Russia launches cruise missiles at Ukraine as street fighting begins in Kyiv

The Russian military says it has launched a barrage of cruise missiles at Ukrainian military facilities.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said Saturday that the military struck a range of Ukrainian military installations with long-range Kalibr cruise missiles.
He said that since the start of Russia’s attack Thursday, the military has hit 821 Ukrainian military facilities, including 14 air bases and 19 command facilities, and destroyed 24 air defense missile systems, 48 radars, seven warplanes, seven helicopters, nine drones, 87 tanks and eight military vessels.
Konashenkov didn’t say how many Ukrainian troops were killed and didn’t mention any casualties on the Russian side. His claims and Ukraine’s allegations that its forces have killed thousands of Russian troops couldn't be independently verified.
Konashenkov claimed that the Russian military has taken full control of the southern city of Melitopol, about 35 kilometers inland from the Azov Sea coast, and said Russia-backed separatists have made significant gains in the eastern region of Donbas.
Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The country's president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said.
As dawn broke in Kyiv, it was not immediately clear how far the soldiers had advanced. Skirmishes reported on the edge of the city suggested that small Russian units were probing Ukrainian defenses to clear a path for the main forces.
But the swift movement of the troops after less than three days of fighting further imperiled a country clinging to independence in the face of a broad Russian assault, which threatened to topple the democratic government and scramble the post-Cold War world order.
The street clashes followed fighting that pummeled bridges, schools and apartment buildings, and resulted in hundreds of casualties.
U.S. officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to overthrow Ukraine's government and replace it with a regime of his own. The invasion represented Putin's boldest effort yet to redraw the map of Europe and revive Moscow’s Cold War-era influence. It triggered new international efforts to end the invasion, including direct sanctions on Putin.
With his country confronting explosions and gunfire, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for a cease-fire and warned in a bleak statement that multiple cities were under attack. He said the country's future hung in the balance.
“This night we have to stand firm,” he said. "The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.”
Zelenskyy was urged to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government but turned down the offer, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation. The official quoted the president as saying that “the fight is here" and that he needed anti-tank ammunition but “not a ride.”
City officials in Kyiv urged residents to take shelter, to stay away from windows and to take precautions to avoid flying debris or bullets.
The Kremlin accepted Kyiv’s offer to hold talks, but it appeared to be an effort to squeeze concessions out of the embattled Zelenskyy instead of a gesture toward a diplomatic solution.
The Russian military continued its advance, laying claim Friday to the southern Ukraine city of Melitopol. Still, it was unclear in the fog of war how much of Ukraine is still under Ukrainian control and how much or little Russian forces have seized.
As fighting persisted, Ukraine’s military reported shooting down an II-76 Russian transport plane carrying paratroopers near Vasylkiv, a city 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Kyiv, an account confirmed by a senior American intelligence official. It was unclear how many were on board. Transport planes can carry up to 125 paratroopers.
A second Russian military transport plane was shot down near Bila Tserkva, 50 miles (85 kilometers) south of Kyiv, according to two American officials with direct knowledge of conditions on the ground in Ukraine.
The Russian military has not commented on either plane.
The U.S. and other global powers slapped ever-tougher sanctions on Russia as the invasion reverberated through the world’s economy and energy supplies, threatening to further hit ordinary households. U.N. officials said millions could flee Ukraine. Sports leagues moved to punish Russia and even the popular Eurovision song contest banned it from the May finals in Italy.
Through it all, Russia remained unbowed, vetoing a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that it stop attacking Ukraine and withdraw troops immediately. The veto was expected, but the U.S. and its supporters argued that the effort would highlight Moscow’s international isolation. The 11-1 vote, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining, showed significant but not total opposition to Russia’s invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbor.
NATO, meanwhile, decided to send parts of the alliance’s response force to help protect its member nations in the east for the first time. NATO did not say how many troops would be deployed but added that it would involve land, sea and air power.
Day Two of Russia’s invasion, the largest ground war in Europe since World War II, focused on the Ukrainian capital, where Associated Press reporters heard explosions starting before dawn. Gunfire was reported in several areas.
A large boom was heard in the evening near Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the square in central Kyiv that was the heart of protests which led to the 2014 ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president. The cause was not immediately known.
Five explosions struck near a major power plant on Kyiv’s eastern outskirts, said Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. There was no information on what caused them, and no electrical outages were immediately reported.
It was unclear how many people overall had died. Ukrainian officials reported at least 137 deaths on their side from the first full day of fighting and claimed hundreds on the Russian one. Russian authorities released no casualty figures.
U.N. officials reported 25 civilian deaths, mostly from shelling and airstrikes, and said that 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes. They estimate that up to 4 million could flee if the fighting escalates.
Zelenskyy tweeted that he and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone and discussed “strengthening sanctions, concrete defense assistance and an antiwar coalition."
Late Friday, Biden signed a memo authorizing up to $350 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total security assistance approved for Ukraine to $1 billion over the past year. It was not immediately clear how quickly the aid would flow.
Zelenskyy's whereabouts were kept secret after Zelenskyy told European leaders in a call Thursday that he was Russia’s No. 1 target — and that they might not see him again alive. His office later released a video of him standing with senior aides outside the presidential office and saying that he and other government officials would stay in the capital.
Zelenskyy earlier offered to negotiate on a key Putin demand: that Ukraine declare itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO. The Kremlin said Kyiv initially agreed to have talks in Minsk, then said it would prefer Warsaw and later halted communications. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said later that Kyiv would discuss prospects for talks on Saturday.
The assault was anticipated for weeks by the U.S. and Western allies and denied to be in the works just as long by Putin. He argued the West left him with no other choice by refusing to negotiate Russia’s security demands.
In a window into how the increasingly isolated Putin views Ukraine and its leadership, he urged Ukraine’s military to surrender, saying: “We would find it easier to agree with you than with that gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have holed up in Kyiv and have taken the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”
Playing on Russian nostalgia for World War II heroism, the Kremlin equates members of Ukrainian right-wing groups with neo-Nazis. Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, angrily dismisses those claims.
Putin has not disclosed his ultimate plans for Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave a hint, saying, “We want to allow the Ukrainian people to determine its own fate.” Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia recognizes Zelenskyy as the president, but would not say how long the Russian military operation could last.
Ukrainians abruptly adjusted to life under fire, after Russian forces invaded the country from three sides as they massed an estimated 150,000 troops nearby.
Residents of a Kyiv apartment building woke to screaming, smoke and flying dust. What the mayor identified as Russian shelling tore off part of the building and ignited a fire.
“What are you doing? What is this?” resident Yurii Zhyhanov asked Russian forces. Like countless other Ukrainians, he grabbed what belongings he could, took his mother, and fled, car alarms wailing behind him.
Elsewhere in Kyiv, the body of a dead soldier lay near an underpass. Fragments of a downed aircraft smoked amid the brick homes of a residential area. Black plastic was draped over body parts found beside them. People climbed out of bomb shelters, basements and subways to face another day of upheaval.
“We’re all scared and worried. We don’t know what to do then, what’s going to happen in a few days,” said Lucy Vashaka, 20, a worker at a small Kyiv hotel.
At the Pentagon, press secretary John Kirby said the U.S. believes the offensive, including its advance on Kiev, has gone more slowly than Moscow had planned, noting that Ukraine forces have been fighting back. But he also said the military campaign is in an early stage and circumstances can change rapidly.
The Biden administration said Friday that it would move to freeze the assets of Putin and Lavrov, following the European Union and Britain in directly sanctioning top Russian leadership.
Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, called the sanctions against Putin and Lavrov “an example and a demonstration of a total helplessness” of the West.
Isachenkov and Litvinova reported from Moscow. Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Angela Charlton in Paris; Geir Moulson and Frank Jordans in Berlin; Raf Casert and Lorne Cook in Brussels; Nic Dumitrache in Mariupol, Ukraine; Matt Sedensky in New York; Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; James LaPorta in Boca Raton, Fla., and Robert Burns, Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani, Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant, Ellen Knickmeyer, Zeke Miller, Chris Megerian and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed.
lincolnman
The Butcher of Moscow aiming his missiles at innocent civilians - women and children....
Expect to see mass suffering in the streets of Kyiv - but also great courage as the Ukrainians fight the invaders to the death...
Putin has consigned himself to go down in history as a mass murderer along with his fellow brutal tyrants Stalin, Hitler, and Ivan the Terrible...
NotThe One
This is terrible for the poor people of Ukraine!
Sanjinosebleed
The neo nazi Azov battallion shouldn’t have forced Putin’s hand!
No winners there especially among the civilians
Nator
@lincolnman
Define mass. So far tony blair has a bigger cull than putin. What has happened can be blamed on both sides and nato and the un. Its a big mess that could have been avoided but it is quite clear the leaders of the world wanted it to happen. The blame and cause will be written in the future just like other wars.
Worth reading this: http://www.vlib.us/wwi/resources/archives/texts/t050824i/ponsonby.pdf
Us normal people will never know the truth because us normal people do not have a choice anyway. I very much hope that over the weekend what fighting is left to be done is done and the least amount of death happens on both sides. It is terrible how many suited and booted are sitting around insulting each other rather than finding a solution.
The solution will not be to put all the blame on putin because if you do that then he will continue to fight back. He is 69 and as a russian that gives him about 5 more years of life so I do not think he is worried about much more than causing upset. It is worth the people in power accepting that as a fact and trying to reduce the loss of life.
rainyday
Stay strong Ukraine, your courage in the face of aggression is incredible.
Beat Putin.
Monty
Putin and all his supporters, this russian evil and murderer of innocent men, women and children, will pay a high price for what they are doing.
God and the world will take them into responsibility and and the end justice will win.
Peter14
Russia, no matter what, always manages to make itself hated and a criminal. Putin brings death to the innocent and enslaves the free against their will.
He will for always be written into European history as a murderer and a coward. Truly a man to be despised.
Peter14
What rubbish are you talking about? Russia has had NATO directly on its borders for years!
Have you never heard of Latvia or Estonia? Both NATO members and both border Russia. This invasion has nothing to do with keeping NATO from Russian borders. They are years too late for that.
Putin does not like Ukraine being sovereign and hates it wanting closer western ties plain and simple. He may not even bother with a puppet government when what he really wants is to annex it all as part of Russia.
V.M.
@peter14 He learned from his mistakes. No more Mr. Nice Guy. Ukraine won't join the NATO.
Sanjinosebleed
Peter14Today 05:34 pm JST
Russia, no matter what, always manages to make itself hated and a criminal. Putin brings death to the innocent and enslaves the free against their will.
He will for always be written into European history as a murderer and a coward. Truly a man to be despised.
I thought that was the good old U S of A? As no doubt the millions of dead Iraqis, Syrians, Afghanis, Cambodians, Vietnamese, sth Americans Koreans etc can no doubt attest!
The Germans should have known better than to go against the Americans will in regard to the Nord stream 2 now they will pay the price with sadly the Ukrainian civilians in the middle and paying the price.
The Neo Nazi Azov battalion is funded and trained by the US and surprise surprise it was them that forced Putin’s hand.
No winners here except maybe the US as the Europeans will now have to buy their Gas for the US fracking club!
rainyday
Reports from UK defence ministry just now are that the fighting around Kiev is just Russian paratroopers, the main ground based invasion from Belarus has been beaten back by Ukrainian defences. Three days in and the Russians haven’t achieved any of their first day objectives yet.
rainyday
But Ukraine - which is also a country - is supposed to put up with a Russia invading it?
Talk about a double standard.
ulysses
Zelenskyy knows he is a target of the the cowardly small man, putin!!!
I fear for his safety and have a bad feeling how this war will end for him. The Ukrainians meanwhile are putting up a brave fight, putin is getting his men killed all to assuage his fragile ego.
Bronco
Markets and bookies are already betting that Zelenskyy will soon agree to a ceasefire and allow for free and fair elections in Ukraine, as well as an agreement not to ever join NATO.
The fact that these countries are refusing to condemn Russia is very telling, it's a tacit approval of Russia's position.
The UAE is supposed to be a staunch US ally, but they are siding with Russia on this one.
Peter14
Ha ha so funny. Putin has NEVER been a nice guy. EVER!
OssanAmerica
Goes to show what a complete joke the UN is. A member invades another country unprovoked and can veto any UN action to stop it.
Either dump the UN or kick Russia out. Membership should be based on an adherence to the rule of law.
ulysses
putin is a coward trying to make up for his lack of courage and height by sending in his troops to kill innocents.
The fact that kadyrov’s Chechen thugs are part of this mass murder is all you need to know about the savages behind this conflict!
zichi
More like crisis missiles.
Putin said he would not target and kill civilians. If he truly believes Ukraine has always belonged to Russia then he is killing his own people.
Putin's cover story is that Ukrainian soldiers are using women and children for human shields.
Martimurano
Putin is a particularly nasty sadistic little man, who's actions in this invasion of a sovereign democratic country has now raised him to the status of War Criminal, as he continues with this genocide against innocent men, women and children. If he actually makes it out of Russia, his appearance at the International Court at The Hague will await him.
He detests their democratic status and will stop at nothing to bend them to his evil and repressive will - he has now, yes right now, reduced the ordinary people of every town and city in Ukraine to go around fighting with lethal weapons, men v. men, women v. women - this is an utterly barbaric and tragic situation, to think in 2022, human-beings can be forced into such desperate inhumane measures. Who the hell does Putin think he is ??
His back-catalogue of thuggery, maiming, poisoning, murdering, are all his stock-in-trade, which date back to his days as a KGB operative, and now his true colours are displayed for all to see; the only way he can be stopped is when the Russian people rise up and turn on him, and this can't happen soon enough. I for one, will be celebrating his demise, and let's hope he meets his end whimpering in a drainage-pipe pleading for his life, in the same way as another vile Dictator left this earth.....
Peter14
Sanjinosebleed
Why do you bother posting such obvious lies? Who do you think will fall for them?
Neo-nazi Battalion because a handful of soldiers sympathize with Right wing policies.
There are neo nazis in Russia also, does that not make all Russians neo nazi? If not, why not?
No doubt there are many around the world who curse the existence of the US and its failed conflicts with so many casualties. Russia which has its own litany of failed conflicts and millions of deaths on its hands over the past hundred years, has just as many or more cursing its very existence. Russia again showing it has no moral conscience and no respect for laws or others as it murders a people as close to it in culture as you can get and not be Russian.
Once again people unable to critisize or admit Russian atrocities and can only mention America's past mistakes.
An equivalent action from the US would be an invasion of Canada. I cant see that ever happening.
The fascist terrorists in Donbas are fully funded and armed by Russia as they daily kill Ukraine civilians with their constant shelling of surrounding areas. And yes, the Ukraine forces return fire killing people in the terrorist enclave. Nobody is free of guilt. But those supporting Putin are unable to voice truth only lop sided accounts of evil from the other side.
No respect for ignoring an honest description of events and blame. Who can believe such one sided commentary? Only Putin sympathizers and fools.
Slayer
woke = weak = war........Special thanks to Biden, Johnson, Macron and the prize of them all Trudeau.
zichi
Putin ever since his KGB days and the Soviet Union believes the Soviet Union created Ukraine and has always belonged to Russia. He is invading the entire country and not since the eastern regions. He is using NATO as an accuse for his criminal war and to pacify his own people who by the millions oppose his war. Russians are being arrested for protesting against the war. Not a democratic country.
Killing Russians in the UK and elsewhere. Killing and jailing his own opposition.