Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless Pence, cabinet force him out

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump unless the vice president and cabinet invoke constitutional authority to force him out, calling Trump a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.
Pelosi made the announcement in a letter to colleagues, framing it as an ultimatum to Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the powers of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. If not, she said, the House would proceed with impeachment. Trump could become the only president to be impeached twice.
“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” she said, and added: “The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.”
Pelosi's plan seeks a vote on Monday on a resolution calling on Pence and cabinet officials to invoke the 25th Amendment. Under rules when the full House is not convened, any objection would reject the resolution. Pelosi would then put the resolution before the full House on Tuesday. If it were to pass, Pence and the cabinet would have 24 hours to act before the House would move toward impeachment.
With impeachment planning intensifying, two Republican senators said they want Trump to resign immediately as efforts mounted to prevent Trump from ever again holding elective office in the wake of deadly riots at the Capitol.
House Democrats were expected to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday. The strategy would be to condemn the president's actions swiftly but delay an impeachment trial in the Senate for 100 days. That would allow President-elect Joe Biden to focus on other priorities as soon as he is inaugurated Jan 20.
Rep Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat and a top Biden ally, laid out the ideas Sunday as the country came to grips with the siege at the Capitol by Trump loyalists trying to overturn the election results.
“Let’s give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running,” Clyburn said.
Pressure was mounting for Trump to leave office even before his term ended amid alarming concerns of more unrest ahead of the inauguration. The president whipped up the mob that stormed the Capitol, sent lawmakers into hiding and left five dead.
Republican Sen Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Sunday joined Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in calling for Trump to “resign and go away as soon as possible."
“I think the president has disqualified himself from ever, certainly, serving in office again,” Toomey said. “I don’t think he is electable in any way.”
Murkowski, who has long voiced her exasperation with Trump’s conduct in office, told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that Trump simply “needs to get out.” A third Republican, Sen Roy Blunt, of Missouri, did not go that far, but on Sunday he warned Trump to be “very careful” in his final days in office.
Corporate America began to tie its reaction to the Capitol riots by tying them to campaign contributions.
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's CEO and President Kim Keck said it will not contribute to those lawmakers — all Republicans — who supported challenges to Biden's Electoral College win. The group “will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy," Kim said.
Citigroup did not single out lawmakers aligned with Trump's effort to overturn the election, but said it would be pausing all federal political donations for the first three months of the year. Citi’s head of global government affairs, Candi Wolff, said in a Friday memo to employees, “We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law.”
House leaders, furious after the insurrection, appear determined to act against Trump despite the short timeline.
Senate Majority Leader Sen Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, has said an impeachment trial could not begin under the current calendar before Inauguration Day, Jan 20.
While many have criticized Trump, Republicans have said that impeachment would be divisive in a time of unity.
Sen Marco Rubio, R-Fla, said that instead of coming together, Democrats want to “talk about ridiculous things like ‘Let’s impeach a president’" with just days left in office.
Still, some Republicans might be supportive.
Nebraska Sen Ben Sasse said he would take a look at any articles that the House sent over. Illinois Rep Adam Kinzinger, a frequent Trump critic, said he would “vote the right way” if the matter were put in front of him.
The Democratic effort to stamp Trump's presidential record — for the second time — with the indelible mark of impeachment had advanced rapidly since the riot.
Rep David Cicilline, D-RI, a leader of the House effort to draft impeachment articles accusing Trump of inciting insurrection, said Sunday that his group had 200-plus co-sponsors.
The articles, if passed by the House, could then be transmitted to the Senate for a trial, with senators acting as jurors to acquit or convict Trump. If convicted, Trump would be removed from office and succeeded by the vice president. It would be the first time a U.S. president had been impeached twice.
Potentially complicating Pelosi's decision about impeachment was what it meant for Biden and the beginning of his presidency. While reiterating that he had long viewed Trump as unfit for office, Biden on Friday sidestepped a question about impeachment, saying what Congress did “is for them to decide.”
A violent and largely white mob of Trump supporters overpowered police, broke through security lines and windows and rampaged through the Capitol on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to scatter as they were finalizing Biden’s victory over Trump in the Electoral College.
Toomey appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and NBC's "Meet the Press." Clyburn was on "Fox News Sunday" and CNN. Kinzinger was on ABC's "This Week," Blunt was on CBS' "Face the Nation" and Rubio was on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."
nostromo
please go back to the fetid swamp of ignorance and lies you emerged from...
viking68
He is too narcissistic to quit.
He should though. It would give Pence a chance to pardon him, at least for his federal crimes.
Looks like his state crimes keep piling up. The latest is obstruction of justice by calling a GA fraud investigator during an investigation.
Burning Bush
Trump should fulfill his duties to the people that voted for him.
Only a weak leader quits in rough times, Trump isn't weak.
He'll serve out his term as he promised.
viking68
Rough times indeed.
Felony murder is likely on his list of criminal charges.
GdTokyo
Make no mistake, he WILL be impeached this week. Inciting insurrection (as well as trying to get an election official to influence election results) simply cannot go unanswered.
Will he be convicted? I think it’s not out of the realm of the possible. The GOP senators are seething and they no longer fear him as they once did.
Even better, he should and may very well be indicted at 12:01 pm January 20th on literally dozens of crimes from obstruction of justice to campaign finance law violations to tax-bank-wire fraud to sedition.
The total sum of his legal jeopardy is breathtakingly broad and deep.
PTownsend
I'm chanting the GoTrump line his backers (US and 'foreign') used in 2016.
Sickening watching sedition caucus members like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, senators who encouraged the violent right wacks who attacked the capital, to now try to re-re-spin their positions and claim they thought the assaults on democracy were wrong.
Burning Bush
Why is the race of the protestors so important? It just seems to exacerbate the divisions in society.
Starbucks
@ burning bush
Because it's a fact.
PTownsend
That's clear. Re-listen to Trump's rally speech moments before the Trump-backing mob violently attacked the capitol in their attempt to help their cult leader steal the election and overturn the republic. Re-listen to Trump's personal attorney tell the mob 'trial by combat'. Lock Trump, Giuliani and the others in their insurrectionist circle up.
PTownsend
Strangerland
The right pushing more lies again, framing the indiscretions they have actually don, as something to be afraid of if the other side is given the chance.
Look at the quote above - blaming racial issues on Obama, after four years of a racist president who just incited a rebellion against congress.
You guys are like communists telling us how communism is the only way.
starpunk
The picture above shows it too. Trump is shaking his fist against the Stars and Stripes. He's shaking his fist, showing his contempt for America and democracy.
That's what fascists and traitors do. Trump is a man without a country and a man without a soul.
Burning Bush
It's also a fact that each protestor has two legs, but there's no need to point out that fact unless you have a reason to do so.
Pointing out who is white and who is black etc. just fuels the divide and the tension.
Americans are Americans and the media should be color blind.
Wolfpack
Exactly. Progressives have killed MLK’s dream.
starpunk
'Victimize him again'? Trump keeps on 'victimizing' more people evry day! Don't those people count? 5 people, incl. cops are dead because of this scumpot Milosevic! How much more evidence do these clods need in order to realize the facts that Trump is a fascist traitor and unfit for office? WTH, man? What the hell????
David Varnes
Fine. Let's rephrase then. "A violent mob of Trump supporters that included many sporting Neo-Nazi tattoos, Confederate flags, far right racist t-shirts, hats, and other paraphernalia, overpowered police"
Now, let's see. Who tends to sport Neo-Nazi tattoos, Confederate flags, and far right racist paraphenalia? If I lined up 1,000 people who were doing so, I'd probably be able to count on my hands the number of minorities in said group.
starpunk
Basically Trump's fan base is white supremacist, anti-Semite, neoo-Nazi, neo-Confederate, white power trash, etc. So why not just come out and say it?
PTownsend
It's clear to Americans with even the tiniest ability to reason that white nationalists have long been the most dangerous portion of the population. Read US intelligence reports (not those from the Kremlin).
That Trump and his fellow Republicans have poured more fuel on long burning fires, supported by keyboard warriors in the US and abroad, is a fact. Problems canNOT be solved by hiding facts. That the violent mob supporting Trump's attempts to steal the election and overturn the republic was almost exclusively white is a fact.
Burning Bush
Because you're stereotyping.
Just people most girls like pink doesn't mean that the definition of girl is someone who likes pink.
The Avenger
I'll believe that when I see it. Trump doesn't care about politics, or Republicans, conservatism, or the US. All he cares about is himself and his massive ego. If anyone thinks he won't use his PAC money to further enrich himself, they're delusional.
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/as-trump-leaves-office-weakened-republicans-wonder-if-his-wounds-are-fatal/
viking68
Wow, didn't even bother to throw in other superlatives like socialists taking over without understanding the meaning of socialism.
As if this needs to be explained.
Biden will seek his own agenda and doesn't need to "attack conservatives" in the way conservatives need to attack democracy in order to survive, False equivalence comes to mind.
viking68
What was the other dumb excuse for not voting to convict during the first impeachment, Trump has learned his lesson?
No, he learned that he can do what he wants (lie, cheat, steal), like he has all his life, without consequence.
Brian Wheway
Out of all of the past presidents, there has never been such a controversial president as Mr DT, the country is in turmoil, the country is a joke on the world stage, its lost its credibility world wide. it highly divided, Mr J Biden has got a mammoth job a head of him.
tooheysnew
@burning
Trump should fulfill his duties to the people that voted for him.
we didn’t hear you saying this when Trump was out playing golf every day
viking68
Or, the bar is so low, that any rational decision that could be made by a child will be lauded as a triumph over the man baby and his sycophants.
Northernlife
@Burning bush Trump is no leader never was never will be...He will go down as the worst president in history any achievements that he had were all wiped out on Jaunaruy 6.
Weasel
That sick SO* and his ilk need to spend the rest of their lives in prison - and definitely I'm definitely not of those "Club-Med and/or Rich-Folk" style of prisons either. I'm talking being locked up in a dirty, general-population, in a typical US Federal prison, where the general-inmate population knows exactly who you are as soon as you walk in. Trump and all and those who helped enable this insurrection, and those who allowed four innocent folks to be killed because of this revolt, need to suffer the consequences of their actions (I'm intentionally not counting that QAnon conspiracy theorist who was killed as part of the innocent victim list; which would make would make it five, as she clearly rejected her oath to defend the US Constitution – an oath you swear to when you enlist into the US Military).
There should not be a free-pass from punishment due to the race you are, or the privilege of the social/economic -status you happen to possess. If are you encouraging folks to form a sedition, and completely rejecting The Constitutional process - by ignoring the established process of how to amend or to even completely dissolve The Constitution - then you don't get to claim immunity from the punishment that results from advocating or engaging in that type of that malfeasance. The US Constitution clearly allows a non-violent process to dissolve the current system, and start a new one - without resulting into a coup d'etat.
GdTokyo
Um, no. He is supposed to work in the best interests of all Americans, not just his idiot, racist base.
As he is incapable of even looking like he is trying, he should resign. If not he will be impeached, again.
Strangerland
Pointing out the difference in response when the protestors are white vs. black is an uncomfortable truth showing the racial divide that exists. Some people want to go back to a time when it wasn't something that was talked about socially, making them uncomfortable. They preferred it when the oppressed suffered in silence.
Bob Fosse
The pathetic hand wringing excuses, back pedalling, diversions and lame “now isn’t the time” bleats will be ignored.
Impeached twice. One for the history books.
lostrune2
"Polls: Half Of All Americans Support Removing Trump Following Capitol Riot"
https://www.forbes.com/sites/joewalsh/2021/01/08/polls-half-of-all-americans-support-removing-trump-following-capitol-riot/
"Most Americans blame Trump for Capitol attack but are split on his removal"
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/most-americans-blame-trump-for-capitol-attack-but-are-split-on-his-removal
viking68
I would agree with this rational sentiment.
However, conservatives are not seeking unity. They are trying to create a Christian state, which is the opposite of unity.
The common thing that should unify the population is the desire to make people's lives better.
I just see conservatives seeking to preserve white privilege and the religious right.
Raw Beer
Wow, the swamp is in panic mode, worried that Trump will still find a way to pull this off.
Ah_so
@Burning Bush - I think you make a valid point. Just because all white supremacists support Trump it doesn't mean that all Trump supporters are white supremacists.
However, it would appear that a very that quite a high percentage of those who attacked the Capitol were.
Strangerland
The more you try to silence discussion because it makes you uncomfortable, the more you expand the divide for those who are being told to shut up and live with it.
Strangerland
The swamp is in panic mode worried that they'll never be able to tweet again.
Burning Bush
"appear" is the most important word in that sentence.
Unless you were there, you don't know the facts nor the truth.
P. Smith
Because had it been a mob of minorities there would have been far more bloodshed. This is self evident to anyone who has paid the slightest bit of attention to what’s been going on in the US.
P. Smith
The longer you ignore the disparity in treatment by law enforcement, the longer that disparate treatment continues and the worse it gets.
rainyday
I wasn’t there, but we have a mass of evidence that white supremacists were leading the charge against the Capital because known white supremacist leaders were photographed there, white supremacist leaders openly bragged about being there and white supremacist leaders left a trail of online evidence openly planning this.
Does this mean everyone who stormed the Capital a white supremacist? No. It means they all joined in a common cause with white supremacists. Interpret that as you wish.
Burning Bush
So then divert your anger towards Capitol police, who should be treating everybody equally.
It's their fault their policing standards are inconsistent.
zichi
Thousands of videos and photos showing all the protestors or Trump thugs were white. I didn't seen a black protestor or Trump thug. The Proud Boys planned to storm the congress and came armed and prepared, including a pipe bomb and other explosive devices. Flash bangs and weapons.
There were black police officers.
A new video on the media shows a group of white thugs beating a Capitol police office and overwhelming him with one beating him on the head with a flag staff. That office has since died, without any response from Trump. It was VP Pence who phoned his family.
All those the police are looking for are all white. Their photos are published online. hose who have been arrested are white.
Tens of thugs carried the Confederate flag into the Congress for the first time ever. That flag is a symbol of white supremacist.
The protestors and Trump thugs made it about race.
Bob Fosse
I believe in this absolutely. I just don’t believe that you do.
It’s either backpedaling to divert from the hundreds of posts where you have clearly exhibited your belief in the opposite of this, or trying to keep attention on you as it slowly wanes.
ulysses
The GOP is so Nazified that it’ll be a surprise if more than a few senators back the impeachment efforts.
This bunch have normalized deviant behavior and perversion. So don’t hold your breath.
Sponsors leaving GOP, their brown shirt soldiers exposed and fired from their jobs is the right way to go.
The American public will purge this debased ideology on their own!!!!
Jsapc
It's important to remind everyone that all the the people who violently invaded the Capitol are white because only very racist people would try to ignore it at this point in time.
After one year of the right criticizing and belittling Black Lives Matter protests by trying to make them all seem like violent, unlawful riots instigated by "black thugs and antifa" (when in reality 99% of the protests where completely peaceful), after one year of the right demonizing those protests and the people who participated in them by claiming they would burn the suburbs and that the democrats were actively supporting them and anarchy in general, after one year of the police and national guard using military-grade weapons to intimidate and scare those peaceful protestors away, it is extremely important to show everyone what a real violent, seditious protest looks like in America and what type of people perpetrate it: white, right-wing extremists.
The same ones that are responsible for most of the terrorist acts in America:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/24/us/domestic-terrorist-groups.html
Only once it is identified can a problem be solved, and the white nationalist terrorism problem in America needs to be named and identified.
It is also extremely important to use this attack as a perfect example of the systemic racism in America that leads to a perpetual and deplorable double standard, because there are still a lot of (racist) people who want to claim racism doesn't exist in the US anymore. Images like the police pepper-spraying black protestors in the face, and the same police taking selfies with white rioters who invaded the Capitol:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/06/capitol-mob-police-trump-george-floyd-protests-photos
People who are now trying to sweep all of that under the rug with calls for unity and racial understanding are nothing but shameless hypocrites engagin in the vilest virtue signalling.
BigYen
Part of the counter-argument against impeachment seems to revolve around the notion that what America needs now is healing, not more division. I think even Joe Biden has expressed doubts about impeaching Trump based on this consideration, and I guess there's a case for it, as far as it goes.
It's just my opinion as an outsider, but I don't see how you can allow someone - a President, no less - to get away with what are clearly serious crimes against the well-being of the State, based primarily on a fear of how his supporters might react if you make him accountable for his actions. That way, it seems to me, lies the path of allowing the noisiest, most violent, and least responsible elements in a society to effectively take it over.
I don't think America can afford not to prosecute Trump.
ulysses
I treat all racists with vitriol equally, whether they are American or Russian.
Racists talking about humanity is hilarious, and they have no decency!!!
cracaphat
Get the dropkick when he becomes a normal citizen again.
zichi
Many African Americans must be disturbed and disappointed about the white protest, who were not attacked by police officers, even allowing the thugs to take selfies with them. If it had been a BLM protest the police who have been very different with their actions. That is definitely about race.
On the day of the protest 4,000 died from the pandemic. So many protestors were not wearing masks creating another super spreader event.
BigYen
That gesture with his fist that Trump's making in the photo - he's been doing that a lot lately. Is that going to be the Trump Salute for the new Party he's hoping to form, his equivalent to the Saluto Romano his poster model boy Mussolini used to use to whip up his own one-eyed followers?
itsonlyrocknroll
Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, said “it may be Tuesday, Wednesday before the action is taken, but I think it will be taken this week.”
Clyburn, D-S.C., a close ally of President-elect Joe Biden, suggested that if the House does vote to impeach, Pelosi might hold the charges — known as articles of impeachment — until after Biden's first 100 days in office. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, has said an impeachment trial could not begin under the current calendar before Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.
“Let’s give president-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running,” Clyburn said. “And maybe we will send the articles sometime after that.”
Clyburn said lawmakers “will take the vote that we should take in the House" and that Pelosi "will make the determination as when is the best time” to send them to the Senate.
Percipient smart, advantageous, from a tailored political perspective.
Also, allowing the full weight of the Judiciary to make examples of the perpetrators/insurgents, including the face painted horned fur hatted buffalo, Jacob Anthony Chansley feet upon the Senate dais, arrested on Saturday, a shared cell with “ Charles chopper Carson” will hammer the point home so to speak.....
Goodlucktoyou
As much as I hate trump, what is going on proves that democracy is controlled by arms companies, Clinton’s, oil companies, drug companies, MSM and now the king of all, Big Tech.
u_s__reamer
Only a weak leader quits in rough times, Trump isn't weak.
Really?
I guess you've never seen how Trump reacted to Uncle Sam, the American Bald Eagle, when the latter expressed his displeasure with Trump's harassment. The face the president pulled is priceless: No hero he!
zichi
It will be wrong not to censure Trump for inciting sedition and storming of the congress to try and destroy the ballot boxes and overturn the results of an open, free, fair and secure election.
Trump walks away with many life term benefits. Pension. Travel expenses. Office and staff expenses. Security agents. Health benefits.
zichi
Many of the Trump thugs were wearing sweat shirts with Nazi slogans.
zurcronium
Wow, is unhinged too weak a word for this. Sad the derangement of the MAGA crowd is so deep it can lead to stating they want to hang Mike Pence and then lead to statements like this as well. It is not a different reality the MAGA seditionist rioters and their supporters on this website live in, it is pure non-reality.
James
Yes great Idea and have the republicans dismiss it again on the last day just to make a point that Democrats won't be getting any support by republicans on any decisions while they are in government it is a fool's errand
And Bidens plan to try and unite America will fail right off the bat because of Nancy Pelosi pushing the Bipartisan ticket right till the end.
Toasted Heretic
Omnipresence is a wonderful thing.
The rest of us will witness what we have seen on our screens and gone with the trusted reports and the various names and backgrounds of those who participated.
Makes for grim reading.
https://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/holocaust-references-on-garments-of-trump-supporters-who-stormed-us-capitol/
Photos and video of the rioters show some with attire bearing the words “work brings freedom” – a translation of the Nazis’ infamous “arbeit macht frei” written above the entrance to Auschwitz-Birkenau. Others were seen with a ‘Camp Auschwitz’ T-shirt”. Others brandished Nazi flags and swastikas as shown in live video feeds from the riot. Another report, livestreamed from inside the Capitol, showed a supporter writing: “OY VEY not anuddahshoahh,” a reference to the Shoah. On 4chan, an alternative social media network, a photo of a police officer in the Capitol building was met with the comment “KILL ALL [N-word] AND COPS AND JEWS”, in further evidence of how the incident triggered a wave of online racism. Elsewhere, an Israeli journalist from Channel 13 was subject to antisemitic abuse from a pro-Trump supporter whilst reporting outside Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reacted to the “absolutely despicable” scenes.
https://www.businessinsider.com/hate-symbols-and-extremist-groups-at-the-us-capitol-siege-2021-1?r=US&IR=T#the-kek-flag-1
Leo
He only has 10 days left.
Toasted Heretic
Some are Russian.
funkymofo
Burning BushToday 06:53 am JST
Interesting that you only mention those who voted for him.
He hasn’t been doing anything except raging about the election loss and golfing since Nov.3.
NOMINATION
You do realize that most voters in the U.S. don't sit at home dwelling on politics all day? People vote, election result was whatever and are back to trying to live their lives. Oh and those who voted for Biden and Trump actually live under the same roof, work together, live in the same neighborhood, etc. and relationship has remained the same. Less than half of the U.S. voted for Trump or Biden. Those people are either minors, unregistered voters, don't care to vote or voted for other party candidates. So you are generalizing tens of millions of people by filling in a bubble on a ballot sheet.
Stewie
Not that long ago the idiot would have been in front of a firing squad by now.
David Varnes
It's not about the days he has left. It's about the fact that he openly and maliciously incited rebellion and sedition. That he incited a riot.
This is about telling the next demagogue who wants to try this that no, you won't be able to skip out on punishment. That yes, impeachable acts have consequences. That we are a nation that holds its leaders accountable, and that nobody is above the law.
Not even a man-child President who only has 2 weeks left in office.
Strangerland
The man needs two hands to lift a glass of water...
u_s__reamer
In Trump's twisted narcissistic mind becoming the only Potus in history to be impeached twice might be seen as a perverse mark of distinction to compensate for his losing the coveted "Noble". A second impeachment is the only way to guarantee his permanent removal from public office because otherwise he could still run after his release from jail.
Strangerland
I talked to my buddy in the US the other day. He said there's been a tension simmering under the air for a few years now.
They all feel it.
zichi
Trump has failed to do his duties for many weeks. Who was the last world leader he met?
The world's most democratic country turned out to be a very fragile one. Unable to even protect it's elected congress. Homeland Security?
Strangerland
The Trump era showed Americans that American Exceptionalism was all just a lie they told each other so much, they believed it.
Americans are susceptible to this. It's why Fox "news" flourished.
Toasted Heretic
Probably why the US is teetering on the abyss, then.
A lot of first time voters, or those who'd not taken part in elections before. And they are shocked that their "team" didn't win. So some went on the rampage, and those who were slightly more clued up, planned the riot in advance.
Braniacs that they are, they publicised it online, and livestreamed their actions.
Of course. Most sane people are friends/colleagues/neighbors etc. Despite their political outlook. But the emboldened, the bizarre, the fantasists, bigots and echo chamber fascists are not most people. Thankfully.
The far right and fellow travellers are now planning for disruption and/or similar violent acts for (or in and around) Inauguration Day.
Which, obviously, will mean a strong, visible police presence. Which will result in the unusual situation of the "blue lives matter/law and order" brigade crying out over a "police state".
zichi
Many of the Trump thugs were wearing sweat shirts with Nazi slogans.
Auschwitz, QAnon, Viking tattoos: the white supremacist symbols sported by rioters who stormed the Capitol
https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210108-white-supremacist-symbols-us-capitol
Enough said!
Toasted Heretic
This is false and a form of projection.
Calling out white supremacists and racists is not demonizing white people. Unless you believe all white people are bigots?
The far right can be so confusing with their messaging and talking points.