Police detain more than 20 people on first night of curfew in downtown Los Angeles

Police detained more than 20 people, mostly on curfew violations, on the first night of restrictions in downtown Los Angeles and used crowd-control projectiles to break up hundreds of protesters demonstrating against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, officials said Wednesday.
But there were fewer clashes between police and demonstrators than on previous nights, and by daybreak, the downtown streets were bustling with residents walking dogs and commuters clutching coffee cups.
Officials said the curfew was necessary to stop vandalism and theft by agitators after five days of protests, which have mostly been concentrated downtown. Demonstrations have also spread to other cities nationwide, including Dallas and Austin in Texas, and Chicago and New York, where thousands rallied and more arrests were made.
LA's nightly curfew, which the mayor said would remain in effect as long as necessary, covers a 1-square-mile (2.5-square-kilometer) section that includes an area where protests have occurred since Friday in the sprawling city of 4 million. The city of Los Angeles encompasses roughly 500 square miles (1,295 square kilometers).
"If there are raids that continue, if there are soldiers marching up and down our streets, I would imagine that the curfew will continue,” Mayor Karen Bass said.
The tensions in LA and elsewhere emerged as immigration authorities seek to dramatically increase the number of daily arrests across the country.
Bass said the raids spread fear across the city at the behest of the White House.
“We started off by hearing the administration wanted to go after violent felons, gang members, drug dealers,” she told a news conference. “But when you raid Home Depots and workplaces, when you tear parents and children apart, and when you run armored caravans through our streets, you’re not trying to keep anyone safe. You’re trying to cause fear and panic.”
Referring to the protests, she added: “If you drive a few blocks outside of downtown, you don’t know that anything is happening in the city at all.”
Some 2,000 National Guard soldiers are in the city, and about half of them have been protecting federal buildings and agents, said Army Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, head of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the deployment of National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles.
About 700 Marines will soon join the Guard troops, but they are still undergoing training and will not be mobilized Wednesday, Sherman said. Another 2,000 Guard troops should be on the streets by Thursday, he said.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has accused Trump of drawing a “military dragnet” across the nation’s second-largest city with his escalating use of the National Guard, which Trump activated, along with the Marines, over the objections of city and state leaders.
Newsom asked a court to put an emergency stop to the military helping federal immigration agents. The assistance includes some guardsmen now standing protectively around agents as they carry out arrests.
A judge set a hearing for Thursday, giving the administration several days to continue its activities.
The change moves the military closer to engaging in law enforcement actions such as deportations, as Trump has promised as part of his immigration crackdown. The Guard has the authority to temporarily detain people who attack officers, but any arrests would be made by law enforcement.
The president posted on the Truth Social platform that the city “would be burning to the ground” if he had not sent in the military.
Meanwhile in New York City, police said they took 86 people into custody during protests in lower Manhattan that lasted into Wednesday morning. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the vast majority of demonstrators were peaceful.
A 66-year-old woman in Chicago was injured when she was struck by a car during downtown protests Tuesday evening, police said. Video showed a car speeding down a street where people were protesting.
In Texas, where police in Austin used chemical irritants to disperse several hundred demonstrators Monday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said Texas National Guard troops were “on standby" in areas where demonstrations are planned.
Guard members were sent to San Antonio, but Police Chief William McManus said he had not been told how many troops were deployed or their role ahead of planned protests Wednesday night and Saturday.
Two people accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at police during the LA protests over the weekend face charges that could bring up to 10 years in prison, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. No one was injured by the devices.
One of the suspects is a U.S. citizen, and the other overstayed a tourist visa and was in the U.S. illegally, authorities said.
“We are looking at hundreds of people,” U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said. “If you took part in these riots and were looking to cause trouble, we will come looking for you.”
Trump has called the protesters “animals” and “a foreign enemy” and described Los Angeles in dire terms that the governor says is nowhere close to the truth.
Newsom called Trump’s actions the start of an “assault” on democracy.
“California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next,” he said.
The protests began Friday after federal immigration raids arrested dozens of workers in Los Angeles. Protesters blocked a major freeway and set cars on fire over the weekend, and police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.
Thousands of people have peacefully rallied outside City Hall and hundreds more protested outside a federal complex that includes a detention center where some immigrants are being held following workplace raids.
Despite the protests, immigration enforcement activity has continued throughout the county, with city leaders and community groups reporting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement present at libraries, car washes and Home Depots. School graduations in Los Angeles have increased security over fears of ICE action, and some have offered parents the option to watch on Zoom.
Los Angeles police detained 200 people related to the protests throughout the day on Tuesday, including 67 who were occupying a freeway, according to the city's chief.
The majority of arrests since the protests began have been for failing to disperse, while a few others were for assault with a deadly weapon, looting and vandalism. At least seven police officers have been injured.
Associated Press writers Julie Watson in San Diego, Jesse Bedayn in Denver, Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Underworld
And National Guard members sleeping on floors in offices, clearly not needed.
Calling up the National Guard is a political stunt.
JJE
Looks like Trump was right yet again.
Calling out the NG prevented much more destruction and violence, thereby winning the first skirmish in this ongoing campaign to secure the interior.
As evidenced by the Texas theatre of operations bringing the NG to standby, this is a sensible policy to prevent a California-style disaster and let the federal authorities do their job without threat of insurgent rage mobs.
Newsom and Bass should hang their heads in shame.
wallace
One square mile of LA out of 50 square miles. Why does it need 4,000 National Guard and 700 Marines, costing the DOD $134 million?
Underworld
JJE
Clearly the National Guard are not needed and the logistics and planning have been farcical.
bass4funk
Exactly, the mob is in no position to call the shots and demand anything, they’re not going to win this. The thuggish tactics will come to an end.
Without a doubt.
JJE
The 'one square mile' is the zone where the local authorities declared a curfew. Federal buildings and facilities are in that zone certainly, but there are others scattered throughout the city.
The marines are apparently undergoing advanced civil unrest training at Naval Weapons Station Seal.
What this means for the future and whether they may be employed to protect federal agents discharging their duties (i.e. providing security to ICE/FBI raids on known offenders) is an open guess. But it's clear the administration isn't taking any chances - for now the escalation ladder is the same as yesterday
sakurasuki
Battle of Los Angeles, has begun and still on going.
bass4funk
Well, that went well…
Federal judge rules in favor of Trump as he sends National Guard to LA riots
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6374131650112
Jay
For the ILLEGAL immigrant sympathizers, imagine entering a country without a visa, getting food, free healthcare, free schooling, and job pathways - then turning around and not only waving the flag of the failed state YOU fled, but BURNING the flag of the country that gave you everything.
The radical fringe might call it "protest", the rest of us know it's entitlement.
And of course, they’re egged on by Radical Left Antifa clown brigade who wouldn’t last five minutes under the regimes these people claim to escape. Try pulling this in Japan or any other country and see how fast the welcome mat turns into a boot up your bum.
marc laden
Finally we could find one person among 10000 holding a US flag for propaganda.... .... And soon he burned it . YES THEY BURNED THE US FLAG holding high the Mexican flag and Palestine flag ..
The lunatics are still saying that is a peaceful protest ....... As they always say ...
But the US voters and the world has seen the truth ...
You are a heading to the cliff ... the communists who are in the USA ..with fake smile mask ..
Half of them are paid protesters ...
Blacklabel
It’s good to finally see some accountability, not just release in time to go back right back the next night to do violence again.
even that foul mouthed congresswoman got a 3 count indictment from a grand jury for her unlawful actions at the detention facility.
nishikat
Who (in any county) wants illegals in their country using up resources. But Trump is the one who deported an American boy who has cancer. There is the right way and Obama was the deporter-in-chief about that. Then why did he deport an American sick boy. What Trump does doesn't make sense. There is talk that Trump will pardon Diddy if Diddy buys a lot of Trump Crypto Coin and talks nice to Trump.
TaiwanIsNotChina
This has become a protest against fascism in general. People are rightfully protesting the attempt to end states rights.
Blacklabel
Yeah the guy who burned the US flag definitely did not “understand the assignment”.
that’s what happens when organizers are paying low education people who might not even speak English.
JJE
Here is the actual curfew zone:
https://images.jifo.co/21540871_1749649418593.svg
This covers the city hall, the federal buildings including Metropolitan Detention Center and courts.
Important to observe violent riots weren't confined to this zone. For example, you may have read/seen where federal agents were confronted by a mob in the Paramount area much further south of the curfew zone, where there is a DHS building, not far from the now infamous donut shop that became a staging area to repel the assault. There is news video of a CBP Blackhawk dramatically landing outside the facility, in the parking lot to unload boxes and barrels of supplies, as it was under siege. A second CBP helicopter also flew in supplies nearby too (on camera too). There was obviously serious concern these isolated positions may be overrun, insurgent-style.
Now the cavalry has arrived, things are more stable. Trump's deployment prevented a conflagration and now the local police appear to be doing more. Newsom could solve this whole thing by declaring state authorities will cooperate with federal agencies 100%. The ball is in his court.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yeah they are probably watching a poorly produced training video and then will be told go out and do as they please.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Unrest was over before the fascists White House got their grubby paws on the matter.
bass4funk
Aka: give in to the whiney thugs and let them do what they want.
bass4funk
Then don’t put your hands on ICE agents and you won’t have to worry about the President getting involved.