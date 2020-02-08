Sanders and Buttigieg face barrage of attacks from Democratic presidential rivals

Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top finishers in Iowa's first nominating contest, faced a barrage of criticism on Friday from rivals who said they did not have what it takes to lead the party to victory against Republican Donald Trump.
In a heated debate in New Hampshire just four days before the state's pivotal primary, the two came under heavy fire as their Democratic rivals questioned whether Sanders' democratic socialist views and Buttigieg's relative lack of experience made them too much of a risk for the Nov 3 election.
Sanders, 78, a U.S. senator and leader of the party's progressive wing, and Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, finished in a virtual dead heat in Iowa earlier this week.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the one-time front-runner who finished a disappointing fourth in Iowa, came out swinging in his most aggressive performance yet, a sign of growing desperation as he looks to rebound.
He said Trump would have an easy time ripping into Sanders in a general election campaign.
"Bernie has labeled himself, not me, a democratic socialist. I think that’s the label that the president is going to lay on everyone running with Bernie if he is the nominee," Biden said.
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who finished a distant fifth in Iowa, said Sanders would not attract the kind of centrist voters needed to win.
"Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is a candidate who will bring people in from the middle," Klobuchar said at the eighth Democratic debate. "I think we need someone to head up this ticket that actually brings people with her instead of shutting them out."
Biden and Klobuchar also questioned whether Buttigieg had enough experience to face off with Trump. Buttigieg served two terms as mayor of South Bend, a city with a population of 100,000.
"It is easy to go after Washington, because that’s a popular thing to do," Klobuchar said, telling Buttigieg that "it’s popular to say and makes you look like a cool newcomer."
Buttigieg said the Washington insider experience of some of his rivals was no longer what was needed, and it was time to "turn the page" on the old Washington politics.
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer said Buttigieg has not been able to show much appeal to the black and Latino voters who are crucial to a winning Democratic campaign.
"Unless you can appeal to the diverse parts of the Democratic Party, including specifically the black community, including specifically Latinos, if you can’t do that, then we can’t beat Donald Trump in November," Steyer said.
Buttigieg also came under fire for his record on race in South Bend. Asked about an increase in arrests of blacks on marijuana-related charges, he said as mayor he targeted cases"when there was gun violence and gang violence."
Asked if Buttigieg's answer was sufficient, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said: "No. You have to own up to the facts."
Historically, candidates who win the Iowa caucuses see a boost in New Hampshire, and two opinion polls released this week showed Buttigieg within striking distance of Sanders, who has consistently been atop the field in the state.
But with controversy surrounding the Iowa results, New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday takes on added importance in the race for the Democratic nomination.
Biden did not seem confident about how he would do.
"This is a long race. I took a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably take a hit here," he said.
After the performance in Iowa, Biden's campaign on Friday said that Anita Dunn, a longtime Democratic strategist and former White House aide to President Barack Obama, would assume a larger leadership role within the campaign.
Aides to Biden downplayed the move, noting that Dunn has been advising the campaign all along.
"This is not a reshuffling," one aide said. "This is giving her a slightly broader portfolio."
Sanders, who has called for a political revolution that will attract new voters, said "the way to beat Trump is by having the largest voter turnout in the history of this country."
He said he could appeal to working class voters who have given up on the political process "because they don’t believe anybody is hearing their pain, perceiving their pain, feeling their pain. And we’ve got to bring young people into the political process."
Notably absent from the debate was Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire former New York mayor, who is not competing in New Hampshire but has been assembling a formidable campaign operation in later voting states. Although Bloomberg has been ascending in national polls, he has been funding his own campaign and not taking donations, so he failed to meet the donations criteria for the debate.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
22 Comments
Login to comment
PTownsend
Hopefully the Democratic Party establishment will allow democratic principles to prevail so that the most popular candidate will be selected - and fully supported. Trump and fellow Republicans are pushing to further undermine the principles the republic's based on as they push the nation faster down the oily slope toward corporate authoritarianism.
Serrano
Pete Buttigieg is likely to draw the spotlight - and incoming fire from rivals
The Democrats really do eat their own. The spat between Warren and Sanders was hilarious. Especially during that one debate when, I think it was an MSNBC moderator, asked Sanders -
"I do want to be clear here - you're saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election."
Sanders: "That is correct."
Moderator: Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?"
Sanders shakes his head at the utter stupidity of the moderator.
Warren: "I disagreed."
LOLOL
Buttigieg, 38, is likely to bear the brunt of more attacks at the debate than he has in past events - primarily over his relatively thin track record in public office.
I don't hold that against him. Heck, Trump had zero experience in public office prior to his successful presidential run on his first try. He does, however have loads of business experience, and yeah, he had bankruptcies, but he picked up the pieces and came back to overall be successful.
Mr Kipling
I think the Democrats have lost the plot. They have one job, choose a candidate that will beat Trump in the swing states. Thats all... It shouldn’t be difficult!
Mr. Noidall
Biden is full of it. What all of Washington needs is fresher blood. Being a mayor qualifies as experience. And what good is a long trail of experience when you're going through the beginning stages of dementia; when you can't speak coherently; and you say gaff after gaff after gaff; and then your teeth fall out?
arrestpaul
I guess that means Buttigieg is now the leading contender for the Democrat Party's selection as POTUS.
Blacklabel
Mayor pete has 4 percent in South Carolina right now. Somehow the DNC got him 8 points up in the polls in 2 days for N.H. so let’s see what they manipulate next.
SuperLib
Evidence please. This isn't a conspiracy message board.
Blacklabel
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/latest_polls/
15 percent in Wednesday, 23 percent in Friday. Same exact Boston Globe poll.
23-15= 8 (except in Iowa)
why do you guys always scream “conspiracy theory” as a reflexive action?
Jimizo
@Blacklabel
Can you tell us what’s going on with these polls?
Lay it out for us.
Blacklabel
Dems have realized that Biden and Warren can’t win. So just like Iowa they are manufacturing support for Mayor Pete to weaken Bernie and set up Bloomberg.
as the polls show the Bernie number is exactly the same- he isn’t losing support. Mayor Pete is taking from Biden and Warren which makes no sense as those are different voting groups.
Strangerland
Repeatedly puts out conspiracy theories here. Questions why people ask him why he keeps putting out conspiracy theories.
The sound of our collective facepalms can be heard around the world.
Jimizo
How exactly are they manufacturing support? What’s going on with the Boston Globe poll? I’m intrigued.
SuperLib
How did they do that? The logistics would be interesting to hear.
Blacklabel
Within a month only ones left will be Steyer, Bloomberg, Mayor Pete and Bernie anyway.
Steyer is needed for South Carolina in case Biden can’t keep the votes away from Bernie.
Jimizo
At first, you said you are voting for Bernie because he is best placed to lose to Trump.
Then you got all noble and wanted to vote for him because he got screwed last time.
Now you don’t really care.
Quite a progression.
Blacklabel
I’m still voting for Bernie in the primary. An angry group of Bernie supporters don’t vote for anyone else once you screw him again. Plus makes your whole team look dishonest and you lose the House too.
Win/ win because the best placed Dem to lose to Trump is.....all of them.
Jimizo
Oh, we’re back to voting for Bernie to give Trump and the Republicans a better chance.
I think you are best sticking with that one.
Blacklabel
Liberal insanity continues:
UMass Lowell poll: 62% of New Hampshire Democrats would rather see a giant meteor strike the earth and extinguish all human life than see President Trump get re-elected.
i saw the debate, Klobuchar and Steyer made the most sense today. But neither has any chance to win. Biden seemed almost irrelevant, he’s done.
Zaphod
Scott Adams predicts that the establishment will get their way, and the ticket will be: Biden + Harris.
I give Adams more credibility than our local commentators.
Chip Star
Let’s all remember that Black is a registered Democrats, so when he says, “Dems,” he really means, “we.”
Chip Star
Let’s also not forget that Black constantly disparages polls as untrustworthy when they don’t support his positions.
Chip Star
Lastly, let’s also m keep in mind that Black thinks the Deep State is real, Mueller’s is corrupt, and Donny has a mandate from the populace.