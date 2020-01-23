Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded; suspects at large

A violent altercation that escalated into gunfire in downtown Seattle left one woman dead and six other bystanders wounded outside a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday, and police said they were searching for at least two suspects.
The precise circumstances of the shooting, what precipitated the bloodshed and the number of people involved remained murky hours after the incident, which unfolded in a busy shopping district during the evening rush-hour.
The violence, which investigators deemed was "not a random incident," grew out of a dispute in front of a McDonald's restaurant, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told reporters at a briefing near the crime scene.
"People pulled out guns, shots rang out, people ran in various directions," she said.
The chief added there were "multiple people involved as shooters" who apparently fled the scene, but she declined to specify how many suspects police believed were at large.
"We've locked down the scene. We have no active shooting at this point ... so everything is safe for the night."
Seattle television station KOMO-TV, citing witness accounts, reported that two men were seen arguing on the street before pulling guns on each other and opening fire as pedestrians around them scattered for cover.
All of those hit by gunfire were believed to have been bystanders, authorities said.
A Fire Department spokesman described the lone fatality as a woman about 40 to 50 years of age, who was found dead at the scene. Seven other victims were brought to Harborview Medical Center's emergency room, a hospital spokeswoman said.
One of those patients was a woman in her 50s who was listed in critical condition as she underwent emergency surgery, according to Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. Another was a 9-year-old boy in serious condition, he said.
An office worker identified only as Bill told KOMO-TV he heard gunfire and saw scores of people running away in terror as he watched the scene unfold from an upstairs office window .
"It was sheer panic," he said. "I've never seen anything like it."© Thomson Reuters 2020.
therougou
Keep it coming, USA.
daito_hak
Another day in USA.
PTownsend
Two gun toting 'he-men' (in their own minds) get into a fight, and because they're carrying guns (because they're cowards) decide to shoot at each other with no regard for anyone else.
If an innocent was shot and killed, my condolences to their family, friends and community. If innocents were injured, knock wood they heal quickly.
How much will this cost taxpayers?
Hats off to all emergency personnel, especially those who put their lives on the line every single time they're on duty, knowing there are so many cowards and whacks on the streets carrying weapons.
Screw a bunch of talk about 'motive'. This, like all other shootings, happened because a coward (maybe 2) carrying a gun pulled the trigger. The more guns in circulations, the more cowards and outright whacks carrying guns, the more guns will be used. What a sick, sick country.
I'm so pleased I live in Japan.
Reckless
Rare to hear of a shooting in Seattle as opposed to Chicago or Baltimore...
Osaka_Doug
In a country that allows anyone to carry guns it can be expected there will be shootings like this over disputes. It's sad that bystanders suffer because guns are legal.
oldman_13
Guns guns guns, the American way.
WA4TKG
Heroin dealers. Just like in Amsterdam.
Cricky
Land of the fee, home of the gun wielding. Fire that many times at the stars that spankled banner is going to fall and kill someone. The price of freedom does require large amounts of red and white blood. And a handgun, just to be freedom loving.
PTownsend
Not anymore. Almost daily lately. Not as bad as some of the cities with the biggest problems, but getting worse. Where this happened has long been known as a place to buy street drugs. Where there are people buying and selling drugs, there are creeps with guns. And Seattle is an American city, ergo it's easy to get guns. The more guns in circulation, the more shootings. The only 'good guys' on the streets with guns are the police.