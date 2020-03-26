Senate passes $2.2 trillion virus rescue package

The Senate late Wednesday passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The unanimous vote came despite misgivings on both sides about whether it goes too far or not far enough and capped days of difficult negotiations as Washington confronted a national challenge unlike it has ever faced.
The 880-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, appeared somber and exhausted as he announced the vote — and he released senators from Washington until April 20, though he promised to recall them if needed.
“The legislation now before us now is historic because it is meant to match a historic crisis,"said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY. “Our health care system is not prepared to care for the sick. Our workers are without work. Our businesses cannot do business. Our factories lie idle. The gears of the American economy have ground to a halt."
The package is intended as relief for an economy spiraling into recession or worse and a nation facing a grim toll from an infection that's killed nearly 20,000 people worldwide. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, asked how long the aid would keep the economy afloat, said: “We’ve anticipated three months. Hopefully, we won’t need this for three months."
Underscoring the effort's sheer magnitude, the bill finances a response with a price tag that equals half the size of the entire $4 trillion annual federal budget.
Insistently optimistic, President Donald Trump said of the greatest public-health emergency in anyone's lifetime, "I don’t think its going to end up being such a rough patch" and anticipated the economy soaring “like a rocket ship” when it's over.
The drive by leaders to speed the bill through the Senate was slowed as four conservative Republican senators from states whose economies are dominated by low-wage jobs demanded changes, saying the legislation as written might give workers like store clerks incentives to stay on unemployment instead of returning to their jobs since they may earn more money if they're laid off than if they're working. They settled for a failed vote to modify the provision.
Other objections floated in from New York Gov Andrew Cuomo, who has become a prominent Democrat on the national scene as the country battles the pandemic. Cuomo, whose state has seen more deaths from the pandemic than any other, said, “I'm telling you, these numbers don't work."
Ardent liberals like Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were restless as well, but top Washington Democrats assured them that a additional coronavirus legislation will follow this spring and signaled that delaying the pending measure would be foolish.
The sprawling measure is the third coronavirus response bill produced by Congress and by far the largest. It builds on efforts focused on vaccines and emergency response, sick and family medical leave for workers, and food aid.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, swung behind the bipartisan agreement, saying it “takes us a long way down the road in meeting the needs of the American people."
Senate passage delivered the legislation to the Democratic-controlled House, which will most likely pass it Friday. House members are scattered around the country and the timetable for votes in that chamber was unclear.
House Democratic and Republican leaders have hoped to clear the measure for Trump's signature by a voice vote without having to call lawmakers back to Washington.
The package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.
It includes a controversial, heavily negotiated $500 billion program for guaranteed, subsidized loans to larger industries, including airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well.
Six days of arduous talks produced the bill, creating tensions among Congress' top leaders, who each took care to tend to party politics as they maneuvered and battled over crafting the legislation. But failure is not an option, nor is starting over, which permitted both sides to include their priorities.
“That Washington drama does not matter any more,” McConnell said. “The Senate is going to stand together, act together, and pass this historic relief package today.”
The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.
A huge cash infusion for hospitals expecting a flood of COVID-19 patients grew during the talks to an estimated $130 billion. Another $45 billion would fund additional relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local response efforts and community services.
Democrats said the package would help replace the salaries of furloughed workers for four months, rather than the three months first proposed. Furloughed workers would get whatever amount a state usually provides for unemployment, plus a $600 per week add-on, with gig workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.
Businesses controlled by members of Congress and top administration officials — including Trump and his immediate family members — would be ineligible for the bill's business assistance.
Schumer boasted of negotiating wins for transit systems, hospitals and cash-hungry state governments that were cemented after Democrats blocked the measure in votes held Sunday and Monday.
But Cuomo said the Senate package would send less than $4 billion to New York, far short of his estimate that the crisis will cost his state up to $15 billion over the next year. More than 280 New Yorkers have died from the virus, a death toll more than double that of any other state.
Still, Pelosi said the need for more money for New York is “no reason to stop the step we are taking.”
Pelosi was a force behind $400 million in grants to states to expand voting by mail and other steps that Democrats billed as making voting safer but Republican critics called political opportunism. The package also contains $15.5 billion more for a surge in demand for food stamps as part of a massive $330 billion title for agency operations.
Republicans won inclusion of an “employee retention” tax credit that's estimated to provide $50 billion to companies that retain employees on payroll and cover 50% of workers' paycheck up to $10,000. Companies would also be able to defer payment of the 6.2% Social Security payroll tax.
A companion appropriations package ballooned as well, growing from a $46 billion White House proposal to $330 billion, which dwarfs earlier disasters — including Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy combined.
Europe is enacting its own economic recovery packages, with huge amounts of credit guarantees, government spending and other support.
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, has agreed to commit over 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) in fiscal stimulus and support — roughly 30% of that nation's entire annual output. France, Spain and Italy have launched similar programs.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
In the United States, more than 55,000 people have been sickened and more than 1,000 have died.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
60 Comments
Chip Star
Republicans continue to obstruct instead of working with democrats to assist the American people. Smh.
Mr. Noidall
Not all the way true. Democrats have been holding the bill hostage until they could smuggle in items of their extreme left-wing agenda. Things that are totally unrelated to the relief of damage caused by the virus. Elements of the green new deal. Cancelling all USPS debt. Forced diversity (quotas) in corporate boardrooms. The democrats have been exposed in front of the American people. After three years of their shenanigans you'd think they'd show a lottle shame. But lo and behold. They have none and continue to hurt the country in incalculable terms.
Chip Star
And then you bother to actually read the article:
*But the drive by leaders to speed the bill through the Senate was slowed as four conservative Republican senators demanded changes, saying the legislation as written “incentivizes layoffs" and should be altered to ensure employees don't earn more money if they're laid off than if they're working.*
bass4funk
The Democrats were working with the Republicans only to take advantage of the Senators that are on leave now because of this virus, so they thought it’s their chance to load as much radical liberal pork they can shove more in than a sausage.
Restricts colleges from providing information about illegal aliens
Money for Planned Parenthood
Same-day voter registration
Online voter registration
Wind and Solar credits
Reduction in Airline emissions
Increased leverage for labor unions
Illuminate US Postal Service debt
Same day voter registration
$35 million to the Kennedy Center
This is just the tip of the iceberg, none of these radical demands have anything to do with helping people get through this Coronavirus.
Chip Star
Another conservative that didn’t bother to read the article in which it clearly stated that republican senators continued to obstruct the passage of this bill. This one has also been saying, “we all need to work together on this” out one side of his mouth whilst continuously and erroneously bashing democrats out the other side. Good lord!
Why is reading so difficult for conservatives? It explains why Fox “News” has such high railings given conservatives prefer to be told what to think instead of taking the time to do the research themselves. Smh.
Mr. Noidall
Just gross. It's like they already know it'll be long before they get the whitehouse again; so in the meantime they'll take advantage of the situation and try to implement their sick agenda that way.
Wolfpack
$2 trillion!!! Money for everyone- whether you lost your job as a result of the pandemic or not. That is just crazy. All kinds of Left wing agenda items jammed into this disgusting bill. $10,000 off student loan debt - why? There is a special interest feeding frenzy going on and a huge load of debt about to be transferred onto the shoulders of succeeding generations on top of the $23 trillion already on the books. America is already overspending by a cool $1 trillion this fiscal year. The money needed to deal with this crisis is in the current expenditures. Look for the K Street lobbyists to rake it in. It’s a sickening display of all that is wrong with modern America.
bass4funk
Gross is an understatement. Of course the Republicans were going to obstruct all that unnecessary pork. Absolutely sneaky...”college debt relief” for all students? It’s just all so disgusting and the people are not going to forget that especially in this crisis that the Democrats were trying to pull a fast one and denying the people much-needed aid.
PTownsend
Trump has made the swamp deeper and wider. And with so much money being spent by the Trump admin, the swamp creatures have probably got even nastier.
Northernlife
At least the states is trying to take care of its people Japan on the other hand...
bass4funk
Republicans? Hmmm...Had no idea Democrats started with an “R.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/congress/democrats-block-advancement-of-critical-economic-relief-package
https://www.redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/03/24/even-the-mainstream-media-has-turned-on-democrats-for-killing-the-stimulus-bill/
https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/03/23/senate-democrats-again-block-coronavirus-relief-over-desired-additions/
Good to know that people see that the Dems care only about power and identity politics. Once again they’re helping Trump, good move Nancy and Chuck.
Tom
4 republicans, not democrats...Bernie too but not a democrat.
CrazyJoe
Morgan Stanley predicts 3.4 million filed for unemployment last week
March’s unemployment rate is projected to be 12%
The highest rate since the Great Depression
https://www.wimsradio.com/2020/03/24/morgan-stanley-predicts-3-4-million-filed-for-unemployment-2/
bass4funk
Thank China.
Jimizo
@Wolfpack
I take my hat off to you. You are the only conservative here who still cares about fiscal conservatism. The rest jettisoned that principle when Trump won office and went berserk with the credit card when the economy was good.
commanteer
Conservatives read quite a bit more, and their entire knowledge of world affairs does not depend on one article in JT. Perhaps you should read a bit more, and be better informed? You seem to only know what is described in this article.
Chip Star
Hilarious to see anyone cite the Daily Signal, Red State, or the Washington Examiner as if they are credible sources of information on anything. All three have a long track record of constant retractions like Fox “News.” ROFL!
Strangerland
Is "implore" the American version of "urge"?
zichi
But the drive by leaders to speed the bill through the Senate was slowed as four conservative Republican senators demanded changes, saying the legislation as written “incentivizes layoffs" and should be altered to ensure employees don't earn more money if they're laid off than if they're working.
Strangerland
Trump made a fortune from the 2008 financial collapse. He clearly stated so in the 2016 debates.
With a package equal to half a year's economy for the whole country, how much of that money will filter down to the common man, and how much will be like his so called "tax breaks", the majority of which go to the top few percent?
How much of the $2 trillion will end up in the pockets of Trump's corporations and the benefactors of his nepotism?
I predict 60%+.
Strangerland
The inference being that people are choosing not to work.
Ignoring the reality that right now people can't. This isn't a matter of choosing to work or not, this is a matter of there not being work to choose.
Ike-in-Tokyo-from-89
No. A deal that Senate Minority Whip Chuck Schumer praised as bipartisan was scrapped on the arrival of Nancy Pelosi.
Please, cut out the propaganda.
Kuya 808
The article does not clearly state that four Republican senators obstructed the passage of the bill, because the vote has not been taken yet. All the article says is four Republicans raised concerns about some provisions in the bill. While on the other hand, you have the article clearly stating that Bernard Sanders (D) has vowed to block the bill if those Republicans don't drop their concerns. In other words, shut up and go along or I'll vote to kill the whole thing.
In the last two tries the bill failed to be moved forward because every single one of the Democrats voted it down. Every single one, and that's 47 to be exact, voted to block this bill. It should also be noted in those votes every single Republican Senator voted for it. Every single one.
Maybe that's that's how somebody would get the idea that it's the Democrats that have been the obstructors in this emergency situation.
The Avenger
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!
4:04 PM · Mar 25, 2020
Sneezy
The virus was known about outside of China since at least January 7. South Korea got on top of it, and they're doing well. The US didn't, and it isn't.
Who is ultimately responsible for keeping the US safe?
zichi
Trump and all of his family and business are barred from receiving any money from the package.
PTownsend
Thank you Senator Schumer etal.
https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-chuck-schumer-bars-trump-businesses-from-bailout-fund-2020-3
Trump can further help by not playing golf at his properties for the remainder of his term. And Jared, Ivanka, Don Jr etal should hunker down in their respective palaces, not fly off to Alaska to kill a grizzly, not fly off to Israel for more land deals. If they do, the costs borne by the Secret Service to protect them will be reduced.
bass4funk
Not really. Red State a few, but they did clean house. The Washington Examiner became increasingly influential in conservative political circles, hiring much of the talent from The Washington Times. Now contrast that with the largest liberal outlets that have constant retractions or firings (Chris Matthews the lastest causality) of pundits or refractions especially when it comes to this President.
bass4funk
So basically thousands of employees in the service area of those businesses can’t get any money, well, I’m sure Trump will rectify that injustice.
Look, the Democrats have had a bad year, they want to further pound nails into their coffin with this stunt....let them. Better for Trump and definitely better for the Republicans in general.
lincolnman
BINGO!
Well, I'll give one thing to these Repub no-sayers, they're sticking to their opposition to "radical leftist socialist policies"...
The rest of the Repubs? Give us free money! We want federal bailouts! We want the biggest socialist handout in history! Socialism for all!
We have to start calling the Trump supporters here PTS - Pro-Trump Socialists...
I bet next week they'll tell Trump to recruit Bernie and pitch Pence...
natsu823
Hope I will be able to get $1200 from US.
Meanwhile in Japan there are having meeting after meeting about $100- $200 a person.
Hopefully JP government can decide by year end. lol
plasticmonkey
Do you know who supports this funding? Donald J. Trump.
So your man Trump is a radical liberal. (And BTW, Melania is on the board of trustees for the Kennedy Center.)
When people can't go out or congregate, people can't go to vote or go register to vote. Voting is an essential component of a functioning democracy. It's one of the things that separates the United States from countries like North Korea. But I forgot: one of the main goals of the current GOP is voter suppression. It's the only way it can stay in power.
Chip Star
Conservative media have at least three times as many retractions as legitimate media. I’ve provided the cites many times before.
zichi
bass4funk
The ban does not cover the employees of the Trump business and if they are entitled to benefits like others then they will receive. I doubt very much Trump would take any action to rectify any injustice against his employees.
Contract workers at his clubs have been let go.
rgcivilian1
Time to fire both left and right troublemakers in both Democrat and Republican parties. That is the whole holdup. Both Democrats and Republicans for once are working except the extreme right and left wings who have polluted the US party system and holding US citizens hostage.
SuperLib
Good to see the Dems holding out for things that will benefit the common man.
expat
If it passes, it will be all he talks about, as thousands of people continue to fall ill and die. Just to make him look bad, of course...
Wolfpack
Apparently the Mayor of New York City because that’s where most of the cases are.
HonestDictator
@Chip-Star, those particular commentators are not conservatives, they're something else completely. I've many a conservative who expects efficient cost effective governance... But it's obviously not what they're for.
koujuke39
If you are looking for the Trump cheer leader posts you do not have to read what they wrote. Just go by the majority minus response numbers beneath their posts. There's a reason for Trump losing the popular vote by over 3 million votes in the last election.
Silvafan
@Mr. Noidall
The real reason why the Republicans don't want to vote.
Chuck Schumer made sure businesses controlled by Trump, his family, and top US officials couldn't get money from the government's $2 trillion coronavirus bailout fund
https://www.yahoo.com/news/chuck-schumer-made-sure-businesses-121220173.html
Oh, my..........!
Numan
They are employees that work together.
Sneezy
Republicans, November 7, 2016 - March 25, 2020: New York isn't America, and it doesn't count, and we should arbitrarily not count its votes.
Republicans, March 26, 2020: Actually New York is responsible for protecting all of America.
For the record, Wolfpack, the correct answer is: the President. The President of the USA is responsible for protecting US citizens.
sf2k
oh no! they'd have to be paid a living wage (not the minimum wage). Maybe even put companies out of business who cannot exist without wage slaves
Delicious
lincolnman
And the real question we all want to know - will this bill offer compensation to the illegal immigrants Trump employs at his properties?
https://www.mycentraljersey.com/story/news/2019/12/05/bound-brook-women-exposed-trumps-illegal-immigrants-bedminster-club/2618504001/
stormcrow
It would be better to not see Mitch do the thumbs up thing in imitation of his idol who wasted way too much time playing his fiddle while Rome burned.
Any other president would have been more on top of this thing long ago.
bass4funk
Great to see the GOP strip that unnecessary pork.
Great to know.
bass4funk
Not according to the records of the NYT, CNN, msnbc, and the Washington Post.
Numan
@bass
Proof/evidence please! We are waiting!
bass4funk
sure.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_New_York_Times_controversies
Serrano
Insistently optimistic, President Donald Trump said of the greatest public-health emergency in anyone's lifetime, "I don’t think its going to end up being such a rough patch" and anticipated the economy soaring “like a rocket ship” when it's over.
That's the spirit! Liberals should get on board with this instead of obstructing the president at every turn.
Republicans continue to obstruct instead of working with democrats to assist the American people.
That statement has no basis in reality. You're minus 2 on that one, Chip, even here.
wtfjapan
Just gross. It's like they already know it'll be long before they get the whitehouse again;
another one that didn't read it, Republicans hold the house they can block any deal, including the president. make no mistake there's just as much red pork as blue in this bill barrel. Hold on to your hats, Trumps wants AMerica back to work, if they have a job, by April 12, this is when the virus is expected to reach its peak. God help us all.
Sneezy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fox_News_controversies
zichi
Will Trump sign off on the package and when?
25% of the package for business loans.
Once again the free market capitalism needed an injection of socialism to save it.
Chip Star
Because of a Republican president! Bush II in 2007 and Donny in 2019. I see pattern here.
Chip Star
Umm . . . Wikipedia is not an appropriate cite in critical discourse.
kurisupisu
2.2 trillion dollars?
we need at least 5 trillion dollars!
This is not the time to be nickel and dining...
kurisupisu
Or diming...
bass4funk
https://www.cjr.org/politics/newsbusters.php
https://www.mrc.org/media-bias-101
This is why their ratings continue to drop and drop....
No, that’s absolutely not true. So what does restricting colleges from providing information about illegal aliens
Money for Planned Parenthood
Same-day voter registration
Online voter registration
Wind and Solar credits
Reduction in Airline emissions
Increased leverage for labor unions
Illuminate US Postal Service debt
Same day voter registration
$35 million to the Kennedy Center
...or any of these Blue bacon chunks have anything to do with helping people get through this crisis? How does this relate to the Coronavirus? Same day voter registration? You kidding me?!
bass4funk
Yeah, I was kinda perplexed by that one as well, but anyhow, the Democrats are going to be remembered for this especially this particular crisis. Now if Pelosi spearheads this bill in the House, the Dems and their party will be crispier than burned bacon.