Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan 6 probe; GOP vows boycott

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected two Republicans tapped by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, a decision the Republican denounced as “an egregious abuse of power.”
McCarthy said the GOP won't participate in the investigation if Democrats won't accept the members he appointed.
Pelosi cited the “integrity” of the probe in refusing to accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, picked by McCarthy to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. The two men are outspoken allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's win. Both of them voted to overturn the election results in the hours after the siege.
Democrats have said the investigation will go on whether the Republicans participate or not, as Pelosi has already appointed eight of the 13 members — including Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a Trump critic — and that gives them a bipartisan quorum to proceed, according to committee rules.
Pelosi said she had spoken with McCarthy and told him that she would reject the two names.
“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," Pelosi said in a statement.
The move is emblematic of the raw political tensions in Congress that have only escalated since the insurrection and raises the possibility that the investigation — the only comprehensive probe currently being conducted of the attack — will be done almost entirely by Democrats. Pelosi originally tried to create an independent investigation that would have been evenly split between the parties, but Senate Republicans blocked that approach in a vote last month.
McCarthy immediately issued a statement that said her move will damage the institution of Congress.
“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts," McCarthy said.
Shortly afterward, he blasted the Democratic leader in a news conference with all five members. “The only way to reverse this is to seat these five,” McCarthy said.
It is unclear how McCarthy would lead a separate investigation, as the minority does not have the power to set up committees. But he said the panel has lost “all legitimacy” because Pelosi wouldn’t allow the Republicans to name their own members.
Most in the GOP have remained loyal to Trump despite the violent insurrection of his supporters that sent many lawmakers running for their lives. McCarthy wouldn’t say for weeks whether Republicans would even participate in the probe, but he sent the five names to Pelosi on Monday.
Pelosi accepted McCarthy’s three other picks — Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls. But McCarthy said that all five or none would participate.
Like Jordan and Banks, Nehls voted to overturn Biden’s victory. Armstrong and Davis voted to certify the election.
Banks recently traveled with Trump to the U.S.-Mexico border and visited him at his New Jersey golf course. In a statement after McCarthy tapped him for the panel, he sharply criticized the Democrats who had set it up.
“Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this committee solely to malign conservatives and to justify the Left’s authoritarian agenda,” Banks said.
Democrats whom Pelosi appointed to the committee earlier this month were angry over that statement, according to a senior Democratic aide familiar with the private deliberations and who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss them. They were also concerned over Banks' two recent visits with Trump, the person said.
Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, was one of Trump’s most vocal defenders during his two impeachments and last month likened the new investigation to “impeachment three.” Trump was impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate both times.
The back-and-forth came after all but two Republicans opposed the creation of the select committee in a House vote last month, with most in the GOP arguing that the majority-Democratic panel would conduct a partisan probe. Only Cheney and another frequent Trump critic, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, voted in favor of the panel.
Cheney told reporters she agrees with Pelosi's decision to reject Jordan and Banks. “The rhetoric around this from the minority leader and from those two members has been disgraceful,” she said.
Pelosi has the authority to approve or reject members, per committee rules, though she acknowledged her move was unusual. She said “the unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”
The panel will hold its first hearing next week, with at least four rank-and-file police officers who battled rioters that day testifying about their experiences. Dozens of police officers were injured as the crowd pushed past them and broke into the Capitol building.
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the panel, said the committee would carry out its duties.
“It has been more than 6 months since the attack, we owe it to our democracy to stay the course and not be distracted by side-shows," Thompson said in a statement. "That is exactly what we will be doing next Tuesday, when the bipartisan committee members take testimony from frontline heroes who put their lives on the line to protect our democracy.”
Seven people died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot by police as she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.
52 Comments
Commodore Perry
Pelosi cited the “integrity” of the probe in refusing to accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, picked by McCarthy to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.
The Dems keep trying; they will fail again.
ulysses
Liz Cheney neutering mccarthy was refreshing!!!
Gym jordan should not be on any committee, he’s a coward who doesn’t commit crimes, instead encourages others to do it for him.
As for banks, he is a big mouth with no brains, this job is beyond his intellectual capacity!!!
ulysses
Couldn’t have said it better. mcCarthy lacks courage and integrity, it’s a shame how far the GOP has fallen!!!
StevieJ
I still have to sit back in awe sometimes at how we have an entire party in the US government that is actively trying to subvert the democratic principles of the US. Who are not afraid to throw support behind insurrectionists who actively tried to subvert the election process due to their cult of personality losing the election.
Lovecrafting
Keep the thugs away. It would be absurd to invite people who encouraged this insurrection to this probe. They did the right thing.
Kentarogaijin
As always the republican museum trying to sabotage the truth, bunch of losers..
Really ??.. Who was the biggest loser who fell in Nov 3 2020??.. lol..
nishikat
Trump people think Trump is still president. I haven't seen this much cult activity since Jim Jones. By the way Trump people, there is a new Trump Maga Freedom Phone. It's supposed to be the best phone in the world according to Trump.
Jsapc
Why would you invite the pyromaniac who burned your house down to your damage inventory?
nishikat
There is the Trump charity where Trump raided it for personal profit. I bought the Freedom Phone and according to its social media apps, Hillary has not been arrested for what she has done to small children. Also Hillary's 30,000 emails
bass4funk
Yeah, the woman that was censured in her own home State and was removed from her post as minority House leader is neutering McCarthy, Lol
Ok, so basically here we go again, the Democrats never learn and they keep falling the same pothole, we have been down this road so many times with these people, if you want to be taken seriously and prove your political point and feel justified in taking this step, you want to be transparent as possible and you want everyone that is objective to be serving in this investigation and if the Dems are worried that Jordan is more supportive of the former President, why should the House Republicans trust anything these House Dems put forward that hate Trump so much trust them? That’s not how this works. Either you take the least objective and fair individuals to serve on the committee and if the Dems don’t want these Republicans, then that tells you this is yet another continuation of a witch hunt to try and get Trump not to run, that’s what this is all about and nothing more.
But slow Pelosi is fair….lol, she has her own mounting problems growing. I’m just glad McCarthy put a fork in this farce witch hunt…..again…
nishikat
I can't believe a Trump person referring to Trump as the "former" president. Isn't Trump the "Current" president since the election was stolen from him? That is why the Trump people invaded the US Capitol and wanted to hang Mike Pence
Strangerland
The GOP have zero interest in a formal investigation of Jan 6. It will only point out that the man they chose to lead their party started an insurrection.
So they will obstruct. And they will fight tooth and nail.
There is no way any inquiry can happen as a bipartisan effort, as the Republicans have no interest in the truth or democracy, and only in retaining power.
America is broken. When one party in a two-party system refuses to play by the rules, the game doesn't work. But this isn't a divorce where one party can move out of the house.
The end result looks to be civil war. I don't see it ending any other way.
ulysses
ROFL, I don’t think you should be taking pride that Liz had more courage than the rest of the GOP put together.
Gym Jordan’s is beyond potholes, and for the GOP , the fact they still have people like gym, gaetz, shows the depths of their fall.
I wouldn’t describe donald as a witch, wrong gender ROFL.
Strangerland
You're jumping the gun. He will be reinstated on August 11, I believe the date is. Hey righties - which date is it next month that Trump is coming back? Or more importantly, which day will he be toppling the current administration with a coup?
The Avenger
Haven’t the GOP figured out by now that Nancy is not to be trifled with?
u_s__reamer
The only explanation for the increasingly irrational actions of Republican politicians is that as guilt-ridden members of the GOP they are terrified of self-incrimination after years of slavishly following a leader whose life-long career of criminal activity is finally about to be exposed. Watch 'em all jump ship as right-wing Amerika hits the rocks.
Jsapc
If Jim Jordan was any dumber, he'd be Devin Nunes.
bass4funk
Yeah, a year ago, every Dem couldn’t stand the sight of Liz, now she’s the poster child of what the Dems THINK a renegade Republican should be. This is her last stand politically so I get it.
Uh-huh, anyway whatever childish names the left want to use, McCarthy is just not playing this stupid game again and kudos to him for not. The Dems can pout all the want on this, including Liz.
I never mentioned Trump in that sentence, keep trying.
Blacklabel
CNN says this can proceed as a “bipartisan” committee because Cheney is there!
sure it can, CNN. Sure.....
SuperLib
Entirely reasonable position by Pelosi.
ulysses
ROFL, courage might not be a value for the GOP, but the voters still care about people who speak the truth.
gym and his fans cannot face the truth.
donald and his fans are sure worried, ROFL!!!
Blacklabel
amazing job by Dems and their media of memoryholng the other incident this year where a police officer actually died during the attack.
remember that one?
plasticmonkey
I don't know what's stupid about investigating a mob who stormed the capitol in the name of a former president who continues to spout lies about the 2016 election, and with the support of a large number of GOP legislators. Why is that stupid?
Jsapc
Why would you watch CNN?!
bass4funk
Integrity has no tangible meaning to the Democrats.
On both sides….
No, they weren’t worried under Mueller, they weren’t worried under the 1st and 2nd witch hunt and I think they’re not even batting an eyelash to this Laster farce.
Nothing is wrong with that except we are not getting the entire Picture from the Democrats, they want to have an investigation, but they will not allow the Republicans or the public to view over five hours a video of the events that took place inside the Capitol, the public as well as it the Republicans have the right to view those video tapes.
if the Democrats don’t want to be transparent, then why would Republicans play along? It’s kind a like I can punch you, but you’re not allowed to punch me back. What the heck is that?
nishikat
A Trump person watching CNN? Trump people don't watch CNN. They get their news from the Trump Maga Freedom Phone.
Jsapc
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/04/mueller-report-trump-quote.html
*Mueller Report: Trump Said ‘I’m F**ed’ When Special Counsel Was Appointed
He kinda sounded worried.
Blacklabel
So that I can discuss with you what you watched and explain to you what really happened. Their rhetoric get liberals so confused sometimes.
like telling you that anything with only Cheney or Romney on it is “bipartisan”.
Commodore Perry
JsapcToday 08:56 am JST
Something the libs here can relate to. Otherwise, they would scream about the inaccuracy of the source.
Ironic, isn't it?
bass4funk
Yeah, the media kept saying that according to Trump hating Jennifer Rubin, uh-huh…
So we should have an investigation with only certain conditions and just ignore the video of who killed Babit and we can’t know who which security and FBI agents that were involved and their roles.
Jsapc
That blacklabel watches CNN? I wouldn't call it ironic. It's a trash channel, why would anyone watch it?
Jsapc
Are you talking about this video?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2021/01/08/ashli-babbitt-shooting-video-capitol/
Or this one from another angle?
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/capitol-shooting-that-led-to-ashli-babbitt-s-death-captured-on-video-99180613572
They all seem pretty widely available to me.
ulysses
It sure does, though it must be difficult for the GOP to understand the word.
Considering the lie peddlers on the GOP are going about with their clown circus, the truth doesn't matter to them.
They sure are. But let's not call Donald a witch!!!
Blacklabel
So what is the approved liberal media outlet that I can reference so that you can’t just argue about what links you will accept? Is there one?
Jsapc
I don't watch CNN though. But thanks for adapting your entire lifestyle to my imagined viewing habits, I guess?
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Yeah, that was one idiot. On January 6th, you had thousands of idiots descend upon and break into the capital.
nishikat
Have you bought the new Trump Maga Freedom Phone? It has all the up to date accurate Trump news. Why waste time with TV when you can carry the most accurate Trump news source around? Supports 4G and works in Japan
bass4funk
And the rest of the 5-6 hours? Again, the public as well as the Republicans have the right to see the rest of the video
nishikat
Trump people should be smart enough to find all the bits and pieces to put it together themselves. Especially if they use the new Trump's Freedom Phone. Trump people? You don't trust the new Freedom Phone? It has all those 5-6 hours (but it might be up to 10). You just have to do it yourselves.....like the catheters advertised on Tucker's show
Blacklabel
Wow, that detailed analysis really eliminates the need for any further investigation or any more conversation at all about the entire incident of a policeman being murdered. At the Capitol. By a partisan attacker.
guess we don’t need a 1/6 commission either. “Yeah that was hundreds of idiots and only one person died that day, a Trump supported killed by security”
Done! Saved 10 million dollars!
>
Express sister
The GOP could have sat on a bipartisan committee. They said they didn’t want a bipartisan committee. Once again, Republicans got everything they wanted and now they’re upset about it.
Blacklabel
seems Facebook would police such misinformation from their site. But they are too busy removing everything the Biden administration tells them to remove about Covid and election fraud and laptops. Biden should add this new one to his order list.
Simon Foston
No loss. What would they contribute anyway? Could any of them, if presented with undeniable evidence of wrongdoing by Donald Trump, condemn him?
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Oh, so know you're pining for a detailed investigation? Well if you think one attacker warrants a detailed investigation, surely you'd think thousands of terrorists assailing the capital deserve an investigation. No?
Ah, of course you don't.
bass4funk
Yeah, I mean, it’s not going to go anywhere since the Senate refused to even take part in this farce. Good on Mitch for not biting, But yeah, on TV and to their constituents it looks good, great drama.
lincolnman
Kevin McCarthy, he who admitted on air that the only reason the Repubs kept up their Benghazi tirade was to "lower Hillary's numbers", is now screeching the Jan 6th committee is too partisan - even when Nancy accepts 3 of the 5 members he selected...
He is a national embarrassment - criticizing Trump in the days after the insurrection, then tucking his tail between his legs and slinking to Mar-A-Lago to apologize and swear fealty to the Great Orange Emperor...
There really needs to be an investigation into who carried out the mass castration of most of the Repub House and Senate...leaving Liz Cheney, Adam Kitzinger, ad Mitt Romney as the only three left with a pair...
bass4funk
….pair of rejects standing on their last legs and political hurrah, next year they can all hang out at Bill Krystol’s house to sit and mope around the TV hoping for some bit of relevancy in life.
kurumazaka
don’t know whether I want to laugh or puke…
shameless sycophantic cultists
kurumazaka
indeed I do. I remember Steve Scalise being shot during the House softball game by a Bernie supporter, too. What’s your point?
you do comprehend that 70 in a 55 and 185 in a 55 are treated differently, right?
don’t try to compare January 6 to anything that came before it, hoss. There is no precedent. I told you this was coming back when your people tried to run the Biden bus off the interstate in Texas. You said I was overreacting. The hell I was. I watched your god king set this up for months. The national populists have no moral high ground whatsoever. Jim Jordan was chosen for the sole purpose of making sure the commission never even starts.
Gaslighting only works when the other side doesn’t know you’re doing it.
GdTokyo
Kevin could)d have had a truly bipartisan commission and his rep negotiated a deal in good faith. Then he got scared when a deal was reached and threw his own negotiated deal under the bus.
Why? Because he'd likely be called under oath as a witness. Can't have that.
So plan B: fill his appointments with clowns like Banks Ang "gym". I guess he thought Nancy would blink. Maybe he's never met Nancy?
So now he gets no I put, he will still be called as a witness, and THERE WILL BE A RECKONING.
Good job, Kevin (Or ad the former guy calls you - minions.)
GdTokyo
"mini-me"
starpunk
If Boehner were still in Congress and/or if McCain were still living, they would probably break ranks with the GOP. I don't think either one of them would be going along with TerroristTrashTrumpTraitor.
And blocking Trump allies from this probe is the best policy. Anybody who is involved in his cult is not to be relied on or trusted.