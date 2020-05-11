Pence spends weekend at home after exposure to infected aide

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was self-isolating Sunday after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week, but he planned to return to the White House on Monday.
An administration official said Pence was voluntarily keeping his distance from other people in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but was following the advice of medical officials.
His action came after three of the nation’s top scientists took their own protective steps following possible exposure to a White House staffer infected by the coronavirus.
“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said Sunday. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”
Pence has been at home since returning to Washington from a day trip to Iowa on Friday and did not appear at President Donald Trump's meeting with military leaders Saturday at the White House. Pence was informed of the aide's positive test shortly before departing for that trip.
An official initially said Pence planned to continue working from home, before Pence's office clarified that he planned to work from the White House on Monday. It was not immediately clear how Pence's steps to self-isolate would impact his professional or public engagements.
Pence has led the White House coronavirus task force for more than two months. Top officials who have gone into quarantine because of exposure to a person at the White House who tested positive for the virus are Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC; and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn.
Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week.
A military service member who acts as a valet to the president tested positive on Thursday, the first known instance where a person in close proximity to the president at the White House had tested positive.
After Miller was identified as having tested positive, Trump said he was “not worried” about the virus spreading in the White House. Nonetheless, officials said they were stepping up safety protocols for the complex.
The three other task force members have indicated varying plans for dealing with their exposure. None has announced testing positive for the virus and, taking into account what has been described as limited exposure to the infected person, are considered at relatively low risk for infection.
Fauci’s institute said he was “taking appropriate precautions” to mitigate the risk to others while still carrying out his duties, teleworking from home but willing to go to the White House if called. Officials said both Redfield and Hahn will be self-quarantining for two weeks.
The three officials were expected to testify by videoconference before a Senate health committee on Tuesday. On Sunday night, the office of the chairman of the committee, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., announced that the senator would be self-quarantining in Tennessee for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Alexander too will participate in the hearing by videoconference.
lincolnman
Best wishes Mr Vice President...
InspectorGadget
I wonder if he'll wear a mask now?
Chip Star
I hope he doesn’t have it.
Chicanoinjapan
Thoughts and Prayers to vice-president Pence.
I hope Mother makes you the most delicious chicken soup East of the Mississippi.
/S
Peter14
CNN is currently reporting "Pence will not self-quarantine"
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/10/politics/mike-pence-self-isolate-coronavirus/index.html
By Jeremy Diamond, Paul LeBlanc and Kevin Liptak, CNN
Updated 0007 GMT (0807 HKT) May 11, 2020
WilliB
Politicians, by he nature of their job, have to meet many people and thus are more likely to be exposed to the bug. I think in the end, most of us will though. I hope they make progress on the many treatment options that are being tried now.
n1k1
is he going to get FIRED now ?
Pukey2
It depends on whether the man-child gives him permission to wear one.
Pukey2
Is he going to pray the virus away? Does that mean it will be business as usual, and he'll continue with meetings with the man-child?
ulysses
This is at odds with the reports from quite a few news sources, all saying he will not self-quarantine.
Wouldn't be a surprise if Donny ordered him not too.
Pence's spine is like the Loch Ness monster, people claim to have seen it, but there's no proof.
smithinjapan
B-b-b-b-b-b-but I thought everyone around him gets tested regularly, so he CAN'T have it, and doesn't need a mask, etc. etc. I say, just desserts. If he doesn't have it, good, but maybe this scare will at least teach him to be more careful. If he does have it, well then by his own logic, "It's god's will".
nishikat
I thought he was being watched by Jesus and Science didn't apply. It says in the 13th commandment "thow shallnt get coronavirus" according to Moses.....or something. Sorry I don't read the Bible but saw it in the movie Holy Moses
zichi
Both VP Pence and Trump refused to wears masks, when he visited the Mayo Clinic, a requirement there, and when Trump visited a mask manufacturing factory. He claimed he only took it off when the media were present. BS.
Pence also said he and the president are tested daily.
A large number of WH staff and secret service agents have tested positive for Covid-19.
Monty
How can this guy get tested every single day in USA, while ordinary people in Japan get refused for testing?
Tokyo-Engr
I just do not understand how Trump can say this after seeing how infectious this virus is. I understand if he wants to present himself as not worrying (i.e. try not to show weakness) but what he said is completely ignorant. It would have better to just say
".....due to the fact that Miller tested positive we are taking all necessary precautions..." or something like that
Saying what he did makes him look foolish.
lincolnman
Well, as we all know, since Jan 2017, the White House has been infested with all sorts of vermin...
Corona is just the latest...
Oh, but by the way, just because the virus is being passed within the White House which has the most strict protocols for containing the disease, our President wants you to know its safe for you to go get a haircut...
What a guy...
Chip Star
Why is anyone down voting posts wishing Pence well? Foul.