Palestinians say Israeli troops fired at people seeking food; Israel says scene was deadly stampede

Israeli troops fired on a crowd of Palestinians racing to pull food off an aid convoy in Gaza City on Thursday, witnesses said. More than 100 people were killed in the chaos, bringing the death toll since the start of the Israel-Hamas war to more than 30,000, according to health officials.
Israel said many of the dead were trampled in a chaotic stampede for the food aid and that its troops only fired when they felt endangered by the crowd.
The violence was quickly condemned by Arab countries, and U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concern it would add to the difficulty of negotiating a cease-fire in the nearly five-month conflict.
The Gaza City area was among the first targets of Israel’s air, sea and ground offensive, launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel.
While many Palestinians fled the invasion in the north of the enclave, a few hundred thousand are believed to remain in the largely devastated and isolated region. Several deliveries of aid reached the area this week, officials said.
The deadly chaos in Gaza City will likely fuel criticism of Israel when it comes to allowing aid in.
Aid groups say it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies in most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order, with crowds of desperate people overwhelming aid convoys. The U.N. says a quarter of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians face starvation; around 80% have fled their homes.
Military officials said the pre-dawn convoy of 30 trucks driving to northern Gaza were met by huge crowds of people trying to grab the aid they were carrying. Dozens of Palestinians were killed in the stampede, and some were run over by the trucks as the drivers tried to get away, said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson.
Israeli troops guarding the area fired warning shots toward the crowd because they felt endangered, he said.
“We didn’t open fire on those seeking aid. Contrary to the accusations, we didn’t open fire on a humanitarian aid convoy, not from the air and not from land. We secured it so it could reach northern Gaza,” he said.
Kamel Abu Nahel, who was being treated for a gunshot wound at Shifa Hospital, said he and others went to the distribution point in the middle of the night because they heard there would be a delivery of food. “We’ve been eating animal feed for two months,” he said.
He said Israeli troops opened fire on the crowd as people pulled boxes of flour and canned goods off the trucks, causing the Palestinians to scatter, with some hiding under cars. After the shooting stopped, people went back to the trucks, and the soldiers opened fire again. He was shot in the leg and fell over, and then a truck ran over his leg as it sped off, he said.
At least 112 people were killed, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said. The ministry described it as a “massacre” and said more than 700 others were injured.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan accused Israel of targeting civilians in the incident. In separate statements, they called for increased safe passages for humanitarian aid. They also urged the international community to take decisive action to pressure Israel to abide by international law and to reach an agreement for an immediate cease-fire.
Biden spoke with the leaders of Egypt and Qatar about the deaths, according to U.S. officials, and the U.N. Security Council scheduled emergency closed consultations on them for later Thursday.
“We are urgently seeking additional information on exactly what took place," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
The increasing alarm over hunger across Gaza has fueled international calls for a cease-fire, and the U.S., Egypt and Qatar are working to secure a deal between Israel and Hamas for a pause in fighting and the release of some of the hostages Hamas took during its Oct. 7 attack.
Mediators hope to reach an agreement before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts around March 10. But so far, Israel and Hamas have remained far apart in public on their demands.
Biden had earlier expressed hope that a deal would be done by Monday. He said Thursday that looked unlikely.
“Hope springs eternal,” Biden told reporters. “I was on the telephone with people from the region. Probably not by Monday, but I’m hopeful.”
When asked if the bloodshed in Gaza City on Thursday would complicate those efforts, he said, “I know it will.”
In a statement condemning Thursday’s attack, Hamas said it would not allow the negotiations “to be a cover for the enemy to continue its crimes.”
Medics arriving at the scene of the bloodshed Thursday found “dozens or hundreds” lying on the ground, according to Fares Afana, the head of the ambulance service at Kamal Adwan Hospital. He said there were not enough ambulances to collect all the dead and wounded and that some were being brought to hospitals in donkey carts.
Another man in the crowd — who gave only his first name, Ahmad, as he was being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds to the arm and leg — said he waited for two hours before someone with a horse-drawn cart had room to take him to Shifa.
The violence came more than a month after witnesses and health officials in Gaza accused Israeli troops of firing on a previous aid distribution in Gaza City, killing at least 20 people.
Dr. Mohammed Salha, the acting director of the Al-Awda Hospital, said the facility received 161 wounded patients, most of whom appeared to have been shot. He said the hospital can perform only the most essential surgeries because it is running out of fuel to power emergency generators.
The Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from the war has climbed to 30,035, with another 70,457 wounded. The agency does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its figures but says women and children make up around two-thirds of those killed.
The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government in Gaza, maintains detailed records of casualties. Its counts from previous wars have largely matched those of the U.N., independent experts and even Israel’s own tallies.
The Hamas attack into southern Israel that ignited the war killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the militants seized around 250 hostages. Hamas and other militants are still holding around 100 hostages and the remains of about 30 more, after releasing most of the other captives during a November cease-fire.
Violence has also surged across the West Bank since Oct. 7. An attacker shot and killed two Israelis at a gas station in the settlement of Eli on Thursday, according to the Israeli military. The attacker was killed, the military said.
Meanwhile, U.N. officials have warned of further mass casualties if Israel follows through on vows to attack the southernmost city of Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has taken refuge. They also say a Rafah offensive could decimate what remains of aid operations.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are believed to remain in northern Gaza despite Israeli orders to evacuate the area in October, and many have been reduced to eating animal fodder to survive. The U.N. says 1 in 6 children under 2 in the north suffer from acute malnutrition and wasting.
COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs, said around 50 aid trucks entered northern Gaza this week. It was unclear who delivered the aid. Some countries have resorted to airdrops in recent days.
The World Food Program said earlier this month that it was pausing deliveries to the north because of the growing chaos, after desperate Palestinians emptied a convoy while it was en route.
Since launching its assault on Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, Israel has barred entry of food, water, medicine and other supplies, except for a trickle of aid entering the south from Egypt at the Rafah crossing and Israel's Kerem Shalom crossing. Despite international calls to allow in more aid, the number of supply trucks is far less than the 500 that came in daily before the war.
zibala
Fake news.
The convoy trucks driven by Palestinian Arabs plowed into a crowd killing dozens.
Later, a crowd attacked IDF soldiers who defended themselves killing about 10 people.
falseflagsteve
No surprise really is it to anyone with functioning grey matter.
Paul
You got to love the headlines! LOL
Paul
This place is pro Hamas and anti-Semitic!
buchailldana
So when will the world say " enough is enough"
It's a disgrace plain and simple.
sakurasuki
@zibala
You can call it whatever you like except this time is really well that massacre is well documented
https://www.thedailybeast.com/over-100-palestinians-killed-in-aid-convoy-massacre-according-to-gaza-officials
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/israel-hamas/2024/02/29/israel-hamas-war-gaza-live-updates/72786287007/
zibala
It is well-documented by the IDF what happened, and I saw the video too, and the reality is a Palestinian Arab convoy plowed into a crowd killing people.
“We didn’t open fire on those seeking aid. Contrary to the accusations, we didn’t open fire on a humanitarian aid convoy, not from the air and not from land. We secured it so it could reach northern Gaza,” he said.
IDF estimates 10 people were killed when they attacked IDF members.
Remember the 500 people killed in the hospital bombing that turned out to be a result of an Islamic Jihad misfired rocket? Same Hamas propaganda here. You'll see the real story come out.
Anyway, those people shouldn't even be there in the first place. They were given the opportunity to leave long ago. They want to remain and support Hamas? That's their choice, and this is their result.
Paul
Down votes, prove my point! Thank you! LOL
sakurasuki
@zibala
Occupier, either targeting people in hungry waiting for food or targeting convoy that brought supply. That also well documented.
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/02/21/middleeast/un-food-convoy-gaza-israel-strike-cmd-intl/index.html
Aly Rustom
yes. Exactly.
GuruMick
IDF are proven liars.
Shots fired from a great distance...no threat to IDF.
The hospital bombing {"Hamas rockets "}" has been DISPROVED in a complete analysis by "Forensic Architecture "
Time to admit IDF "soldiers "" are sociopathic ....and perverse....witness the Tic Tok videos of IDF members rummaging in the underwear draws of women whose houses have been destroyed.
Too common to be dismissed as the actions of a few.
Something sick in the state of Israel.
Aly Rustom
GuruMick- Excellent post!
Wick's pencil
No, pro-humanity and anti-genocide.
Mark
Not surprised at all, this Anarchy IOF has done every thing no other lawless army has ever done.
It has Bombed, Sieged, then attacked & killed civilians at Churches, Mosques, Hospitals, Seniors Centers, Pre Schools, High Schools, Shelters, Homes, Food Distribution and Aid Trucks, Water Tankers, Food Distributions Centers, even donkey and horses are targeted.
Netanyahu will someday face the ultimate judge.
Ramsey's Kitchen
*US cannot continue funding Netanyahu war machine’: Bernie Sanders** The US senator has condemned Israel’s killing of 112 people seeking aid in northern Gaza. “Children are starving in Gaza. Instead of opening up the borders and allowing humanitarian aid to come in, Israeli soldiers are shooting people who are desperately trying to get food off of trucks,” he said in a post on X.*
Bernie Sanders description above is accurate. Over 100 dead and over 700 wounded by the IDF killers for the crime of being hungry ( starved ) and lining up for food. Another heinous war crime. And still the Biden admin continues to send Naziyahoo more weapons to kill more civilians and block ceasefire votes at UNSC. More and more Jewish people are protesting against Naziyahoo and Gaza carnage joining the rest of the world in condemning the unprecedented genocide. The IDF excuse for this massacre seems to be pretty thin according to the news reports -
"However, witnesses’ stories appeared incompatible with the suggestion the soldiers who fired on the crowd had done so out of fear. IDF troops allegedly opened fire twice – waiting until the first aid-seekers had returned to the truck from hiding to shoot them again, according to Kamel Abu Nahel, who talked to the reporters from his bed in Al Shifa Hospital "
Mark
""This place is pro Hamas and anti-Semitic!""
Let me just correct this,
Can't be anti-Semitic sine the Palestinians who make the Majority of Hamas Fighters are also SEMITIC, LOL
wallace
30,000 killed. 80% civilians. 75% of Gaza was destroyed.
Ramsey's Kitchen
Fake news. The convoy trucks driven by Palestinian Arabs plowed into a crowd killing dozens.
Later, a crowd attacked IDF soldiers who defended themselves killing about 10 people.
Fake news" post selectively twisting the facts.
Sanjinosebleed
No this place is pro humanity anti genocide!
In what world is slaughtering starving civilians trying to get food OK other than in the Zionist genocidal dream???
Absolutely disgusting but not surprising from these animals!
zibala
At least 112 people were killed
And the manner of their deaths is:
“Most of the people that were killed were rammed by the aid trucks during the chaos and while trying to escape the Israeli gunfire,” Al Za’anoun said.
https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/29/middleeast/gaza-food-truck-deaths-israel-wwk-intl/index.html
Credit to CNN for getting most of the story straight even at this early hour.
u_s__reamer
This latest outrage, the IDF firing live bullets into a seething mass of defenseless, starving people cries out for us to seek a comparable precedent in history and, to nobody's surprise, one is hard to find in the pre-internet era. The obvious comparison is the persecution of European Jews, first under Apartheid laws and then finally their physical extermination. However, the Germans and their European accomplices were so ashamed of what they were doing to remove Jews from the lands they occupied that they kept the killings top secret and forbade photography and filming to hide the horrors of the Holocaust until they lost WW2 and the world could not believe the sadistic cruelty it discovered whereas now in Gaza and the West Bank the Israelis are absolutely shameless and merciless in destroying human life, property and all the social infrastructure that supports human life in full view of the world's gaze and in contemptuous violation of all measures for the protection of human life that the ICJ interim ruling stipulated. This time much of the bestial inhumanity and many of the horrors and atrocities perpetrated by the MMAITW ("most moral army in the world") that have made a hell on earth of Gaza have been captured on film and photograph for all the world to witness in real time and provide prima facie evidence of heinous war crimes. Netanyahu's people and his Western enablers in genocide will go down on the blackest pages of history, if not down into hell.
owzer
You gotta pump those up! Those are rookie numbers!