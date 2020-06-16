Seoul: North Korea blows up liaison office as tensions rise

North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office building just inside its border in an act Tuesday that sharply raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula amid deadlocked nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the building in the North Korean border town of Kaesong was destroyed at 2:49 p.m. It gave no further details.
Photos from Yonhap News Agency showed smoke rising from what appeared to be a complex of buildings. The agency said the area was part of a now-shuttered industrial park where the liaison office was located.
North Korea had earlier threatened to demolish the office as it stepped up its fiery rhetoric over Seoul’s failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border. Some experts say North Korea is expressing its frustration because Seoul is unable to resume joint economic projects due to U.S.-led sanctions.
On Saturday night, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korea's leader, warned that Seoul will soon witness “a tragic scene of the useless North-South liaison office (in North Korea) being completely collapsed.” She also said she would leave to North Korea’s military the right to take the next step of retaliation against South Korea.
In 2018 , the rival Koreas opened their first liaison office at Kaesong to facilitate better communication and exchanges since their division at the end of the World War II in 1945. When the office opened, relations between the Koreas flourished after North Korea entered talks on its nuclear weapons program.
Earlier Tuesday, North Korea's military threatened to move back into zones that were demilitarized under inter-Korean peace agreements. The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said it’s reviewing a ruling party recommendation to advance into unspecified border areas that had been demilitarized under agreements with the South, which would “turn the front line into a fortress.”
While it wasn’t immediately clear what actions North Korea’s military might take against the South, the North has threatened to abandon a bilateral military agreement reached in 2018 to reduce tensions across the border.
Inter-Korean relations began strained since the breakdown of a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Vietnam in early 2019. That summit fell apart because of disputes over how much sanctions should be lifted in return for Kim’s dismantling his main nuclear complex.
Kim later vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal, introduce a new strategic weapon and overcome the U.S.-led sanctions that he said “stifles” his country’s economy.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nandakandamanda
Quote: “South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on North Korea to stop raising animosities and return to talks, saying Monday the rivals must not reverse the peace deals that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached during 2018 summits.”
SK has some history of reversing deals with others.
geronimo2006
Sounds a bit like Kim's sister is making her power move. Internal political struggle? The whole thing with her brother disappearing for a few weeks and now this. Of course, all just speculation as per normal with NK.
Halwick
Does anyone honestly believes she will listen to Moon's weak pleas? I doubt it. She and Brother Kim are probably laughing.
Well, it's back to normal with North Korea. More verbal threats, missile firings, nuclear testing, etc., to come....
Wonder what Moon's new game plan will be in dealing with the new DPRK "Dragon Lady"
Monty
North Korea is threatening the whole world since many years.
We have this crazy Kim Jong Un, and now his probably much more crazy sister appears on the scene.
What is going on in the heads of these people?
expat
Probably only a matter of days until he makes another equally empty threat...
WilliB
Just the usual Kabuki theater. The only interesting thing here is the absence of the Dear Leader himself. Something is different from the usual playbook. It is possible he is not well and elevating the role of his sister.
Cricky
Nutcases, I just don't understand why put so many lives in jeopardy over "what?" balloons? Take some time out, splattering your youth over this is stupid.
Bjorn Tomention
This version of the Kim dynasty (the sister) is showing signs of being the worst so far, maybe time to actually Liberate the north koreans from the terrible dictatorship they have endured for decades, Set them free for once and all.
The rest of Asia should not have to live with the constant barrage of threats and missile firings !
Aly Rustom
N Korean military threatens to reenter demilitarized areas
yawn. yeah. whatever.
OssanAmerica
It's funny to watch North Korea always threatening and acting ridiculously towards South Korea, and South Korea always groveling for understanding. Whereas with any argument with Japan, no matter how insignificant and even when not provoked, South Korea acts like it's being bombed or invaded.
ulysses
Lil kim needs to be taught a lesson.
He, his father and grandfather have taken the world for a ride too many times for too long.
They should be made to realize there are serious consequences if they go down this path.
China might not object too much, given the current state they are in!!
oldman-13
Let them re enter the dmz, they are likely to step on a land mine.
zichi
North Korea has blown up a joint liaison office with South Korea in the border town of Kaesong, increasing tensions between them.
Goodlucktoyou
If Gaza sent balloons to Israel, homes would be destroyed and civilians murdered. If SK sends balloons to NK, we are told it is for democracy. Amen.
Ascissor
Perhaps because it is?