Neighbors and media members gather outside the Chabad of Poway Synagogue Saturday, in Poway, Calif. Photo: AP
world

One dead, 3 injured in shooting at California synagogue

POWAY, Calif

Authorities say a 19-year-old man opened fire at a synagogue outside San Diego on Saturday, the last day of Passover, killing one woman and wounding three others, including a girl.

Police said the man reported the shooting at the Chabad of Poway and surrendered without incident after an officer pulled him over.

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said at a news conference that he had no details on motive. Authorities say they were reviewing copies of his social media posts.

In Washington, President Donald Trump offered "deepest sympathies to the families of those affected" by the shooting.

At the White House, Trump said the shooting "looked like a hate crime" and called it "hard to believe." He spoke from the South Lawn before flying to a rally in Wisconsin.

Trump said the shooting "looked like a hate crime" and called it "hard to believe."

Sorry, but if there is any western nation it is not difficult to believe something like this happening it is the US.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I hope no one offers "thoughts and prayers," I've had it with that BS, especially concerning schools and houses of worship, give it a break. Gun control now!

Another day in the NRA's war on the living.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

ABC reported that a White man has been arrested. Just want to point out the double standards. When a Black guy commits a crime, his group gets the blame. When a muslim guy commits a crime, his group gets the blame, he is immediately labeled "muslim terrorist". When a White guy commits a crime, he is judged as an individual, there are never any labels, and the group never gets the blame. This phenomenon is called White privilege, i personally call it the privilege of being member of the majority group in any society.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

CBS is reporting that the shooter was a 19 year old white male who lived with his parents. He used a AR assault weapon.

Trump said the shooting "looked like a hate crime" and called it "hard to believe."

The Jewish Worker ad imagined his follow up comments:

Terrible hate crime. Awful, awful. Next up, my big rally where I tell mobs of angry white people that a wealthy liberal Jew is bringing in immigrants to rape their daughters, drug their sons, and steal their jobs!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

