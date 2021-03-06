Senate Democrats reach deal on jobless aid in Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill

Democrats in the U.S. Senate said Friday they had resolved their differences over unemployment aid in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill, enabling them to move forward with the sweeping package after hours of delay.
The deal would scale back the level of jobless benefits provided in the version of the bill that passed the House of Representatives last week and set up new tax breaks for people receiving them, according to Democratic aides.
"We have reached a compromise that enables the economy to rebound quickly while also protecting those receiving unemployment benefits from being hit with (an) unexpected tax bill next year," said Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key centrist who had pushed to scale back the aid.
The compromise among Democrats, who control the chamber by the narrowest possible margin, set the stage for a resumption of a potentially long process in which Republicans were expected to offer scores of amendments to try to change the bill. The proceeding was expected to last late into the evening, with a final vote possibly not coming until Saturday.
Biden supports the agreement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
Unemployment aid was just one of many friction points in the sweeping bill. An attempt to raise the minimum wage fell short earlier in the day, and more votes were expected in a debate that could extend into the weekend.
The legislation currently calls for $400 per week in federal jobless benefits through Aug. 29, on top of state benefits, to help Americans who have lost jobs amid the economic trauma caused by the coronavirus.
The compromise would lower that weekly benefit to $300, but extend it through Sept. 6, according to a Democratic aide. The first $10,200 would be tax-free.
The agreement also extends a tax break for businesses for an additional year through 2026.
Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate and House of Representatives. Congress is scrambling to complete work on the legislation so Biden can sign it into law before March 14, when some existing pandemic-related benefits are due to expire.
Senate Democrats must keep all 50 of their members on board, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the deciding vote if no Republicans support the bill.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is walking a tightrope as he tries to steer the bill through the Senate, aiming to keep liberals and moderates happy while not alienating House Democrats.
So far, Senate Democrats have stripped out the House-passed minimum wage increase and modified $350 billion in state and local aid to steer more money to smaller states. If the Senate passes the bill, the House would have to sign off on those changes before Biden could sign it into law.
Republicans were one vote down after Senator Dan Sullivan left Washington en route home to Alaska for a family funeral.
MINIMUM WAGE HIKE REJECTED
Senators rejected a proposal by Senator Bernie Sanders to more than double the $7.25-per-hour federal minimum wage to $15 over five years. Sanders called the current level a "starvation" wage that has been in place for more than a decade.
The Senate fell far short of the 60 votes needed to overrule the Senate parliamentarian's decision that a minimum wage increase cannot be included in the bill because of special rules governing debate.
Those rules allow for advancing the emergency spending bill, which the Biden administration has said is needed to stem the continuing economic fallout from the pandemic, with only a simple majority of supporters in the 100-member Senate, instead of 60 votes needed for most bills to clear procedural hurdles.
Democrats pledged to continue pursuing the minimum wage increase in separate legislation.
As Congress raced to approve the bill, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Friday that U.S. employment surged in February, adding 379,000 jobs, significantly higher than many economists had expected.
The U.S. unemployment rate, while still high at 6.2% last month, was down from 6.3% in January.
With Senate Republicans so far moving in lock-step against the bill, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the legislation "a poorly-targeted rush job," and said the U.S. economy did not need the stimulus provided in the bill.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday's jobs data showed the country would not return to pre-pandemic employment levels for two years, with 9.5 million people still out of work.
The relief legislation includes funding for vaccines and medical supplies, extends jobless assistance and provides a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments.
Opinion polls indicate broad public support for the package.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
PTownsend
The majority of Main Street want and need help now mainly because of the ways they've been financially smacked by the Trump Republicans that so badly bungling the pandemic.
The economic problems the country is dealing with are on the Trump R's.
The majority of those on Main Street support the federal assistance, yet the Republicans are holding that up.
The Republicans have clearly shown they remain interested in continuing their support of Wall Street, and care nada for Main Street. The R's show their priorities are maintaining the wealth and power of the already-haves. No wonder they're trying so hard to limit the voting rights of those at the lower ends of the wealth/power ladder.
PTownsend
above: so badly bungled the pandemic.
P. Smith
Why are republicans obstructing this much needed lifeline to hundreds of thousands of Americans?
plasticmonkey
Because they don’t want to give Democrats credit for doing the right thing. They think they can get more political mileage from whining about “radical fat left socialism”.
plasticmonkey
far left
The Avenger
How about a bill amendment that says if your Senator votes no their state gets no funding from the bill?
Refresh my memory which party rushed a tax cut bill with changes penciled in the margins and used reconciliation to ram it through?
GdTokyo
Republicans seem to think that needlessly delay a bill that enjoys 77% approval including 60% of sel-identified Republicans is good political strategy. I’ll take that bet starting with Ron “useful idiot” Johnson.
SuperLib
The GOP, especially McConnell, will try to block every piece of legislation whether it's good for the country or not.
bass4funk
$140 million for the California “RedLine” Subway that really no one takes except the poor.
$505,925,000 to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama to address key factors that contribute to the migration unaccompanied undocumented minors to the United States.
An absolute waste as well as an insult to Americans that desperately need the aid.
$453 million “for assistance for Ukraine.”
Why?
No wonder this thing has sunk like the Spruce Goose. None of this helps the American people. I like bacon, but not that much.
GdTokyo
Funny how Republicans have found their voice on fiscal responsibility after doubling the debt in a mere 4 years during an economic expansion.
bass4funk
...and lowering the unemployment in the process.
The less than 500 counties won by Joe Biden generated 70% of America’s GDP in 2018
The more than 2400 counties won by Trump generated 29% of America’s GDP in 2018
Conclusion: Democrats subsidize red welfare states
lincolnman
Because the poor don't deserve to get to work? Yep, sounds like a Repub...
Hmmm....giving aid to poor countries so their people will remain there is somehow "bad" and contributes to migration. Repub logic...
OK - you poor people that need to get to work - helping fund your mass transit so you can is an "insult" to you. Get that? More Repub logic...
And without one request for faux dirt on Hunter....amazing....
The Spruce Goose didn't sink - it's on display at an aviation museum in Oregon....
Repubs sure were at the trough for that huge tax cut for the Top 1% - which by the way, cost the exact same amount as this stimulus bill ($1.9 trillion).
bass4funk
And yet, Biden wants to kill jobs that so many poor people depend on
Sorry, I believe in taking care of poor people in our country first, no wonder Trump was a rockstar to the poor and blue collar worker.
But not in the stimulus package.
Didn’t fly like Biden’s policies either.
Ok, so punish the job creators and how do Democrats respond, let’s force the job creators to pay $15 an hour even though we can’t open our doors and make money and then go out of business, typical liberal logic.
P. Smith
Absolutely incorrect. It’s amazing this post is allowed to stand.
No you don’t. You constantly pillory democrats for trying to help poor people whilst praising republicans for constantly cutting back on social safety net programs.
He wasn’t.
P. Smith
Yet, said this:
The largest flying boat to have ever flown that is housed in McMinnville, Oregon sank? Weird, I never heard that.
zichi
Trump promised to solve the homeless problem. He didn't. Trump claimed Ivanka created 15 million jobs. She didn't. Trump lowered the taxes but the rich got the bigger slice of the cake. During Trump's term, National Debt increased by a record $9 trillion. Trump said he would build a wall, coast to coast. He didn't. Trump said the pandemic would be over by Easter. It wasn't.
Trump and his wife were secretly vaccinated in January for the Covid-19 but denied it to others.
zichi
Trump promised to look after West Virginia coal miners. He didn't.
Happy Day
What exactly is the $1.9 trillion for again? Other than the few pennies going to Americans in need?
As bass4funk noted, the vast majority is for foreign countries and political payouts. And as McConnell noted, recovery will happen soon without the "stimulus".
But because Trump is a bad guy, let's pass the bill, right guys?
Makes sense to me.
SuperLib
The bill just passed the Senate. Debate over.
lincolnman
Except those weren't Biden's word's - they're yours...
Repub logic - rather than give aid to poor countries to take care of their people so they won't leave, spend it on a useless wall and rail against illegal immigrants - like the ones that work at Mar-A-Lago and Bedminster...
And?
Two clear errors today - it did fly - a very short distance. You need a remedial aviation course...
Punish them by giving them a permanent tax break, while the one for the middle class runs out in 2025....
