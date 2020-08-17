Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on U.S. Postal Service bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.
Pelosi is cutting short lawmakers' summer recess with a vote expected the Saturday after the Democratic National Convention on legislation that would prohibit changes at the agency as tensions mount. President Donald Trump's new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has sparked nationwide outcry over delays, new prices and cutbacks just as millions of Americans will be trying to vote by mail to avoid polling places during the coronavirus outbreak.
“In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central," Pelosi wrote Sunday in a letter to colleagues, who had been expected to be out of session until September. “Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy are under threat from the president.”
The decision to recall the House, made after a weekend of high-level leadership discussions, carries a political punch. Voting in the House will highlight the issue after the weeklong convention nominating Joe Biden as the party's presidential pick and pressure the Republican-held Senate to respond. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home for a summer recess.
Earlier Sunday, Democratic lawmakers demanded that leaders of the Postal Service testify at an emergency oversight hearing Aug 24 on mail delays.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert “Mike” Duncan.
With heightened scrutiny of its operations, the Postal Service is now requesting a temporary preelection rate increase, from mid-October through Christmas, although not for first-class letters.
The agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment about whether the two men would appear before the House committee. But it said Sunday it would stop removing its distinctive blue mailboxes through mid-November following complaints from customers and members of Congress that the collection boxes were being taken away.
"Given the recent customer concerns the Postal Service will postpone removing boxes for a period of 90 days while we evaluate our customers’ concerns,'' Postal Service spokeswoman Kimberly Frum said.
House Democrats are expected to discuss the lawmakers' schedule details on a conference call on Monday and were likely to be in session next Saturday, a senior Democratic aide said on condition of anonymity because the plans were private.
The legislation being prepared for the vote, the “Delivering for America Act,” would prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on Jan 1.
DeJoy, a major Republican donor and ally of the president who took control of the agency in June, has pledged to modernize the money-losing agency to make it more efficient, and has eliminated most overtime for postal workers, imposed restrictions on transportation and reduced of the quantity and use of mail-processing equipment.
Trump said last week that he was blocking a $25 billion emergency injection sought by the Postal Service, as well as a Democratic proposal to provide $3.6 billion in additional election money to the states. The Republican president worries that mail-in voting could cost him reelection. The money for the post office is intended to help with processing an expected surge of mail-in ballots. Both funding requests have been tied up in congressional negotiations over a new coronavirus relief package.
On Saturday, Trump tried to massage his message, saying he supports increasing money for the Postal Service. He said he was refusing to capitulate to Democrats on other parts of the relief package, including funding for states weighed down by debt accumulated before the pandemic.
But the president’s critics were not appeased, contending that Trump has made the calculation that a lower voter turnout would improve his chances of winning a second term.
“What you are witnessing is a president of the United States who is doing everything he can to suppress the vote, make it harder for people to engage in mail-in balloting at a time when people will be putting their lives on the line by having to go out to a polling station and vote,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
In announcing the upcoming hearing, congressional Democrats said in a statement: “The postmaster general and top Postal Service leadership must answer to the Congress and the American people as to why they are pushing these dangerous new policies that threaten to silence the voices of millions, just months before the election.”
The lawmakers included Pelosi of California and New York Rep Carolyn Maloney, the committee chair, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Michigan Sen Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which oversees the Postal Service.
Earlier this month, Maloney's committee had invited DeJoy to appear Sept 17 at a hearing focusing on operational changes to the Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries.
But after Trump acknowledged in a Fox Business interview on Thursday that he’s starving the agency of money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, the committee decided to move up their call for the appearance of DeJoy’ well as the governing board chair.
Funding a cash-strapped Postal Service has quickly turned into a top campaign issue as Trump presses his unsupported claim that increased mail-in voting will undermine the credibility of the election and Democrats push back.
Trump, who spent the weekend at his New Jersey golf club, derided universal mail-in voting as a “scam” and defended DeJoy as the right person to “streamline the post office and make it great again.”
His chief of staff, Mark Meadows, tried on Sunday to counter criticism that Trump was trying to stifle turnout with national and battleground state polls showing him facing a difficult path to reelection against Biden.
“I’ll give you that guarantee right now: The president of the United States is not going to interfere with anybody casting their vote in a legitimate way, whether it’s the post office or anything else,” Meadows said.
But Democrats said changes made by DeJoy constitute “a grave threat to the integrity of the election and to our very democracy."
The agency in the meantime is now seeking a short-term, end-of-the-year rate increase, according to a notice filed Friday with the Postal Regulatory Commission. The reasons: increased expenses, heightened demand for online packages due to the coronavirus pandemic and an expected increase in holiday mail volume.
The plan would raise prices on commercial domestic competitive parcels, including Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, first-class package service, Parcel Select and Parcel Return Service.
Most of the proposed increases would be less than 10%. They range from 24 cents for Parcel Select Service, which starts at $3.05, to a $1.50 increase for Priority Mail Express Commercial, which starts at $22.75. The regulatory commission is expected to decide on the proposals next month.
The Postal Service is the country’s most popular government agency with 91% of Americans having a favorable opinion of the service, according to a Pew Research Center Survey published in April.
“What concerns me is an all-out attack — they’re not even hiding it — by the president of the United States to undermine the United States Postal Service, to underfund it, to allow a mega-donor leading it to overtly do things to slow down the mail," said Sen Cory Booker, D-N.J.
Sanders was on NBC's "Meet the Press,'' while Meadows and Booker appeared on CNN's "State of the Union."
PTownsend
Trump's ramping up efforts by his fellow Republicans to suppress votes.
In his and their ongoing efforts to weaken the republic's remaining bits of democracy.
In their ongoing attempts to establish Trump as some sort of 'supreme leader'.
Trump and many of his fellow 'elite' continue to get even richer while those whose votes they want to suppress lose jobs and homes.
Blacklabel
The post office has lost 69 billion dollars over the last 11 years. it’s supposed to be self sufficient not funded.
It’s not built to support tens of millions of people voting in addition to moving packages around as we have an entire network of polling locations staffed and trained.
could have been fixed.
Desert Tortoise
Nobody should have to do this but if an American wants to ensure their mail in vote arrives on time, put a first class postage stamp on it. Yes the ballots are postage paid but the Post Office handles them as 3rd class bulk mail, meaning it is not expedited. First class mail has strict delivery deadlines that have to be met and these deadlines will guarantee your ballot arrives in time to be counted, assuming you mail it on or before election day. Sad but true, this is what you may have to do this year.
Ah_so
Trump has been in power for nearly four years - why hasn't he "fixed" it?
Desert Tortoise
The post office has lost 69 billion dollars over the last 11 years. it’s supposed to be self sufficient not funded.
The problem with that argument has always been the fact that Congress establishes postal rates and days of service. They are nothing like FedEx or UPS that can set their rates to cover costs and make a profit. Go ahead and mail a letter through either UPS or FedEx Ground and see what it costs. Upwards of $5. The Postal Service has no authority to raise its rates to cover costs. They have to have Congress do that. Congress mandates they deliver mail six days a week. Congress tells USPS whether or not they can close a particular post office. All of those decisions have political calculations attached as no member of Congress wants to face constituents angry because postal rates "skyrocketed" (4 cent increase) or "my post office" was closed, and "what do you mean they won't deliver mail on Saturday?" If USPS was free to set rates as they saw fit, operate post office branches as they saw fit based on demand and were able to set the days of service there would be no excuse for being in debt. However the truth is Congress forces he USPS to operate at a loss.
Blacklabel
because there was no intention to use the post office as the primary method for voting. I could ask the same question of 2009-2016, why wasnt it fixed?
The post office had little to do with voting until 3 months before the election when Dems realized its their only chance to put their fingers on the scale to try to influence the outcome.
Starbucks
@ black
How does it influence the outcome.
Blacklabel
It causes legitimate votes to be discarded due to being received after the deadline, which is different in every state. (and not voter fault if not delivered in time)
It causes dispute over signatures and eliminates any ballot where someone forgot to sign it (impossible in person)
It delays the results of who won well beyond election day, as partisan workers argue over whether a ballot is valid or not. Then that goes to court after.
it allows all the in person votes to be counted and 17 days (in California) to "find" more ballots and scrutinize the ones already received to make them invalid if needed. (Pennsylvania trying pass a law to count any ballot that has no postmark at all)
It gives both sides several reasons to dispute the results, and voters several reasons to be unsure if their vote was counted or not.
So the way to make sure your vote counts is in person voting.
u_s__reamer
In this article describing the woeful finances of the USPS there is not a single word about how the Republicans under George W. Bush crippled America's oldest public service by imposing a ruinous obligation to PREFUND=PREPAY the health and retirement benefits of its members for the next 50 years, thereafter ending its profit-making capacity. Too bad the American people accepted this unprecedented and wantonly destructive act lying down and to this day are mostly unaware of the damage done by the Republicans to America's most loved public service that used to make a profit until it fell into foul grip of the GOP. WAKE UP AMERICANS!
Blacklabel
In the first sentence of her letter announcing the House will come back to vote on Postal Service legislation (*not unemployment benefits) Pelosi warns of mail delays delivering social security checks.
But the Obama admin ended social security cheeks by mail 10 years ago
Its all fake politics and fear mongering from Dems.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
It loses money only because Congress forced them to prefund pensions 50 years into the future. Let's not forget that, and prevents them from raising rates faster than the rate of inflation.
Pukey2
Why has the Trump family and their minions in the administration not been voting in person these past few years? Is it a case of do as I say and not as I do?
Blacklabel
Also this has been memory holed from last time as related to the Post Office union.
https://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/19/politics/osc-usps-hillary-clinton-hatch-act/index.html
ulysses
Covertly or overtly, the GOP has always tried to suppress minority votes.
Still, the brazenness of this criminal act is astounding.
The Post Master General, in his effort to satisfy the criminal urges of his master, is making the whole country suffer!!
Blacklabel
so Nancy tells all her Dems to physically go to a post office close by.
To show that going somewhere in public, such as a polling location in November, is actually perfectly fine. Kinda messed up the "wokeness" on that one.
itsonlyrocknroll
Maybe the House Oversight and Reform Committee, can shed some light on these media reports….
The USPS is shutting down mail-sorting machines crucial for processing absentee ballots as the 2020 election looms
https://www.businessinsider.com/usps-turning-off-mail-sorting-machines-ahead-of-the-election-2020-8
However, ….
Meadows denies reports that postal sorting machines were decommissioned
https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/512217-meadows-denies-reports-that-usps-sorting-machines-were
So fake news or otherwise?….
Bob Fosse
“Many were sent to dead people…I guess 2,3,4 were sent to dogs. One was sent to a cat. They are sent all over the place”
I guess that never happened 2,3 4 times but I guess some people will believe anything.
Messing with the postal service, he’ll take a licking. Democrat victory signed, sealed and delivered in November.
SuperLib
So all of the Trump fans here will be voting in the US in person on Election Day?
bass4funk
I’ll be at the Consulate, need to show my ID for verification.
bass4funk
May 13, 2020 Press Release Today, Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-42) released the following statement in response to the “Political Weaponization of Ballot Harvesting in California” report issued by Committee on House Administration Ranking Member Rodney Davis:
“The legalization of ballot harvesting is an open invitation to voter fraud. As I have confirmed with election officials in California and is highlighted throughout this report, Democrats in my home state have authorized a ballot harvesting scheme with no safeguards, transparency, or voter protections. By allowing paid campaign operatives and individuals who aren’t even eligible to vote to anonymously collect and handle an unlimited number of ballots, Democrats in California have effectively erased any notion of ballot security in our elections. After designing a system with no transparency and chain of custody requirements, California Democrats have effectively covered their tracks and concealed evidence that could demonstrate fraud and abuse. I want to thank Ranking Member Rodney Davis and the House Administration Committee’s Republican staff for its work on this important issue and shining a spotlight on this growing threat to the faith American’s have in our democratic elections.”
https://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2019/06/07/california-man-dogs-dead-father-vote-voter-fraud-elections-pacific-grove/3672406002/
Blacklabel
absentee ballot. which is different from Universal mail in balloting.
I have to request a ballot and prove who I am, while indicating my desire to vote.
bass4funk
Exactly, the problem is that most Democrats want to undermine our political system, they know they have a weak candidate cannot perform well on the economy, you’re not even allowed to ask either of the two candidates any hard-hitting questions, so the only way that they could probably have a chance of winning is to cheat the system and undermine our democracy by harvesting votes, they win they will further financially cripple the country by imposing and implementing radical socialist policies.
SuperLib
Show me a website that says you're required to show an ID for you to drop off your ballot at the consulate.
Well only 9 states do universal ballots so odds of you being on if those states is slim. But anyway, all of your issues with mail in voting would apply to your absentee ballot, right? Timing, signature verification, lawsuits, partisan vote counters, etc.
Blacklabel
I am assuming it is possible to postmark a letter any day that the person working at the post office wants to. They have a policy for exceptions so the ability exists. remember that the Post office union (post office personnel below) has endorsed Biden.
Blacklabel
yes, my individual ballot under the existing absentee voting program. That already has a documented process that has been used for decades. There are so few of these that I hear they arent really even counted until much later after the results are announced unless an election is super close.
Which is not 50-100 million ballots sent to people who have not identified themselves as part of a request process that indicates they even desire to vote. my ballot comes to me, at the place I designate. Not sending millions of ballots out to old addresses or to people who have passed away (4 dead people voted in New Jersey recently)
50-100 million ballots that need to be dealt with by a system that hasnt even been built and cannot be built and designed to handle this volume within the next 80 days. how can this work safely?
Serrano
So all of the Trump fans here will be voting in the US in person on Election Day?
Don't be stupid. Absentee ballots are not universal mail-in ballots. Absentee ballots are not mailed to dead uncles, you have to request them.
Voting for the Democrats at this point is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders.
bass4funk
Did you read what I wrote? Please read it again.
SuperLib
OK, so your absentee ballot is open to the same list of potential issues that universal mail in balloting is. That's to say the list of potential problems you listed applies to your ballot as well
SuperLib
Walk me through how dead uncles are going to give Biden the White House.
Blacklabel
thats correct. so why would we create a brand new program in the next 80 days to try to send 153 million more ballots into the same system when people can just go vote in person?
My ballot can get thrown out because a Dem supporter at the post office or at the counting location wants to exclude it. but absentee ballots are not a large percentage of total votes like universal mail in voting would be.
Blacklabel
look at the facts, 846 votes from dead people. people moved, didnt sign the form. You are going to really claim peoples votes will be counted correctly if you add 153 million registered voters to this same system?
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/08/14/secretary-state-benson-6400-michigan-absentee-ballots-rejected-late-arrival/5584613002/
Serrano
Walk me through how dead uncles are going to give Biden the White House.
Yeah, I know you don't believe there could possibly be any fraud involved with mass mail-in ballots that are not requested. Keep your head in the sand.
And it wouldn't be Biden, it would be Kamala running the show if they're elected. But go ahead and keep your head in the sand on that one too.
SuperLib
Show me the numbers. Include California if you'd like.
What I have an issue with is your use of absentee ballots. I did some some research on the internet and I found a list of potential ways fraud can happen with absentee ballots:
"It causes legitimate votes to be discarded due to being received after the deadline, which is different in every state. (and not voter fault if not delivered in time)
It causes dispute over signatures and eliminates any ballot where someone forgot to sign it (impossible in person)
It delays the results of who won well beyond election day, as partisan workers argue over whether a ballot is valid or not. Then that goes to court after.
it allows all the in person votes to be counted and 17 days (in California) to "find" more ballots and scrutinize the ones already received to make them invalid if needed. (Pennsylvania trying pass a law to count any ballot that has no postmark at all)
It gives both sides several reasons to dispute the results, and voters several reasons to be unsure if their vote was counted or not.
So the way to make sure your vote counts is in person voting."
(end)
You support absentee voting despite the above?
SuperLib
Fraud exists. Republicans have proved that.
Here's what you don't get. This is what you think you are saying:
"Fraud exists so we need to enact safety measures."
Here's what you're really saying:
"I found an insignificant 846 cases of dead people voting so I'm going to pass laws that will make it more difficult for millions of Americans to rightfully vote, a majority of them Democrats."
Hard pass.