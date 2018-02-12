Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emergency services work at the scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 plane crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS
world

Russian passenger plane crashes near Moscow; 71 dead

3 Comments
By Maria Kiselyova and Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW

A Russian passenger plane crashed near Moscow soon after take-off on Sunday, killing all 71 people on board, and investigators said they were looking at all possible causes.

Temperatures were around minus 5 degrees Celsius with periodic snowfall when the short-haul AN-148 operated by Saratov Airlines took off for the city of Orsk in Orenburg region, about 900 miles (1,500 km) southeast of the capital.

President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to those who had lost relatives and ordered a special investigative commission to be set up.

"According to preliminary information, nobody survived," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The office of Russia's transport prosecutor said all 71 people on board had been killed. Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov confirmed there were no survivors and said DNA tests would be needed to identify the dead.

TV images of the crash site showed wreckage of the plane, including at least one engine, lying in fields covered with thick snow.

Helicopters were at the scene as well as rescuers on snowmobiles. An official of the Emergency Situations Ministry said two bodies and a flight recorder had been found.

Debris and human remains were spread over a radius of a kilometre from the crash site, investigators said.

They said they had opened a criminal case into the incident. Among the possibile causes they listed were weather conditions, human error and the plane's technical condition. No distress signals had been received from the crew.

The plane, manufactured in 2010, had been carrying 65 passengers and six crew. It disappeared from radar screens shortly after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport.

Interfax news agency said one Swiss national had been among the passengers.

Elena Voronova, a spokeswoman for Saratov Airlines, said there had been no concerns about the technical condition of the plane, which went into service with her company in 2016.

Images broadcast on state TV showed relatives waiting at Orsk airport, some with their heads in their hands.

The city's mayor told the Rossiya 24 TV channel a team of psychologists was working at the airport to comfort people.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

3 Comments
Login to comment

RIP

No reports of shoulder-fired SAM missile off the opposite coast

0 ( +0 / -0 )

RIP, tragedy

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Heart goes out to people who had loved ones on that flight. Does not feel terrible to put aside politics for moment and just be human.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Nature

Lake Shojiko

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Food & Drink

5 Romantic Restaurants In Tokyo To Dine On Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Fukuoka Flu Season: An Ounce of Prevention

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond Death and Pain: The Truth About Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 10-12

Savvy Tokyo