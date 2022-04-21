Russia tightens noose in Mariupol; Ukrainian refugees top 5 million

Russian forces tightened the noose around the defenders holed up Wednesday in a mammoth steel plant that represented the last known Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, as a fighter apparently on the inside warned in a video plea for help: “We may have only a few days or hours left.”
With the holdouts coming under punishing new bombing attacks, another attempt to evacuate civilians trapped in the pulverized port city failed because of continued fighting.
Meanwhile, the number of people fleeing the country topped 5 million, the Kremlin said it submitted a draft of its demands for ending the war, and the West raced to supply Ukraine with heavier weapons to counter the Russians' new drive to seize the industrial east.
With global tensions running high, Russia reported the first successful test launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat. President Vladimir Putin boasted it can overcome any missile defense system and make those who threaten Russia “think twice," and the head of the Russian state aerospace agency called the launch out of northern Russia “a present to NATO.”
The Pentagon described the test as “routine” and said it wasn't considered a threat.
On the battlefield, Ukraine said Moscow continued to mount assaults across the east, probing for weak points in Ukrainian defensive lines. Russia said it launched hundreds of missile and air attacks on targets that included concentrations of troops and vehicles.
The Kremlin's stated goal is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking eastern region that is home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories. Detaching it would give Putin a badly needed victory two months into the war, after the botched attempt to storm the capital, Kyiv.
Analysts say the offensive in the east could devolve into a war of attrition as Russia runs up against Ukraine's most experienced, battle-hardened troops, who have been fighting pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas for the past eight years.
Russia said it presented Ukraine with a draft document outlining its demands for ending the conflict — days after Putin said the talks were at a “dead end.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “the ball is in their court, we’re waiting for a response.” He gave no details on the draft, and it was not clear when it was sent or if it offered anything new to the Ukrainians, who presented their own demands last month.
Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy said he had not seen or heard of the proposal, though one of his top advisers said the Ukrainian side was reviewing it.
Moscow has long demanded Ukraine drop any bid to join NATO. Ukraine has said it would agree to that in return for security guarantees from a number of other countries. Other sources of tension include the status of both the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Moscow in 2014, and eastern Ukraine, where the separatists have declared independent republics recognized by Russia.
In devastated Mariupol, Ukraine said the Russians dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of the sprawling Azvostal steel plant, believed to be the last pocket of resistance in the city.
A few thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians’ estimate, remained in the plant and its labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers spread out across about 11 square kilometers (4 square miles). Zelenskyy said about 1,000 civilians were also trapped there.
A Ukrainian posted a video plea on Facebook urging world leaders to help evacuate people from the plant, saying, "We have more than 500 wounded soldiers and hundreds of civilians with us, including women and children.”
The officer, who identified himself as Serhiy Volynskyy of the 36th Marine Brigade, said: “This may be our last appeal. We may have only a few days or hours left." The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.
The Russian side issued a new ultimatum to the defenders to surrender, but the Ukrainians have ignored all previous demands.
All told, more than 100,000 people were believed trapped with little if any food, water, medicine or heat in Mariupol, which had a pre-war population of over 400,000.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the latest effort to open a safe corridor for women, children and the elderly to escape failed because the Russians did not observe a cease-fire. Many previous such agreements have fallen apart because of continued fighting.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned of the horrors yet to be revealed in Mariupol, given the death and destruction left behind in Bucha, near Kyiv, after the Russians retreated.
“We can only anticipate that when this tide also recedes from Mariupol, we’re going to see far worse, if that’s possible to imagine,” he said.
Mariupol holds strategic and symbolic value for both sides. The scale of suffering there has made it a worldwide focal point of the war. Mariupol’s fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, and free up Russian troops to move elsewhere in the Donbas.
As Russia continued to funnel troops and equipment into the Donbas, Western nations rushed to boost the flow of military supplies to Kyiv for this new phase of the war, which is likely to involve trench warfare, long-range artillery attacks and tank battles across relatively open terrain.
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new weapons package in the coming days that will include additional artillery, and Canada and the Netherlands also said they would send more heavy weaponry.
Also, a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon's assessment of the war, said the training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155 mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine, and the first of 18 promised such weapons began arriving on the continent.
Putin, meanwhile, boasted that the Sarmat missile has “no equivalents in the world.” The Sarmat is intended to eventually replace the Soviet-built missile code-named Satan by NATO as a major component of Russia's nuclear arsenal.
It will ”make those who, in the heat of frantic, aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country think twice,” the Russian leader said.
Looking for a path to peace, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requested meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy in their capitals to discuss how to stop the fighting. The U.N. received no immediate response.
Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine; Yesica Fisch in Kramatorsk, Ukraine; and Robert Burns and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report, as did other AP staff members around the world.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
70 Comments
Login to comment
The Avenger
Brutal Russian war criminals just want to kill them easier. If they machine gun children in the streets imagine what they would do to soldiers better than they are.
Putin is teaching yet another generation of people that Russia is not to be trusted and should be shunned.
Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million, and UNHCR says the conflict has displaced more than 7 million people within Ukraine along with the 5.03 million who had left as of Wednesday.
What will be the long term issues caused by so many entering other countries. Some of these countries are poor even before the influx of people from Ukraine.
It is going to be a difficult time for all.
https://www.unhcr.org/ukraine-emergency.html
PTownsend
The 'our' from Putin means "mine" and maybe bits for some of my oligarchs. After all this has become a religious war, a modern era crusade being fought for Lord Putin in his attempt to reclaim lands that according to myths pushed by his propagandists that he himself seems to actually believe belonged to Russia. Putin's got his state religion backing him up. It's now the Russian 'race' (a subspecies of lower primates) against the world in Putin's quest to lead the largest empire ever, even if what he reclaims in his name is a toxic wasteland, one where the permafrost is melting, releasing a methane time bomb. Russian people and far right extremists backing him: your religious leader is deranged and is putting the world at risk.. The world does not need any more religions, especially one based on ramblings coming from the blue puffer coat wearing messiah-wanna-be.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
The saramat missile is a gift for NATO but the pentagon says it isn't worried.
That's just ridiculous.
Its a threat !
Send more armored vehicles for Putin to use as target practice.
Yrral
PT,until Ukraine launch a massive be attack at 50.236336,38.111 ,they will be at the mercy of Putin,this would set Putin military back 10 years
SuperLib
It will take generations for Russia to get its lost prestige back.
Yrral
Kyo,armor vehicle beare death traps,like tanks,Most Japanese men's like you have not been in a conflict,with another man,that you can size up opposition to put a beat down own
Cricky
We are watching one man’s megalomania being inflicted not just on others but his own people. It’s another brutal embarrassing moment for Russia and humanity as a whole. Let’s hope NATO stands up and stops this inhumane madness.
lincolnman
Putin should accept and acknowledge his defeat...and stop the needless killing of innocent women and children....
His assault on Ukraine failed, he's lost 20K troops, 15 generals/senior officers are dead, and his beloved flagship named after his capitol city was turned into a flaming hulk before sinking beneath the Black Sea waves...
But he won't stop - because his pride won't allow it....think about that, thousands of more innocent deaths just because this small, frightened man can't admit defeat...
His living in a manufactured, fantasy world where reality is suspended and his inability to acknowledge losing reminds me of someone else....someone who praises Putin as "smart and savvy"...
tooheysnew
Before Russia’s invasion, I’d not seen or heard once any country’s leader threaten Russia.
This again shows how delusional Putin is
Yrral
Super, most Russian never had nothing, but he'll in their life, going back 200 years, maybe Russia will perform the Butcher of Bucha opera at the Boshoi
u_s__reamer
After speedy trials Putin & friends should be given their very own tightened Nuremberg noose in Kyiv, if not on Red Square, so that justice can be seen to be done. An unlikely scenario, granted, but this must be the dream of millions grieving and thirsting for revenge and justice on earth.
Blacklabel
Biden threatened Russia nearly every day for around a month with his "tough guy" act.
UChosePoorly
Blacklabel - Are you talking about when Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine? If so, I may have to give you that point.
Khaos
The Azovstal plant is a valid military target by the presence of sizeable Ukrainian forces. A presence of civilians there makes no difference to that.
If Ukrainian forces chose to fortify there, knowing that the location is used as a civilian shelter, then their are in fact using civilians as human shields. Using civilians to try to dissuade an enemy offensive.
And if civilians chose to go and hide there, together with the military.. well, that's not a very smart thing to do.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Nothing like a hypersonic intercontinental nuclear tipped missile to ruin your day.
Bob Fosse
President 45 threatened to drop nuclear bombs on Red Square and suggested using US bombers with Chinese flags pasted on them. “Tough guy” act indeed.
If 45 is off topic he should stop blabbering about what he would do and what would/wouldn’t have happened with Russia if he hadn’t lost.
UChosePoorly
Kyo wa - you forgot to add "No iam not defending putin."
Blacklabel
Nope.
Yesterday the claim was he is on Russia team now it’s he threatened them? I can’t see the flipping for the flipping.
Yrral
Kyo,you Japanese should not wish nobody get nuked,since you were on the receiving end of being nuked
Bob Fosse
Yep.
He is on record on any media platform you prefer making the threats. He called it “the N word” in an attempt to be cute. You must have heard about it.
He’s recorded on phone telling Golfer John Daly he would bomb Moscow.
Giuliani has been repeating the same story during recent guest appearances of 45 threatening to bomb Russian churches during a phone call to putin.
45 during a New Orleans rally in March suggested the US “bomb the s-“ out of Russia.
Tough guy act is nothing new, blaming Biden for this war is ridiculously out of touch.
Cricky
The steel works that the freedom fighters are holed up in are a prize for Russia, they don’t want to damage the factory too much. They want to use it in the future. The factory is the shield, not the civilians Russia couldn’t care less about them.
Blacklabel
So now “45” (and 47) threatening Russia is……bad? That’s odd.
And after the invasion, not before as 46 did.
u_s__reamer
The Azovstal plant is a valid military target
!!!???
How so?
(when the sovereign country of Ukraine itself and the people who live within its borders cannot be deemed " a valid military target by any stretch of the imagination, or by international law, unless, of course, you are talking about a war of aggression, as defined by the precedent set by the Nazis at Nuremberg.)
This cruel war waged by Russian fascists cannot be justified on any grounds by anyone claiming to be a decent human being. Yes, it's that simple, no ifs or buts.
zichi
Ukraine didn't attack Russia and no Ukrainian site is a valid target for the Ruskies.
Desert Tortoise
The US, UK and France have missiles with equivalent striking power. The launch of an ICBM or SLBM will be detected and and it's trajectory tracked long before its several warheads impact their targets, giving the target nation time to launch its counter strike well before the warheads hit.
However B-2s and the B-21, which is in testing now, can arrive over targets completely undetected and deliver conventional or nuclear ordnance with greater precision than the best ICBM. An enemy would have no time to launch a counterstrike as the first indication they were under attack would be warheads going off on their leadership, command and control architecture and on their missile silos.
bass4funk
Threatening and going through on action are two entirely different things.
You think Zelenskyy thinks of Biden as tough? Putin, China, Iran and the Saudis sure don’t.
No, he has every right as an American to criticize his government. A lot of people want to hear his opinion on the matter.
Yrral
Ukraine got a treason problem,all Ukrainian are not brave and noble, lots of them are flat out traitors,selling their soul to Putin, nobody in a sovereign state can enter in a confederation with an enemy like Russia and say they have a right to do it,even if undermine,your country
zichi
5,000 Ukrainian people were killed in the war in Donbas prior to 2022, and about 5,000 Russian separatists were killed.
Fact check: Russia falsely blames Ukraine for starting war
https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-russia-falsely-blames-ukraine-for-starting-war/a-60999948
bass4funk
On record? Doubt it.
I see
The entire country blames Biden.
https://www.capitalismmagazine.com/2022/04/the-failure-and-motive-of-bidens-dribs-and-drabs-tactics-in-ukraine/
The bigger problem for the Dems and a few idiot Republicans is that, quite a few want to not only go to war, but some called for regime change in a roundabout way. That’s even scarier because these people are contemplating it, far worse than screaming phone threats.
SuperLib
I seem to remember a couple of people mocking the US for "only sending blankets" a few months ago. Fast forward to an invasion and suddenly the narrative is "send my tax dollars back."
What will their position be in 6 months? Get involved or not? Who knows.
SuperLib
You called for US troops on the ground in Syria for a regime change.
Can you make up your mind about what you support?
Bob Fosse
Phone call to Russia was during his term. He still boasts about it.
It’s a phone interview with Fox Business. Are you saying it was faked?
bass4funk
Zelenskyy never forgot what Obama did and definitely didn’t do.
So besides not listening to what Zelenskyy wants and asked for what are we doing or more importantly, what are the Europeans doing under NATO to stop (what it was created to do to stop Russia?) Putin isn’t slowing down.
Either go in or not, take on Putin or just talk about it.
About the N-word specifically.
Funny, not even on the lib networks did they go around saying that one. This is exactly how gossip starts.
bass4funk
Not really, I was more for ending him. Sorry, if I didn’t properly clarified it.
I do. No ground troops, dispose of the leader, there.
SuperLib
Do you still want the US to pull out of NATO or have you done a 180 on that, too?
Bob Fosse
You do know 45 meant “nuclear” when he did his n-word skit, right?
How did you miss that? You really need to be better informed about things before responding.
bass4funk
I never liked NATO or the UN, I think they’re both useless having no teeth ineffective and cost taxpayers too much,so that should answer all of your questions.
SuperLib
Can anyone with experience in the military tell me if this works?
lincolnman
Hmmmm......
It was against this backdrop that Fox Business’ Stuart Varney asked the Republican again yesterday for what he’d do if he were still president.
*“I listen to [Vladimir Putin] constantly using the n word. That’s the n word, and he’s constantly using it: the nuclear word. And we never talk of, we say, ‘Oh, he’s a nuclear power.’ But we’re a greater nuclear power. We have the greatest submarines in the world, most powerful machines ever built. Most powerful, and they got built under me. Most powerful machines ever built, and nobody knows where they are. And you should say, *‘Look, if you mention that word one more time, we’re going to send them over, and we’ll be coasting back and forth up and down your coast.’”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-c1Me0Kezg&ab_channel=FoxBusiness
The exact quote is at 6:31 in the video...
SuperLib
Surprising to hear you say that given the situation in front of us, but to each his own.
At this point I'm not sure if a politician, in the middle of a war in Europe, would get success with this platform.
The Avenger
Biden canceled scheduled tests of old ballistic missiles so as not to escalate tensions with Russia. Ironically, showing that weakness is the biggest escalation possible. Specifically, Russia will know they have gone too far only when they have gone too far.
It sounds like its time to stop worrying about offending the Russians and develop a defensive shield against ICBMs.
Blacklabel
Yet same as all your other recycled repetitive cut and pastes “yesterday” was probably months ago, amirite?
so sometime in 2016-2020? Nothing to do with Ukraine invasion
Blacklabel
thats great isn’t it? Odd comments to me mad about for someone you claimed for years is pro-Russia?
is Biden wrong now that Trump agrees with him that this is genocide?
bass4funk
Now ask yourself the bigger question, can someone in the White House give a clear indecisive answer on what we are doing, what our goals are and what our objectives are and are we all in and helping the Ukrainian or just sticking our toe in the water?
No, I have been very clear about my dislike for both institutions
Biden voted for the Iraq war so….
bass4funk
as usual, the left want to disregard everything that Trump says and then hold choice of words when it’s some thing that they can clamor on in the hopes that they can make some salacious argument to Try and support the weak argument, every single time. Lol
Blacklabel
even simply who has control of all these weapons and money that is being given?
Desert Tortoise
The US cancelled that test worrying that the Russians would see the launch, interpret it as a nuclear attack regardless of anything we said publicly about it and launch their own counterstrike, with all the horrors that implies. A test event for stockpile reliability is not so critical you need to risk a possible nuclear war over it. Such tests can wait a bit. Consider that Russia had just raised the alert level very publicly on their nuclear forces and Mr. Putin had just made a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons against any nation that directly aided Ukraine. It was not a sign of weakness in any way but rather one of appropriate caution.
Desert Tortoise
You are apparently not a poker player. Why should they? You never show all your cards. Let them keep Ivan guessing what might be next.
Yrral
The world owes Ukrainian nothing,but what they intend to give them , Ukrainian got an enemy within problem,that should address, before critizing others, especially the German,80 percent of Putin gas is shipped through Ukraine to Europe
Desert Tortoise
Have you ever heard of this thing called Standard SM-3 Block II? Japan and the US are co-developing this missile and it has already knocked down an ICBM surrogate ( an expendable target missile that is essentially an unarmed ICBM ) in testing. It has truly long range. The intercepts are made in space before warheads and decoys can be deployed. This missile can be carried on ships, in Aegis Ashore and a shore based mobile launcher on a trailer is being developed so they can be made portable to defend more places, in particular Guam. They apparently will work with the Army's AN/TPX-2 radar system used with THAAD. It also can integrate with a Patriot battery and its radars. Lots of flexibility.
zichi
bass4funk
How you do work that out? NATO spends a massive amount on buying American weapons. NATO countries supported you after 9/11.
UChosePoorly
Our allies in Ukraine, unless you know something we don't? If that's the case, no need to be coy about it, you can share the info. You are amongst friends! And remember to always show your work/sources/links/cites!
Desert Tortoise
The US Army doesn't track its own weapons in the field and you expect the Ukrainian Army to do so in the middle of an existential war for their nation's very survival? Right now it is highly unlikely anything the US gave Ukraine is going anyplace but a Ukrainian Army magazine or is being shot at a Russian armored vehicle or aircraft. The time to worry might be at the conclusion of the war or if a drawn out stalemate develops. But right now the Ukrainians need every weapon and re-load we can shovel their way to shoot at the Russians.
In the US Army if, say, a missile fails BIT (Built In Test) after mounting it on a helicopter or a TOW launcher for example, the missile is taken off and tossed in the dirt with the other missiles. They don't even bother to record what the defect was. When the next battalion arrives and takes over they see these dirty, mud encrusted missiles laying in the dirt and send them all back to the depot. A large proportion test good at the depot but the forces in the field don't track anything, no time. if it looks questionable send it back to the depot and let them figure it out. Nobody has time for that kind of detailed book keeping in the middle of a shooting war. It's a ridiculous expectation.
Yrral
Tortoise,The difference between a man a child,is the price of his toys,Putin toy boat got sunk,guess he has play with his rubby ducky,in the bath, Russian do have an inventory chips, in weapon they will have too used solid state circuits in their weapon Google Russian Microchip Shortage
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
US Military expertise is so great! Just contemplate the significance of these two subsequent statements:
It’s now 35 days later, more than three weeks after the Russians were supposed to 'run out of ammunition and manpower', according to US military experts.
So, it appears that the Russians might, just might, have some ammunition and manpower left, considering that they’re only now beginning the second phase of Operation Z. So this raises the obvious question: is there any reason to suspect that the NATO forces might be projecting a shortage of ammunition and manpower onto their enemies? Why on earth would they do that? Hmmmm...
Never, ever, listen to anyone the media anoints as an “expert”. Their expertise, such as it is, usually consists of their ability to repeat the media’s narrative with a straight face, no matter how obviously absurd it is.
bass4funk
Good! Then they should get their money’s worth and go and use it.
Because so many of their country men also died in the attacks. So they had just as much of a national interest invested in that as well, we don’t over here, this is really Europe fight.
UChosePoorly
ESL Mundi - Are you still of the opinion that Russia is going to keep driving on to Portugal, or have you changed your mind on that now that you have seen their recent performance?
Yrral
Ego,we have enough weapon in the US stockpile,for a 100 years
zichi
bass4funk
So you are saying NATO should attack Russia?
The majority of those killed by 9/11 were Americans. America is part of NATO and the current Russian war also hurts the American economy. We helped America because we are your allies.
bass4funk
I said, it’s more their problem than ours.
Yes, I understand and still. It’s Europe’s problem, they buy so much of a military hardware, then they should use it, we should give them logistics and some support, but ultimately they have to do 90% of the fighting
zichi
bass4funk
Time for a no-fly zone enforced by America and the other NATO countries and anti-missile attacks.
Bob Fosse
Nope, clearly incorrect.
You must be confused.
Nope again. And if it ‘s nothing to do with the Ukraine invasion why is he and his supporters still banging on about how it wouldn’t have happened under his watch?
You’re all over the place.
bass4funk
NATO can call for one as well. Why won’t they,
They should do what they need to do. Remember, they’re the ones dependent on Russian energy especially the Germans
Yrral
Zichi,Putin is not through with Kiev,if he can pacify ,the east ,he headed too Kiev and beyond,
SuperLib
This? Are you back in Japan again?
Yrral
Zichi,I am sorry about your family,but it always involves,your obsession with America ,the German,sunk almost every British naval ship,we escorted British vessel,and supplied British with arms and other supplies
Tom San
Always.
Yrral
Zichi,have a nice day,I am out of here
michaelqtodd
Russia are big and strong.
China and India are funding them. Between the 3 of them and various other supporters getting towards half the world's population.
So sanctions will not help. Russians will plod on maybe for 3 even 5 more years. Look at the death and destruction in just 2 months. Is starting to drop from news cycle. Australian TV news barely reporting about it anymore. My heart goes out to the kids
UChosePoorly
Michaelqtodd - so do we just let the big and strong countries take what they want? I don't know if that is sustainable.