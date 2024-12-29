Plane bursts into flames after veering off runway at airport in S Korea, killing at least 120

A passenger plane burst into flames Sunday after it veered off a runway at a South Korean airport and slammed into a concrete fence when its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy, killing at least 120 people, officials said, in one of the country's worst aviation disasters.
The National Fire Agency said rescuers raced to pull people from the Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 people at the airport in the town of Muan, about 290 kilometers south of Seoul. The Transport Ministry identified the plane as a 15-year-old Boeing 737-800 jet and said the crash happened at 9:03 a.m. local time.
At least 120 people — 57 women, 54 men and nine others whose genders weren’t immediately identifiable — died in the fire, the fire agency said. The death toll is expected to rise further as the rest of the people aboard the plane remain missing about six hours after the incident.
Emergency workers pulled out two people, both crew members, to safety, and local health officials said they remain conscious. The fire agency deployed 32 fire trucks and several helicopters to contain the fire, it said.
Footage of the crash aired by YTN television showed the Jeju Air plane skidding across the airstrip, apparently with its landing gear still closed, and colliding head-on with a concrete wall on the outskirts of the facility. Other local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flames.
Lee Jeong-hyeon, chief of the Muan fire station, told a televised briefing that rescue workers are continuing to search for bodies scattered by the crash impact. The plane was completely destroyed, with only the tail assembly remaining recognizable among the wreckage, he said.
Workers were looking into various possibilities about what caused the crash, including whether the aircraft was struck by birds that caused mechanical problems, Lee said. Senior Transport Ministry official Joo Jong-wan separately told reporters that government investigators arrived at the site to investigate the cause of the crash and fire.
Emergency officials in Muan said the plane’s landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned. The Transport Ministry said the plane was returning from Bangkok and its passengers include two Thai nationals.
Thailand’s prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, expressed deep condolences to the families of those affected by the accident through a post on social platform X. Paetongtarn said she had ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance immediately.
Kerati Kijmanawat, the director of the Airports of Thailand, confirmed in a statement that Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport with no reports of abnormal conditions in the airspace or on the runway.
Jeju Air in a statement expressed its “deep apology” over the crash and said it will do its “utmost to manage the aftermath of the accident.”
In a televised news conference, Kim E-bae, Jeju Air’s president, deeply bowed with other senior company officials as he apologized to bereaved families and said he feels “full responsibility” for the incident. Kim said the company hadn’t identified any mechanical problems in the aircraft following regular checkups and that he would wait for the results of government investigations into the cause of the incident.
Boeing said in a statement on X that it was in contact with Jeju Air and is ready to support the company in dealing with the crash.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew,” Boeing said.
It’s one of the deadliest disasters in South Korea’s aviation history. The last time South Korea suffered a large-scale air disaster was in 1997, when a Korean Airline plane crashed in Guam, killing 228 people on board. In 2013, an Asiana Airlines plane crash-landed in San Francisco, killing three and injuring approximately 200.
Sunday’s accident was also one of the worst landing mishaps since a July 2007 crash that killed all 187 people on board and 12 others on the ground when an Airbus A320 slid off a slick airstrip in Sao Paulo and collided with a nearby building, according to data compiled by the Flight Safety Foundation, a nonprofit group aimed at improving air safety. In 2010, 158 people died when an Air India Express aircraft overshot a runway in Mangalore, India, and plummeted into a gorge before erupting into flames, according to the safety foundation.
The incident came as South Korea is embroiled into a huge political crisis triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s stunning imposition of martial law and ensuing impeachment. Last Friday, South Korean lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo and suspended his duties, leading Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok to take over.
Choi ordered officials to employ all available resources to rescue the passengers and crew before he headed to Muan. Yoon's office said his chief secretary, Chung Jin-suk, will preside over an emergency meeting between senior presidential staff later on Sunday to discuss the crash.
Fighto!
Shocking news. Rest in Peace to the dozens killed, hoping the survivors can all recover and the toll will not increase too much.
Early reports saying bird strikes on the landing approach nay have damaged flight systems.
carpslidy
South Korea seems to have a lot more accidents than most countries
From the Halloween crush, to the ferry sinking to today's accident
It seems safety measures need improving
A similar pattern happened in Japan in the 70's
OssanAmerica
What an awful tragedy at this time if year! RIP to the many victims of this accident.
Macca
Once again, a faulty Boeing aircraft. It is probably time for every airlines to switch to the much more reliable Airbus.
TaiwanIsNotChina
He says with no idea as to what happened.
The_Beagle
Surely it was a Boeing.
ropeman
Why is there a brick wall around an airport?
The_Beagle
Reports now indicate 179 people presumed dead, only two survivors.
JJE
It definitely was a Boeing involved in this mass-casualty event.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1873174325970518084
The_Beagle
A Boeing 737-800. ヤッパリ。
owzer
Japanese news says only 2 people survived
Kumagaijin
I was wondering the same thing. I imagine that real estate prices around the airport are too good to expand the runway run away area. Just a wall and dirt mountain to save the residents, forget about the passengers.
bass4funk
https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurabegleybloom/2024/01/03/ranked-the-25-safest-airlines-in-the-world-according-to-airlineratingscom/
Korean Air ranks 12 in airline world ranking which is very good.
bass4funk
Here we go again.
Asiaman7
Jeju Air.
Wesley
What is it about this time of the year that such things happen in Korea and Japan?
grc
I think carpslidy and macca may be jumping the gun. Probably not a good idea when news of this somberness is concerned
wallace
South Korea facing its worst domestic civil aviation disaster after Boeing 737-800 with 175 passengers and six crews skidded off the runway and hit the wall at Muan airport.
179 passengers and crew were presumed dead, with two rescued.
The_Beagle
Bird sucked into engine on final approach from the looks of it.
Daisaku
The landing gear did not open.
Desert Tortoise
Nobody knows if the problem was due to faulty maintenance by the aircraft's owner or a problem inherent in that particular aircraft. Maybe wait until the mishap investigators have had a chance to see what actually failed.
Airbus is having it's own agony right now with a massive engine recall.
Considering more 737s have been built than any other airliner in history that is not surprising. The probability of a commercial aircraft mishap involving a Boeing product is statistically high simply because they are so numerous. Pretty much all the old Douglas and Lockheed airliners are long out of service, leaving Boeing and Airbus dominating the world's fleets.
Desert Tortoise
Even if true that should not affect the nose gear, unless the pilot blew the landing and broke the nose gear with a hard landing.
wanderlust
Watched the full video. It did not skid off the runway; it initially landed well, though rather fast, kept going straight, then just it ran out of runway, into a wall/ barrier built at the end of it. Muan has a relatively short runway. All of the landing gear failed to deploy, not just the front landing gear, and flaps appeared not to be down. Total hydraulic failure? RIP to all who did not survive.
Desert Tortoise
Reuters is reporting the aircraft touched down with no landing gear extended and that a passenger texted that a bird had hit one of the wings.
That begs a couple of questions. If the plane was making a gear up landing why didn't the airport foam the runway before the plane landed? Or, did the pilot, experiencing controllability problems, blow the landing and collapse the gear?
Questions for the mishap investigation to solve.
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/plane-drives-off-runway-crashes-airport-south-korea-yonhap-reports-2024-12-29/
Desert Tortoise
A bird strike is Boeing's fault? Just asking .........
TaiwanIsNotChina
Lots of poo flingers ready to point the finger at Boeing despite their countries not having any major airplane manufacturer at all.
Speed
This is a good question. I've always thought a high ramp-like carbon or rubber embankment that goes up at a 45 degree angle would be better at the end of a runway.
A brick wall will definitely stop a plane but it'll also most likely crush it and/or make it go up in flames like it did here.
JJE
Other media is reporting some victims were reportedly ejected from the Boeing aircraft during impact.
Clearly something has gone wrong and the investigation, when the findings are released, will determine that.
Important not to jump to a conclusion (like another unfortunate recent incident which is still under active investigation).
TaiwanIsNotChina
We already got the Putin apology from the russian disaster.