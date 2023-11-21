Shooter wounds 4 in Ohio Walmart store before killing himself

A shooter opened fire Monday night at a Walmart in Ohio and wounded four people before killing himself, police said.
The attack was reported at around 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area.
“The conditions of the victims right now is unknown" but all were taken to hospitals for treatment, police Capt. Scott Molnar said at a news conference.
Police also said the gunman died after apparently shooting himself. His name, a motive for the attack and other details weren't immediately released.
Police earlier said on social media that the store had been cleared and secured and there wasn't any “active threat.”
“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene,” Walmart said in a statement.© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Paustovsky
As opposed to metaphorically just shopping ?
Fighto!
Yet another mass shooting in the US.
This is what happens when assault rifles are freely available. You wont hear a peep out of either major party about controlling the availability of these weapons in the next year.
Harry_Gatto
First one this week? Seems the police may have shot and wounded or killed the shooter.
Eastman
normal daily routine in USA.
why is is considered as "newsworthy" remains a mystery for me.
Mr Kipling
Harry G.....
No, just the first one to be "news" the daily "gang" related shootings in "da hood" of many major cities are not considered newsworthy. This one in Walmart with a white shooter is.
Redemption
The holidays trigger some people.