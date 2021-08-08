Senate votes to advance Biden's $1 tril infrastructure bill

The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle, but the action soon stalled out as opponents tried to slow the rush to approve one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.
The measure would provide a massive injection of federal money for a range of public works programs, from roads and bridges to broadband internet access, drinking water and more. In a rare stroke of bipartisanship, Republicans joined the Democrats to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to advance the measure toward final votes. The vote was 67-27, a robust tally. If approved, the bill would go to the House.
But momentum dragged as opponents refused to yield 30 hours of required debate before the next procedural vote, which could delay swift passage of the package and result in a dayslong slog.
“We can get this done the easy way or the hard way,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said as the Senate opened on Saturday.
Senators are meeting for a second consecutive weekend to work on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is the first of Biden’s two infrastructure packages. Once voting wraps up, senators immediately will turn to the next item on Biden’s agenda, the budget outline for a $3.5 trillion package of child care, elder care and other programs that is a much more partisan undertaking and expected to draw only Democratic support.
Schumer has vowed to keep senators in session until they finish up the bipartisan bill and start the initial votes on the next big package.
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived on Capitol Hill for meetings on the bipartisan legislation, which Biden said offered a potentially “historic investment,” on par with the building of the transcontinental railroad or interstate highway system.
Overcoming the 60-vote hurdle was a sign that the tenuous alliance between Republicans and Democrats could hold on the public works package. At least 10 Republicans had to join all Democrats to advance the measure past a filibuster — and in the end 18 Republican senators voted to advance the package.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has so far allowed the bill to progress, and his vote — “yes” — was closely watched. “This is a compromise,” he said before the vote.
For some Republican senators the back-to-back voting schedule is what they are trying to delay, hoping to slow or halt what appears to be a forward march by Democrats to achieve the president’s infrastructure goals.
Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., an ally of Donald Trump, who was the former president's ambassador to Japan, was among those leading the effort for the Senate to take as much time as needed to debate and amend the bill.
“There's absolutely no reason to rush,” Hagerty said during a floor speech Saturday.
Senators have spent the past week processing nearly two dozen amendments to the 2,700-page package, but so far none has substantially changed the framework of the public works package. Some senators are insisting on more amendments — including one on cryptocurrency and a longshot effort by defense hawks to add $50 billion for shipbuilding and other defense-related infrastructure.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who has an amendment to repurpose a portion of the untapped COVID-19 relief aid that had been sent to the states, is among those on both sides of the aisle trying to expedite the process.
Congress is under pressure to make gains on the president’s infrastructure priorities — first with the bipartisan bill and then with Democrats’ more sweeping $3.5 trillion budget blueprint they plan to shoulder on their own.
For senators who have been slogging through debate — and months of give-and-take negotiations — the bill is a chance not only to send federal dollars to their states, but also to show the country that Congress can work together in a bipartisan way to solve problems.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said the needs in her state were obvious — including money for water systems in remote villages without running taps for handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as one of the negotiators, she also wants to demonstrate that lawmakers can unite.
“I’m really worried that everybody believes that we’re as dysfunctional as we appear to be, and so to prove otherwise, it’s kind of important,” she said. “The Senate needs some demonstrated acts of bipartisanship.”
Senators have found much to like in the bill, even though it does not fully satisfy liberals, who view it as too small, or conservatives, who find it too large. It would provide federal money for projects many states and cities could not afford on their own.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said, “America has not seen this type of infrastructure investment in 30 years.”
Trump weighed in Saturday with a statement criticizing Biden, senators of both parties and the bill itself, though it's not clear whether Trump's views hold sway over the lawmakers.
An analysis of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office drew concerns, particularly from Republicans. It concluded that the legislation would increase deficits by about $256 billion over the next decade.
But the bill's backers argued that the budget office was unable to take into account certain revenue streams — including from future economic growth. Additional analysis released Saturday by the budget office suggested infrastructure spending overall could boost productivity and lower the ultimate costs.
Paying for the package has been a pressure point throughout the months of negotiations after Democrats objected to an increase in the gas tax paid at the pump and Republicans resisted a plan to bolster the IRS to go after tax scofflaws.
Unlike Biden's bigger $3.5 trillion package, which would be paid for by higher tax rates for corporations and the wealthy, the bipartisan package is funded by repurposing other money, including untapped COVID-19 aid, and other spending cuts and revenue streams.
The House is in recess and is expected to consider both Biden infrastructure packages when it returns in September.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
18 Comments
mmwkdw
Whose wealth benefits the most here .... ?
Why not have a simple bar chart showing year on year increase/decrease of declared taxable income per politician being made public, alongside their gross income (untaxable + taxable) for fairness, before and whilst they act as a Politician - no need for a breakdown of the data, just the top level figures ?
I'd like to see a level playing field Globally.
I bet, many are milking the system , which benefits those who have the money to do so, rather than those who are at the lower end who do not, but to determine that - such information needs to be made available and across all individuals. And I think, the Tax Credits system needs to be either dropped completely, or reviewed. The former is a whole lot simpler, and give more money to the Big Governments to do with, what they please.... assuming they themselves are properly Audited.... which they are not!
P. Smith
Republicans love obstructing.
bass4funk
If my tax dollars are going into Bills they have nothing to do with actual infrastructure and will be used to help Democrat pet projects, then I want the Republicans to obstruct as much as they can
ulysses
Despite Donald’s threats the bio seems to be going ahead.
No surprise donad’s bunch want America to be underdeveloped and weak!!!
sunfunbun
Goodness does your narrative machine ever quit? The way you convince yourself of the evils of the Democrats and the angelic lies of the Republicans, ubiquitously is a bias you just don't seem to get? That the infrastructure of the USA has never been a Republican priority, unless they profit individually, in some way, is the way it works, and it's detrimental to the country, but then, so are such things as Trump and insurrection.
America is losing out, big time, to China, and there are many reasons, but mostly, selfish nature of the American political system is causing problems and it isn't just one party or the other, it's the infighting and self interest of individual's and company's.
America somehow has to get together in a more unified ideal, but it's impossible with the polarization caused by a shaky democracy now based on lies and lack of imagination and foresight. If one cannot see how the advanced rail system and upgrades all over Chinese transportation is a major advantage...and they've spent a ton of 'taxpayer' money on such improvements that America refuses to do...give it 10-20 years,
China already most definitely to pass the US economy in less than 10 years, will influence the world even more greatly with current inability of the USA to put money into her infrastructure.
What ends up the base cause is Chinese standard of living is still relatively low, so while the economy gains, their lifestyle is slower to do so. That helps the country to spend how it wishes, and the political systems then become the issue.
Happiness or not? If happiness means individual life, then America. If it means overall no. 1 country economy, then one is looking at the stifling form of government in China. No longer can America have it both ways, especially with this lack of funds for infrastructure being curtailed by an ignorant GOP.
P. Smith
Americans living in Japan don’t pay much, if any, in taxes to the US. It’s also not a surprise that “conservatives” support republicans obstructionism. We watched it for 8 years.
Obstructionism and voter suppression are the only two tricks republicans have left.
plasticmonkey
@bass
You might want to check what the bill funds before rooting for obstructionism.
Here's what is funded by the $550 billion in new spending (the rest of the spending has already been approved). Please tell us which of these items have "nothing to do with actual infrastructure".
--Roads, bridges and major projects: $110 billion
--Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion
--Broadband infrastructure: $65 billion
--Water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes: $55 billion
--Public transit: $39.2 billion
--Resiliency, including flood and wildfire mitigation, ecosystem restoration, weatherization and cybersecurity: $47.2 billion
--Electric vehicle infrastructure, including chargers: $7.5 billion
--Addressing legacy pollution including cleaning up brownfield and Superfund sites, reclaiming abandoned mine lands, plugging orphan oil and gas wells: $21 billion
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03/
Looking forward to your response before the thread closes.
lincolnman
One more example of Repubs in the era of Trump giving lessons on how to lose elections...
This bill is popular across the US; Red states, Blue states, Purple states...
Repub Governors are all behind it...
Americans understand this bill helps us compete economically with China....
Yet Trump comes out against it and a segment of Repub pols who are part of the MAGA-hive mind all echo his no...
Kiss any hope of re-taking the House and Senate goodbye....
PTownsend
I wish I could agree, but the Trump QGOP might have already stolen 2024 elections, after their failure to do so Jan. 6th.
Now watch Trump's media start pushing messages to their true-believers to get them to question any election any of their QGOP candidates do NOT win.
Trump and his ilk continue doing more damage to the US and its remaining democratic principles, it should come as no surprise to learn Chinese, Russian and other authoritarian states are using resources to help Trump.
Yet somehow, Trump and his supporters claim to be patriots. Loyal to their cult leader, but not the US.
ArtistAtLarge
$1 trillion is still not enough. It's only one quarter of what is needed.
And the longer they wait, the more it will cost.
zichi
A historical number of voters decided Biden was the man for the Oval Office. The previous guy was a historical loss.
Trump promised to fix the infrastructure but never did.
bass4funk
$621 B-Roads, rail, and bridges
$111 B-Water
$100 B-Broadband
$16 M-Plug oil & gas wells/reclaim old mine
$180 B- Emissions
$180 B-Energy
Total:1.19616 Trillion
Which is 59.5% of 2 Trillion.
How can we trust you with a budget when you can’t do simple math?
bass4funk
A significant amount of voters seem frustrated with Biden, look forward to the changing of the guard next year in congress.
The current man is not looking too good, congress is a sign of discontent.
….not only did the Democrats stand in his way, but Trump was making sure and making the first priority that the nation should be secured, something that DeSantis was explaining to buy in the other day that he should do.
zichi
Biden approval rating, 50.2%. About the same or better than many previous presidents at this time in office.
lincolnman
They may need more guards if the pro-Trump insurrectionists decide to riot again...when they lose in 2022 and 24....
He's not under federal investigation for tax and insurance fraud with his CFO being led away in cuffs...that looks REAL bad....
Never fixed infrastructure, never built The Wall, never replaced Obamacare, never balanced the budget (significantly increased it), and sure never locked Hillary up... Loser.....
NOMINATION
Whatever floats your boat to take peoples' minds off the border crisis, flip flopping on Covid and rising crime.
bass4funk
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/08/06/biden-approval-rating-continues-to-go-down-in-the-polls-n2593750
Not good, helps Trump and the GOP
bass4funk
Or the Dem supporters like last summer. Guard all police stations.
Hmmm….yeah, impeachment looked bad twice, the Mueller investigation looked bad, we know, we know, it’ll end like the last 3..
Thanks to the Dems, wait until next year when Biden gets nothing done. Congress and the house are a helluva powerful institution