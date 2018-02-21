Secret Pence-N Korea meeting planned, then scrapped

Mike Pence and North Korean officials had planned to meet secretly during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, but Pyongyang scrapped the talks after the U.S. vice president denounced abuses from the "murderous regime," U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Pence did not interact with the North Koreans even though he was seated in the same box as them at the opening ceremony of the Games earlier this month -- nor did he shake hands with the North's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam during an earlier leaders' reception.
The U.S. vice president, who led the American delegation to the Games, said at the time he traveled with the father of late former prisoner Otto Warmbier to the South to "remind the world of the atrocities happening in North Korea."
"During the vice president's recent visit to South Korea to demonstrate allied resolve and support American athletes, the possibility arose of a brief meeting with the North Korean delegation leaders," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.
"The vice president was ready to take this opportunity to drive home the necessity of North Korea abandoning its illicit ballistic missile and nuclear programs.
"At the last minute, DPRK officials decided not to go forward with the meeting. We regret their failure to seize this opportunity," she added.
Pence's spokesman Nick Ayers characterized the offer as the North having "dangled a meeting in hopes of the vice president softening his message, which would have ceded the world stage for their propaganda during the Olympics."
"Instead, the vice president met with defectors who escaped tyranny, hosted Fred Warmbier, whose son was essentially murdered by North Korea, pointed out their atrocious record on human rights and enslavement of hundreds of thousands of their people, spoke about their hostile plans with nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles and announced a new round of tough economic sanctions were on the way."
Even as the U.S. warned against falling for Pyongyang's Olympic charm offensive, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued an invitation via his sister Kim Yo Jong, who was attending the Games, for a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
"North Korea would have strongly preferred the vice president not use the world stage to call attention to those absolute facts or to display our strong alliance with those committed to the maximum pressure campaign," Ayers said.
"But as we've said from day one about the trip: this administration will stand in the way of Kim's desire to whitewash their murderous regime with nice photo ops at the Olympics.
"Perhaps that's why they walked away from a meeting or perhaps they were never sincere about sitting down."
Analysts say the North's Olympic diplomatic drive sought to loosen international sanctions against it and undermine the alliance between Seoul and Washington.
On his return trip from the Games, Pence said there was "no daylight" between the U.S., South Korean and Japan on efforts to isolate Pyongyang economically and diplomatically until it abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile program.
Washington calls it a campaign of "maximum pressure."
Global alarm at the rapid advance of nuclear-armed North Korea's weapons technology rose further last year when the regime tested its Hwasong-15 ballistic missile -- theoretically capable of hitting the mainland U.S. -- in a challenge to Washington, which has threatened to "utterly destroy" the regime in the event of an attack.
President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong Un have engaged in a series of personal insults.
But as tensions rose between the North and Washington, the Games triggered a rapid reconciliation between the two Koreas, who are still technically at war.
"The president made a decision that if they wanted to talk, we would deliver our uncompromising message. If they asked for a meeting, we would meet," Ayers said, referring to Trump.
"He also made clear that until they agreed to complete denuclearization we weren't going to change any of our positions or negotiate."© 2018 AFP
12 Comments
Login to comment
Goodlucktoyou
Both sides should abandon nukes.
Reckless
Nuclear power will be required for space exploration as we travel away from the sun and solar is unavailable but it should not be used as an offensive weapon.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Mother probably didn't approve of Pence being in the same room with another woman.
maybeperhapsyes
NEVER...close the door on negotiations!
Why do our leaders behave like petulant 3 year olds?
dcog9065
NK had a chance for some dialogue here but they cancelled it themselves and through away the opportunity.
They have ensured that the world sees through their Olympics BS and that no dialogue will happen now without completely ridding themselves of their nukes. How many more opportunities does the world have to give NK?
Blacklabel
Why? Because if they have a “secret” meeting they will be accused of something nefarious, the media and the Dems will demand transcripts and someone will file a lawsuit about something.
if they don’t have it at all, still criticized but at least they don’t have to deal with all that other nonsense.
Serrano
Photo: On the left - sister of the world's worst dictator, totally in cahoots with him. On the right, the freely elected vice president of the freest country on the face of the Earth - proven by the election of President Donald Trump. What a contrast.
Laguna
Nah. Because the North Korean regime is as bloody as pointed out and indicated no signs of compromise. Let the North stew and hope for a peaceful solution, but a meeting with no agenda for this would further nothing.
Oh, and Black - you sound a bit defensive. There are legitimate goals, and there are strawmen. Perhaps you should ask for Trump's birth certificate.
joyridingonthetitanic
Not that secret then!
So much for American confidentiality! Seems this was the worst kept secret in the world!
Jimizo
Believe it or not, other countries have elected things as preposterous as Trump. Trump for me is a stupider version of Silvio Berlesconi.
CrazyJoe
What was the purpose of politicizing his trip in the first place? Wasn't it enough to go to show support for the U.S. Olympic Team? Why poke a stick in the eye of North Korea when you were planning to hold a secret meeting that could have provided some sort of diplomatic breakthrough? I bet the State Department had no role whatsoever in this.
Myhumbletake
Nobody wants to meet Pence d***head. He doesn’t have what it takes to be a leader. In his delusional world, he operates the imaginary of a tough man under the name of Amerikkka. Little does he know the world doesn’t care. His basket of deplorables in form of government gives every household something to laugh at. Keep the mediocre clown show on.