One dead, 3 injured in shooting at California synagogue

Neighbors and media members gather outside the Chabad of Poway Synagogue Saturday, in Poway, Calif.

Authorities say a 19-year-old man opened fire at a synagogue outside San Diego on Saturday, the last day of Passover, killing one woman and wounding three others, including a girl.

Police said the man reported the shooting at the Chabad of Poway and surrendered without incident after an officer pulled him over.

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said at a news conference that he had no details on motive. Authorities say they were reviewing copies of his social media posts.

In Washington, President Donald Trump offered "deepest sympathies to the families of those affected" by the shooting.

At the White House, Trump said the shooting "looked like a hate crime" and called it "hard to believe." He spoke from the South Lawn before flying to a rally in Wisconsin.

