants and believe harassing people is ok, but go nuts if a conservative would do the opposite, the same people that back in 1998 pushed back against an investigation, calling it a witch hunt and a violation of a so called private matter, tried to discredit it and felt it was a gross violation of the first amendment to privacy.
Just like 1998 here we go again.
Dango bong
From an Obama supporter. That is rich..
SuperLib
Like these guys?
https://goo.gl/images/Mvuvx1
Northernlife
Great to see Obama again