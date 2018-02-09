Republican Paul delays U.S. budget deal, triggering gov't shutdown

The U.S. government staggered into another shutdown on Thursday night after an outspoken fiscal conservative in the Senate singlehandedly delayed action by Congress on a stopgap funding bill wrapped up in a massive budget deal.
At midnight on Thursday, funding authority for most federal agencies expired without any intervening action by Congress.
Missing the midnight deadline technically triggered a shutdown, but it could be brief. The Senate was expected to approve the stopgap bill and budget deal after 1 a.m. and send it to the House of Representatives. Lawmakers in that chamber were deeply divided along party line and passage was uncertain.
But House Republican leaders said the package would be approved, possibly before the start of the work day. If it is, there would be no practical interruption in federal government business. If it is not, the result would be an actual shutdown, the second of 2018, after a three-day shutdown in January.
The midnight deadline was missed because of a nine-hour, on-again, off-again Senate floor speech by Senator Rand Paul, who objected to $300 billion in deficit spending in the bill.
The unexpected turn of events in the Senate underscored the persistent inability of the Republican-controlled Congress and Republican President Donald Trump to deal effectively with Washington's most basic fiscal obligations.
The White House's Office of Management and Budget said earlier in the evening it was preparing for a shutdown if the stopgap bill did not win passage on time in Congress.
"The Office of Management and Budget is currently preparing for a lapse in appropriations," an OMB official said.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management sent an email to federal government employees at 12:06 a.m. citing the expiry of funding and advising them to consult their agencies "for guidance on reporting for duty."
Paul, a Kentucky Republican, said the overall budget bill that includes the stopgap measure would "loot the Treasury."
"The reason I'm here tonight is to put people on the spot. I want them to feel uncomfortable," he said.
The Senate-crafted bill, backed by Trump, although he played little role in its drafting, would end for many months, at least beyond November's midterm congressional elections, the fiscal policy squabbling that has consumed Congress for months.
But it would be costly to U.S. taxpayers and would further underscore a fundamental shift in Republican thinking that Paul was trying to draw attention to.
Once known as the party of fiscal conservatism, the Republicans and Trump approved a sweeping tax overhaul bill in December that will add an estimated $1.5 trillion to the national debt over 10 years.
The new budget bill would raise military and domestic spending by almost $300 billion over the next two years. With no offsets in the form of other spending cuts or new tax revenues, that additional spending would be financed by borrowed money.
"I ran for office because I was very critical of President Obama's trillion-dollar deficits," Paul said.
"Now we have Republicans hand in hand with Democrats offering us trillion-dollar deficits. I can't...in good faith, just look the other way because my party is now complicit in the deficits. Really who is to blame? Both parties," he said.
Paul voted for the deficit-financed tax bill in December.
The budget bill would not only stave off a shutdown, but would extend the government's debt ceiling until March 2019.
That step alone would help reduce uncertainty in U.S. financial markets at a turbulent time. Stocks plunged on Thursday on heavy volume, throwing off course a nearly nine-year bull run. The S&P 500 slumped 3.8 percent.
The bill is opposed by House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi because Republican House leaders will not guarantee her that they will allow a debate later on about taking steps to protect about 700,000 "Dreamer" immigrants from deportation.
The young people were brought illegally to the country as children years ago, mostly from Mexico.
Trump said last September he would end by March 5 a program set up by former Democratic President Barack Obama to protect the Dreamers from deportation, and urged Congress to act before then. Senate Republicans have pledged to hold a separate immigration debate this month.
Even without Pelosi, House passage of the budget bill was widely expected, because it includes more money for disaster relief, infrastructure and healthcare, which Democrats favor.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, who backs the bill, predicted the Republican-controlled House would pass it. "I think we will," he said in a radio interview. "It's going to need bipartisan support. We are going to deliver our share of support."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
32 Comments
Login to comment
Tommy Jones
*Final passage of the bill would remove some uncertainty from U.S. financial markets at a turbulent time. Stocks plunged on Thursday on heavy volume, throwing off course *a nearly nine-year bull run.
Trump as been in office for one (1) year. The bull run has been nearly nine (9) years. 9 - 1 = 8. Who was in office for eight (8) years before Trump? That person kicked off the longest bull run the market has ever seen. Whoever could that have been?
PTownsend
I know Trump's the president in the 9th year of the 'bull run'. The previous 8 years, the years in which the base for continuing growth and a strong economy was built: Who was the president?
A traditional 'conservative' probably still advocates fiscal restraint. Far-rightists and evangelicals have hijacked the term. Now even the leader of a non-'western' kleptocracy calls himself a 'conservative'. But in their defense, the denotations and connotations of words do change over time.
bass4funk
Wasnt Obama. By the way, the economy is one thing and the markets are another, still the economy is very strong, corrections are up, adjustments are happening, prospects look good, so this will pass and as the economy gets stronger, this will and has pushed Trump into the stratosphere. Now admittingly, Trump shouldn’t brag about the market as it is just so unpredictable and can change in a blink of an eye.
PTownsend
I agree. Nor should nor should have His supporters.
A bit early for historical revisionism. Facts are NOT subjective.
Blacklabel
But but the economy and the stock market have nothing to do with the President!! (As the market went up and up under Trump) it’s often years later before a president truly takes it over, screeched liberals. Thanks obama!!
So the 8 years you are claiming for obama, the first 1-2 years of that are Bush. These two 1000 point drops recently belong to Obama.
The Trump market will start end of this year or early next. I hate it when liberal logic comes back to bite you.
Blacklabel
So let’s be clear. This last 1 year of huge GDP growth and stock market gains WAS because of Trunp after all?
SuperLib
Analysts are calling it a market correction. The gains under Trump appear to have been inflated and now an adjustment is being made. Not that big of a deal since he'll never catch Obama's gains either way.
Republicans will add $1.5 trillion to the debt and call themselves fiscal conservatives anyway. When the numbers don't pan out they can start the "Whutabout" game for defense.
rainyday
This from the guy whose tax bill is adding another 1.5$ trillion to the debt?
wtfjapan
throwing off course a nearly nine-year bull run. hold on 8 of the last 9yrs trump wasnt even POTUS, but he still claims all the financial growth!?
viking68
The GoP always balks when it comes time to write the check for the things already passed into law.
Dysfunctional doesn't even begin to describe the legislature.
wtfjapan
So let’s be clear. This last 1 year of huge GDP growth and stock market gains WAS because of Trump after all? cherry picked the article again I see,
did you read "throwing off course a nearly nine-year bull run"
or "the Republicans and Trump in December added an estimated $1.5 trillion to the national debt with a sweeping tax overhaul bill, their only significant legislative achievement of 2017"
Laguna
WTF?! is the point here. From an economist's point of view, it's good to toss money into the economy during a downturn but take away the punch bowl when things churn up a bit excessively. This is 101 economics, but the Repubs have seemed to turn it on it's head - austerity during a downturn and prolifigance during an upturn never result well.
Jimizo
We are talking about Trump here. That’s like saying a dog shouldn’t lick it’s you know what.
For one of the very few times, I can honestly post LOL after reading your words.
lucabrasi
@Laguna
Without a trace of irony, or mockery, “prolifigance” is my new favourite word!
Blacklabel
Oh ok so all that awesome GDP growth since Jan last year and the huge stock market upswing DOES belong to Trump. the “thanks obama!” people were just erroneously thanking the wrong person as I always said. Thanks for confirming.
Laguna
Thanks. I looked it up only to find it didn't exist, but given the penchant for ending adjectives in "-t" and nouns in "-ce" or "-cy", I thought I'd give it a go. Glad you noticed.
Blacklabel
I’m just glad this budget debate is now actually about the budget.
cleo
What??
zichi
incorrect
oh! but he does sending the wrong message or tweet and the stocks are down.
Scrote
If Rand Paul is a "fiscal conservative", why did he vote for Trump's unfunded tax cuts?
Blacklabel
I have said it was Trumps economy and market since day he took over.
I was reminding liberals that you claimed it would still be Obama’s for another 1-2 years after he was gone. But now exactly when that market went down for the 1st time liberals seem to forget that claim.
made everytime the last 13 months when good economic news came..Thus all the “thanks Obama” from liberals and Obama himself, even recently
Blacklabel
I believe the stock market set 80 new highs last year or something- was Trump not tweeting those days too? Come on seriously....even CNN says decline not due to Trump. Because they have to admit the gains had something to do with him too, if they do.
Wondereul liberal Bette Miller just advocated a violent attack against Rand Paul for blocking this. That tells me whose budget this really is if they want it that bad.
zichi
The government store is now closed down and shut until further notice!
CrazyJoe
"I'd love to see a shutdown!" Donald J. Trump on February 7.
OK, GOP. Who owns the damn thing now?
nakanoguy01
can you point to any specific laws or executive orders that trump has signed that directly impacted the economy? i'd bet you could count them on one hand. it's a fact that very little of what trump has done has had any meaningful affect on the economy. many of the fundamentals were already in place.
in fact, the pace of hiring has actually slowed during trump's tenure. wage growth? only because the labor supply is tight. low black and hispanic unemployemt? it was trending down since obama. yeah, people will see $1.50 raise a week to pay for their costco membership but that has just kicked in.
so i'm not exactly sure what trump has done for the economy besides a few executive orders that deregulated a few markets.
Serrano
"Once known as the party of fiscal conservatism, the Republicans..."
At least the Republicans were once known for that - the Democrats never have.
"...and Trump approved a sweeping tax overhaul bill in December that will add an estimated $1.5 trillion to the national debt over 10 years."
Bull! The tax cuts enacted by the Republicans will create enormous growth in the economy resulting in greater spending by consumers which will increase tax revenues bigly! Don't forget the national debt increased by $9 trillion during the eight years Barack was president.
Blacklabel
Ok if I agree with that then Obama DOES own this recent downturn too, as Trump has done nothing.
Fine by me either way, just wonder why ownership changes based on if things are going up or down. I just want to know what the story is, but it keeps changing. Something good, its still Obama years later. Something bad, its Trump. Something good, who is President now has nothing to do with it. Something bad, President Trump's fault.
But that $1.50 a week thing is nonsense, people getting much more than that. Thats just Paul Ryan saying something stupid, not accurate reflection of reality (but fair game to make fun of Ryan for posting it, so enjoy that!)
Everyone have a good 3 day weekend if you get it.
commanteer
Because he is for limited government, not the overpowering state Americans have. A 90% tax cut would be the best thing that could happen to America, though most there have been too brainwashed to see otherwise.
bass4funk
Not only his supporters.
I would never do such a thing.
I agree.
True.
Should be easier than snatching a candy from baby.
presto345
Trump his reckless wish came true. But not to worry, he will fix everything with a clever tweet.
theFu
$20T in national debt is unacceptable.
Senator Paul seems to be the only person to understand that.
Shame on the Republican party. Shame. Fiscal conservatives are very disappointed.
Laguna
Funny thing, theFu, a lot of Dems would agree. But with $1.5 trillion plus in tax cuts plus another $60 billion for the military each year (well, until they ask for more), that's where we are.