Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Sources of many coronavirus cases in Australia's Victoria state untraceable

0 Comments
MELBOURNE, Australia

The premier of Australia’s Victoria state says more than 2,700 active cases have no known source and remain the primary concern of health authorities.

Victoria on Sunday saw a welcome drop in its new COVID-19 cases with 394 but a record 17 deaths, including two people in their 50s. It took the hard-hit state’s toll to 210 and the Australian total of deaths to 295.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said confirmed cases also include almost 1,000 health care workers.

The city of Melbourne has been under tough restrictions since a week ago, including an overnight curfew and mandatory wearing of masks, but won’t see the results of their efforts for another one to two weeks.

Almost 270 Victorian residents have been fined over the past 24 hours for breaching the restrictions, including a man helping a friend to move a television 27 kilometers (17 miles) across the city.

Victoria Police issued 268 fines to individuals in the past 24 hours, including 77 for curfew breaches and 38 for failing to wear a mask when leaving home.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog