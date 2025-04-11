 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Family of Spanish tourists killed in helicopter crash in Hudson River in New York City

0 Comments
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, JENNIFER PELTZ and TED SHAFFREY
NEW YORK

A helicopter broke apart in midair Thursday and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront, killing a family of Spanish tourists, including three children in the latest high-profile aviation disaster in the U.S., officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams said the flight began at a downtown heliport around 3 p.m. and that the dead had been recovered and removed from the water.

Witness Bruce Wall said he saw the helicopter “falling apart” in midair, with the tail and propeller coming off. The propeller was still spinning without the aircraft as it fell, he said.

Lesly Camacho, a hostess at a restaurant along the river in Hoboken, New Jersey, said she saw the helicopter spinning uncontrollably before it slammed into the water.

“There was a bunch of smoke coming out. It was spinning pretty fast, and it landed in the water really hard,” she said in a phone interview.

Video posted to social media showed parts of the chopper splashing into the water, and the overturned aircraft was submerged, with rescue boats circling it.

The skies were overcast at the time, but visibility over the river was not substantially impaired. Rescue crews had to deal with 45-degree water temperatures.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the helicopter as a Bell 206, a model widely used in commercial and government aviation, including by sightseeing companies, TV news stations and police departments. It was initially developed for the U.S. Army before being adapted for other uses. Thousands have been manufactured over the years.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it would investigate.

The rescue craft were near the end of a long maintenance pier for a ventilation tower serving the Holland Tunnel on the New Jersey side of the river. Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were on nearby streets with their lights flashing.

The skies over Manhattan are routinely filled with planes and helicopters, both private recreational aircraft and commercial and tourist flights. Manhattan has several helipads that whisk business executives and others to destinations throughout the metropolitan area.

Over the years, there have been multiple crashes, including a collision between a plane and a tourist helicopter over the Hudson River in 2009 that killed nine people and the 2018 crash of a charter helicopter offering “open door” flights that went down into the East River, killing five people.

A medical transport plane killed seven people when it plummeted into a Philadelphia neighborhood in January. That happened two days after an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter collided in midair in Washington — the deadliest U.S. air disaster in a generation.

The crashes and other close calls have left some people worried about the safety of flying.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Odawara Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

This Yakitori Omakase Made Me Fall In Love With Raw Chicken and Liver

Savvy Tokyo

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Start Investing in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stories Of Workplace Sexism in Japan: ‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tips For Your Next Chapter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog