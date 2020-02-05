Pelosi tears up copy of Trump's State of the Union speech

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.
Trump avoided the subject of his impeachment drama in a pugnacious 80-minute speech, but the scars from the battle were evident with fellow Republicans giving him standing ovations while rival Democrats for the most part remained seated.
The Republican-led Senate was expected to acquit him on Wednesday of charges he abused his powers and obstructed Congress.
Seeing Pelosi, the U.S. House of Representatives speaker, for the first time since she stormed out of a White House meeting four months ago, he declined to shake her outstretched hand as he gave her a copy of his remarks before starting his speech.
Having not spoken to Trump since their last meeting, Pelosi appeared to be taken aback. She avoided citing the customary"high privilege and distinct honor" that usually accompanies the speaker's introduction of the president to Congress.
"Members of Congress, the President of the United States" was all she said in introducing Trump.
When his speech ended, Pelosi stood and tore up her copy of the remarks he had handed her, later telling reporters it was"the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative."
It was a sign that little legislative progress should be expected over the next year. The impeachment case has intensified bitter feelings between Trump and Pelosi that have existed throughout his presidency.
As he began the speech, Republicans from both houses of Congress chanted "four more years" while he stood at the lectern in the chamber of the House with a presidential election almost exactly nine months away.
Democrats sat silently and some could be seen shaking their heads as Trump declared, "The state of our union is stronger than ever before."
Pelosi, who dropped her opposition to impeachment and allowed Democratic lawmakers to seek the charges against him, sat stoically and grim-faced behind Trump and paged through a paper copy of his speech.
Trump entered the chamber with Democrats experiencing some measure of chaos after technical glitches delayed the results of voting in Iowa on Monday as the party seeks a nominee to face the incumbent Republican.
Trump presented himself as a big improvement over Democratic President Barack Obama, whom he succeeded three years ago, saying he had bolstered U.S. economic growth and increased jobs.
"In just three short years we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny," he said.
The House impeachment managers, acting as prosecutors in the Senate impeachment trial, were seated together at the front of the Democrats' section.
Many House Democratic women wore white for a second year in a row, a sign of the suffragist movement that won women the right to vote 100 years ago. Several Democratic lawmakers refused to attend the annual speech to protest Trump, such as liberal firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Trump, using the speech to lay out his vision for a second four-year term, said a Democratic plan to expand government-funded health insurance amounted to a "socialist takeover" that would bankrupt the country, cut benefits for those who have them now and provide care to illegal immigrants.
Democratic presidential candidates and many lawmakers have proposed healthcare plans that would be run by the government, a sharp departure from the current, private system in which millions of Americans receive medical insurance from their employers.
Trump's lack of a healthcare plan has left him open to criticism that he has not put enough work into finding a way to reduce rising insurance costs that burden middle-class Americans.
"We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare!" Trump said.
Democratic women stood and chanted "HR 3" - a reference to a Democratic bill that would lower drug costs.
In the Democratic response to Trump's speech, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in excerpts of her remarks:"Democrats are trying to make your healthcare better. Republicans in Washington are trying to take it away."
Trump offered an upbeat portrayal of his presidency in hopes of persuading Americans to give him another four-year term in the Nov 3 election.
He saluted surprise guest Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader, and made cancer-stricken conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh an immediate recipient of the presidential Medal of Freedom, Trump's wife Melania pinning the ribbon around Limbaugh's neck.
"In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!" Trump said.
Trump also revived his arguments that migrants should be stopped from crossing the southern U.S. border and that so-called "sanctuary cities" where migrants are protected are wrong.
Pelosi could be seen shaking her head as Trump spoke of his views on immigration.
After coming close to a broad conflict with Iran after he ordered the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Trump said, "We are working to end America's wars in the Middle East."© Thomson Reuters 2020.
expat
After 20,000 lies, you were maybe expecting honesty tonight?
Serrano
Trump hit it out of the park, even farther than last year.
After 20,000 lies, you were maybe expecting honesty tonight?
Tell, us, expat, what lies he told in this address. True lies, now.
No Business
Man, the President knocked that out of the park! What an awesome State of the Union address. Can't see him losing this year after that. Funny watching Pelosi throughout. Four more years!
Blacklabel
Beautiful speech and amazing stories of triumph and loss.
yeah so what parts were dishonest?
Serrano
It would have been even better if we didn't have to see Pelosi fidgeting with papers while Trump is speaking.
Laguna
The president touts economic gains, yet his tax cuts and spending increases have sent the US deficit about $1 trillion for the first time in history - and this in a time of purported economic growth.
Enjoy the sugar rush while it lasts.
Mr. Noidall
Utterly false!
This speech was on point!
It was funny watching Nancy grimace.
Real class Nancy ripping up the speech.
And the horrible, embarrassing democratic response: she talked about potholes! And she did whay democrats do: peddle victimhood. Can the dems ever be positive or ever show an ounce of love for America? I guess not.
Long story short. Dems are in bad shape.
lincolnman
Sorry Donnie, ain't no emerging from that shadow - you'll wear the big scarlet "I forever...hope you have plenty of scarlet I ties...
Really? Not according to his own Dept of Commerce website - it shows Annual GDP during his term has never gotten above 3%. In fact, GDP decreased from 2018 to 2019. Hey Donnie, that means our economy is getting weaker - you know, like you...
Yea, Manafort, Gates, Cohen and Stone were standing in their cells chanting the same thing...for you to join them there at Club Fed...
Come on Nancy, you really should have put "Impeached" between the and President...
Bankrupt? Well that's one topic this Moron easily understands - he's had six times to practice it...
Pathetic, just pathetic...
klausdorth
So, did we hear anything new from him (deDonnie)?
"We" - using the pluralis majestix already.
"Tremendous", "incredible" whenever talking about his admin.
Only one sentence concerning his (miserable) efforts concerning Israel and Palestine.
And of course pronouncing "sanctuaries" can be difficult too.
This man is not uniting (at least not for now) but dividing more and more.
Just this much, there is definitely more to come from others.
stormcrow
Here's a whopper of a lie the president made:
"I've also made an ironclad pledge to American families, we will always protect patients with preexisting conditions."
Pres. Trump, State of the Union Speech (2020)
What a liar! Add another one to the long list of 16,000+ lies he's already made since becoming president.
Blacklabel
Speaker Pelosi just ripped up:
One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.
The survival of a child born at 21 weeks.
The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.
A service member's reunion with his family.
That's her legacy.
the White House is correct.
Texas A&M Aggie
Another great SOTU address. It was so good that Pelosi was caught on camera ripping up her copy that President Trump had earlier handed to her. That childish move just cost the democrats more millions of votes on Nov. 3rd.
Blacklabel
Unless those were the 2 articles of impeachment she ripped up? She and the Dems are broken. It’s over.
that was a very low key conciliatory and unifying speech. Dems don’t care.
SuperLib
As if that ever bothered you before.
Wolfpack
Disaster in Iowa last night, Dems depressed and frustrated by a triumphant State of the Union speech, tomorrow exoneration. Gloom and doom for the Left. Classless Pelosi tearing up a speech with the names of honored and deceased brave men and women. Multiple minority Americans honored. Then he gave Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom on the spot.
Man - it was so awesome watching the despair on the faces of the hate filled Democrats.
Texas A&M Aggie
@Blacklabel,
She probably thought it was copies of the Constitution she was tearing up.
cleo
Anyone can make money if they don't mind stomping on the heads of others and ignore the mess they leave behind them.
During his first three years in office, this impeached prez has repealed or weakened nearly 100 environmental laws, loosening or eliminating rules on climate change, clean air, chemical pollution, coal mining, oil drilling and endangered species protections.
So now farmers are free to spray their crops with all kinds of toxic chemicals, developers are free to destroy important wetlands and other ecological environments, coal mines and other fossil fuel producers are free to dump all kinds of pollutants directly into rivers and waterways.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/22/climate/trump-environment-water.html
Yet it seems some Americans think cheap fuel, cheap meat and higher share prices are more important than clean water for their kids to drink and clean air for their kids to breathe, or the preservation of natural habitats and the creatures that inhabit them, preserving the planet for their grandchildren to enjoy.
I just had a quick read trough the transcript of the Impeached One's speech.
He makes just two references to his 'environmental' policies;
I moved rapidly to revive the United States economy — slashing a record number of job-killing regulations (He says it like he thinks it's a good thing....)
To protect the environment, days ago, I announced that the United States will join the One Trillion Trees Initiative, an ambitious effort to bring together Government and the private sector to plant new trees in America and around the world. (The mighty US has planted 315 million trees; China 12.8 billion, India 2.5 billion, Ethiopia 1.7 billion. Even Mexico at 789 million has planted twice as many as the US. And he thinks it's worth bragging about.)
https://www.vox.com/2020/2/4/21123394/state-of-the-union-full-transcript-trump
The point being that Trump showed once again what a moron he is?
No wonder Pelosi made a point of tearing up her copy.
klausdorth
Superlib and others
"they" won't listen, they won't understand, they won't confirm, and so on.
Reading Cleo's "message" should be enlightening, but it won't be.
Whatever point, based on facts, is made "they" will deny it.
"They" found their master, their indoctrinator in chief and will follow him "all the way to the end".
By the way, when Donnie left the stage, how come he didn't shake hands with the first general?
Just asking.
Laguna
Funny watching the Repub senators trying to defend their acquittal votes. Their excuses boil down to this: Yes, Trump is a lying, despicable excuse for a human being who definitely broke laws - but at least he's OUR lying, despicable excuse for a human being who definitely broke laws.
Tomorrow will see the bankrupt GOP acquit this monster, and then, he will resume his rampage. But his travails are not over: not only will investigations continue, but his desperation to avoid being tossed out of office (and hence vulnerable to the rule of law rather than sycophants) will, based on previous behavior, cause him to double down.
We're in for a wild ride.
Toasted Heretic
A terrible speech and one full of lies which were lapped up by Pence and other lickspittles.
Maybe that civil war that the conspiracy theorists go on about really is waiting in the wings.
For the sake of my friends and families in that once inspirational country I hoped it's just hyperbole.
Anyway, dreadful dirge and outside in real America, nobody's singing along to Donald's self appraisal.
lincolnman
In the real world, it looks like this;
One of the staunchest Republicans, an icon of Conservatives, has said he was "in the room" when Trump attempted to bribe a foreign government to interfere in our upcoming election - and volunteered to testify to that under oath...
The economy, according to Trump's own numbers, is contracting - from 2.9% in 2018 to 2.3% in 2019. And Trump's annual GDP has never been above a measly 3% his three years on office.
Our budget deficit is the highest in history - higher than any other President's - forcing debt on our children and grandchildren. And most of that debt was to give the Top 1% a big tax break...
Iran is closer to getting a nuclear weapon that at any time. And, Trump just started a war with them...
Our other major threat, Kim, has more nukes and more missiles - and a few more love letters...
The US is in a mess - but once Donnie is tossed in Nov, we'll right the course - and then someone will have to answer in court about that check he wrote in the illegal Stormy payoff - the one signed in black Sharpie...
Jason
Was an amazing address and I enjoyed every minute. Dems are such haters and especially hate the truth, the truth is like Trump said; your sanctuary cities are horrid and you're letting criminals back out onto the street to kill. nancy and her two year old temper tantrum at the end, ripping up the speech; show the world your hate go ahead.
Texas A&M Aggie
Pelosi tore up a document that contained the names of, among others, a newly promoted 100-year-old black brigadier general.
TheLongTermer
I didnt see any Trump scorning Dems, but I saw allot of Dems with frowns and making scorning remarks. Hateful bunch.
rgcivilian1
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday ripped up her copy of President Trump's prepared remarks at the conclusion of his State of the Union address.
On behalf of many locals and expats, the above actions of Nancy Pelosi are low level, cheap and poor taste. This is not one of the moments to act this way by a House Speaker. It cheapens the office and represents poor behavior. Embarrassing.
SuperLib
They get it. They know they are supporting a documented scam artist and pathological liar who attacks little girls and God Star Moms. Some of them love it because the little girl is speaking about the environment and the Gold Star Mom is Muslim. It's cathartic revenge for them and they will stoop to any level.
Others don't like it, but they are too afraid to speak out against Trump.
Jimizo
The strange death of fiscal conservatism.
Strange indeed.
Yrral
Who win the minority vote, will control the Presidency in America forever
Tokyo-Engr
Both of these political parties seem way out of touch with the average American and are quite childish. If something does not change radically I fear for the future of the U.S.
bass4funk
People already forget the....Ahh...impeachment, Yeah, that’s it.
Sorry, Lincoln! But not this time, big Pinocchio. Even some of the best economists in the country like Rick Newman (No fan of Trump whatsoever had to concede the truth)
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/the-economy-saved-trump-from-impeachment-191950747.html
He has certain skills, but President Trump also benefits from lucky timing. And his impeachment trial fell at an ideal time on the economic calendar.
The Senate will almost certainly acquit Trump this week—ending the impeachment drama—as the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low and the stock market is close to record highs. The economy itself is (probably) in the late stages of the longest business-cycle expansion on record. Consumers feel upbeat and don’t have to worry about what is normally their No. 1 concern: jobs and the economy.
Trump’s party-line acquittal will occur because his approval rating, which is in the low 40s among all voters, is nearly 90% in the Republican party. Roughly the same portion of Republicans say they approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, according to Morning Consult. Only 21% of Democrats and 47% of Independents feel the same way. So views on the economy essentially unify Republicans in their support of Trump.
Pardons coming next year, yeeeeah!
She looked like sobbing child tonight, darn, I couldn’t get the President. Hey Nancy, you shot and missed, it’s Trump’s turn now
TheLongTermer
Trump should of shook her hand, but having been through this drama for months, and she being the snake that she is trying to take his presidency away, I can understand his refusal.
make no mistake, these Dems who appear to be so kind and compassionate, eglatarian and progressive, are actually, some of the most vile, hateful, spiteful and sometimes closet racist people you will ever meet.
SuperLib
Then why didn't we vote for Trump? Is he not vile, hateful, spiteful, and racist?
lincolnman
John Bolton hasn't....:-)
You're giving a Pinocchio to Trump's Dept of Commerce? So Donnie is posting incorrect info there? Come on, tell us more about this administration con-job...
Really? Don't see Biden or Buttigieg doing that...
That's what Bolton said....
bass4funk
Well, you could make the argument literally about anyone being in business
We Need oil change, that won’t change. We want to be energy dependent, but environmentalists either want the public to subsidize their pet projects or force us to eat tofu steaks. No thank you.
New York times? The same paper that claimed they had photos and evidence of trump sleeping with prostitutes in a Russian hotel where Obama and Michelle once stayed? Dear lord...
We do have clean air, relax. Don’t know why you’re buying into all that propagated lie and as a Hunter I do my part in playing a big role a conservationists
For the average American at this moment in time the most important thing are the economy and jobs, that’s it and that’s why he’s gotten stronger and more people want him re-elected.
It is.
No, but he definitely has shown what fools the Democrats are and why they’ll lose again. Lol
As if she matters, she has a nest of vipers in her own party that are coming for her head she needs to seriously worry about. Yo, Nancy, all the best! Lol
TheLongTermer
I dont agree Tokyo Engr. If the repubs take back the house, I think your going to see the US start to really take off, realize its potential. The yoke of self hate and regulations come off, entitlement programs that cripple, overseas entanglements, and start to see infrastructure changes like we see here in Japan at Narita or Changi in SG. These changes take time and Trump is hard at work doing it. These radicals are loosing now, and its painful to watch but it was needed. I dont think the bull in the china porcelain shop is sustainable, (Trumps approach) but that will calm if these radicals get out of the way.
starpunk
That's not Diaper Don. Nancy was too kind to introduce him as that. Ripping up his egotistical blowhard sheet of a thousand lies was a mild gesture. She should've spit on him and walked out. the rest of Congress should have too. Donnie Dirtbag has sold out his country and even his soul for power and you can't work with him! The Democrats were too gentile with this obnoxious child.
And giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the loudmouth fascist Rubbish Limburger is another desecration of our democracy. He has lipped off and stirred up hatred on the AM mayhem dial for nearly 30 years and sown the seeds of hatred, intolerance and dissention with his lies. And Donnie's porn star 3rd wife gave this rabble-rousing Robespierre the award. This whole SOTU event is a disgraceful Un-American imperial self-coronation by a blubbering gasbag and it's a disgusting sickening JOKE!!!!
mukashiyokatta
Hundreds of Presidential Medals of Freedom will be thrown away tomorrow morning -- tainted forever. And no one will ever again want or accept one.
bass4funk
It’s over now, but if Dems want to hold on to that blanket to comfort them, fine.
I’m just saying, no one is listening to that rant, no one.
I don’t see them going anywhere either.
Ok, so the Dems don’t want unity. See, politics before country. Thanks Nancy for making Trump’s second term so easy.
I wish they would have as well, with the stain they already have, it was cemented the feed even more as radicals.