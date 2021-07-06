Plane with 28 on board crashes in Russian Far East

Wreckage from a plane that went missing Tuesday in Russia's Far East region of Kamchatka was found around five kilometers away from a runway at an airport on the coast where it was supposed to land, officials said.
An Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members, flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana on the Okhotsk Sea coast, missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar as it was on approach for landing.
The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, told the Interfax news agency that the aircraft's fuselage was found on land near the coast, while other wreckage was found nearby in the Okhotsk Sea.
According to Russian media reports, none of the 28 people on board have survived the crash.
The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise. The plane has been in operation since 1982, Russian state news agency Tass reported. The company's director, Alexei Khabarov, told the Interfax news agency that the plane was technically sound before taking off in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
A criminal investigation into the incident has been launched. Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise's deputy director, Sergei Gorb, said that the plane “practically crashed into a sea cliff,” which wasn't supposed to be in its landing trajectory.
The plane was on approach for landing when contact was lost about 10 kilometers away from Palana's airport. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was aboard the flight, spokespeople of the Kamchatka government said.
In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsk and coming in for a landing in Palana. A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.
Editor: The story has been updated to show that the plane has crashed.
13 Comments
Sal Affist
I'm sorry to say, Tupolevs and Antonovs are not the safest aircraft to fly in. I once had to fly from Munich to Belgrade in a similar Russian-made propeller plane, and after we were all seated, they made all the passengers in the last three rows get up and move into vacant seats forward "to balance the airplane". If an airplane that weighs hundreds of tonnes is so sensitive that one tonne of humans would unbalance it, I am not confident in the flying characteristics of said aircraft.
nandakandamanda
Not good. Praying that somehow they are all found alive and well.
Kunchan
Sadly Reuters already confirmed the plane crashed into the sea :(
nandakandamanda
According to this article on RT too. Still hoping…
https://www.rt.com/russia/528454-plane-missing-far-east-kamchatka/
Sven Asai
Would you board such a thing, from 1982, Russian, a profit greedy aviation company boss from there tells you it’s technically sound, an incident with drunken pilots on the same route occurred some years ago…, would you? It’s obviously safer to swim the distance naked and through the icy sea there. lol
nandakandamanda
Getting reports of wreckage found, but no survivors... :(
nandakandamanda
Oops, I now see that the article has been updated. Apologies.
englisc aspyrgend
Russian airlines and their aircraft are not world renowned for their maintenance or safety.
Wild speculation of the day, wonder if the head of government for Palana got on the wrong side of the Russian Mafia or an oligarch, much the same thing!
jeancolmar
Given the rate of air accidents, I think Russians were not meant to fly,
Alex
Apparently the human factor was the cause, though it seems that the plane itself was very dated, too..
Check the stats, you would be surprised
https://www.statista.com/statistics/262867/fatal-civil-airliner-accidents-since-1945-by-country-and-region/
Thomas Tank
lol Are you serious?? A sea cliff "wasn't supposed to be in it's landing trajectory"??
It's like the tanker whose front fell off.
Desert Tortoise
I'm a former military pilot with a commercial and instrument rating for civil aviation. Weight and balance considerations apply to every airplane regardless of size or national origin. Too many passengers in the rear and empty seats up front are asking for trouble on any airplane. An airplane only has so much nose down trim available. On a smaller airplane like the AN-26 or Beech King Air that is a normal consideration. Abroad in austere conditions I have had to stand on a bathroom scales holding my luggage while the co-pilot added up the weight on a hand calculator. When they hit their max weight for the conditions (altitude, temperature, humidity and atmospheric pressure all affect performance with high hot and humid being the worst) that was the last passenger. This was boarding a US made aircraft. There have been occasions we had to leave our luggage behind to be brought in by a follow up airplane because we were needed at the job site now. The luggage could come later. This is what flying smaller aircraft in austere conditions is like. In any event the cause of the mishap appears to be weather related and not an over loaded or unbalanced aircraft. The AN-26 is a good robust airplane that if it suffers from anything it suffers from being owned mostly by crummy airlines that don't maintain them well or recruit good pilots. The airplane itself is fine.
Desert Tortoise
Age doesn't matter in and of itself. What matters are how many hours are on the airframe and how well maintained it is. Most of the C-5 fleet is older than this Antonov but because they are not heavily utilitzed the fleet has decades of service left in them. I once flew on what at the time was the highest hour airliner in US service, a Continental Air Micronesia 727 set up with 40 degree flaps, fenders on the landing gear and screens over air inlets and landing lights so they could land it on short coral runways of small atolls in the Pacific. It was superbly well maintained. A company I flew for had the highest hour helicopter in the world at the time, an old Boeing Vertol BV107 with over 50,000 hours. It flew like a new aircraft because the company had such good maintenance. Our lowest time helo had 17,000 hours, which is well beyond what the US military considers "safe", lol. I flew the same helo in the US military with well under 10,000 hours and due to less aggressive maintenance they didn't have the nice tight flight controls of the same aircraft my civilian employer had. Maintenance matters more than hours or age. A well maintained AN-26 is a fine aircraft.