 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Second round of Polish presidential election
Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki, backed by the main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, takes a selfie with a supporter, as he votes during the second round of presidential election, at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland, June 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel Image: Reuters/Kacper Pempel
world

Polish conservative Nawrocki leads presidential vote

6 Comments
By Marek Strzelecki and Anna Koper
WARSAW

Euroskeptic Karol Nawrocki established a lead in Sunday's presidential election in Poland, late exit polls showed, with the ballot seen as a test of the nation's support for a pro-European course versus Donald Trump-style nationalism.

A late exit poll by Ipsos for broadcasters TVN, TVP and Polsat showed Nawrocki at 51% and his rival, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, at 49%. Readings published just after voting ended had Nawrocki losing at 49.7% to 50.3%. Official results were due on Monday.

Nawrocki, 42, an amateur boxer who ran a national remembrance institute, campaigned on a promise to ensure government economic and social policies favour Poles over other nations, including refugees from neighboring Ukraine.

While Poland's parliament holds most power, the president can veto legislation, and the vote was being watched closely in Ukraine as well as Russia, the United States and across the European Union.

Both candidates agreed on the need to spend heavily on defense as Trump, the U.S. president, is demanding from Europe and to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's three-year-old invasion. Poland is a member of the 32-nation North Atlantic Treaty Organization security alliance.

But while Trzaskowski sees Ukraine's future membership of NATO as essential for Poland's security, Nawrocki said recently that if he were president he would not ratify it because of the danger of the alliance being drawn into war with Moscow.

Russia has demanded that NATO not enlarge eastward to include Ukraine and other former Soviet republics as a condition of a peace deal with Kyiv, sources have said.

Nawrocki has presented the ballot as a referendum on the broad coalition government of pro-Europe Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the leader of the Civic Coalition (KO) party who took office about 18 months ago.

"This will be a good counterweight to the government," said Mateusz Morawiecki, who was prime minister in the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government that lost power in 2023. Although technically an independent, Nawrocki was backed by PiS in the election.

Trzaskowski, 53, had promised to help Tusk complete his government's democratic reforms, which they both say aim to repair an erosion of checks and balances under the former PiS government.

Trzaskowski's campaign initially proclaimed victory on Sunday and did not immediately comment after poll readings showed a move in Nawrocki's favor.

TUMULTUOUS CAMPAIGN

The first round of the election on May 18 saw a surge in support for the anti-establishment far-right, suggesting that the KO-PiS duopoly that has dominated Polish politics for a generation may be starting to fracture.

Nevertheless, after a tumultuous campaign in which Nawrocki in particular faced a slew of negative media reports about his alleged past conduct, once again candidates representing the two main parties faced off in the second round.

Nawrocki dismissed accusations of wrongdoing in his acquisition of a flat from a pensioner and participation in mass organized fights among football hooligans.

Social issues were also at stake in the election. Trzaskowski has said he wanted to see Poland's near total ban on abortion eased, something that outgoing nationalist President Andrzej Duda strongly opposed.

A win by Nawrocki will likely mean that Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban and Slovakia's Robert Fico gain an ally in central Europe. His victory could lend momentum to the Czech Republic's eurosceptic opposition leader and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis who leads opinion polls ahead of an October election.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke in Nawrocki's favor in May, telling a conservative gathering in Poland that he "needs to be the next president."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

Nawrocki, who draws inspiration from Trump and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, said it was too early to call Trzaskowski's victory.

Being aligned to MAGA is hurting politicians wordwide.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

So much for the Putinists.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Tusk coalition won by +9pts a few years back, so even if Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski hangs on, he'll have a LOT less Power and political Mandate.

All of Europe clearly moving from center left to center right, Poland no different, as opposition to Ukraine war is fueling this EU wide political re-alignment. There's not one EU country becoming 'more' liberal.

Everyone realizes Govt. is the problem, no solutions, EU needs to revitalize its private sector, as Socialism is dead$

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

There are no socialist countries in the EU.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Europe's in serious economic and demographic stagnation, lacking innovation and 'animal spirits' and why they're SO Busy Investing in the US.

Poland, clearly an outperformer in the EU, attracting investment, because they're far less socialist and more capitalistic. People of Poland, correctly do not want to pursue failed economic path of almost all EU Members

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Being aligned to MAGA is hurting politicians wordwide.

But he’s winning now, btw.

oops.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Do These 2 Things When You Feel Like The Only Outsider In Your Japanese Community

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel