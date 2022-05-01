Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, awards the Order of Princess Olga, the third grade, to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
world

Pelosi meets with Ukraine president in Kyiv

1 Comment
KYIV

U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president during a visit to the country’s embattled capital, Kyiv.

Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country's struggle against Russia.

Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation including representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff.

“You all are welcome,” Zelenskyy told the delegation.

Pelosi told Zelenskyy: “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom."

“We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi added.

The visit was not previously announced.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

He doesn't participation medals, he wants F-35s, F-22s and 10 billion dollars a day.

Why is the US refusing his requests?

Send in the goods.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Come on Pelosi, give Zelenskyy a break. He is a very busy man. Get your photo op at another date.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo