Victorian police fire pepper spray during a clash with protesters at a Rally for Freedom in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday. The protesters were demonstrating against the latest COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne. Photo: James Ross/AAP via AP
Police use pepper spray at anti-lockdown protest in Australia

MELBOURNE

Police used pepper spray to subdue protesters Saturday at an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.

About 1,000 demonstrators gathered in the suburb of Richmond after the location of the protest was changed at the last minute to evade authorities.

There were minor scuffles as well as a violent confrontation involving a handful of protesters. Several protesters were arrested.

Most of the demonstrators defied regulations by failing to wear masks.

Some 2,000 police officers were deployed at road checkpoints and barricades, and on roving patrols, to try to stop the rally going ahead in breach of public health orders.

Melbourne’s 6th lockdown began on Aug 5. Melbourne is the capital of Victoria state, which on Saturday reported 535 new infections and one COVID-19 death in the latest 24-hour period.

Anti-lockdown protests were also held in Sydney and Brisbane.

Australia once again demonstrates why it is the laughing stock of the world.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Oh dear. Another "Smashing Success"! The "Envy Of The World!" Nothing says "good policy" quite like a necessary accompanying barrage of pepper spray on concerned citizens, am I right?

Meanwhile, back to your cages, Citizens! You don't get to come out again until WE decide you do!

Because "science".

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

