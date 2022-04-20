Russia pours in more troops; presses attack in Ukraine's east

Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
If successful, the Russian offensive in what is known as the Donbas would essentially slice Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory following the failed attempt by Moscow's forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and heavier-than-expected casualties nearly two months into the war.
The eastern cities of Kharkiv and Kramatorsk came under deadly attack, and a hospital was reported shelled in the southern town of Bashtanka. Russia also said it struck areas around Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro west of the Donbas with missiles.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said Moscow's forces bombarded numerous Ukrainian military sites, including troop concentrations and missile-warhead storage depots, in or near several cities or villages. Those claims could not be independently verified.
In what both sides described as a new phase of the war, the Russian assault began Monday along a front stretching more than 300 miles (480 kilometers) from northeastern Ukraine to the country’s southeast. Ukraine’s military said Russian forces tried to "break through our defenses along nearly the entire front line.”
Weeks ago, after the abortive Russian push to take Kyiv, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years.
A Russian victory in the Donbas would deprive Ukraine of the industrial assets concentrated there, including mines, metals plants and heavy-equipment factories.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessments of the war, said the Russians had added two more combat units, known as battalion tactical groups, in Ukraine over the preceding 24 hours. That brought the total number of units in the country to 78, all of them the south and the east, up from 65 last week, the official said.
That would translate to about 55,000 to 62,000 troops, based on what the Pentagon said at the start of the war was the typical unit strength of 700 to 800 soldiers. But accurately determining Russia's fighting capacity at this stage is difficult.
A European official, likewise speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said Russia also has 10,000 to 20,000 foreign fighters in the Donbas. They are a mix of mercenaries from Russia's private Wagner Group and Russian proxy fighters from Syria and Libya, according to the official.
While Ukraine portrayed the attacks on Monday as the start of the long-feared offensive in the east, some observers noted that an escalation has been underway there for some time and questioned whether this was truly the start of a new offensive.
The U.S. official said that the offensive in the Donbas has begun in a limited way, mainly in an area southwest of the city of Donetsk and south of Izyum.
Justin Crump, a former British tank commander now with the strategic advisory company Sibylline, said the Ukrainian comments could, in part, be an attempt to persuade allies to send more weapons.
“What they’re trying to do by positioning this, I think, is ... focus people’s minds and effort by saying, ‘Look, the conflict has begun in the Donbas,’” Crump said. “That partly puts pressure on NATO and EU suppliers to say, ‘Guys, we’re starting to fight now. We need this now.’”
European and American arms have played a key role in enabling the outgunned Ukrainians to hold off the Russians. The Dutch prime minister told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday that the Netherlands would send “heavier material," including armored vehicles.
Associated Press journalists in Kharkiv said at least four people were killed and three wounded in a Russian attack on a residential area of the city. The attack occurred as residents attempted to maintain a sense of normalcy, with municipal workers planting spring flowers in public areas.
An explosion also rocked Kramatorsk, killing at least one person and wounding three, according to AP journalists at the scene.
In Bashtanka, an unspecified number of people were wounded when Russian forces shelled the hospital, destroying the emergency room and dialysis area, the head of the regional council, Anna Zamazeyeva, said on Facebook.
Eyewitness accounts and reports from officials have given a broad picture of the extent of the Russian advance. But independent reporting in the parts of the Donbas held by Russian forces and separatists is severely limited, making it difficult to know what is happening in many places on the ground.
Military experts said the Russians' goal is to encircle Ukrainian troops from the north, south and east.
Key to the campaign is the capture of Mariupol, the now-devastated city in the Donbas that the Russians have besieged since the early days of the war. Taking Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, seized from Ukraine from 2014.
It would also free up Russian troops to move elsewhere in the Donbas.
A few thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians’ estimate, remained holed up in a sprawling Mariupol steel plant, representing what was believed to be the last major pocket of resistance in the city.
On Tuesday, Russia issued a new ultimatum to the Ukrainian defenders to surrender, saying those who come out will “keep their lives," and said a cease-fire was being declared in the area so the combatants could leave the plant.
The Ukrainians have ignored previous such offers, and there was no immediate confirmation a cease-fire occurred.
The Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, whose forces have taken part in the fighting in Mariupol, said on a messaging app that Russian forces would root out the Ukrainian resistance within hours and take full control of the steel mill on Tuesday. Kadyrov is known for his bluster and has repeatedly predicted the city’s fall in the past.
In his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy said that the situation in Mariupol remained unchanged and that the Russian military was blocking attempts to establish a humanitarian corridor out of the city and “save people.”
“It is as tough as possible,” he said.
Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine; Danica Kirka in London; and Robert Burns in Washington contributed to this report, as did other AP staff members around the world.
PTownsend
Putzin controls all information and media, which makes it near impossible for those outside his inner circle and the Kremlin to find accurate information. Still somehow Putin's propagandists push information the Kremlin want spread, and claim any information from another source is biased and untrustworthy. Those same propaganda spreaders use western media to spread disinformation, while at the same time claiming western media outlets are biased. There's no question in my mind much of what can be found on western media is biased, after all most in the free-profit media cater their reporting to specific markets, but at least within western media ranges of opinions can be easily found, while in Russia it's the world as seen through Vlad's narrow blue eyes.
Strangerland
There is only one country that has been invaded, one country whose innocent civilians are being murdered. So it's pretty easy to be biased.
Michael Machida
I agree!
tooheysnew
Well whichever media outlet you believe, one thing cannot be denied - Russia invaded Ukraine for no reason other than to satisfy Putin’s ego.
The Russian military are destroying peoples homes, & indiscriminately killing innocent people
The Avenger
The war is far from over. Ukraine has done an extraordinary job defending their homeland so far. Let's hope it continues.
vic.M
Who do you think built all these factories in the first place ?
nandakandamanda
Full-scale war.
The Russian army shouldn’t even be there.
UChosePoorly
Vic M - why don't you tell us?
PTownsend
i agree, let's hope Putizin and his Kremlin have learned that those in sovereign nations that had at one time in history been behind the greasy Iron Curtains of the USSR or perhaps part one of the versions of a Russian Empire prefer being free from Moscow control and are willing to fight hard to keep Russia's armies of lower primates outside their country's boundaries.
Leave sovereign states alone, let the people living in those sovereign states decide for themselves whether they want to be fully independent or maybe affiliated with the 'west' or with Russia and whichever other states (perhaps China and Belarus) that might be part of a consortium of authoritarian extreme right states.
The Avenger
Ukraine... Don't let the Russians regroup and redeploy. Drop tens of thousands of bottles of vodka on the Russians, wait a few hours for them to get good and drunk, and move in for the kill. They'll never know what hit 'em.
stormcrow
It’s important that this Russian act of barbarism and naked aggression fails. Let’s all support Ukraine in this most difficult struggle against evil.
Wakarimasen
Invasion was wrong, but any cursory reading of the history of this region would tell you this war is far from just being Putin going crazy. Plenty of fault on both sides prior to the invasion. My guess is it ends with Russia taking some land in the east. And either peace or an ongoing low level border war.
Bob Fosse
This is not factually correct. RT is available if you want it.
BigYen
The Ukrainian resistance so far has been heroic, but it's going to require increasing resources of optimism from observers to believe that resistance can be maintained if the Russians do tactically what they should have done all along and confine their ambitions to securing Donbas and the south-east. It gives me no pleasure to say that, and I hope I'm wrong.
Gaijinjland
I think Putin has a death wish or, as the CIA said, he suffers from syphilis related dementia. The west isn’t going to let Russia take Ukraine. Personally I think the US should have sent troops to Ukraine as stand by to act as a deterrent. But I’m no military strategist.
RichardPearce
The thing is that despite OUR insistence that Russia was trying to seize control of Kiev, it is pretty clear that Russia was trying to shake the Kiev regime out of its delusional belief that American backing would let it brutally oppress the populations of Donetsk and Luhansk and the western provinces of Ukraine, after America (and the EU) ignored all the attempts by Russia to get the US and EU to disabuse the Kiev regime of that belief.
Given that plan A (using every diplomatic channel to try and get the problem of the Kiev regime's ambitions dealt with peacefully) and plan B (escalating displays of the ability and willingness of Russia to protect the populations of Donetsk and Luhansk and Crimea from the violence of the Kiev regime to get them into peace talks to yet again remind the Kiev regime it didn't have the right OR the capability to force populations that rejected its legitimacy to submit to its rule) have failed to get a reasonable response, Russia is going to plan C, ejecting the Kiev regime from Donetsk and Luhansk and establishing a defacto border until such time as a reasonable government comes to power in Kiev.
UChosePoorly
Do you think the next administration is going to be friendlier to the Russians than this one?
The Avenger
https://www.marketscreener.com/news/latest/New-surrender-deadline-in-Mariupol-as-West-promises-Ukraine-more-arms--40081179/
Khaos
@tooheysnew
It's not at all like that. Not only did Ukraine had stationed a huge army in Donbas, but was using rhetoric like re-taking the Donbas territories and Crimea by force this year. Also, in the past few years they have been receiving generous amounts of training and arms from NATO. All of these were the causes for the initial buildup of Russian forces along the Ukrainian border.
And right before the invasion, there were alleged increases in the attacks from Ukrainian side against the Donbas republics. Was this Ukraine starting to execute it's plan right in front of Russia's eyes, or was it really a false flag operation to create pretext for the invasion? We'll never know..
I bet, Ukraine planned to get NATO involved to fight for their cause.
UChosePoorly
Khaos - the Donbas is Ukraine. It is their prerogative to station an army there.
u_s__reamer
Every Russian who dies will be a nail in Putin's coffin while those war-scarred soldiers involved in the rape and murder of Ukrainian civilians who return home to Russia will infect society with their psychopathy as they can be expected to continue to vent their war-rage and self-hate with violent rampages on civil society.
UChosePoorly
Khaos - Ukraine wants to join the EU. How does that make you feel?
Strangerland
Putin just proved Ukraine should have joined sooner.
lincolnman
Putin is giving all of us in 2022 a vivid example of what Hitler gave to the world in 1939...
An egomaniac, driven by hate, living in a fantasy world outside reality, and willing to commit mass murder of innocent civilian women and children...
He must be stopped...
nandakandamanda
At the moment there are four sections in the Donbas.
Two are self-proclaimed republics with large Russian-speaking populaces.
Two are the other halves of those Ukrainian provinces, which the Russian army is now in the serious process of attempted forced acquisition.
klausdorth
Lincolnman said what has to be said!
Most importantly this: "He must be stopped..."!
The man (Putin) and his marauders are insane!
UChosePoorly
How do you think the Bulgarian government would react if the Turkish-speakers of Bulgaria decided (with obvious backing from Turkey) to declare themselves independent?
Khaos
@UChosePoorly
I don't see why this matters, but yes. Russia was instrumental for my country and most of the Balkans, in the fight for our independence (which was obviously an illegal action in the eyes of the Ottomans).
UChosePoorly
Got it, and thank you for your thoughts. I do believe you are arguing in good faith (unlike a lot of folks I talk with here.
My own country, America, declared independence and fought a war for independence as well. It was a while ago, to be sure.
UChosePoorly
So, you can probably empathize with Ukraine being very wary of its much larger neighbor seemingly trying to pick them apart, piece by piece. I would imagine Bulgaria would be a bit upset if Turkey decided to covet some of your beautiful coastline for itself (I mean, for the "newly established People's Republics of Burgas and Varna"), right?
Khaos
@UChosePoorly
It's a hypothetical situation.
Varna and Burgas no, but there are places where there is Turkish ethnic majority. They are born there and they have been there for generations.
If they pick up weapons to try to secede and violence escalates, I guess in the interest of peace we would arrange for them to have greater autonomy or some sort of political concessions. Unfortunately, there are quite a few people in Bulgaria, who would be happy to go on a crusade against them too.
Either way, such an event can only be caused by serious injustice towards that population. If we drive them to go that far, it'll probably be our government's fault. It would be sad turn of events, and Turkey would likely take some actions, but given the region's history and the fact that we're technically allies, it's unlikely to reach some catastrophic levels. Incidentally, the country that could probably best serve as a mediator in such events would be Russia.
Mr Kipling
Let's hope for a quick victory for Russia with as little death on both sides.
No more proxy wars. US... Send your own children to fight.
nandakandamanda
Putin has made his point. Let's hope for a quick Russian withdrawal. That is the only sensible path.
zichi
I see four dug graves and not three as stated in the photo caption.
UChosePoorly
Khaos - Thank you for your thoughtful response to my admittedly hypothetical example. We can agree to disagree. I would probably have more sympathy for the Russian position if they didn't have a history of dominating their neighbors and also had a less autocratic government. That, plus how they have conducted themselves in Ukraine (not to mention their other recent military adventures) doesn't earn them the benefit of the doubt in my mind.
I could see them pulling this same thing in other countries with Russian-speaking minorities in the future. Maybe they won't. I hope they won't. But there is a non-zero chance of this happening, I believe.
UChosePoorly
Or, we can hope that Russia goes home. This way probably results in the fewest number of deaths on both sides, does it not?
snowymountainhell
Yes, @zichi… you are correct: “four”. (Center, left) - With much sadness for these families and all of Ukraine, even “one” was too many.@zichi 12:31pm: “*I see four dug graves and not three as stated in the photo caption.*”:
Mr Kipling
Bob Fosse..
No, RT has had its licence withdrawn in the US, UK and most European countries. Also on Youtube. This is pure censorship of the worst kind. You and I are not allowed to watch both sides of the conflict but are being fed a daily dose of pro Ukraine propaganda. You are welcome to it, myself would prefer a more honest reporting.
UChosePoorly
Mr. K - link still works in my neck of the woods. No VPN needed.
https://www.rt.com/
UChosePoorly
Jeez, what a pit. It looks like Fox "News", but less subtle, if that's possible.
ClippetyClop
Seems like you prefer the exact opposite to that. Astonishing how far you’ve been red pilled.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Some commenters need to realize that even tho the Russian military invaded Ukraine that the sanctions and tariffs and targeting of Russian assets and anthing Russian is also a financial invasion .
Using sanctions as a weapon is also hurting innocent Russian people and disrupting the balance of peace.
Its only a matter of time before putin responds in kind.
No iam not defending putin.
starpunk
Russia's army has been taking quite a beating from the Ukrainian resisters. Now it seems that they're focusing on the eastern areas (where the rebellious ethnic Russians are) hoping at least to salvage that, if they can. That was the excuse Putin gave for invading in the first place.
If Russia somehow does win this war (and it still could), it may be a Pyrrhic victory, maybe with urban guerilla fighting as well. That's one of the suckiest ways for warfighting, urban guerillas can pluck of Russian soldiers until the numbers keep adding up and nothing is gained. Then you get sick of it because it all becomes pointless.
Putin probably thought this war would be a quickie like that 'peacekeeping op' in Kazakhstan. He counted WRONG.
Bob Fosse
RT website is watchable from any computer or smartphone. If you want it it is there. Fact.
Can Russians watch BBC?
cleo
I take some comfort in the adage, Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad. Its surely only a matter of time.
In areas where russia has had control we have seen more deaths and more destruction; why on earth do you imagine that any kind of victory for russia would result in fewer deaths? Given free range, the orcs would go on a rampage.
While the russian public is being given a totally unbiased, balanced, honest reporting of the views of both sides, right? With the added bonus of being made a guest of the state for those unpatriotic enough to express doubt about the accuracy of what they're being told?
Bob Fosse
Speak for yourself but don’t lump me in with you.
UChosePoorly
Kyo wa - just once, I would like to see your comment end with "no iam not defending Ukraine". Will that ever happen? Can you try?
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Snowy and Zichi
It appears that after a funeral a change was made to the grave your referring to .
Judging by the shape and depth and location of the grave .
Look more closely.